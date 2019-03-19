Archer Daniels Midland Offers A Low Risk 10% Annual Return In The Long-Term

It is even more difficult to find such a company at a relatively low price, offering a potential 10% annual return in the long-term.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is a food processing company, one of the four ABCDs that control global food trade with Bunge (BG), Cargill and Dreyfus being the other three. As a part of such an oligopoly and having been in business for such a long time with 87 years of consequent dividends, ADM is a strong long-term investment. The food business will always be cyclical yet stable since we can't live without food. Therefore, if you want safety, ADM might be the stock for you.

On top of the safety, the global population is growing and, as purchasing power increases, food consumption increases also.

I consider that, from current levels, investors can expect a return between 8% and 10% per year over the next 10 years. ADM has been investing in growth and improved efficiency. I assume the investments will allow it to increase its average annual distributions to shareholders by at least 50% over the next decade. Given that over the past 10 years, ADM has paid $5.5 billion in dividends and made $6.1 billion in buybacks for a total of $11.6 billion, I would dare to say that over the next ten years it will return an amount between $15 to $20 billion to shareholders.

On top of the estimated dividend and buyback yield, if their operating profits increase by 50% over the next decade, I would also argue that ADM's stock price will be around $60 at some point in the next 10 years.

Combining the stock appreciation return and the buyback and dividend yield, the investment should lead to a 10% annual return. The stock can easily go to at least $60 over the next decade. It will probably happen before 2029 but even if it happens just in 2029, it is an annual return of 3%. As ADM is constantly increasing distributions to shareholders, the average annual total expected distribution over the next decade should be between $1.5 and $2 billion. That should add another 6 to 8% to your annual yield and combined lead to a return around 10%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have put ADM on my watch list, so I will be covering the stock and might open a position at anytime.