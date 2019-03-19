Brown Bag Portfolio February Review

First of all, my apologies for the lateness of this article. I’ve been working a lot of overtime, which has cut into the relatively sparse free time I have to work on articles. On the other hand, it has allowed me to build cash a bit faster.

Investing isn’t just about your portfolio and how it is doing. Just as important, perhaps even more important than what you’re saving and investing, is what you’re spending. As my readers are aware for the last several months, I’ve made no additions to my portfolio outside of reinvesting my dividends. What I have been doing however is eliminating debt, specifically credit card debt, which I brought to zero this January. Now that all my high interest debt has been eliminated I’ve been concentrating on building cash in order to make another purchase.

Near the end of 2018, I decided that I was going to keep my purchases to $1500 or greater. For me, this accomplished two objectives: first to keep my commission charges down and second to put an additional brake on my impulse to purchase. I struggle with patience. I think most people do. In a world with instant communications, next day delivery, and microwaves, it’s very difficult to wait and the younger you are the more difficult it is, I expect.

Patience in investing isn’t just a virtue it’s a requirement. Most of my readers probably already know that, but knowing something and acting in accordance with that knowledge are two different things. Much of the investing world is driven by fear: Fear of Loss and Fear of Missing Out. Many, many poor decisions are made when succumbing to either.

To keep myself from letting my emotions or fear making decisions for me I’ve set up rules for myself. I may not be a very patient man, but I am good at following my own rules. This particular rule about limiting my purchases to first buy ‘whatever I can whenever I have some money, to $500, then $1000, and now $1500, has reaped immediate benefits. The first year I was investing (okay to be honest I wasn’t really investing at that point, I was trading and trying to figure out what to do), I spent $419.58 on commissions, the next year (2017) I spent $221.09, and in 2018 I only spent $97.30. So far this year, I’ve spent zero, but that will change shortly.

Now, honestly, my rules have cost me. My decision to eliminate all high-interest debt, kept me from investing at the end of December and throughout the rebound the market and my portfolio enjoyed in January and February. It also kept me from investing during November when the market accelerated its decline. However, missing out on the 10-15% bump my portfolio might have caught was outweighed by the 20% interest charges that I eliminated. If there’s any advice I can offer my younger readers it’s this: before you invest, divest yourself of all high-interest debt you might have including student loans. Knock those down without incurring other debt first and then start or continue your other investments.

Okay, enough moralizing and pontificating, let’s get down to what happened in February with the Brown Bag Portfolio.

February was another good month with my annual dividend income growing to $1759.71, an increase of $18.34 due to DRIP’d (dividend reinvestment) dividends. Now that may not seem like much but remember that I didn’t invest a single dollar during that time. Over twelve months that would represent at least $220.08 in additional income (actually greater since my share growth climbs due to the dividend reinvestment).

Since I have a goal of increasing my annual dividends by $840 a year that automatic increase of more than $200 makes my goal a bit more obtainable, given my limited resources. I’ll add that to the table below and continue to track it in the future.

BBP February 2019 Symbol Shares Value Cost Basis Return % Return Div/shr Annual Div Dominion Energy (D) 40.92 $3,031.47 $2,693.91 $337.56 12.53% $3.67 $150.18 Iron Mountain (IRM) 40.74 $1,442.83 $1,333.26 $109.57 8.22% $2.44 $99.41 Apple Hospitality (APLE) 223.42 $3,681.99 $3,938.93 -$256.94 -6.52% $1.20 $268.11 Enterprise Partners (EPD) 239.42 $6,619.96 $6,416.46 $203.50 3.17% $1.74 $416.59 AT&T (T) 107.08 $3,332.39 $3,678.27 -$345.88 -9.40% $2.04 $218.45 EPR Properties (EPR) 62.27 $4,574.43 $4,053.84 $520.59 12.84% $4.50 $280.22 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 74.15 $2,893.25 $2,828.00 $65.25 2.31% $2.34 $173.51 Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) 94.61 $947.00 $962.13 -$15.13 -1.57% $1.62 $153.26 *New Position ** Increased Position Total $26,523.32 $25,904.80 $618.52 2.39% $1,759.71 Div Goal % of Goal BBP Yield % Div Goal 2019 %2019 Goal $16,800 10.47% 6.79% $2520 69.82%

I think this is a good place to mention compounding interest, if only briefly. One of the main reasons I’m building the Brown Bag Portfolio around dividend-paying stocks and DRIP the dividends is to take advantage of compounding interest. Each month or quarter (depending upon the equity) that dividends are paid and by using those dividends to automatically purchase additional shares means that the next dividend payment is that much greater (it’s compounded)... more shares equals a larger payment.

It’s the main reason why the first chart shows a %return of 2.39% while the chart below (the Out of Pocket Chart) shows a return of 10.07%. The $1800 in dividends I’ve earned since I’ve begun investing have been plowed into additional shares that increase the overall dividend payments. At some point, many years in the future, the dividends will be adding as much if not more to the portfolio than I can save and invest... a very good position to be in.

OOP

Out of Pocket as of Feb 28, 2019 Symbol OOP Shares $ OOP Shrs frm Div Div Rcvd Current Value Total Rtrn D 40 $2,626.60 0.916 $67.19 $3,031.47 15.41% IRM 40 $1,308.80 0.735 $24.44 $1,442.83 10.24% APLE 205 $3,618.28 18.422 $320.51 $3,681.99 1.76% EPD 215 $5,766.99 24.42 $644.09 $6,619.96 14.79% T 100 $3,453.42 7.082 $225.34 $3,332.39 -3.50% EPR 59 $3,839.26 3.271 $214.69 $4,574.43 19.15% MAIN 70 $2,672.20 4.148 $156.09 $2,893.25 8.27% OXLC 80 $810.40 14.605 $151.79 $947.00 16.86% Total $24,095.95 $1,804.14 $26,523.33 10.07%

With this month’s charts out of the way, I want to briefly discuss one more thing: Timing the Market. You can’t do it. You may get lucky and happen to buy a stock at its low or close to it, but you can’t guarantee that you’ll buy at the bottom and sell at the top. Not even the big boys at the hedge funds with the real money can do it and they try. The best you can do is purchase at a price that you feel is reasonable. You can do your homework, read the reports, the quarterlies, examine the charts and I recommend that you do all of that, but in the end, you should buy or sell for what you think is a reasonable price, not what some expert thinks.

I’m building cash. I’m currently holding above my $1500 buy amount, but the stocks that I’m interested in are all trading above what I’m willing to pay for them at this time. If they continue to hold above my price targets, I may move them upwards; it depends upon the particular stock. For example, I want to purchase more Iron Mountain (IRM). It’s a new holding for me and I’d like to double what I currently hold. My current cost basis for this stock is $32.73 and while most times I’d prefer to lower my cost basis, I’m currently willing to pay up to $34.00 a share.

Unfortunately, it’s currently trading above $34.00. It may be worth $35 or $37, or even higher... it may also only be worth $32 or $31 or perhaps even less. If over the next several weeks if it drops below $34, I’ll probably pick up 40-50 shares. If it doesn’t then I’ll continue to build cash and look at other opportunities.

Some may say that I’m trying to time the market, but I don’t believe that this is the case. After a lot of deliberation, I’ve set price targets for each of the stocks I hold and a number of others, when the prices meet those goals and I have the money on hand I purchase. If after several months the stock’s price continues to exceed my target, I look at raising that target and I’ve done that with several of my holdings, although all of them continue to sit above my target prices.

Next month I hope to have made an addition to the Brown Bag Portfolio, but we'll have to wait and see where the prices move. At the moment, everything in both my watchlist and my portfolio is currently trading above the prices I'm willing to pay, but some are getting close. Two of my holdings, specifically Apple Hospitality and AT&T are trading below my price targets, but for various reasons I'm unwilling to add to either. In the case of AT&T, I'm waiting at least another quarter to see if they continue to reduce their debt levels.

If not, I'll most likely close out my position and take my losses. Apple Hospitality is a different animal all together. It has very low debt, but they've made no attempt to raise their dividend and I'm concerned that a hospitality REIT is not the best place to keep my money if the economy continues to slow. Since both holdings have a 6+% yield, I'm holding while I consider my options.

Until next month, thank you for reading and good luck in your investments!

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, IRM, APLE, EPD, EPR, T, MAIN, OXLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.