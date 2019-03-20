Eventbrite: The Market Is Missing The Most Important KPI

With a PS of five times sales and the IPO lockup period behind, Eventbrite is at a great buy point for long-term thinkers willing to patiently watch the business scale.

The market is missing the most important part: Retention rate is now 100% (up from 97% in 2017). The business is on its way to "negative churn," a powerful growth mechanism over the long term.

The company is otherwise on the right path: Acquisition, monetization and retention all improved in Q4 FY18, indicating scalability to the business.

Management expects short-term headwinds due to the migration of Ticketfly creators, causing temporary slower growth in North America. Meanwhile, international business is growing at a 20% plus rate.

Investment Thesis

Tickets are a commodity. The real value is in the ecosystem. And Eventbrite (EB) is working on building one of the most prevalent and robust platforms of the ticketing industry.

Eventbrite is presenting an asymmetric risk-reward profile today for long-term investors thanks to a combination of two major elements:

Shares have sold off more than 30% and are at an all-time low (below the IPO price) following short-term headwinds expected to slow its growth temporarily, combined with the end of the IPO lockup period. The KPI (key performance indicator) that really matters has just improved in a way that validates the premise of Eventbrite as a scalable platform over the next five years and beyond. Specifically: Retention is now at 100%, a very promising step.

I believe the market is missing Eventbrite's capacity to retain its creators and become the most ubiquitous ticketing platform for the mid market. There's an outstanding management team and culture at work, supported by some of the top VCs in the United States: Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital.

Current negativity extremely shortsighted

The recent negativity around Eventbrite has been baffling.

I've seen a mix of extremely shortsighted articles focused on where the shares could be in the next few weeks or months. An analyst went as far as claiming the business has literally zero organic growth, without data to back it up. A claim evidently wrong if you look at paid ticket volumes and average revenue per ticket in Q4 FY18.

I challenge the naysayers to read diligently the annual report of the company (Form 10-K), an effort I suspect they did not spend time on before forming their opinion.

I'll dig deeper below into the source of the slowing growth in the North American music segment. But the same way organic growth matters more than acquired growth, the long-term trend and improvement of core KPIs matter more than the temporary challenges or earnings missed by a few basis points.

What the fuss is all about: The Ticketfly integration

Let's rewind a little.

Pandora (P) agreed to buy Ticketfly for $450 million in 2015 but the integration never led to tangible results, and the company had to divest to meet a funding deadline. Pandora sold the business to Eventbrite in June 2017 for $200 million.

The move was a strategic initiative for CEO Julia Hartz to expand Eventbrite's global footprint in music. The synergies were pretty obvious with Eventbrite acquiring one of its main competitors in the music segment.

Now, instead of letting the two platforms run in parallel, management decided to migrate all creators of the Ticketfly platform to a new platform called Eventbrite Music, a “new solution created specifically for independent music venues, promoters, and festivals to power their ticketing, streamline their business operations, and distribute their tickets to a massive audience.”

As explained in their shareholder's letter:

We made a deliberate decision when we acquired the company to integrate it into the Eventbrite platform, which made for a more complex and time-consuming integration process. During this process, our team has been focused on migrating existing customers, which creates tremendous value for our business but does not result in near-term revenue growth. We believe in this strategy because it will enable us to build the leading, global independent music platform."

Let's be clear - the migration of all creators sounds more challenging than anticipated. How much longer is it going to take? A few months, according to management:

We anticipate finishing the last integration work to support creator migration in the second quarter of 2019. In the second half of the year we aim to complete creator migration and sunset the Ticketfly platform. Therefore, we believe that growth rates of our North American music business will begin to accelerate by early 2020."

Eventbrite is expecting slower growth in the coming quarters in its North American music business due to this migration.

Not only is this headwind temporary and expected to be old news by the end of the year, it's a strategic initiative for the greater good, enabling efficiency and scalability of the music business as one single platform.

Once this process is over in the upcoming months, the company is likely to resume the growth path it has been on for the last decade.

Resources dedicated to Ticketfly integration will move on to growth initiatives for Eventbrite Music in North America. Continued growth is expected from self sign-on and international expansion (more than 20% expected by management in Q1).

Business Update

You can refer to my pre-IPO write-up about Eventbrite to learn more about the rise of the experience economy and why it's a secular trend that will benefit the company, no matter how management executes.

Specifically, Eventbrite is targeting the mid market - not a birthday party, not a Taylor Swift show, but anything in between. That covers many of the Millennial-favorite experiences: From concerts, to athletic pursuits, to cultural experiences and social events of all kinds.

Management broke down the three key priorities to drive financial results:

Transactional volume.

Product innovation.

Platform extension.

In 2018, international net revenue reached 27% of the overall net revenue.

With events in more than 170 countries, international growth is becoming the main growth engine. The company is expanding its global footprint, notably recently with Singapore and Mexico receiving big updates.

The company has launched EPP (Eventbrite Payment Processing) with capabilities in local currency, including cash payments at convenient stores for example.

Management continues focusing on advancing product innovation with a platform approach. The reasoning here is simple: What will make creators stick with a product like Eventbrite over time is the continued flow of improved features and distribution capabilities.

A quick word on management - I provided more details before regarding the genesis of the company and how Eventbrite's leadership is backed by strong partners and smart money. You'll have a hard time finding a company that's better reviewed by its employees on Glassdoor. CEO Julia Hartz's approval and overall employee satisfaction has improved even more over the last six months, indicating that Eventbrite is one of the best places to work in the Silicon Valley right now.

Let's dig into the first annual report of Eventbrite as a public company and review again how the business is doing on the three pillars that make a cloud business successful: Acquisition, monetization and retention.

Acquisition

As explained by CFO Randy Befumo:

As you look at our business, we have this wonderful channel where customers sign themselves up. At the time of the offering, it was 54 percent. It’s been growing faster than the sales channel."

98% of the creators using Eventbrite signed themselves up in 2018 (according to the Form 10-K). That's up from 95% previously reported in the company's S-1.

The creators signing up organically account for 56% of revenue in FY18 (up from 54% in FY17). For the other 44%, the company's sales team targets creators who are popular and big enough to be hosting events with substantial paid ticket sales. This also means that 44% of revenue is derived from 2% of creators.

There's clear evidence of network effects at play here. Eventbrite is becoming ubiquitous as more events list on the app. Not just as a technology platform on the creator side, but as an event aggregator on the consumer side.

Event creators naturally turn to the most popular service to handle the logistics of their event. As it becomes the leading platform for mid-market events of all sorts, Eventbrite could become the ultimate source of info for things to do in a given city. In turn, event creators will want to be featured on the platform generating the most traffic, a position that could become very valuable over time.

Creators mostly come from prior experience with the service or word of mouth. The quality of the platform is bringing people on. That’s why sales and marketing costs are expected to decline over time. Sales, marketing and support expenses were 24% of revenue in FY18, down from 27% in FY17.

Monetization

Note, 17% of new creators throwing a free event with Eventbrite organize an event with paid tickets in the following 12 months (since 2015, unchanged from its S-1 report), showing a strong conversion rate for the freemium model. Paid tickets are the source of revenue via variable and fixed fees, but Eventbrite also offers additional services like payment processing, analytics and management tools, staffing, customer support or community management. The gross ticket fees generated for the first year of each cohort has more than doubled from 2013 to 2018. This illustrates that its monetization strategy is improving over time.

Net revenue per paid ticket increased from $2.84 in 2017 to $3.00 in 2018, illustrating that the Eventbrite growth story isn't simply about the growth in paid ticket volume, but also the up-sell via compelling packages offered to its creators.

Retention

First, Eventbrite has proven to retain the large majority of its gross ticket fees from creator cohorts over many years. For example, Eventbrite retained 81% of the gross ticket fees from the 2014 creator cohort in 2018. That's an improvement from 2017 where Eventbrite retained 78% of gross ticket fees from the 2013 cohort.

And now, the best part: Eventbrite has reached a retention rate of 100%.

The retention rate is obtained by measuring the gross ticket fees generated by the cohort of creators already existing the year prior. That number is up from 97% in 2017 and 93% in 2016.

Source: Form 10-K

While it may sound like a small improvement, it encompasses the entire premise of Eventbrite being a robust technology platform: With a clear path toward negative churn, Eventbrite looks poised to reap the benefits of a scalable business over the years.

At 100% retention, Eventbrite already is a sustainable business given its successful acquisition and monetization paths. But the trend over the last few years clearly indicates that the retention rate is likely to get above 100% moving forward.

Let's look at what it really means with a simple example from Tomasz Tunguz, Venture Capitalist at Redpoint.

Tomasz compares in the two charts below how the retention rate impacts the revenue of a hypothetical SaaS business making 100 new customers every month, each paying a $1 monthly subscription.

In the first scenario (95% retention), the SaaS company starts the year with $100 revenue in January and finishes the year with $919 in December.

In the second scenario (105% retention), the SaaS company starts the year with $100 revenue in January and finishes the year with $1,592 in December.

In this example, the MRR (monthly recurring revenue) is growing over time from the same cohort of customers, and the cohorts compound over time.

The implication is that Eventbrite can grow predictably and reliably its revenue per cohort over time through a 100% plus retention rate. This is an amazing feat, considering that the company generates 56% (and growing) of its revenue from customers who sign themselves up.

To be clear, Eventbrite's retention isn't above 100% yet. But the trend is your friend.

Financials

Here's how the KPIs translated into the financials of the company.

First, the bird's eye view of the last three years:

FY16 FY17 FY18 Revenue $133 million $202 million $292 million Gross Profit $45 million $120 million $171 million Adjusted EBITDA ($18 million) $4 million $29 million

As you can see, Eventbrite is on the right track and finished FY18 with a 45% revenue growth, improving gross margin and adjusted EBITDA.

What's not to love?

Attentive readers may point out that some of that growth was acquired as opposed to purely organic. I covered the long list of acquisitions over the years in my original write-up pre-IPO. The list encompasses a strategy toward international expansion and becoming the world-leading platform for the mid-market. That strategy is paying off considering the benefits of scale showing in the improving financials above.

For Q4 FY18:

Q4 FY18 Revenue $76 million +21% yoy Gross Profit $45 million +20% yoy Adjusted EBITDA $7 million +8 million yoy

On the revenue side:

Global self sign-on gross ticket fees (GTF) grew +30%

gross ticket fees (GTF) grew International grew +23% (or +29% adjusted for currency fluctuation impact). International is now 27% of the business.

grew (or +29% adjusted for currency fluctuation impact). International is now 27% of the business. Partially offset by the slow growth for the North American music business due to the Ticketfly integration discussed above.

On the expense side:

Sales, marketing and support costs are becoming a smaller percent of revenue as expected (22% in Q4 2018, down from 28% in Q4 2017).

costs are becoming a smaller percent of revenue as expected (22% in Q4 2018, down from 28% in Q4 2017). Product development is the only cost growing faster than revenue (51% increase in FY18), showing the company is re-investing in its technology.

After being stable in 2018 at 59%, gross margin is expected to improve in 2019 ($11 million amortization costs related to Ticketfly are non-recurring).

Overall, the exact impact of the migration of Ticketfly and how it will translate into re-accelerating growth once the process is done is the main uncertainty right now. All other aspects of the business are going in the right direction, boosted by improved KPIs on all counts. With gross margin expected above 60% in 2019 and marketing cost expected to get lower than 22%, the company has all the ingredients to be able to continue investing in product development.

Valuation

EB shares are down ~30% since Q4 earnings, despite the main KPIs improving and showing that Eventbrite's platform is scalable and could grow much faster than the market seems to think over the next few years. If your investment horizon is beyond the next three years, I believe this is an opportunity.

After the sell off, Eventbrite has now a PS of 5x FY18 sales. While the shares could certainly hit an even lower point in the near term, the company is now under its IPO price of $23. With the IPO lockup period ending 3/19/2019, you are now looking at a valuation with most of the short-term concerns and inhibitors baked in.

I mentioned before the story of Cvent.

Cvent is an event management software company specializing in event and hospitality management technology. It went public in 2013 before going private again in 2016, being bought out at a valuation of $1.65 billion. Cvent was acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners at about 7x FY16 sales (although the company was only valued at around 4x sales before the buyout).

At the time, based on their earnings report, Cvent had an annual revenue run rate of $224 million with mid to high teens growth and was mostly breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis.

To a certain extent, Cvent is Eventbrite's worst-case scenario. If the growth really gets stuck in the teens, Eventbrite may eventually get stuck in the 4-to-7 times sales range.

That's why I see a margin of safety in the current valuation, an asymmetric risk reward. I like to look at it like a low-cost mistake. Maximum losses are low while the potential upside is high if the main KPIs and international growth continue upward.

Conclusion

I could name so many examples of companies that saw their shares take a 30% hit or more because of temporary headwinds or disappointing guidance, only to rebound in the following quarters and deliver outstanding market-beating performance over time.

LinkedIn (LNKD at the time), Match Group (MTCH) or Tableau Software (DATA) are all great examples over the last few years. Investors who were not scared of buying shares of these companies into weakness despite the extreme negativity were handsomely rewarded, and I was one of them.

I look at shares of Eventbrite at $23 (IPO price) today the same way I was looking at shares of Match Group at $12 (IPO price) in 2016. Sure, you could always try to capture the very bottom and wait for another dip. But it'll be all dumb luck. A great way to alleviate this is by simply starting a small position such as a third of the intended investment.

Match Group saw its shares fall under $10 at some point during its first year as a public company. In retrospect, four years later, it doesn't matter whether you bought at $10, $12 or $14. What really matters is that you started a position.

Eventbrite is on its own path, becoming fast the leading platform in its own category, the mid-market of live events. It's a first mover in the space and already is far ahead of any competition thanks to an acquisitive strategy and re-investments to build and maintain a robust technology platform capable of retaining its large audience of creators over the years.

