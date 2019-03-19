IPO Update: Precision BioSciences Readies Plan For IPO

DTIL's IPO has no investor support and is richly priced.

The firm is developing a gene editing platform for disease treatments, research, and crop modification applications.

Precision BioSciences intends to raise $126.4 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Precision BioSciences (DTIL) intends to raise $126 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company has created an advanced gene-editing platform for a variety of disease conditions and crop modification purposes.

DTIL has promising technology, but the IPO has no investor support and is richly valued.

Company & Technology

Durham, North Carolina-based Precision was founded in 2006 to develop what it calls its ARCUS gene-editing platform.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Matthew Kane, who has an educational background in biomedical engineering and was previously with Suros Surgical Systems.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm’s approach:

Source: Precision BioSciences

Precision’s lead candidate for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma [NHL] is seeking to enter Phase 1 safety trials by the end of 1H 2019.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug and product development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Precision is also developing in-vivo gene correction treatment candidates with Gilead (GILD) and genetic crop modification technologies in partnership with Cargill.

5% or greater shareholders include venBio and F-Prime Capital Partners. The firm’s investment syndicate is large and also includes Gilead. Precision has raised at least $174.5 million in private investment to-date.

Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global non-hodgkin lymphoma treatment market is expected to reach $7.45 billion in size by 2023.

This represents a forecasted CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.4% for the period 2018 to 2023.

Key elements driving this expected growth include an increased public awareness of the disease, a busy drug pipeline, improved diagnostics to detect NHL, and an increase in the incidence of NHL.

Major competitive vendors that are developing or provide NHL treatments include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Merck (MRK)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Celgene (CELG)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Financial Status

DTIL’s recent financial results are somewhat typical of early stage biopharma firms in that they feature high R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development pipeline.

The firm is somewhat atypical in that it has received collaboration and milestone revenues in the past two years, which serve to defray a portion of its development costs.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $103.2 million in cash and $98.6 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

DTIL intends to sell 7.9 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $126.4 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders or new investors have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. It is typical for life science firms to have such investor ‘support’ for the IPO, so the absence of this element is a negative signal.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $681.3 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 16.11%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $7.0 to $9.0 million to initiate and complete a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for our CD19 CAR T cell product candidate; approximately $50.0 to $52.0 million to advance and expand the development of our other CAR T cell product candidates and allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy platform, including to submit an IND for each of our CD20, BCMA and CLL-1 CAR T cell product candidates; approximately $18.0 to $20.0 million to advance and expand the preclinical development of our in vivo gene correction platform, including early discovery efforts, chemistry, manufacturing and controls, or CMC, and IND-enabling studies; approximately $12.0 to $14.0 million to fund the build-out of our planned cGMP-compliant manufacturing facility; and the remainder to fund new and ongoing research and development activities, to fund the portion of expenses we are responsible for with respect to the development of our food platform and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and Barclays.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 27, 2019.

