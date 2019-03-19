Palomar Holdings Files For $50 Million IPO

PLMR is growing quickly and has posted impressive financial results in recent years.

The firm provides earthquake and other specialty insurance coverage lines to individuals and businesses in U.S. states.

Quick Take

Palomar Holdings (PLMR) intends to raise gross proceeds of $50 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides specialty property insurance solutions for personal and commercial customers in the US.

PLMR is growing its earthquake-centric business smartly while keeping new policy-holder acquisition costs in check.

Company & Technology

La Jolla, California-based Palomar was founded in 2014 as a commercial and institutional specialty insurance provider with a focus on the earthquake, wind and flood markets.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO and Director Mac Armstrong, who was previously president of Arrowhead General Insurance Agency.

Below is an overview of the company’s corporate structure:

The company is majority controlled (85.1% pre-IPO) by San Francisco-based Genstar Capital, a private equity firm focused on middle-market size companies.

Customer Lines and Acquisition

PLMR’s primary business lines are: Residential Earthquake, Commercial Earthquake, Specialty Homeowners, Commercial All Risk, Hawaii Hurricane, Residential Flood, and REI (Real Estate Investor).

Palomar markets its services through various channels, including retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators as well as through partnerships with other insurance providers.

Below is the breakdown of the firm’s gross written premiums by product, market, and geography:

Source: Company registration statement

As the chart shows, the firm’s primary focus is on Earthquake insurance in the California market, so the company has significant exposure to a major earthquake catastrophe in that region.

Acquisition expenses, which are the costs its pays to brokers or other parties to obtain new policies, have fluctuated slightly as a percentage of total revenue as follows:

Acquisition Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 40.0% 2017 42.9% 2016 40.6%

Source: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), the total direct written premium for all types of property & casualty insurance was reached $634 billion in 2017.

This represents a year-over-year growth of 5% from 2016, as can be seen on the chart below:

Source: NAIC

The report ranked Palomar as #7 by market share on the list of earthquake insurance providers for the year 2017.

Major competitors that provide earthquake insurance solutions include:

State Farm Group

Zurich Insurance Group (ZYRN.VX)

Chubb (CB)

American International Group (AIG)

Travelers Group (TRV)

Geovera Holdings

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

PLMR’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline premium revenue, although at a decelerating rate

Sharply increased EBITDA, but fluctuating EBITDA margin

Growing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $72,971,000 22.7% 2017 $59,466,000 39.3% 2016 $42,696,000 EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 $18,213,000 25.0% 2017 $4,928,000 8.3% 2016 $6,277,000 14.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $22,808,000 2017 $20,248,000 2016 $15,825,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $156.9 million in cash, equivalents and investments, and $134.8 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $22.5 million.

IPO Details

PLMR intends to raise $50.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our common stock and thereby enable access to the public equity markets for us and our stockholders. We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to make contributions to the capital of Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, one of our insurance subsidiaries, in order to grow our business and for other general corporate purposes. We presently intend to contribute approximately $25.0 million to $40.0 million to Palomar Specialty Insurance Company. We do not intend to contribute capital to any of our other subsidiaries. In addition, we intend to use approximately $20.5 million (comprised of $20.0 million in face amount and a 2% prepayment premium) to repay our outstanding Floating Rate Senior Secured Notes, which mature on September 6, 2028. We intend to use the remainder of the net proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Evercore ISI, William Blair, Sandler O’Neill + Partners, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

