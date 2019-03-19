Red Violet : Dilution Is Coming + Questionable Management = Shorts Were Right

Back in May 2018 I wrote my first article about Red Violet. At that point I was in the bulls’ camp. I no longer am.

Background

Red Violet was spun off from Cogint on March 26, 2018. Cogint has since changed its name to Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT).

Red Violet is a data intelligence software company that was in development mode until the beginning of 2017. The company has developed its cloud-based platform, CORE, which has an immense database with all the data one can think of on just about anyone (names, phone numbers, emails, criminal record, real estate holdings, credit card data, and much more).

In January 2017, RDVT transformed from a development organization to a sales-driven organization as the company released its initial-phase suite of products, powered by CORE, to serve a variety of industries within risk management. As far as I can tell, currently the company has two products - idiCore and Forewarn. Forewarn is an app that uses all the information within idiCore to provide information to real estate agents about prospective buyers/sellers based on their phone number alone.

Initial Bullish Thesis

My initial thesis published back in May was built on two legs –

The growth trajectory is so significant that the company shouldn’t have a problem reaching cash flow breakeven before running out of cash. Management is competent and a good custodian of shareholder assets.

I no longer believe in either of these two legs, and my initial investment thesis is now broken.

Growth Has Stopped

Let’s start with the fundamentals – within the first 3 quarters of 2018, the press releases that announced the quarters’ results included a revenue run-rate number that indicated what were the annualized revenues of the last month of the quarter (Link to Q1's PR, Link to Q2's PR, Link to Q3's PR - search for "run" to see for yourselves). Given that revenues should be sticky, and that growth should be significant, this run-rate is the best indicator for growth. However, the press release for the 4th quarter didn’t mention anything regarding the run-rate in revenues (for the first time). Whenever a company changes its disclosures, I start waiving my red flags. Indeed, this time was no different – digging through the 10-K I found the revenue run-rate for the 4th quarter – it indicates that the growth that was slowing down since the company’s spin-off has finally came to a complete halt (Please see page 21 of the 10-K).

Quarter ended on – Revenue Run-Rate $MM Implied Quarter over Quarter Growth 12/31/2017 11.5 - 03/31/2018 15.1 31% 06/30/2018 17.2 14% 09/30/2018 18.6 8% 12/31/2018 18.6 0% (NO growth!)

Source: author’s research based on company’s filings.

Management has opted not to have earning calls even though during my conference call with the CEO and CFO (which occurred on September 13th and which I'll talk more about later in this article) I suggested it would be a good idea, so no reason was provided for this lack of growth. Also, in my opinion, such subjective inclusion and omission of information on press releases is very revealing about the company and how it presents itself.

To avoid confusion I want to explain that revenues for the 4th quarter indeed grew from $4.4M in Q3 to $4.7M. But the stated revenue run-rate at the end of the third quarter was already $18.6M annually or $4.7M, so it looks like growth didn't continue in the 4th quarter.

As of 12/31/2018 the company had less than $10M in cash. During 2018 the company burned $14M in cash (I am including investment activity which I include in cash from operations since the company capitalizes the costs of software development as an asset instead of expensing it as COGS). Also, during the last two quarters of the year the company burned ~$3M in each quarter. Three quarters down the road and the company will be gasping for liquidity. Management teams usually don’t want to wait until they run out of cash, so I expect a dilutive equity financing during the next two quarters. Given the poor growth trajectory shown in the above table it would take a miracle to return to the kind of growth that would enable the company to reach breakeven before needing additional liquidity.

Management Concerns

Shorts tried warning investors about the background of Michael Brauser, former Board Chairman and there is now evidence supporting their claims – on Friday, September 7th the SEC filed a civil lawsuit against several individuals including then board chairman, Michael Brauser, and major shareholder, Phillip Frost, accusing them of fraud.

As an immediate response to the SEC lawsuit, the company issued a press release on the following Monday, September 10th announcing that:

Executive Chairman Michael Brauser has resigned from the red violet Board of Directors, effective immediately. The red violet Board of Directors has accepted his resignation and appointed Vice Chairman and CEO Derek Dubner interim Chairman, effective immediately.

The same press release quoted Brauser as saying:

…so that my involvement in this suit does not serve as a distraction to the incredible progress of the company, I am resigning from the Board and my executive chairman position, relinquishing my management and oversight of day-to-day activities of the company.

This seems like an appropriate response by the company at first glance, however, material information appears to have been left out of this press release. On the same day as the press release, they also filed an 8-K. Many companies will just attach the press release to the 8-K, but not Red Violet. The 8-K was much more intriguing and included the following language:

In accepting Mr. Brauser’s resignation, the Board of Directors of the Company has agreed to the continued vesting of Mr. Brauser’s RSUs in accordance with the terms of his RSU agreement and continued compensation in accordance with the terms of his existing agreement with the Company.

So Michael Brauser, The individual who was just named in a SEC lawsuit and who caused the share price to crash with the breaking news of the SEC legal action against him is getting an RSU grant worth millions from the company. Additionally, Brauser will continue receiving his compensation of $30,000 per month. As I read this I was shocked. Also, I wasn’t aware of any RSUs being awarded previously so this struck me as odd. I then continued reading this same 8-K and found even more information omitted from the press release:

On September 5, 2018 (the “Effective Date”), the Company’s Compensation Committee approved the grant of performance and time vested Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) under its 2018 Stock Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) to certain of its executive officers and directors as described below… the RSU grants shall not vest unless… the participant continues to provide services to the Company either as an employee, director or consultant.

The company awarded 500,000 RSUs to Brauser, or about 5% of the company’s equity.

Just to be clear everyone understands what was written in this 8-K, I’ll review it in my own words – 2 days prior to the SEC lawsuit being announced, the compensation committee decided to award RSUs to management and directors. The company made no announcement about this until 5 days later, which it then strangely also announced (in the same 8-K) the resignation of the board chairman. So, the individual who received the most RSUs in this award that was just announced has already resigned. This should be very concerning to shareholders of the company. Luckily, the compensation committee added the vesting clause about continued service so that should void the 500,000 RSUs granted to Brauser. However, the 8-K mysteriously mentions that:

the Board of Directors of the Company has agreed to the continued vesting of Mr. Brauser’s RSUs.

This didn't make sense to me, and as a concerned shareholder, I scheduled a conference call with the CEO and newly appointed Interim Chairman, Derek Dubner, and the company’s CFO, Dan MacLachlan for September 13th. Among other things during this long conference call I asked about the Brauser compensation issue. This is how I phrased my question in my notes –

RSU Grant – 15% dilution for shareholders. 1/3 of this was given to Brauser 4 days before he resigned and in the 8-K it was mentioned he is keeping it although for everyone else “providing services” for the company is a vesting criterion. Why is he being rewarded 5% of the company? That is $5M at $10/share just a couple of months ago.

The CEO’s reasoning as to why Brauser is still receiving his compensation and RSUs was as follows (I am paraphrasing CEO Dubner's comments as I recall them) –

1) He is a long time, major shareholder that has contributed greatly to the company.

2) He was instrumental in the deal with Fluent that allowed for the cash flows to finance the company’s operations prior to the spin-off.

3) He was instrumental to the success of the spin-off.

4) There are legal issues:

Brauser was promised participation in the RSU plan.

The company wants to avoid a Brauser litigation against the company.

The board did not want to make haste decisions, and since Brauser is not the main defendant in the SEC lawsuit this can be favorably resolved fairly quickly. In case the Brauser legal matter escalates the board of directors will reconsider the discontinuation of his RSUs.

After the above-mentioned conversation was concluded I really wasn’t happy with the answers I received from the CEO and I decided the best thing I can do was to send a letter to the company’s board of directors, and thus on October 9th, 2018 I sent a letter which among other topics included my answers to the CEO’s rational for not canceling the award for Brauser:

I have to say I did not find any of the answers even remotely convincing. Following are my responses: 1) Neither RSUs nor other compensation besides dividends is provided to shareholders of public companies, regardless of their contribution. The compensation in question is only provided to Brauser for his capacity as board chairman. Further, RSUs are usually part of an incentive plan meant to incentivize officers and directors to execute well in the future. The RSU grant in question is also part of such an incentive plan as it only vests if the officer stays with the company and if certain profitability is realized. As such, RSUs are not usually provided to reward for past achievements but to incentivize future achievements, achievements that Mr. Brauser cannot achieve anymore since he is no longer with the company. (Author's note: in 2015, IDI which is the predecessor of Cogint which in turn is the predecessor of Fluent, acquired Fluent. The cash flows from Fluent's operations financed the development of the products that later became Red Violet in a spinoff that separated the two entities once again) 2) This was in the distant past (2015) and is not very relevant for an RSU grant that is meant to incentivize (see my response to 1 above). Also, Brauser was already compensated for his part in the Fluent deal. Shockingly, in 2015 he received 5,000,000 RSUs worth over $50M(!!!) for his role in the deal. The following is taken from a proxy statement filed by IDI on April 29th, 2016: “As such, the Compensation Committee believes the award of 5,000,000 RSUs is appropriate in light of Mr. Brauser’s service to the Company, his significant contributions to the transformation of the Company during 2015, including completing the TBO Merger and identifying, structuring and ultimately closing the Fluent Acquisition”. 3) From an 8-K filed March 27th, 2018: “On March 26, 2018, the Compensation Committee of the Board approved special one-time bonuses to Michael Brauser for $200,000, Mr. Dubner for $150,000, Mr. MacLachlan for $125,000, Mr. Reilly for $50,000, and Mr. Dell for $25,000, each in recognition of the respective individual’s contribution to a successful Spin-off transaction”. As it appears, Brauser was already handsomely compensated for his role in the spin-off. 4) Two days prior to the SEC lawsuit filing Brauser was indeed granted RSUs. These RSUs had a vesting clause that said Mr. Brauser must provide a service to the company in order for vesting to occur. Brauser resigned about a week after being granted his RSUs and by doing so he forfeited the RSUs. I understand forfeiting his RSUs is unfortunate for Brauser, but I believe this still meets the promise made to him.

I understand the desire to avoid conflict and litigation, but I see no reason a litigation from Mr. Brauser against the company on this matter should be successful. Further, I would be more concerned regarding litigation from minority shareholders.

Legal matters are likely to drag for months if not years. I believe the prudent thing to do would have been to terminate Brauser’s compensation and RSUs vesting immediately. Then, if the lawsuit terminates favorably for Mr. Brauser and he returns to the company – a new compensation plan can be discussed.

On October 31st I received a response from a law firm representing Red Violet. This letter obviously denied the back-dating of the RSUs award claiming:

While we acknowledge the inferences one could attempt to make based solely on this timing, such inferences are simply not supported by the actual facts attendant to the grant of the RSU.

Additionally, the letter stated that:

The compensation committee noted Mr. Brauser’s historical contributions to the Company and determined that Mr. Brauser could and should continue to provide consulting services to the company… Mr. Brauser has in fact continued to provide consulting services to the company since his resignation…

So, this is a brand-new explanation as to the reason Brauser is still receiving his RSUs – he actually is still involved with the company as a consultant – a fact that wasn’t explicitly mentioned anywhere. In my opinion, a filing mentioning the resignation of Brauser should have mentioned he is still a consultant to the company, especially considering that the rational for that resignation was to distance Brauser from the company due to the bad reputation he now had. What further intrigues me is that even though CEO, Derek Dubner is (according to his LinkedIn account) a member of the Florida Bar and spent 10 years as General Counsel of several companies, he didn’t explain to me in during our long conference call that Brauser is still a consultant to the company and that is why he is still being compensated. In my opinion, it is clear this is important.

Conclusion

To sum it all up, Red Violet is a growth company with no growth and with dwindling cash – dilution is to be expected within the next couple of quarters. Some individuals charged by the SEC were and still are involved with the company; revenue run-rate information was omitted from the company's press release just when such information became unflattering - this is worrisome in my opinion. This is not a company I want to own.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RDVT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.