Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (INNT) CEO Sandeep Laumas on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss our recent business progress and Innovate's full-year 2018 financial results and corporate highlights conference call. The press release containing the Company's financial results for 2018 was issued earlier.

Joining our call are Steve Laumas, Chief Executive Officer; and Patrick Griffin, Chief Medical Officer; Jay Madan, Chief Business Officer will also be joining for the Q&A session.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to our CEO, Dr. Laumas.

Thank you, Jennifer. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this conference call. The first earnings conference call that we are having live with Q&A.

2018 was a transformative year for Innovate as we became a public company last January. And throughout last year, we executed against multiple strategic initiatives with the main focus on laying the groundwork for launching a successful Phase III trials, the first one so far for celiac disease, as well as launching the preclinical program for NASH, which we will get into more detail. Both diseases, if you are aware of, are unmet needs without any approved drugs, and both represent very large markets and significant patient populations globally.

We are very excited as well to announce this morning that as of yesterday, we closed an equity offering, which brought in gross proceeds of close to $10 million to help launch the first Phase III trial. We expect this to raise along with our current cash and potential for additional non-dilutive capital from our out-licensing activities and opportunities to be able to fund the first Phase III trials to an interim look later at the end of the year. Patrick, our Chief Medical Officer will describe in more details about the trial design and so on.

We expect a positive interim look will generate an inflection point that will help us further derisk the clinical program for celiac disease and guide us towards a better trial design, a more efficient trial design for our second Phase III trial for celiac.

Larazotide is a unique peptide which has a pharmacodynamic effect, which can impact a variety of diseases, starting with celiac disease. The fundamental effect of larazotide is to renormalize tight junctions, which are leaky or they have been disrupted due to a variety of insults or disease states. And these tight junctions are actually found linking epithelial or endothelial cells in various parts of the body.

Our core focus in the beginning obviously is looking at the epithelial cells in the intestinal barrier or in the intestine that separates the outside of the gut with the inside of the body.

There is a lot of literature regarding multiple diseases, especially autoimmune diseases, such as celiac disease, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and others, where the disrupted intestinal barrier is linked to disease progression as well as a manifestation of several symptoms that occur in these autoimmune diseases.

Again, our initial focus for this Phase III is celiac disease, so a little bit more about the disease itself. Celiac disease as you're not aware is a major autoimmune disease with a genetic predisposition. The disease has not been well studied over the past many decades, although it’s been around for many years. And translational research has relatively been lacking despite the fact that the disease affects approximately 1% of the population globally, and it's been pretty well documented, it's about 1% both in the U.S., Europe and large markets in Asia. So in the U.S. alone it's about 3 million patients that are affected.

The only current therapy for celiac disease is a lifelong adherence to gluten-free diet, which is very difficult for many patients. And as we can discuss in more detail, it's something that is difficult to adhere to. And even though a gluten-free diet as per FDA guidelines is – the foods are labeled as gluten-free. They can still contain up to 20 parts per million of gluten, which as we know in many patients is actually sufficient to create a contamination required to elicit symptoms.

So we believe, based upon several studies that are in the literature as well as our own market research that approximately 20% to 30% of celiac patients that are diagnosed on a gluten-free diet, yet they are not well controlled due to multiple factors including things like contamination, their own sensitivity to gluten and other factors that are not well understood. But this patient population, that although they are on a gluten-free diet yet not well controlled is approximately between 600,000 to 700,000 patients just in the U.S. alone, which is a sizable number.

The long-term complications of gluten exposure are a variety of different illnesses starting with on one spectrum, a very particular type of lymphoma called enteropathy associated T-cell lymphoma that is specific to celiac disease, which doesn't have a drug or therapy specifically approved with a very low five-year survival of 10% to 15%, two, osteoporosis, anemia, a variety of CNS symptoms that we find from migraine to brain fog, which kind of explain how celiac is a complicated debilitating disease for a large group of patients with no drug approved excepting a lifelong adherence to a gluten-free diet, which as we mentioned is difficult to stick too.

So our approach to developing a drug for celiac disease is focused on as the initial step looking at ameliorating or the debilitating symptoms that these patients deal with, which have a lot to do with GI abdominal and some non-GI abdominal symptoms as well. Patrick will talk a little bit more about that as well.

We are interested in long-term looking at disease modification, but our initial approach is really to focus on symptom reduction. So as we mentioned, larazotide, which is our lead molecule is a small peptide. It's orally delivered in a capsule and has a significant effect that we found in multiple Phase II studies and Phase I studies over the past several years with GFD symptoms in celiac patients.

The mechanism of this peptide is unique and is again something that affects a variety of diseases as we mentioned. And the idea that it affects the leaky gut, which is a term that's commonly used to talk about a variety of diseases affecting the gut, we find that by reversing the leakiness or the higher permeability, intestinal permeability has an effect in celiac disease as it decreases the likelihood of gluten and its breakdown fragments crossing over into the inside of the body and affecting the immune system, which leads to the histological presentation that’s seen in celiac disease with the decreased villi or villous atrophy in the small intestine.

So as we kind of discussed, celiac is a large market. It's an unmet illness – unmet disease, no drug approved, the existing therapy is difficult to deal with and adhere to, and we expect to launch our clinical trial for – not just our first Phase III clinical trials, but the first-ever Phase III trial for celiac disease, and expect to see topline data in the middle of next year, which would then give us an indication for the first Phase III trial and move on to the second Phase III trial, eventually look to get approval in 2021, 2022 time frame, as well as just to note, we already have Fast Track designation for the drug, so we expect to get – to save some time in terms of the time it takes for the FDA to review the drug application.

So with that, I'll pass it along to Patrick, our Chief Medical Officer to talk a little bit more detail about our celiac disease, as well as our trials, as well as the timeline for readout of the first Phase III trial in celiac disease.

Thank you, Steve. I think what's interesting is that Steve has just summarized pretty much everything I need to say. One thing I would add to his remarks is that celiac disease really is sort of the last frontier, one of the last frontiers in GI drug development. And it's very exciting to me personally to be involved with the only drug that's reached Phase III status in this indication.

Just as an aside, the indication for larazotide is actually going to be the treatment of symptoms in celiac disease – adults with celiac disease who continue to have symptoms on a gluten-free diet. So this is a symptom treatment and because the only therapy known for celiac disease as a gluten-free diet, these patients will have been on a gluten-free diet before they ended the trial. They will have significant symptoms. And our approach in the design of the trial is to treat those symptoms and determine if the Phase II data that was seen with larazotide can translate into Phase III.

The bad news is that you are on a frontier, so you are the one making all of the decisions about how this trial should go. But the good news is, is that we understand symptom-based diseases very well, primarily from the functional GI disease area with IBS and CIC and others.

So the general clinical trial design is pretty well known and understood. Basically every patient in these trials is his or her own control. So we don't do population-based controls. Every patient is his or her own control.

You enter into a screening period, every patient has a symptom diary where a certain set of symptoms are recorded every day, and based on those symptoms recorded every day during the screening period of patient sets up a baseline symptom profile. And that baseline symptom profile has been followed throughout the trial, so that when the patient is on therapy, we determined what the effects on that baseline symptom profile is.

The basis for all these trials are patient-reported outcomes. A patient-reported outcome simply means that the patients themselves actually define the endpoint. We know about PROs for the last 20, 25 years. And the good news with this particular program with larazotide is that PRO has been validated in Phase II and the FDA has agreed that the use of what we call the celiac disease PRO, the CeD-PRO for short, will define the primary endpoint, primary assessment, primary outcome for this Phase III trial.

And we are currently or have been actually for several months choosing sites across the United States. The trial would be done solely in North America, U.S. and Canada. The bulk of the sites that are being selected for the Phase III trial are in the United States with a small number also in Canada.

The selection of scientists, as everyone on this call probably knows, is critical in terms of defining the right patients, trying to keep the screen failure rate from being too high and able to execute the trial with the proper patients. We plan to screen our first patient into the trial early in Q4 and are very excited about that.

I think I'll turn my attention just very briefly to what Steve mentioned earlier and that is the interim analysis of this Phase III trial. This interim analysis is a little bit unique because, what Innovate has done is sort of seize on something called a disease statistic, which is accepted by the FDA as a particular statistical approach to look at half of the completed patients in the trial and determine whether the original sample size assumptions are adequate to demonstrate the difference between treated patients and placebo.

That interim look – normally when you start talking about interim looks, you might think that there's a statistical penalty associated with that, but the FDA has agreed that if we use this disease statistic approach that there will be no statistical penalty and the DMC, the Data Monitoring Committee who independently look at the data for this interim analysis, we will be able to notify the Company as to whether we need to increase the size of the trial to come closer to the outcome that we expected from our statistical assumption. And that's pretty much it, it's very straightforward. The trial will be underway soon, and we look forward to getting some answers.

If this Phase III trial is positive given the dearth or absence really of anything other than the gluten-free diet to treat these patients who are symptomatic with celiac disease, we believe that it's a rational approach that a successful trial can be taken to the FDA for consideration. I'm not saying at all that there is a regulatory path that defines conditional approval, but it is reasonable under the circumstances in my view to approach the FDA after the first trial is positive for a conditional approval based on a second trial being positive.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Steve for some additional remarks.

Great. Thank you, Patrick. So we look forward to an exciting and catalyst-rich 2019 with multiple data points and presentations at various medical conferences as well as data from the celiac trials and the NASH programs.

And with that, let's open the line for Q&A.

Thank you all for joining our first earnings conference call. We hope to give you a lot more updates along the way throughout this year and thank you.

Thank you very much.

