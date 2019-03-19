Nabriva Therapeutics: 2 Novel Antibiotics, 2 Sets Of Problems

Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) has two separate drugs in regulatory stages, with lefamulin (IV/oral) targeting community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and Contepo (IV) targeting cUTI or complicated urinary tract infection. Contepo has a PDUFA on April 30, 2019, and lefamulin on August 19, 2019. Trading as it is at almost 60% discount to its 52-week high, the catalysts do offer some opportunity of short-term gains. However, the company has a number of longer term problems in its value thesis that make it a doubtful long-term investment.

Cost-benefit issues of lefamulin

Lefamulin is pleuromutilin class of antibiotics and, if approved, will probably be the first new class of antibiotic with a novel mechanism to be approved in a decade (that sounds like an advantage, but that, as we will soon see, indicates the poor condition of the antibiotic market, and is not really an advantage). It has distinct benefits from current standards of therapies in CABP. Its oral formulation puts it in a class with a few other oral options. That helps reduce hospital stay time, significantly reducing costs and risk of infection. It also further distinguishes itself from other oral options by its safety profile, which is superior to competition. However, it does have its own safety issues. Moreover, most of these other drugs are generic and cheap. So Lefamulin will have difficulty capturing the first line market.

One associated problem with lefamulin is allowing the use of linezolid in its phase 3 trial. Linezolid is used for a very specific CABP population, those that have MRSA or methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. However, this is only 5% of the entire CABP population in the US, and non-existent in Europe; locations where the Leap 1 trial was held. Therefore, to have linezolid-using patients in the control along with moxifloxacin would work to increase statistical significance for the drug arm. Therefore, although the Leap 1 protocol only approved linezolid usage in MRSA detections, its inclusion makes the results somewhat suspect.

Most analysts do not doubt that lefamulin will be approved - and in the long run, of course, it will benefit the patient community. However, many newly arrived antibiotic companies do not do well in the market, and although some analysts predict high peak sales for lefamulin, it may be no exception.

Data presented by Nabriva showed that lefamulin is non-inferior to generic moxifloxacin +/- linezolid.

Source

Going by those above data, we see no radical difference between the groups. If, at one datapoint, one arm is the winner, the other arm wins on another datapoint - except for the last row of data, where moxifloxacin +/- linezolid actually shows better early clinical response.

As we go through the safety and tolerability profile in the next poster at the ASM (#683), we again fail to see any major safety upside for lefamulin. Here is a chart:

Source

In fact, going through this list, we see marginally better performance by moxi+/-lino in the serious TEAEs segment, as well as in injection site issues, where there’s a radically better result for the control. Only in diarrhea, where drug arm is 2 vs. control is 21, do we see a major difference. However, diarrhea was mild, we are given to understand, and was resolved quickly. Note that in LEAP 2, Lefamulin had much worse diarrhea figures than placebo, but they were also mild and transient. Nobody really cares about mild to moderate diarrhea in CABP patients undergoing antibiotic treatment, especially compared to brand name costs versus generic drugs.

In terms of liver enzyme elevation and cardiac effects, too, there was no major differentiation. If anything, control arm fared marginally better. Moxi has been known to cause abnormal elongated QT waves; however, even in that datapoint, there was hardly any difference.

Source

One reason for lefamulin’s clean safety profile is that it is a narrow-spectrum antibiotic, targeting only gram positive bacteria (there are some mentions of the drug being active against gram negative bacteria as well, but the company website mentions only gram positive). However, that will limit its usage because CABP can be caused by both gram positive and gram negative bacteria. Streptococcus pneumoniae, the most common cause of CABP, is gram positive. So is Staphylococcus aureus, another CABP causing bacteria. However, Haemophilus influenzae is gram negative. So is Moraxella catarrhalis. Both also cause CABP.

Contepo’s profile

Contepo (fosfomycin), previously known as Zolyd, is a broad spectrum antibiotic active against Gram-negative and Gram-positive pathogens, including multi-drug resistant (MDR) pathogens. It was purchased by NBRV in an all-stock deal valued at some $27M from Zavante Therapeutics, whose CEO then replaced NBRV’s CEO. Fosfomycin has been available in Europe since 1969, in both oral and IV form, but it is only available orally in the US. Nabriva says an IV form will have better bioavailablity. In Europe, it is only used to treat uncomplicated UTI, whereas here in the US, the plan is to use it for cUTI. In trials against SoC tazobactam in 455 patients, Contepo IV was shown to have a 61 percent success rate compared to 42 percent for piperacillin/tazobactam combination in cUTI. See image below.

Source

However, in the USA, Zosnys (piperacillin/tazobactam) has a price range between $56 and $72 for a 10mg powder sachet used in the IV. We see that on almost all measures, Contepo did better than competition in the trial. However, given the poor condition of the antibiotic market, discussed below, we are not convinced of strong upside.

Execution

The company has a market cap of $197M, a cash balance of $110.6M as of the September quarter, and Burn of -17.1M.

Here’s a chart showing recent insider buy/sells. Good to see insiders are, at least, enthusiastic.

Source

And here’s a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Source

Opinion

Antibiotics is a problematic area for biotech investors. While there’s doubtless a great need for new antibiotics to fight the growing antibiotic resistance, the market - doctors and patients and caregivers as well as health insurance companies - is still not alive to the need for these new medicines. Therefore, these are all relegated to later-line options. Even firstline antibiotics do not command huge pricing power, and there’s widespread competition here. So, the antibiotic market does not make investors very enthusiastic. Big Pharma is quietly quitting the market, with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last year shutting down their antibiotic departments. Even after getting approval, companies are selling off antibiotic assets - for example, The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) sold off vabomere last year. Similarly, Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) has been on the yard even after plazomicin’s approval. Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has sold off its antibiotic assets.

On top of that general problem, neither of NBRV’s drugs are able to differentiate themselves strongly from generic drugs. Moreover, a number of pipeline drugs are on the way - for example, Melinta’s (NASDAQ:MLNT) Baxdela in CABP. Besides, we just saw omadacycline from Paratek (NASDAQ:PRTK) getting approved for CABP, without doing much good to the stock. So while approval seems guaranteed - and there may actually be a price hike from current lows - there is no big long-term potential here for the company. If the drug is good, sure, one day soon it will be generic, and the whole world will be benefitted. Unfortunately, that’s not something we can say with a lot of confidence for the company or its shareholders. With Scott Gottlieb gone - Scott was a major supporter of antibiotic research with his proposal to license antibiotics directly to hospitals instead of reimbursing by individual prescriptions - there’s less and less chance that Nabriva will be able to get the value that they deserve, as the discoverer of a novel antibiotic with application against MDRs.

We will avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.