Despite The Short-Term Weakness, Nine Energy Service Has Strong Long-Term Drivers

NINE’s stock price has short-term headwinds

Nine Energy Service (NINE) is a North American onshore completion and production services provider. It designs and deploys downhole solutions and technology to prepare horizontal, multistage wells for production. As a result of weakening pricing in some of its offerings, I expect NINE’s stock price to show a negative bias in the short term. However, a steadying margin could improve returns from this stock in the medium-to-long term.

NINE’s pricing headwind can adversely affect the company’s wireline business, particularly in the Permian Basin. On top of that, the upstream operators are likely to keep their capex budget tight in 2019, which will not augur well with the oilfield service companies’ revenue and margin growth. Over the medium-to-long term, I expect NINE to gain market share. In 2019, the company will add to its cementing fleet. NINE’s cash flows improved significantly in FY2018, and it does not have any near-term debt repayment obligations. It remains to be seen how the company achieves its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio target (lowering debt versus any potential asset sale).

In the past year, Nine Energy Service’s stock price has decreased by 13.4% while the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) declined by nearly 31%. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

Analyzing NINE’s Q4 2018 performance

In Q4 2018, Nine Energy Service’s top line improved compared to Q3 2018. On a year-over-year basis, its revenue increased even more sharply in Q4 2018. From Q3 to Q4, the company’s revenues increased by 5%, while from Q4 2017 to Q4 2018, the revenues jumped by 49%. Year over year, the top line contributions from the Magnum Oil Tools and Frac Technology acquisitions boosted its Q4 2018 revenues. Let us try to find out how the growth panned out in NINE’s operating segment.

NINE’s Completion Solutions segment revenues accounted for 91% of NINE’s Q4 revenues. From Q3 to Q4, the segment top line improved by 6.3%, while the adjusted gross margin inflated to 26.4% from 25.1% earlier. As wellbores have increased in length, the number of stages has also increased. At the end of Q4, NINE’s U.S. wireline and completion solutions participated in 86% more stages compared to a year ago. NINE’s revenues from cementing activity remained flat quarter over quarter. By the end of 2018, the company planned to add one single-pump unit, which would bring its unit count to 31. The delivery of the new unit is expected to take place in Q1.

Revenue growth is NINE’s Productions Solutions was relatively muted in Q4. From Q3 to Q4, the segment revenues declined by 6%, while the segment gross margin deflated by 1%. The rig fleet utilization decreased by 8% during this period. The other key metrics, too, showed weakening signs in Q4. Total rig hours fell by 7% from Q3 to Q4, due primarily to activity declines in the Rockies and Bakken regions. Apart from the typical seasonal (winter-led) activity slowdown in Q4, the Permian was hit by the pipeline takeaway capacity inadequacy issue and completion activity slowdown. Following the Q4 2018 fall in the crude oil price and the deteriorating well service market conditions, NINE recorded impairment charges of $77 million in Q4. This adversely affected the Q4 2018 net income.

How did the industry indicators perform in Q4?

In this context, let us see how the industry indicators performed in Q4. From September-end until December in 2018, the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price was down by 38%. The drilled but uncompleted (or DUC) wells in the EIA-designated key shales went up by 8.5%. The number of drilled wells in the key U.S. unconventional shales was down by 1.5%. This affected hydraulic fracturing activity adversely and reduced demand and pricing for pressure pumping services. Although completion activity has hit a temporary ceiling following the crude oil price’s drop in the past quarter, the inventory of DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells suggests that completion and workover drilling activities will grow sooner than later, when the crude oil price stabilizes.

Analyzing NINE’s FY2018 results

Although NINE’s growth tapered off in Q4, the annual growth was still robust. From FY2017 to FY2018, the company’s revenues increased by 87%, while its adjusted EBITDA swelled by 140%. Notwithstanding the Q4 crude oil volatility, the crude oil price made a strong recovery compared to the 2014-16 energy price depression. And so did the upstream activity level in the past year.

Market share versus pricing

NINE won a profitable market share in the majority of its service lines. However, the company adjusted pricing to increase sale in some of its service lines given the crude oil price weakness in Q4 2018. Regarding this, NINE’s management commented in the Q4 earnings call:

At Nine, we worked with our customers on pricing adjustments which were on average in the low double digits across service lines, none of which were immune to pricing discounts. We believe the majority if not all of these pricing concessions have been taken during Q1 of this year and we do not anticipate any incremental pricing declines unless we see another significant decline in commodity prices.

This brings us to some of the deepest concerns for NINE in Q1. In Q1, NINE’s management sees pricing to weaken the most in the wireline business. This is because the upstream companies’ budget tightness in the completion activities would affect pricing significantly. Some of the weaknesses in this segment would be offset by the pricing resilience in the cementing and coiled tubing services. In Q1 2019, NINE’s management expects wireline pricing in Canada to remain suppressed due to the typical energy activity slowdown in that region in Q1. In the U.S., the worst affected in wireline pricing was the Permian region because of the parent-child well interference issues. As a result, NINE’s management expects some of the operators in the Permian to cut capex budget.

As revenue growth prospect gets blurry, the upstream operators are likely to place greater emphasis on free cash flow improvement, which is also a function of lower capex spend. Lower upstream capex typically equates to lower revenue and margin for the OFS companies, albeit with a time lag. The other factor that can lead to lower pricing is the disruption in fracturing caused by the parent-child well interference. This also affected NINE’s Q4 growth adversely. According to a recent study:

The three main factors that induce interference between parent wells and child wells are reservoir depletion, reservoir total stress changes and reservoir effective stress changes.

Positive drivers: Dissolvable plugs

NINE produces specialized tools, including the fully-composite and dissolvable frac plugs through its wireline units. Although competition is high in the product market, NINE was able to moderate average selling price declines by introducing new and differentiated products. When the bottom hole temperature varies, the performance of the polymer used in these plugs gets affected. NINE’s dissolvable plugs aim to reduce costs through standardization. NINE believes the dissolvable frac plugs will generate demand from many upstream operators in the Permian. It also believes that irrespective of the crude oil price, the benefits of using the dissolvable plugs will drive demand.

Market share gains

Apart from the dissolvable frac plugs, the other prominent offerings from NINE’s stable include Breakthru Casing Floatation Device (for ultra-long laterals), Scorpion Composite Plugs (eliminates drill bit trips and reduces cycle time), and FlowGun Toe Valve (eliminates intervention). Along with the dissolvable plugs, these offerings create high entry barriers, and therefore, the possibility of margin improvement for NINE. This is because these completions services and products are used in multi-pad drilling, which is significantly more expensive than the single-well pad completions. Horizontal drilling and drilling in the unconventional shales result in longer laterals, tighter spacing, and pad drilling, all of which have created markets for NINE’S new offerings. According to the company’s estimates, as provided in the Q4 2018 Investor Presentation, the exploration & production revenue per day increases to ~$300,000 in a multi-well pad completion compared to $50,000 per day in a single well pad. Hence, the possibility of market share gains for NINE.

NINE’s outlook for 2019

In Q1 2019, NINE expects revenues to range between $220 million and $230 million. At the guidance mid-point, this represents ~2% decline compared to Q4 2018. The company also expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $37 million and $41 million. This means, at the mid-point, the adjusted EBITDA can decline by 19%. The Q1 2019 EBITDA margin would be ~17%. The EBITDA fall would result from the pricing concession NINE has been making in the recent past and higher employee-related costs. The guidance is based on the assumption of an average WTI crude oil price of $55 for 2019.

Although the company’s management is not forecasting any sharp recovery in the second half of 2019, it expects to gain market share, expand geographically, and de-lever its balance sheet in 2019.

In Q1, NINE will receive a set of double cement pumps, while during FY2019, it expects to field a set of eight double-pumps. This would increase its market share in the Mid-continent. The company also plans to add a wireline unit in 2019. It has no plans to add any incremental units in the coiled tubing.

What’s NINE’s current financial state?

In conjunction with the Magnum Oil Tools acquisition, NINE issued $400 million of debt which will be due for repayment in 2023. It has a $200 million asset-backed loan credit facility. As of December 31, 2018, NINE has $147 million in liquidity. NINE aims to achieve its target leverage of 1x net debt-to-EBITDA, which is significantly lower than its current indebtedness.

Regarding this, NINE’s management commented on the Q4 earnings call:

We have always had a conservative approach to debt and still believe one-time net debt to EBITDA is the optimal leverage. We remain comfortable with this new capital structure because of the cash generative and low capital nature of Magnum and Frac had and one of our priorities in 2019 will be deleveraging the company.

In FY2018, NINE’s cash flow from operations was $89.6 million, and increased manifold from $5.6 million a year ago. On top of a 53% rise in revenues during this period, NINE’s working capital requirement decreased in FY2018 due primarily to lower accounts receivable balance.

The company plans to spend $60 million to $70 million in capex in FY2019, which would be ~18% higher than its FY2018 capex. NINE does not have any share repurchase or dividend plans. Since NINE has no debt repayment before 2023, its balance sheet is relatively free of any near-term financials risks. Even with deleveraging, the current headwinds in the industry can lower operating earnings growth and can render the target difficult to achieve in the short term.

What does NINE’s relative valuation say?

NINE is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~9.3x. Based on sell-side analysts’ estimates in the next four quarters, as pulled from Thomson Reuters, NINE’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple compression implies higher EBITDA. NINE is currently trading at a discount to its past three-quarter average.

NINE’s EBITDA is expected to increase more sharply than the rise in the peers’ average in the next four quarters, which typically reflects in higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. NINE’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), ProPetro Holding Corp.(NYSE:PUMP), and Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)) average of 7.9x.

Analysts’ rating on NINE

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, eight sell-side analysts rated NINE a “buy” in March (includes strong buys). None one of the sell-side analysts rated NINE a “hold” or a “sell”. The analysts’ consensus target price for NINE is $29.9, which at NINE’s current price yields ~35% returns.

What’s the take on NINE?

NINE’s most pressing headwind is the pricing weakness, which can continue for the next couple of quarters. This will adversely affect the company’s wireline business, particularly in the Permian Basin. On top of that, the upstream operators are likely to keep their capex budget tight in 2019, which will not augur well with the oilfield service companies’ revenue and margin growth.

NINE’s technological advancement through the Magnum Oil Tools and Frac Technology acquisitions are expected to fuel growth further in the coming quarters. The company also expects market share gains in the cementing business and will add to its fleet in 2019. NINE’s cash flows improved strongly in FY2018, and it does not have any near-term debt repayment obligations. It remains to be seen how the company achieves its net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio target (lowering debt versus any potential asset sale). I expect NINE’s stock price to show slightly negative bias in the short term. However, a steadying margin could improve returns from this stock in the medium-to-long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.