Are There Some New Dents In Main Street Capital's Armor? (Investment Ratings Analysis)

Both analyses provide evidence on the overall “health” of MAIN’s investments, including spotting certain portfolio companies that have a greater probability of having heightened credit risk in the future.

However, I wanted to determine how much was due to a rise in credit risk. As such, this article first performs a FMV rating analysis on MAIN’s investment portfolio.

Along with broader market volatility during the fourth quarter of 2018, MAIN reported a net decrease in asset valuations. Some of this decrease was due to widening credit spreads.

Focus of Article:

When Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) reported results for the fourth quarter of 2018, the company reported an attractive growth in quarterly net investment income ("NII"). However, along with broader sector/market trends, MAIN reported a net decrease in investment portfolio valuations during the fourth quarter of 2018. I provided some initial thoughts regarding MAIN's quarterly performance within the following article:

My Projected Main Street Capital Q4 2018 NII Increase And NAV Decrease Versus Company Preliminary Estimates

Within the linked article above, I provided a "broader" review of MAIN's financial performance. As performed every quarter, I subsequently fully analyzed MAIN's investment portfolio as of 12/31/2018 to determine which portfolio companies experienced a temporary decrease in valuations merely due to "spread widening" (decrease in comparable pricing) which impacted the broader credit market versus a more permanent decrease in valuations due to a rise in credit risk (higher probability a portfolio company will not be able to meet its loan obligations in the future).

As such, the focus of this article is to perform the following two analyzes which provide direct evidence on the overall "health" of MAIN's investment portfolio: 1) a fair market value ("FMV") investment rating analysis on the company's debt and equity investments over the prior four quarters; and 2) a quarterly FMV percentage analysis on specific portfolio companies over the prior four quarters.

These analyses have been, and will likely continue to be, very good forward-looking metrics to consider when it comes to MAIN's future NAV sustainability. In addition, these analyses provide evidence of any portfolio companies experiencing heightened credit risk which impacts MAIN's "non-accrual" rate and ultimately the company's NII/net investment company taxable income ("ICTI"). Depending on the materially of any such non-accruals, this could eventually impact MAIN's future dividend sustainability.

Within the "Conclusions Drawn" section of this article, I will include my projected MAIN NAV per share range for the next several quarters. I will also provide my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and price target on MAIN.

Overview of Income and Valuation Fluctuations and the Impact to MAIN's NAV Sustainability:

Prior to providing the two analyzes stated above, let me first provide some general examples of how MAIN's investment portfolio can have income and valuation fluctuations over time. Income fluctuations have a direct impact on MAIN's future dividend sustainability. Valuation fluctuations have a direct impact on MAIN's future NAV sustainability (with some variables "intertwining"). I believe providing some general examples will be beneficial for most readers.

Through Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), quarterly FMV "write-downs" (also known as unrealized depreciation) or "write-ups" (also known as unrealized appreciation) occur within MAIN's investment portfolio. Quarterly FMV fluctuations are also known as "mark-to-market" adjustments. These FMV fluctuations have an immediate and direct impact on MAIN's future NAV sustainability. When there is a market sell-off within the broader credit market (heightened volatility; as experienced during the fourth quarter of 2018), there is typically heightened spread/basis risk which negatively impacts bids for these types of investments. As such, this typically leads to unrealized depreciation being recorded for most of these types of investments.

However, if a portfolio company starts to see slowing/deteriorating operations and/or net losses, an FMV write-down would likely occur on MAIN's debt investment due to a perceived increase in credit risk (decrease in projected discounted future cash flows/enterprise value). This decrease in value would occur regardless of broader sector trends. As such, the value of MAIN's investment portfolio would be reduced causing an immediate drop to earnings per share ("EPS"). This occurs even if the write-down is still unrealized.

Let us now assume this same portfolio company begins to show signs of the inability to pay its loan obligations (specifically, MAIN's debt investment). This would cause MAIN's debt investment within that portfolio company to be put on non-accrual status (non-performance). When this occurs, interest income would stop being accrued as/if interest payments are not being received. As such, this would cause an immediate drop in MAIN's NII/net ICTI and have a direct impact on the company's future dividend sustainability. This excludes any notion of "payment-in-kind" ("PIK")/deferred interest income for simplicity.

These same general risks could also occur regarding MAIN's equity investments. If a portfolio company (which MAIN has an equity investment in) starts to see slowing/deteriorating operations and/or net losses, MAIN's equity investment would generally be deemed less valuable. As such, an FMV equity write-down/unrealized depreciation would occur. In a "worst case scenario", a total write-off would be necessary, leaving MAIN's equity investment worthless. Similar to the debt investment example above, this would cause an immediate drop to EPS. As such, this would have an immediate and direct impact on MAIN's future NAV sustainability. If a portfolio company (which MAIN has an equity investment in) begins to show signs of an inability to pay its loan obligations (whether with MAIN or to a third party), MAIN's equity investment in that company would most likely see a reduction in dividend income (where applicable). If this were to occur, there would be an increased probability that some or all of the cash distributions received by MAIN from the portfolio company would be deemed a "return of capital" ("ROC") per GAAP/the "Internal Revenue Code" ("IRC") and thus not a component of NII/net ICTI. This would be determined by the "earnings and profit" (E&P; an IRC term) of the underlying operating companies. As such, this would cause an immediate drop to MAIN's NII/net ICTI and have a direct impact on MAIN's future dividend and NAV sustainability. As such, I believe it is very important to continually monitor a BDC's investment portfolio.

1) FMV Investment Rating Analysis on MAIN's Debt and Equity Investments:

I believe this analysis will bring some added clarity to readers to better understand how MAIN's investment portfolio was rated, regarding valuations and credit risk, over the prior several quarters. To begin this analysis, Table 1 is provided below.

Table 1 - MAIN Investment Rating Analysis as of 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, and 12/31/2018 (Based on FMV; Includes Cost Basis as of 12/31/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using MAIN data obtained data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I classify MAIN's debt and equity investments within one of the following three portfolios: 1) control (dark blue coloring); 2) affiliate (olive green coloring); or 3) non-control/non-affiliate (purple coloring). A control investment is where MAIN owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 25% of a portfolio company's outstanding voting securities. An affiliate investment is where MAIN owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 5% but less than 25% of a portfolio company's outstanding voting securities. Within these three classifications, five different investment ratings are shown based on each portfolio's recent FMV. I am including four separate points in time to better highlight movements within each classification.

In my professional opinion, this specific analysis is a good forward-looking metric to spot potential portfolio companies that would have a higher probability for an eventual loss of principal and/or non-accrual. In addition, spotting certain past/recent trends within a BDC's investment portfolio provides additional insight regarding accurate, reliable projections in the future (which I believe I have continued to provide to readers through periodic articles/analysis).

An investment rating of "1" describes the portion of MAIN's debt and equity investments that were performing at or above expectations. An investment rating of "2" describes the portion of investments that were performing near expectations. An investment rating of "3", "4", and "5" describes the portion of investments that were performing slightly, modestly, and materially below expectations, respectively.

When it comes to this analysis, I personally assign these investment ratings to each company's portfolio holdings and am typically "harsher" per se in my ratings when compared to most applicable management teams that perform a similar analysis. In most instances, my personal ratings ultimately provide a more accurate/clearer picture of a BDC's "health" at any given point in time when it comes to credit risk/underperformance/eventual non-accruals.

Investment Rating 1 and 2 (Performing Near, At, or Above Expectations):

Still using Table 1 as a reference, I have classified 84%, 84%, 82%, and 70% of MAIN's investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, and 12/31/2018, respectively (based on FMV). As such, MAIN's investment portfolio experienced a fairly consistent/steady performance up until the fourth quarter of 2018. As alluded to earlier, there was broader market volatility due to widening spreads this past quarter. This was the main reason for various debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 1 to an investment rating of 2 (a "cautious" factor/trend). As stated in the linked article near the beginning, a majority of the spread widening that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2018 has already "reversed course" during the first quarter of 2019. As such, I would not be too concerned by the recent trend within these top two investment ratings. As of 12/31/2018, this investment rating had an FMV of $1.72 billion.

I would also point out that I have classified 95%, 92%, 92%, and 91% of MAIN's control investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, and 12/31/2018, respectively. When analyzing control investments, this percentage continues to be one of the highest out of the fifteen BDC peers I currently cover. Simply put, this continues to be a very high percentage. I believe this is one of the main reasons why MAIN's stock price has continued to trade at a substantial premium to most of the company's BDC peers.

I believe the following MAIN control portfolio companies were performing materially above expectations as of 12/31/2018: 1) Café Brazil, LLC (Café Brazil); 2) CBT Nuggets (even with the recent decrease in valuation; tied more to cryptocurrencies and not the underlying business model); 3) Gamber-Johnson Holdings, LLC (Gamber-Johnson); 4) GRT Rubber Technologies, LLC (GRT Rubber); 5) Gulf Manufacturing, LLC ("Gulf"); 6) Harrison Hydra-Gen, Ltd. (Harrison); 7) Jensen Jewelers of Idaho, LLC (Jensen); 8) KBK Industries, LLC ("KBK"); 9) MSC Adviser I, LLC (MSC Adviser I); 10) OMi Holdings, Inc. ("OMi"); 11) Pegasus Research Group, LLC (Pegasus); and 12) River Aggregates, LLC (River Aggregates).

Next, I have classified 7%, 8%, 10%, and 17% of MAIN's investment portfolio performing near expectations as of 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, and 12/31/2018, respectively. As stated earlier, MAIN's investment portfolio had a modest increase regarding debt and equity investments performing near expectations during the fourth quarter of 2018. As of 12/31/2018, this investment rating had an FMV of $419 million.

When combined, I have classified 91%, 92%, 92%, and 87% of MAIN's investment portfolio performing near, at, or above expectations as of 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, and 12/31/2018, respectively. As such, I believe a vast majority of MAIN's investment portfolio continued to be performing near, at, or above expectations. However, the proportion of investments that exhibited varying levels of underperformance/non-performance still needs to be analyzed/discussed.

When calculated, I have determined 9%, 8%, 8%, and 13% of MAIN's investment portfolio was experiencing varying levels of underperformance/non-performance as of 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, and 12/31/2018, respectively. When compared to the fourteen other BDC peers I currently cover, MAIN still had a fairly low percentage of debt and equity investments performing either slightly, modestly, or materially below expectations as of 12/31/2018 (a positive catalyst/trend). However, to remain non-bias, there was a minor-modest "uptick" within these three lower investment ratings during the fourth quarter of 2018 which is basically the "thesis" of this article per se.

Still, to put things in better perspective, the following "FMV versus cost ratios" were for MAIN and fourteen other BDC peers as of 12/31/2018 (in order of highest to lowest ratio): 1) NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 1.2174x; 2) MAIN 1.0815x; 3) Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 1.0075x; 4) Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) 1.0047x; 5) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) 1.0014x; 6) TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) 0.9939x; 7) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) 0.9871x; 8) Apollo Investment Corp. (OTC:AINV) 0.9791x; 9) Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) 0.9736x; 10) Blackrock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) 0.9683x; 11) Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) 0.9584x; 12) FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) 0.9524x; 13) Oaktree (OAK) Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI) 0.9393x; 14) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) 0.9229x; and 15) Medley (MDLY) Capital Corp. (MCC) 0.9091x.

Investment Rating 3 (Performing Slightly Below Expectations):

I have classified 4%, 3%, 3%, and 5% of MAIN's investment portfolio performing slightly below expectations as of 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, and 12/31/2018, respectively. All debt and equity investments within this classification should be carefully monitored each quarter to watch for future FMV write-downs and possible eventual non-accruals. As of 12/31/2018, this investment rating had an FMV of $124 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN's investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $32 million regarding the company's debt and equity investments performing slightly below expectations over the prior several quarters. This slight increase was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 3 (a negative factor/trend).

Investment Rating 4 (Performing Modestly Below Expectations):

I have classified 2%, 2%, 2%, and 4% of MAIN's investment portfolio performing modestly below expectations as of 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, and 12/31/2018, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be CONSIDERED for non-accruals. In other words, heightened monitoring should occur. Also, debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest probability of a partial non-recovery of one's remaining principal/cost basis. As of 12/31/2018, this investment rating had an FMV of $91 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN's investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $51 million regarding the company's debt and equity investments performing modestly below expectations over the prior several quarters. This increase was mainly attributable to several debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 or 3 to an investment rating of 4 (a negative factor/trend). The increase during the fourth quarter of 2018 was a bit alarming as most of this pertained to a rise in credit risk regarding several non-control/non-affiliate portfolio companies. This topic will be further analyzed in the next section of the article.

Investment Rating 5 (Performing Materially Below Expectations):

Finally, I have classified 3%, 3%, 3%, and 4% of MAIN's investment portfolio performing materially below expectations as of 3/31/2018, 6/30/2018, 9/30/2018, and 12/31/2018, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be on non-accrual status unless there is a specific reason otherwise (exceptions can [and do] occur). Also, certain debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest-high probability of a partial non-recovery of one's remaining principal/cost basis (including a possible total write-off). As of 12/31/2018, this investment rating had an FMV of $99 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN's investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $34 million regarding the company's debt and equity investments performing materially below expectations over the prior several quarters. Similar to the trend within investment rating 4, the increase during the fourth quarter of 2018 was a bit alarming as most of this pertained to a rise in credit risk regarding several non-control/non-affiliate portfolio companies.

It is never a positive trend when a company has any part of its investment portfolio within this lowest rating classification. The following MAIN portfolio companies had debt investments on non-accrual status as of 12/31/2018: 1) Access Media Holdings, LLC (Access Media); 2) Datacom, LLC (Datacom); 3) MH Corbin Holding LLC (MH Corbin; new non-accrual); 4) Rocacela, LLC (Rocacela); 5) Clarius BIGS, LLC (Clarius); and 6) Ospemifene Royalty Sub LLC (Ospemifene).

Readers should understand any future non-accruals would bring the risk of a decrease in interest income per GAAP (as we saw in the first and fourth quarters of 2018 regarding Access Media and MH Corbin, respectively) and the risk of decreases in NAV from future FMV write-offs. In addition, it should be noted MAIN completed a couple debt-to-equity exchanges/restructurings during 2018. This includes Charlotte Russe, Inc. (Charlotte Russe), GST Autoleather, Inc. (GST Autoleather; which was subsequently sold), and Cenveo Corporation (Cenveo). This typically has a minor negative impact on NII as the prior accrued interest income does not exist anymore, while the probability of an investment generating consistent dividend income is low. The recent restructuring of Charlotte Russe and Cenveo currently appear to have done very little when it comes to an "uptick" in operational performance (a negative factor/trend).

I believe the debt and equity investments within these lower classifications should continue to be monitored to a greater degree as they are the most susceptible to FMV write-downs, non-performance (which would lead to non-accruals), and ultimately, a probable partial (in some cases total) loss of principal/cost basis. This would negatively impact MAIN's future NAV sustainability. This analysis also identifies certain portfolio companies that are performing above expectations. This provides direct evidence for possible continued net appreciation. This would positively impact MAIN's future NAV sustainability. Due to the rise in FMV balances within MAIN's three lower investment ratings (3, 4, and 5) during the fourth quarter of 2018, let us now perform a more "specific" analysis identifying which portfolio companies experienced a rise in credit risk.

2) Quarterly FMV Analysis on MAIN's Portfolio Companies:

The next part of this article performs a quarterly FMV analysis associated with MAIN's portfolio companies over the prior four quarters (12/31/2017-12/31/2018). This quarterly FMV percentage analysis shows specific portfolio companies where a noticeable change in credit risk occurred. This analysis helps detect fluctuations that have recently occurred and identifies potentially struggling investments that were once performing near, at, or above expectations. This analysis also identifies certain prior troubled investments that are now beginning to show signs of improvement (when applicable). Spotting these trends leads to a more accurate portrayal of MAIN's future NAV sustainability (forward-looking metric). To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 - MAIN Portfolio Company FMV Analysis (Investment Ratings 12/31/2017 - 12/31/2018)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all investment rating classifications)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, the following MAIN portfolio companies had a notable valuation decrease (proportionately speaking) or decrease in credit quality over the prior four quarters: 1) MH Corbin; 2) Quality Lease Service, LLC (Quality Lease); 3) American Teleconferencing Services, Ltd. (American Teleconferencing); 4) APTIM Corp. ("APTIM"); 5) Cenveo; 6) Evergreen Skills Lux S.á r.l. (Evergreen); 7) Hydrofarm Holdings LLC (Hydrofarm); 8) Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (Pier 1 Imports); 9) SiTV, LLC ("SiTV"); and 10) Staples Canada ULC (Staples Canada). Most valuation decreases pertained to an increase in credit risk. I believe this should be seen as a cautionary/negative trend.

As discussed in prior BDC articles, contrary to what occurred within pockets of debt markets during the calendar third quarter of 2018 where pricing experienced modest decreases (for instance government-guaranteed investments such as U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-related agency securitizations), most middle market ("MM") loan prices with low credit risk experienced less severe/more muted valuation fluctuations (especially floating-rate loans; lower durations). However, this relationship completely "reversed course" during the calendar fourth quarter of 2018. Government-guaranteed investments experienced a "surge" in pricing as volatility across most credit markets "spiked" (rush to safety). Outside this minor pocket, there was a quick, sharp reduction in asset valuations across most other investing sectors. This includes, but is not limited to, institutional loans/corporate-grade bonds, high-yield bonds, broadly syndicated loans, leveraged loans, and U.S. equities. MM investments were not "immune" to this trend either as yields spiked during the quarter (spreads widened). As yields increase, pricing typically decreases (underlying notion there could eventually be an increase in credit risk; indication of recessionary fears).

However, I am anticipating a nice "bounce back" in valuations regarding portfolio companies with low credit risk during the first quarter of 2019 (tightening of spreads; especially within the high-yield debt market). Of course, each BDC portfolio needs to be separately monitored/valued but broader market tendencies should also be considered when it comes to investment valuations (level 3 assets per Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 820). This should be seen as more of a positive catalyst/trend which will help offset the rise in credit risk within the ten portfolio companies listed in Table 2.

Conclusions Drawn:

To summarize what was performed within this article, the following two analyses were provided which have a direct impact on MAIN's future NAV sustainability: 1) an FMV investment rating analysis on the company's debt and equity investments over the prior four quarters; and 2) a quarterly FMV percentage analysis on specific portfolio companies over the prior four quarters. These analyses have been, and will likely continue to be, very good forward-looking metrics to consider when it comes to MAIN's future NAV sustainability.

When considering the two analyzes performed above, including other factors not discussed within this specific article, I believe there is relatively strong evidence a minor portion of MAIN's debt and equity investments are at heightened risk for varying levels of net realized/unrealized FMV depreciation (or non-accruals) over the foreseeable future. During the fourth quarter of 2018, there was an uptick in credit risk regarding a handful of debt investments, which should be monitored. Most of these investments are classified as non-control/non-affiliate investments where MAIN's management team has little to no control regarding underlying operations.

Even with the rally in sector asset valuations/pricing during the first quarter of 2019, I will be particularly interested in how the ten portfolio companies listed within Table 2 above fare as 2019 unfolds. If credit risk within a majority of these investments decrease/valuations increase, I believe this should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend. However, if further credit deterioration occurs/valuations decrease further (which would likely lead to non-accruals), I believe this should be seen as a negative factor/trend. I believe this would solidify the notion there are a few new "dents" in MAIN's investment portfolio per se.

However, I also believe the continued strong/attractive operating performance within most of MAIN's control/affiliate investments will be able to offset the potential valuation decreases within the company's underperforming investments. As such, I am projecting the following MAIN quarterly NAV ranges over the next several quarters:

NAV as of 3/31/2019: $24.20 - $24.80 per share

NAV as of 6/30/2019: $24.25 - $24.85 per share

NAV as of 9/30/2019: $24.35 - $24.95 per share

NAV as of 12/31/2019: $24.35 - $24.95 per share

Therefore, I am currently projecting MAIN will report a minor-modest NAV net increase during 2019 (includes accounting for special periodic dividends). MAIN should also be able to continue to generate attractive "economic returns" (dividends received and change in NAV) during 2019.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

MAIN recently closed at $38.44 per share as of 3/15/2019. This was a $14.35 per share premium to MAIN's NAV as of 12/31/2018 of $24.09 per share. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 1.5955 or a premium of 59.55%.

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate MAIN as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 72.5% premium to the mean of MAIN's projected NAV as of 3/31/2019 range ($24.50 per share), a HOLD when trading at greater than a 52.5% but less than a 72.5% premium to the mean of MAIN's projected NAV as of 3/31/2019 range, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 52.5% premium to the mean of MAIN's projected NAV as of 3/31/2019 range. These ranges are a minor decrease when compared to last MAIN article (approximately two months ago). This is a direct result of the analysis presented above (uptick in credit risk regarding a handful of portfolio companies) and the projected decrease in quarterly NII for the first quarter of 2019 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Therefore, I currently rate MAIN as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe MAIN is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for MAIN is approximately $42.45 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is a ($0.75) per share decrease when compared to my last MAIN article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $37.35 per share. This price is a ($0.90) per share decrease when compared to my last MAIN article. Long-term holders of MAIN should gain comfort that I continue to believe the company's dividend sustainability remains very high over the foreseeable future (even when considering the analysis provided above).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 2/2/2018, I re-entered a position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $37.425 per share. On 2/5/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.345 per share. My second purchase was approximately triple the monetary amount of my initial purchase. On 3/1/2018, 10/4/2018, 10/23/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.365, $37.645, $36.674, $35.305, and $33.045 per share, respectively. When combined, my MAIN position has a weighted average purchase price of $34.713 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on PSEC.

On 6/5/2018, I initiated a position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $18.502 per share. On 6/14/2018, I increased my position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $17.855 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my TSLX position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TSLX trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TSLX.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.40 per share. On 12/10/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.195, $15.305, and $14.924 per share, respectively. When combined, my ARCC position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.293 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each ARCC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on ARCC.

On 10/12/2018, I re-entered a position in NEWT at a weighted average purchase price of $18.355 per share. On 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NEWT at a weighted average purchase price of $15.705 per share, respectively. When combined, my NEWT position has a weighted average purchase price of $16.462 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NEWT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on NEWT.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $20.655 per share. On 12/18/2018, I increased my position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $19.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my SLRC position has a weighted average purchase price of $19.909 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each SLRC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on SLRC.

On 3/13/2019, I initiated a position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.625 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This GAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on GAIN.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of February 2019, I had an unrealized/realized gain "success rate" of 89.7% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 39 total positions (no realized total losses; updated monthly [multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out]). The minor increase in the first percentage, when compared to January 2019, was due to the fact my re-entered position in Altria Group, Inc. (MO) turned positive. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

