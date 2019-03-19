Tesla Needs More Customers!

Tesla can't sell more and more cars to its existing customer base. Unlike legacy carmakers, Tesla depends largely on sales to new customers who have never owned a Tesla before.

Tesla has shown us its Model Y small SUV. This indicates the company sees the need to attract significantly more customers down the line.

Tesla (TSLA) unveiled its Model Y crossover based on the Model 3. This important and long anticipated move by the company was received with muted enthusiasm. That isn't too surprising in that Elon Musk's presentation of the new model amounted to little more than "Well folks, here it is." Investors would do well to look beyond the PR non-impact of the unveiling. Model Y will be critical to Tesla's continued growth, and continued Tesla growth will be necessary to support a robust stock price going forward.

Model Y was pretty much what we expected. Five doors. Seven seats. Three hundred mile range. Three and a half seconds to 60 mph. And it looks pretty much like Model 3. Pricey versions to come first, followed by the entry version. First units to arrive in fall 2020 (Tesla time) which probably means no sooner than first half 2021.

By every appearance, Tesla has another strongly competitive electric vehicle in the pipeline. For those wishing to obsessively compare Model Y to other electric SUVs, Aarian Marshal has a great Wired article here. For the rest of us, Model Y has more seats, better performance and longer range than Jaguar's I-Pace, Volvo's Polestar 2, Mercedes EQC, Porsche's Mission E CT or Audi's e-tron.

Perhaps the most encouraging news for investors coming out of the Model Y unveiling was how unexciting it was. There were no surprise Falcon Wing doors, 3-D head-up holographic displays or driver brainwave sensing control system. With close similarity to Model 3, Tesla should be able to deliver Model Y with fewer hiccups than it encountered with Model X. To the extent that Model Y deliveries begin sooner rather than later, Tesla's costs will be lowered, its market expanded and its shareholders rewarded.

Growth - That's what matters

The price of Tesla's shares is much greater than one would expect for a carmaker producing and selling as few cars as Tesla does today. The market places this premium on Tesla because many investors see large potential for growth of the company over the coming decade. It is investors' faith in Tesla's ability to continue growing that drives the shares.

The challenge both for Tesla to accomplish and for investors to comprehend and appreciate is "exponential growth." Tesla's sales and production must increase at a continuously increasing rate through at least 2025 if investor dreams are to be realized. This is a very different kind of growth than investors are used to seeing from legacy carmakers. And, a very different kind of growth than any legacy carmaker has achieved in living memory. Ford (NYSE:F) achieved exponential growth in its early years, but for the last half century no sizable carmaker has grown at the compounding rate Tesla needs to achieve.

In an article written three years ago, I attempted to estimate the value of Tesla in 2025. Tesla delivered 320 Roadsters in the 12 months through early 2009 and 50,580 cars in calendar 2015, a CAGR of 112% over a 6.75-year period. Being conservative, I assumed a much lower CAGR of 50% in unit volume over the period 2016 through 2025, resulting in a target of 2.92 million Tesla cars sold worldwide in calendar 2025. The resulting estimate that included energy products and services such as MaaS, but which did not include electric semi-trucks or Roadster 2.0, ended up with a 2025 Tesla market cap of $549 billion and a price (after anticipated 75% dilution) of $2,395 per share. Surely, this was the very stuff of Tesla investor dreams.

The funny thing is that Tesla's sales over the last three years have actually exceeded my earlier estimate. Let me repeat, Tesla's growth in car deliveries over the last three years exceeded the projected growth rate that yielded a $2,395 share price in 2025. Any long-term Tesla shorts in the audience might want to think about that.

The rub of course lies in Tesla's ability to sustain exponential growth for the next six years. If Tesla cannot go on selling half as many more cars every year than were sold in the prior year, the whole growth story stops working and the wide-eyed dreams of Tesla longs could shrivel.

Customers

Here is where we come to Tesla's growing need to attract more and more customers. Legacy carmakers with comparatively static market shares don't have the need to attract dramatically more customers each year than those who bought their cars the year before. Legacy carmakers do certainly compete for sales and work very hard for those "conquest sales" that bring in customers who formerly bought a car from someone else, but they don't need to attract new customers in the proportionately dramatic way that Tesla does.

While Ford or Mercedes can count on selling a substantial proportion of cars to customers who bought a Ford or Mercedes last time, Tesla can't. This is not because Tesla customers aren't loyal to the brand. It is because Tesla is growing so fast that the number of customers who bought a Tesla car three or more years ago and are potentially looking to buy another is small compared to the number of cars Tesla needs to sell in the current year. Bottom line is that the company must predominantly sell to new customers who have never owned a Tesla before.

Ultimate Demand

The car market is divided into segments defined by types of vehicles and price ranges. There are sport cars, sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks, minivans, and convertibles. And, there are small, cheap sedans as well as big, expensive sedans, and so on. A given car model, if very successful, may garner a fraction of all sales within a given segment, but after some point, there will be only so many customers to whom that particular car model appeals. With this effect comes the concept of "ultimate demand", that is the number of units of a given car model that can be expected to sell as demand saturates.

Tesla appears to be approaching ultimate demand for Model S and Model X at perhaps 50-60k units of each per year worldwide. Elon Musk has suggested that ultimate worldwide demand for Model 3 is ~500k units per year. Model Y being an SUV (CUV really) and SUVs being more popular than sedans will look toward a larger ultimate demand, perhaps a million Model Ys a year. Still greater ultimate demand is likely for a Tesla Pickup, and eventually Tesla is likely to bring out a truly mass market car with sub $25,000 base price, let's call that one Model 4.

Tesla needs to introduce these additional car models, each targeted to segments where higher ultimate demand can be achieved. The company must do this because in order to sustain exponential growth, each step along the road must be greater than the step before. The following chart illustrates how successive introduction of models with successively higher ultimate demand will support Tesla's exponential growth through 2025.

Source: Based on author's projections

So, what are we looking at? The chart depicts successive introduction of Model Y, a Tesla pickup truck and finally a sub $25k smaller Tesla Model 4, all on top of on-going sales of Models S, X and 3. Introduction of vehicles is modeled as an 'S-Curve', beginning with a slow ramp that takes 6 to 9 months from first delivery to significant production then rises rapidly and finally asymptotically approaches an ultimate demand delivery rate for that vehicle. The shape of this introduction ramp is chosen to approximate vehicle introduction timelines seen for previous Tesla models. The protracted ramp between first delivery and significant production seems to be peculiar to Tesla and it very significantly impacts the overall deliveries projection.

The green curve is the 50% CAGR estimate for unit deliveries used in constructing my valuation estimate of three years ago. The blue line is TTM deliveries as modeled. Where the blue line is above the green line, the company is exceeding the rate of growth upon which my $549 billion 2025 market cap estimate is based.

The important takeaway from this chart and the underlying model is that Tesla's growth rate is 1) dependent on introducing successive vehicles with successively larger levels of ultimate demand, and 2) growth is highly sensitive to the timing of vehicle introductions and to the quickness of the initial production ramp-up. For instance, the dip of the blue line below the green line during most of 2022 is avoided if Model Y begins deliveries in December 2020 instead of April 2021. Unfortunately, this 5-month lateness in Model Y deliveries as modeled compared with current company guidance is the sort of schedule performance shareholders have come to expect of the company.

As new innovative companies grow toward maturity, the importance of execution becomes greater as large scale growth cannot be achieved by innovation alone. The analysis above allows us to see, quite directly, how the quality of execution at Tesla will increasingly determine the success of the company or lack thereof. Investors should pay close attention to Tesla's execution related to Model Y in coming months, keeping in mind how sensitive growth will be to timely introduction and production ramp of this new car.

Conclusions

Tesla is growing very quickly and this growth is largely responsible for the substantial premium the market places on Tesla's shares. Because the company is growing sales so rapidly, it necessarily follows that most company sales are and will continue to be to customers who have not previously owned a Tesla. That is, the company has and will continue to have need for increasingly many new customers.

In order to attract large numbers of new customers, Tesla will introduce additional vehicle models aiming for market segments where successively higher levels of ultimate demand can be achieved. Using this strategy the company looks to be able to achieve, or even better, a 50% CAGR in unit sales through 2025, a growth rate that will support a dramatic increase in company and shareholder value over time.

Execution in addition to innovation is becoming more and more important to Tesla's success as the company matures. The sales growth model presented shows that sustaining growth will increasingly depend on meeting delivery dates and prompt initial production ramps as new models are introduced. It follows that investors may wish to pay particular attention to whether Tesla can meet their guidance for initial Model Y deliveries.

