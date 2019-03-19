Biotech Hype Is Worth Every Penny, But IBB Is Not The Best Way To Play It

IBB is not a bad way to gain some exposure to biotech stocks, but is not the best way to do so.

Healthcare industry is poised to grow for many years to come, and biotech stocks are considered hot by many investors and analysts.

Executive summary

Technological advancements have taken the world by storm, and these technological developments are changing some industries for good. For example, the retail shopping industry has been disrupted by the rise of e-commerce, and the cable-TV industry has been trumped by over-the-top content streaming. The healthcare industry is another segment of the economy that is expected to change drastically along with technological advancements. The world is about to witness the growth of cures for diseases that were previously thought incurable, and governments are spending more than ever to facilitate the well-being of individuals.

It is natural for investors to be optimistic about the biotech industry as significant growth is expected in this sector. However, investing in biotech companies involves the use of a staggering number of assumptions, as many listed biotech companies are still generating zero revenues and earnings. On the other hand, the success of biotech companies will depend greatly on FDA approvals of their drugs, and the longevity of granted licenses by the FDA.

Investing in biotech companies is no easy task. As such, many investors prefer to gain exposure to the growing biotech sector by investing through an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), as seasoned investment managers who manage the ETF are expected to deliver robust investment results. BlackRock being the industry leader in offering cost effective ETFs to investors, many investors consider the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) to be one of the prime candidates for their portfolios, but for several reasons, I believe this is not the most effective way to play the biotech hype.

Fund overview

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF IBB is managed with the objective of tracking the investment results of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, and since its inception in 2001, has provided stellar returns to investors. However, IBB failed to provide attractive returns to investors over the last 3 years, as the overall biotech sector retrieved despite significant advances made by some companies.

IBB uses a passive indexing strategy, and uses representative sampling to track the investment results of the benchmark index. As such, IBB will invest in a sample of securities that best represents the investment results of the underlying index, and does not necessarily need to invest in all the securities representing the index. There is a small wiggle-room for IBB to invest in securities that are not a component of the underlying index, but that being said, at least 90% of funds will be invested in securities that represent the underlying index. This investment strategy falls in line with what we have seen from BlackRock over the years.

Even though IBB holds positions in small and medium cap securities, the fund has a sizable exposure to large-cap stocks, accounting for more than 45% of the market value of the fund.

IBB portfolio composition by market capitalization

If we take a look at the top 10 holdings of the fund, it is apparent that these stocks account for more than 50% of the total portfolio, meaning that any negative or positive movement in these stocks can significantly impact the performance of the fund.

Top 10 holdings of IBB

The portfolio composition of the fund has certainly helped it deliver robust results for investors in the past, as some of the names in this list have gained significantly in value over the last decade.

From the perspective of fees, IBB is an attractive play with an expense ratio of 0.47%. Once again, investors might argue that there are better alternatives with lower fees such as the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF, but the expertise of BlackRock coupled with a strong track record is worth paying the price for.

From a valuation standpoint, IBB is trading at a historical P/E of 18 and a forward earnings multiple of 14. This might sound tempting at first, as the biotech sector is generally expected to trade at much higher valuation multiples considering many biotech companies are valued for future growth. However, the relatively low P/E can be attributed to the stock mix of the portfolio, as large-cap healthcare stocks are expected to grow at a much lower rate than small and micro-cap stocks.

Valuation multiples of IBB portfolio

The dividend yield of close to 0.17% is not attractive by any means, and biotech investors are primarily focused on capturing capital gains along with the expected growth of the sector.

In conclusion, IBB is certainly not a bad way to gain some exposure to the biotech sector. However, investing in the biotech sector is risky, and as such, investors demand a high return for investing in this sector. Despite the strong track record and competent management team, investors can focus on alternative ways to gain exposure to the biotech sector, which would be discussed later in this report.

Industry analysis

The healthcare industry is expected to grow for many years to come, fueled by technological advancements. In the next few years, I expect many biotech companies to report successful results from clinical trials, and announce the completion of important milestones as well. Successful results from clinical trials will certainly provide a boost to the shares of companies involved, and this is a major catalyst that should be monitored by investors with regard to biotech companies.

In 2018, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a record number of 59 novel drugs in collaboration with the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), and I expect the trend to continue in the future as more clinical trials become successful and technological advancements expedite the process of approval.

Global healthcare spending is expected to improve significantly over the next 5 years as well, and this provides more room for the industry to grow as a whole.

Projected growth rate of global healthcare spending

Elderly population is on the rise, and percentage of population over 60 years is expected to breach 20% by 2050, which represents a significant growth from the current levels of close to 13%. Undoubtedly, this will result in a higher healthcare expenditure by governments and households alike, and healthcare industry participants are more inclined to invest for the future from now on, as capturing this expected growth will depend on the innovative solutions they can provide to cater to the expected high demand in the future.

M&A activities are expected to provide a boost to the biotech sector in the future. In 2018, the number of private equity deals increased, but the value of such transactions declined in comparison to reported figures in 2017.

Private equity, venture capital, and development capital deals by volume and value

On the other hand, M&A activities of publicly listed companies declined on both fronts; volume and value, in comparison with 2017 figures.

However, despite the declines seen in 2018, I believe we will see a higher number of M&A activities in the biotech sector, as large companies continue to pursue growth opportunities by acquiring controlling stakes in smaller, but growing biotech companies.

Regulatory pressures will also become a major theme of the entire healthcare and pharmaceutical industry going forward, and we saw a few glimpses of this in the latter part of 2018. Price increases of medicine and other healthcare products will come under increased scrutiny of regulators, and I believe large healthcare companies will come under a significant pressure from such regulatory scrutiny.

Overall, the biotech sector will grow in 2019 and beyond, but not all companies. When evaluating for companies to invest in, investors should place a special emphasis on identifying companies with a healthy backlog of products with a higher number of products in clinical stages, and should look for companies that would come under relatively less regulatory scrutiny as well. In addition, identifying companies that could become potential targets for acquisition is another strategy that could deliver an attractive return to investors.

Case against IBB

As mentioned earlier in this analysis, IBB remains a good way to gain some exposure to the biotech sector, but I believe it is not the best way to do so for a few reasons.

Historically, small-cap biotech firms have delivered better results for investors, and there are reasons behind this. In order to gain the maximum exposure to the success of clinical trials, investors need to have a significant portion of their funds invested in a number of small, but promising biotech firms. Historically, biotech stocks have been driven by the success of such trials as opposed to earnings. By any means, I do not recommend holding on to stocks that do not earn a penny, as opposed to established companies that are bringing in billions of dollars in revenue, but as biotech investors, it's important to have small names in the portfolio.

Not surprisingly, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) with a high concentration on small-cap biotech firms has outperformed IBB easily over the last 5 years.

IBB fails to capture the growth of small companies meaningfully, and there are other ETFs out there which are better positioned to capture this growth.

According to many analysts, the M&A cycle has more legs and large companies are expected to target smaller but promising companies for acquisitions, in order to consolidate their market positions and keep growth projections intact. In fact, many large healthcare companies attracted criticism in 2018 for paying premium prices to acquire these targets, and this will continue for many years to come as there could be competition to acquire promising companies. For investors to benefit from this new development, investors need to be invested in potential acquisition targets. Even though this is easier said than done, such targets are always small-cap companies, and thorough research into company fundamentals might provide a clue or two about what future holds for the company. Once again, this highlights the importance of being invested in small-cap biotech companies, and in any case, premium prices paid today to acquire small-cap companies will hinder growth prospects of the acquirer in the long-run, as expected synergies fail to exceed acquisition costs.

IBB has a high concentration on a few stocks, even though the overall portfolio consists of more than 220 stocks. As the top 10 holdings represent more than 50% of the total portfolio, IBB will not benefit meaningfully from the expected gains in stocks which are less concentrated on. This becomes an obstacle for growth, and on the other hand, fails to provide a sufficient level of diversification to investors. Even though the ETF is designed to track the performance of a sector index, it's important to diversify the revenue streams by focusing on companies with exposure to different segments within the sector.

Apart from these things, I believe investors need to be picky when it comes to investing in the biotech sector. Investing in a sector specific ETF is an indication that an investor or an analyst is bullish on this handpicked sector, and expects this sector to outperform the broad market during a specific time period. However, when it comes to biotech stocks, there could be a scenario where a certain branch of stocks advance whereas other companies tend to lag behind. For example, if a cure is found for cancer, biotech stocks with a focus on oncology will advance at a much higher rate than other companies in the sector. Clinical trials are conducted to find cures for various diseases and conditions, and IBB is not a proxy of all such developments. Investors cannot of course expect to find a single fund that provides exposure to all the expected developments in this sector, but in my opinion, IBB's high concentration on a few stocks could become a barrier for growth of invested capital.

Large biotech and healthcare companies will come under additional scrutiny of regulators as these companies are considered public utilities sometimes, and the pricing power of these companies might come under pressure along with higher regulatory scrutiny. However, the situation is different for much smaller companies, as the stock price of these companies are driven by the success of their trials, and in any case, these companies receive relatively low regulatory scrutiny.

Conclusion

IBB has provided stellar investment returns to investors historically, but the ETF is not the best way to play the expected growth in the biotech sector in my opinion. Even though the ETF has more than 200 stocks in its portfolio, the high concentration on a few stocks, mainly large-cap stocks, can become a barrier for growth as better results are expected from smaller biotech companies. Increasing regulations related to the healthcare sector might also tarnish the pricing power of large-cap healthcare companies in the future, and investing in IBB does not provide a meaningful exposure to the expected successes from clinical trials of many small companies.

Even though indexing is a reliable and cost effective approach to benefit from the expected growth of a sector, the intrinsic characteristics of the biotech sector makes it difficult for an investor to capture the expected growth of the industry by investing through an ETF. The best alternative approach would be to invest with an active manager who focuses on identifying companies that are expected to provide alpha, or to conduct thorough research into individual companies to determine the most attractive investments from a risk-adjusted basis.

Indexing is a strategy that I continue to admire, as it provides investors with the opportunity to gain exposure to certain sectors and broad markets meaningfully. However, things are a bit different when it comes to the biotech sector, and in any case, IBB does not seem to be the right choice considering industry-wide developments.

