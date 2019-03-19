Global Markets Are On The Mend

For the last several months, weakness in the debt and equity markets of emerging nations has been a paramount concern for U.S. investors. It was, after all, the selloff in emerging market stocks last spring which eventually spilled over into the U.S. financial market by October. Understandably then, there has been a widespread reluctance among investors to deploy their capital into equities. But as we’ll discuss in today’s report, there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel for the global market outlook – particularly the developed nations. Moreover, recent improvements in the EM stock and bond markets should also have profoundly positive implications for the U.S. financial market in the coming months.

After the smoke cleared from last year’s global market correction, the U.S. and China have been the clear winners in the synchronized rally of the last few months. Other emerging nations have also joined in the recovery as reflected in the benchmark iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) shown here. EEM bottomed last October around the time that the U.S. stock market was in the early stages of its own selloff. Since then, it has established a series of higher highs and higher lows and is in its fifth month of what has been a respectable turnaround.

Source: BigCharts

Investors wouldn’t be investors, though, if they didn’t have something to worry about. One of the latest worries is the failure of small cap and mid cap stocks to keep pace with the large cap S&P 500 Index (SPX). The S&P 400 Mid Cap Index (MID), along with the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index (RUT), have lagged the SPX for the entire duration of the January-March rally. But in just the last two weeks, the gap between the SPX and the other two indices has become more pronounced. The divergence between the large caps, mid caps, and small caps can be seen in the following graph which shows the 6-month performance of all three indices. Although the large cap SPX has continued to make higher highs, both the RUT and the MID haven’t yet exceeded their peaks from earlier this month.

Source: BigCharts

Along with investors’ reluctance to buy small cap and mid cap stocks has been a recent show of internal weakness in the Nasdaq. The number of Nasdaq-listed stocks making new 52-week lows in the last two weeks has shown a tendency to increase above the recent average. Specifically, there have been more than 40 new lows on the Nasdaq in the last several trading sessions – a sign that internal selling pressure has picked up. As with the small caps and mid caps, this can also probably be attributed to the worries which have dominated the news headlines of late.

While some may interpret the recent weakness in the more speculative market segments as a cause for alarm, I see it as rather a temporary condition due to the latest bout of geopolitical fears. The uncertainty over the final outcome for Brexit and the U.S.-China trade tariff dispute has increased the demand for conservative assets, including U.S. Treasury bonds and defensive large cap stocks, especially utilities. It has also given investors a reason to take profits and move funds out of higher risk mid cap and small cap stocks. This, more than any other factor, accounts for the recent slowdown in the S&P 400 and Russell 2000 indices as the demand for safety has trumped risk.

Even as investors in the aggregate prepare for the worst possible outcome on the major economic issues, evidence has shown up which contradicts this pessimistic outlook. Economic surprises for developed nations over a 4-week period have turned positive for the first time since October, according to Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets. Below is the Developed Market economic surprise index covering the last four years. Although Cole cautions there is still lots of room for improvement, the recent upward turn in this data series is enough to suggest that global markets are at least stabilizing after last year’s extended bout of weakness.

Source: RBC Capital Markets, Bloomberg

Much of the recent improvement shown in the above graph can be attributed to what amounts to a synchronization of relatively benign monetary policies on the part of the world’s central banks. Led by the Fed, central bankers of some major countries have held off on hiking interest rates and are instead making concerted efforts to stimulate growth (in the case of China and the ECB). This trend was covered by Mark DeCambre in an article about the “boomlet” in the major global markets since early January. DeCambre observed:

Amid further signs that sluggishness abroad is beginning to seep into the U.S., coupled with the still-unresolved trade conflict, investors are betting that the Fed will continue to remain patient on policy, fostering a potentially bullish environment for assets perceived as risky.

The ubiquitous concerns over a sluggish euro zone economy and a slowing U.S. economy have given the Federal Reserve all the more reason to embrace a loose policy. Indeed, the widely utilized CME FedWatch Tool predicts that the Fed will leave its benchmark interest rate untouched at its upcoming meeting. An accommodative Fed is one of the biggest reasons for expecting a bullish U.S. equity market outlook in spite of slowing corporate earnings.

It’s not just the U.S. markets which are showing improvement, however. Emerging market bonds, which are extremely sensitive to the economic outlook, have also made huge strides since late 2018. Much of this improvement can be attributed to the U.S. Fed’s dovish stance. After peaking a year ago, the Bloomberg Barclays emerging market local currency bond index is near the all-time high from early 2018. Many bond market experts believe this is because of the Fed’s recent swing to a more accommodating interest rate stance, along with the temporary cessation of its balance sheet reduction. The combined strength of EM stocks and bonds this year is a sign that informed investors have likely discounted the worst-case scenario for the geopolitical concerns worrying smaller investors.

Another sign suggesting that informed investors expect a bullish outcome for the U.S. can be seen in the latest rally in one of the stock market’s most economically sensitive segments. Previously, I mentioned the relative weakness in the Nasdaq versus the S&P 500. Despite this, there are elements of exceptional strength in the tech sector worth noting. For instance, the highly influential semiconductor stocks are actually outperforming the SPX. The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), below, illustrates the strong performance of the leading semiconductor stocks so far this month. As this graph shows, SMH is outperforming the benchmark SPX and has also established an impressive series of higher peaks. Semiconductor strength is vital to the health of the overall tech sector and is also frequently a leading indicator for the health of the broad equity market.

Source: BigCharts

Yet another clue that the U.S. market isn’t concerned over the global economic outlook can be seen in the performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG). RLG is my favorite proxy for growth stocks and is another important barometer for the overall health of the broad market. Without strong participation from growth stocks, a bull market should always be viewed with suspicion. But as the following graph shows, RLG has moved in line with the SPX in the last few months and has steadily continued its upward climb after bottoming in December. If the lagging performance in the mid cap and small cap indices mentioned above were truly a concern for the broad outlook, it would be confirmed by weakness in RLG. Instead, the continued recovery in the growth stock index is a reason why investors should ignore the bears and continue to lean bullish.

Source: BigCharts

With the stock and bond markets of developed and emerging nations showing synchronized strength for the first time in over a year, there’s finally a reason to expect better things for the global economic outlook in 2019. While the going may be slow for a while, eventually we should see signs of recovery in China and the euro zone in the next few months based on the leading signals in the leading financial markets discussed here. Participants are therefore justified in maintaining a bullish stance and an optimistic bias on the intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest using a stop-loss slightly under the $30.00 level for this ETF on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamentally sound stocks in the top-performing real estate, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.