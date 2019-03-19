Gauging Calumet Specialty Products' Gigantic Quarter And More

The company is positioned to take advantage of future petroleum product trends especially those coming from IMO 2020.

We expect a small positive cash flow for the 1st quarter in spite of all the negative changes QoQ in key crude oil spreads.

On March 7, Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT) reported its 4th quarter 2018 results and held a conference call. The company reported an EBITDA number of almost $110 million pro forma capturing the attention of investors and analysts. The extraordinary high EBITDA reflects on the company's ability to produce the financial health required to begin paying a dividend at some future date. We are reviewing the 4th quarter results from which a cash flow and adjusted EBITDA estimate for 1st quarter and the coming year were derived.

"I'm pleased to report that Calumet produced record financial performance in both the fourth quarter and for the full year 2018. We generated record annual profits with adjusted EBITDA of $301 million and adjusted earnings per unit of $0.34," wrote Timothy Go, Calumet's CEO.

Without including the large non-cash negative impact for LCM and LIFO, the following table contains key (non-GAAP) results for the quarter and year.

Calumet's Financial Results EBITDA Cash (Millions) Fuels EBITDA Specialty EBITDA Leverage Ratio 4th Quarter $107 $72 $60 $45 2018 Year $301 $75 $135 $165 4.9

The huge 4th quarter EBITDA was fueled (pun intended) by extraordinary West Texas Intermediate (WTI)/Western Canadian Select (WCS) spreads for Great Falls and WTI/Midland spreads for the other facilities. The WTI/WCS spread averaged $35 during the 4th quarter compared with $17 in 2017. The WTI/Midland averaged $6 versus $0 year over year. Unusual feed spreads coupled with record production rates and higher margins on diesel products in the quarter produced extraordinary results.

Although the 2018 specialty EBITDA seems extremely weak, we included a slide from the 4th quarter conference call, which offers an explanation.

The difference between the $160 million through the 4th quarter of 2018 from the advertised $200+ million came from extraordinary maintenance shutdown losses. It amounts to almost $40 million. Without these one-time events, specialty operated at the advertised $200 million EBITDA.

The company has and continues to experience margin and volume weakness in "particular in our paraffinic category," which also influenced 2018 Specialty profits.

Stock Chart

We included a self-made price chart using TradeStation software for Calumet below. It reveals two important patterns. The first is 2, 4 and 6 as points of resistance/support. The second is 2, 5 and 8 as points of resistance/support. $5 is the most significant of all.

With all of this superior results, a strong reaction might be expected for the following day in the market. It was, but guarded. On the first day after its report, huge volume, near 2 million, drove the price up, but only to the first point of resistance at 4. The second day wasn't much different. It was only on the third day that the price broke through 4. Why? It is still about the huge negative shift in critical pricing for crude oil spreads. During the conference call, management did provide insight into how to calculate and what to expect even with these more bearish circumstances.

Gauging Calumet

Management opened several windows into its business. They made a compelling case for both margin protection and future EBITDA from specialty. They volunteered gauges for helping us reasonably figure profit bounds for changes in crude pricing in its fuels business. The company also provided its new Self-Help targets.

We offer our thoughts using three gauges: one for specialty, one for fuels and finally, our future company expectations.

Gauging Specialty

In the call comments, "As we get volume improvement combined with the steps we've taken to positively influence our sales mix and margins and further self-help capture, we expect our results to improve to the roughly $200 million and normalized base rate adjusted EBITDA that we expect for the business." As noted above, without the volume losses from a heavy planned shutdown year, specialty already generates $200 million. We believe that the $200 million projection is conservative.

The newly released three year Self-Help plan places most of the $100 million with specialty. Heading into the future, we expect specialty to generate $250 million or more.

Continuing with specialty, "Excepting the paraffinic markets, "the rest of our business has, if anything, look stronger." Specialty also experienced double-digit growth year over year in its TruFuel brand.

Speaking of the 1st quarter, "I mentioned so far in the first quarter we're off to a good start and we’re seeing good volumes, we’re seeing decent margins and we're encouraged by our specialties business here in 2019." Then added, "So while the other chemical companies are maybe seeing some slowdowns, I can tell you that we're feeling optimistic about our 2019." Specialty weakness resides in Groups II and III. It is experiencing strength "in the group one and the NAFTA NIC markets."

In summation, specialty's financials are nicely progressing forward.

Gauging Fuels

With recent quarterly results in fuels posting a huge $60 million, we would love to be super optimistic. We can't as the future regretfully isn't so brilliant. Two key spreads turned negative late last year and aren't expected to return to the extreme highs.

Three critical crude oil spreads impact fuels performance, Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread, WTI/WCS spread and the WTI/Midland spread. We left out the Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS) spread in this report, because for unknown reasons, the company left that spread out of its report. Is it because with the increased use of Midland crude in its southern refineries of nearly 20,000 b/d that it has displaced LLS? We aren't sure, but, according to the most recent 10-K, LLS was/is used only at Shreveport, one of the refineries being targeted with Midland crude.

We included a table below which ranks the importance and value for each spread. During good quarters, the fuel's business inputs approximately 70,000 b/d of crude. Great Falls feeds 25,000 b/d of WCS, the two southern facilities use the balance of 45,000 b/d.

Value of Different Crack Spreads and Feeds (70,000 b/d total) Percent of Feeds Value by Quarter (Millions/$1) Gulf Coast 2-1-1 100% $5 WTI/Midland 30% $1.5- WTI/WCS 35% $1.5+ *

* During the call, Go offered some tools for figuring numbers. "And I think the spread we saw around $34 was significantly higher than what we saw a year ago, which would have been about $17 spread. So you multiply that over the 25,000 barrels a day we run at Great Falls, take some factors into account in terms of yields like asphalt and so forth." To figure our number, we used 90 days per quarter times the percentage times 0.8 for the products factor.

Our next table compares the value differences for 1st quarter 2019 with both 1st quarter 2018 and 4th quarter 2018. We used information to date or approximately the 15th of March 2019. These aren't final numbers. The current WTI/WCS spread is $12 vs. $35 in the 4th quarter. The Midland spread is zero vs. zero in the 1st quarter 2018 and $6 in 4th quarter 2018. The Gulf Coast 2-1-1 spread is a little harder to figure, but by month in the 1st quarter 2018, it was $14, $16, $18 with an average of $16. In the 4th quarter of 2018, it averaged $16. For 2019, it has been $14, $16 and $21 thus far. If the March spread continues, the average will be $17.

Fuels Difference by Quarter (millions) Actual Fuels EBITDA GC 2-1-1 ** WCS Midland (8K Hedged) WCS Hedge (5K @ $34) Projected Fuel's EBITDA Predicted Diff. for 1st Quarter 2019 Based 1st 2108 $10 * +$5 -$23 ***** +$2 **** +$5 $0 Predicted Dif.f for 1st Quarter 2019 Based on 4th 2018 $60 +$5 -$33 -$1.5 *** +$9 $39

* Excludes $40 M for small refinery credits 2018. Adds $10 M for small refinery credits estimated for 2019.

** "But I would tell you in the first quarter we’re seeing much stronger cracks right now than we saw in the fourth quarter and a year ago first quarter." We used a $1 increase.

*** Fuels in the 4th quarter used 19K at roughly a $6 spread. With hedging for 8K at $12 and a 0 difference 1st quarter for the rest, 11K, Midland spread creates a -$1.5 million into the 1st quarter.

**** Fuels in the 1st quarter of 2018 fed 6.6K per day. We believe it was at a $10 spread. With hedging for 8K in place at $12, 1st quarter 2019 EBIDTA will be $2 million more than in the 1st quarter of 2018. What is important is that the Midland spread will not be negative year over year.

***** WTI/WCS spread averaged $27 in 1st quarter 2018.

Obviously looking at the 4th quarter derived projection has a much greater probability for greater accuracy, but including a year over year 1st quarter comparison likely offers a lower bound. Several improvements within the fuels business, both capital and other practice changes, improved it (i.e. San Antonio, Great Falls equipment additions). We expect fuels' EBITDA for this quarter to range between $10-40 million.

Gauging Fuel's Long-Term Future

The company offered its long-term view for the critical WTI/WCS spread, commenting, "And as most people in the industry have commented, we believe and agree that WCS will trade at rail economics, long-term, which probably takes you into that $17 to $20 dip spread." A $7 higher WTI/WCS adds roughly $10 million a quarter in EBITDA.

The Midland spread continues to hover at zero. This spread is based on the rate at which the Permian fields are developed versus new pipeline capacity. In our view, this spread long term will be minor. But we do believe that at least for Shreveport, Permian replacing the negative effect for LLS matters with the LLS spread remaining near $10.

We view the 1st quarter 2019 as a pivot quarter. We believe that the WTI/WCS spread is artificially too low. With the IMO 2020 laws influencing prices in the next few quarters, Calumet seems positioned positively. "We make about 30% of our production, ULSD and jet, so call that a distillate mix, we make another 8% or 9% in Solvents, which will directly be impacted by the IMO 2020." We also believe that long term, the Gulf Coast 2-1-1 spread is artificially low at $17. It should be over $20 adding $15+ million per quarter.

Gauging Cash Generation For The 1st Quarter

Figuring cash generation at the end of the quarter is simple. Add the EBITDA from the two businesses plus working capital changes and finally subtract $10 million for the non-cash RINs credit.

For the past few years, specialty EBITDA has ranged from $40-60 million in the 1st quarter. With management describing this business strong, our sense is that it is between $45-50 million.

We discussed fuels ranging from $10-40 million with the most recent information suggesting $20-30 million.

The company gave us this hint about changes in working capital, being "300,00 actually higher than they were at the end of 2017. So, there's a fair bit more that we can do in terms of our working capital to improve things." At $55 per barrel, 300,000 barrels is $15 million.

Cash flow is calculated by adding the parts in millions, $45 plus $20 plus $15 minus $10 equaling $70. Expenses include capital at approximately $20 plus $25 for interest equaling $45. Cash flow, the difference, is $70 minus $45 equaling $25. We are expecting a small positive cash flow for the 1st quarter.

Gauging The Future

It's about Self-Help. It's about IMO 2020. Calumet released an investors presentation in February previewing its past accomplishments including its Self-Help II goals shown in the slide below. In the presentation, it added that most of the Self-Help was targeting specialty with the 2019's coming from recently completed 2018 projects. Two of the refinery projects had been slated for $10 million a year or more in past conference calls. The balance of the $20-30 million improves specialty.

Over the next three years, Calumet expects an additional $100 million in yearly EBITDA, not a trivial target. This matters. For the rest of 2019, blazer_k95, a Seeking Alpha member, posted the analyst's consensus. It is as follows: 1Q $62 million, 2Q $88, 3Q $88 and 4Q $71 totaling $310 million. These numbers might actually be low, but are enough to generate a little more than $100 million in positive cash flow. Our EBITDA guess for 1st quarter is slightly higher. By 2021, with the additional Self-Help, the company could generate close to $400 million.

Beginning in 2020, new rules known as IMO 2020, for merchant marine fuels, become effective. Calumet will be positively affected in both businesses, but primarily in fuels. For a further detailed discussion of the changes, we suggest reading the following article: "Ship compliance will determine IMO 2020 market impact." Spreads for high quality heavier petroleum products such as those produced at Calumet's Great Falls refinery will widen.

Barring an economic collapse, Calumet is both positioned for future positive trends and is leveling itself into financial security. The $4 price tag per share is much too low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Sold some $5 January puts.