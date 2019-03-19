Arco Platform Could Be Shaken By Lockup Expiration

Aggressive, risk-tolerant investors should consider shorting shares of ARCE ahead of the lockup expiration on March 25th.

More than 46% of Class A shares outstanding are subject to restrictions.

When the 180-day lockup period for Arco Platform expires on March 25, pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell currently-restricted stock for the first time.

When the lockup period ends for Arco Platform, its pre-IPO shareholders will have the opportunity to sell large blocks of currently-restricted stock. More than 46% of Class A shares outstanding are subject to lockup restrictions. The potential for a sudden increase in stock traded on the secondary market when the lockup expires could negatively impact the share price of ARCE in the short term.

Currently, Arco Platform trades in the $27.50 range. ARCE had a first day return of 34.3% and the stock currently has a return from IPO of 50.3%.

Business Overview: Provider Of Educational Systems In Brazil

Arco Platform Ltd. is a technology company operating in the education sector in Brazil. It offers educational systems with technology-based features designed to provide educational content primarily to private schools within the country. The curriculum is targeted towards K-12 grade levels, and it is offered in both printed and digital formats through its proprietary platform.

Through March 2018, Arco Platform had 1,140 partner schools and over 405,000 enrolled students in its network. This is in comparison to having 377 partner schools in 2015. In its SEC filings for the IPO, Arco Platform stated that its annual growth rates were 36.5% in 2017, 25.2% in 2016, and 76.9% in 2015.

The company’s activities span publishing, editing, marketing, and advertising educational materials for private schools. It serves parents, school administrators, teachers, and students.

Arco Platform was founded in 2004, has approximately 1,000 employees, and keeps its headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Financial Highlights

Arco Platform reported the following financial highlights for the period ending September 30, 2018:

Net revenue was R$260.0 million, representing an increase of 49% versus the same period in 2017.

Net loss was R$6.0 million versus a net income of R$35.6 million for the same nine months of 2017.

Adjusted net income was R$69.2 million versus to R$52.2 million for the same time period in 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was R$95.9 million versus R$70.4 million for the same nine months in 2017.

Third Quarter 2018 Highlights

Net revenue was R$64.9 million, representing an increase of 69% versus R$38.4 million for the same quarter of 2017.

Net loss was R$60.3 million compared to a net loss of R$0.7 million for the same quarter of 2017.

Adjusted net income was R$6.1 million versus R$7.3 million in the same time period of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was R$10.8 million versus R$9.1 million in the same period of 2017.

Management Team

Chairman of the Board Oto Brasil de Sa Cavalcante has served in his position since February 2018. He has more than 50 years of experience in the education sector. He founded Colegio Ari de Sa in Foraleza in 2001, and he continues to be its Chairman of the Board. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Universidade Federal do Ceara in civil engineering.

Member of the Board of Directors Martin Escobari has served in his position since August 2018. He has been serving at General Atlantic since 2012 and is Chair of the Investment Committee and member of the Executive Committee. He previously served at Boston Consulting Group, GP Investment, and Advent International. Mr. Escobari earned an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Competition: Traditional Textbook Publishers

While Arco Platform did not list any specific companies operating in the same marketplace, the company noted in its SEC filing that its primary competition comes from traditional textbook publishers and other conventional publishers. Some of the largest traditional publishers in Brazil include Somos Educacao and Editora FTD.

Early Market Performance

The underwriters priced the IPO at $17.50 per share, at the high end of its expected price range of $15.50 to $17.50. The stock had a first day return of 34.3%. The stock reached a high of $24.49 on November 23. Share prices then declined to reach an all-time low on December 21 at $19.47. The stock has recovered since then and currently trades around $27.50 with a return from IPO of 50.3%.

Conclusion

When the 180-day IPO lockup expiration for ARCE occurs on March 25%, more than 46% of Class A shares will become unlocked and eligible for sale. Significant sales of these previously-restricted securities by pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders could cause a sharp, short-term decline in share price.

This group of pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders includes several individuals and corporate entities.

Aggressive, risk-tolerant shareholders should consider shorting shares of ARCE ahead of the March 25th lockup expiration. Interested investors should cover short positions either late in the trading session on March 25th or during the trading session on March 26th.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ARCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.