Supernus Pharmaceuticals Does Not Impress In ADHD

Supernus was not able to differentiate its drug in ADHD with generic competition.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) is focused on CNS/psychiatric diseases and has one approved product called Oxtellar XR and a pipeline of late stage candidates. It successfully completed two pivotal Phase 3 trials of pediatric ADHD, and has an ongoing follow-on open label trial with results due by March 2019. Based on data from these trials, SUPN would be in a position to submit an NDA by mid-2019.

Not that it will matter much, if market reaction is anything to go by. The market has reacted badly to data readouts because lead drug candidate SPN-812 has failed to put up a strong show against competing drugs, mainly generic Strattera from Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY). Besides Strattera, there are other generic competitions as well as pipeline drugs closely contesting with Supernus. Given the strong competition, although we ran SUPN through our four-factor investment test, we wouldn’t recommend this stock.

Catalyst

The company plans to file an NDA by mid-2019 with a launch by mid-2020. There’s a Phase 3 trial in adolescents, P304, ongoing, but most of its Phase 3 work in ADHD is done. SPN-810 has an ongoing Phase 3 trial, but we will focus on SPN-812 alone.

Previous trial data

There are three completed Phase 3 trials of lead drug candidate SPN-812 in ADHD - a norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor that modulates serotonin activity. P301 is a 5-week 100mg/200mg dose trial in children aged 6-11, P302 is a 7-week 100mg/200mg dose trial in adolescents aged 12-17, and P303 is a 200mg/400mg dose 7-week trial in children. These are oral doses.

All three trials yielded positive results. The first study had 477 patients randomized across placebo and the two doses of SPN-812, 100mg and 200mg. P302 had 310 patients. P303 had 313 patients. The primary outcome measure was the change from baseline to the end of the study in the ADHD-RS-5 total score. Below are relevant portions of the studies, quoted from the above references.

P301 Study - This study met its primary endpoint with high statistical significance for both doses. Stat sig was reached as early as week 1, and maintained through end of trial. The study also reached stat sig in a number of co-primary and/or secondary endpoints.

P303 Study - This is the higher dose, longer duration trial in a pediatric population akin to P301, except that the doses were higher. Everything else was similar to P301 except that onset of action wasn’t as fast. Overall, there was one point higher change from baseline at this dose level. It appears that the lower dose is good enough. "The odd data point is that the successful highest dose of 400 mg did not perform better than the 200 mg dose. [Management] hypothesized that this effect could be due to all drug receptors being activated and thus full efficacy in children at 200 mg," said analyst David Steinberg of Jefferies in a Dec. 6 note.

Overall, both trials exhibited favorable tolerability and safety profiles with low incidence of adverse events (AEs) across all doses. AEs were mild leading to low discontinuation rates due to AEs of 2.2% to 4.8%. Treatment related AEs that reported at more than or equal to 5% for SPN-812 were somnolence, headache, decreased appetite, fatigue, and upper abdominal pain.

P302 Study - This was the study in adolescents, with 200mg/400mg dose arms. It too reached its primary endpoint with stat sig. The 400mg dose reached stat sig within a week, and maintained it on a weekly basis throughout. The study also reached stat sign in a number of other endpoints. Safety data was good.

Execution

The company is well-funded, with a market cap of $2B, a cash balance of $493.4M as of the December quarter, and operating expenses of roughly $32.8M. So, cash is not a problem, and there’s no real risk of dilution.

Here’s a chart showing recent insider buy/sells. No buys, no sells either besides option exercises:

And here’s a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Competition

The company’s main competition is Eli Lilly’s Strattera (atomoxetine) nonstimulant treatment, which had peak sales of $535mn but is now generic. Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) has another non-stimulant called Intuniv, which made $340mn before going generic. The competition is mainly against Strattera because it appears that SPN-812 bettered Intuniv.

There are stimulant drugs from Shire and others, and while the non-stimulant drugs are only 8% of the market, they are safer than stimulants.

Supernus stock dropped following release of Phase 3 data because it failed to do better than Strattera on multiple counts.

Both drugs had very similar effect sizes. Strattera achieved an effect size of 0.4-0.6 in trials. SPN-812 managed 0.54 and 0.57 in P301 and 0.46 and 0.49 in P303, making it firmly within reach of generic Strattera.

The company claimed that earlier onset differentiates SPN-812 from Strattera. However, the Block et al 2009 report shows that is not true, as we can see below that Strattera also achieved efficacy at 1 week and maintained it throughout for at least one dosage.

So on both treatment effect and early onset count, SPN-812 is simply a me-too drug, and failed to impress. This is the reason the stock went down on “positive” results. If they had tested against Strattera, they would probably not have been able to differentiate their product.

Strattera has a black box warning for inciting suicidal thoughts in children and teenagers. Problem is, however, that SPN-812 is a very similar drug with a similar mechanism of action, so this could be a possibility.

However, there’s a silver line in so far as like liver damage, cardiac issues such as blood-pressure fluctuations are concerned, which SPN-812 does not seem to have, unlike Strattera.

In terms of pipeline drugs, we have dasotraline from Sunovion, which is in registration phase, and Kempharm’s KP415, which also had a successful Phase 3 trial.

Opinion

Given the above, we remain fairly cautious about SUPN, and would look at greener pastures. The competition is just too much, and the high market cap also does not bode well for new entrants into the stock. There’s not much doubt the drug will be approved, so there is always a chance for a small spike there somewhere, but the market seems to have made up its mind that the drug won’t sell, which is why the stock keeps falling on “positive” data. Since we do not feel certain, we will avoid.

I am going to end this note with the other side of the story in order to remain impartial. This is a quote from the website referenced above, and it quotes Jefferies analyst David Steinberg, who “believes that SPN-812 is "approvable," forecasting peak sales of $400 million for the drug. What could make SPN-812 different, he suggests, is its consistency, low levels of adverse effects and especially its rapid onset.

"This dynamic could be a significant differentiating factor versus Strattera, which can take 6 weeks to take effect. In fact, Lilly’s website indicates 'optimal efficacy may take 12-24 weeks.' And compared to Intuniv, [SPN-812] demonstrated strong efficacy in both attention and hyperactivity vs just hyperactivity with Intuniv," Steinberg added.”

