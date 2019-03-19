Seeking Alpha Launches The Cannabis Investing Podcast

In 2018, Seeking Alpha (SKNG) made a significant commitment to podcasts, launching four pods that we believe stand out in achieving our mission of empowering investors to make better investment decisions. Today, I’m thrilled to announce our first launch of 2019, The Cannabis Investing Podcast.

This podcast is focused on the budding cannabis sector, which still has a lot of questions and challenges investors need to sort through. The Cannabis Investing Podcast will provide investors access to interviews and discussions with C-level executives, scientists, legal experts, analysts and SA contributors about the present and future of cannabis investing.

Senior Editor Rena Sherbill will be hosting the podcast, along with Jonathan Liss. We are kicking off the podcast with coverage of CannaTech Tel Aviv, a major cannabis conference. You can listen to the inaugural podcast today. We will be posting interviews with executives from the conference this week and next, and then sharing our on-the-ground interviews from the conference on April 1-2.

You can sign up for the podcast on iTunes or soundcloud, and you can also follow it on Seeking Alpha.

We have been exploring new formats for our content over recent years. We’re interested in finding the best way to deliver insightful analysis on the stock market and investing strategies, however that’s done.

That’s what we aim to achieve with Wall Street Breakfast, Behind the Idea, SA for FAs, and The Marketplace Roundtable. This remains a newer area for us and one we’re excited about.

We will be growing our number of podcasts over the course of the year. You can find them all on iTunes here, or wherever you get podcasts. If you have any preferred topics you’d like to see covered, please don’t hesitate to get in touch; we’re designing these podcasts to meet your interests as investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.