Fracking Sand Saw Meaningful Pricing Improvement

This article covers the nature of this improvement and my opinion on its prospects.

However, I am also now noticing a significant improvement for those companies.

This will be brief. As some of you know, in the past, I warned about fracking sand companies (I, II), namely Emerge Energy Services (EMES), Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP), and U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA).

The warnings were motivated by the materialization of a specific risk - the large increase in Texas sand supply. That risk started expressing itself in terms of lower prices, lower volumes for Northern white sand, and also the idling of sand mines. The risk could also be seen in terms of a plunging PPI (Purchasing Power Index) for fracking sand.

The situation went from bad to worse. The PPI for fracking sand even fell below the levels hit in late 2016 during the last sand down cycle. Along with it, the affected stocks plunged.

So, why am I writing this article today? The reason is simple:

We have signs that a meaningful recovery in sand pricing is taking place.

Those signs are given by actual prices, as translated into a now-rising PPI for fracking sand:

The move, as can be seen, was significant. It took the index to about the March 2017 levels.

It could be argued that the previous downward move was a combination of:

More local sand supply (the Texas sand risk).

Transport capacity constraints in the Permian, leading to less drilling/completions.

A plunging crude price, also leading to less drilling.

Of these factors, two are moderating. Capacity constraints in the Permian are being addressed, and crude has recovered meaningfully. Thus, it's likely that the current sand price rally is happening at least in part because of those effects going away.

It is noticeable that earnings expectations for EMES, HCLP, or SLCA haven't really improved in the last few weeks:

EMES EPS Consensus

Source: Yahoo Finance

HCLP EPS Consensus

Source: Yahoo Finance

SLCA EPS Consensus

Source: Yahoo Finance

Given that EPS estimates haven't budged but sand pricing is improving, it's possible that coming Q1 2018 earnings reports will see favorable earnings or guidance. Or analysts might react in the meantime, also improving sentiment.

In any circumstance, this is a visible fundamental improvement versus what was happening for the last few months. It immediately means that short positions right now are not advisable. Speculatively, it might prompt long positions.

My Own Opinion

As we saw, there are several factors at play, and some have evolved favorably. However, the Texas sand risk, or more generally, the "local sand risk" remains, in my view, intact.

As a result of this, I do believe that the rebound we're seeing here is temporary. However, I also think that it being temporary does not negate the chance that it might extend quite a bit beyond the movement we've seen already (in share prices).

Conclusion

I draw two conclusions here:

The first is that fracking sand companies are seeing significant fundamental improvement recently, in the form of higher sand pricing. This improvement might not have entirely filtered through to the market yet.

The second is that, while the improvement is real, it's likely also temporary. Thus, it's hard to say this improvement means an entirely new cycle is at hand. I believe the Texas/local sand risk remains in effect and will pressure pricing again, after this temporary improvement.

In overall terms, I think the improvement might last long enough to take related shares higher.

