In The Clouds: The 2019 IPO Market Is Dependent On AWS

Going Public: The 2019 IPO Class

Lyft (LYFT) filed for an IPO on March 1, with a valuation ranging between $20 and $25 billion. With a mission to "improve people's lives with the world's best transportation," the company wrote a $911M loss against $2.1B in revenue for 2018. Lyft operates in an interesting market, with both the company and their rival Uber (UBER), acting as disruptors in the traditional transportation market. Transportation as a service (TaaS) is expected to grow as a share of the overall transportation market, with almost complete dominance by 2030.

So what does Lyft's IPO have to do with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)? TaaS relies on the cloud for operations. "Smart Commute" is becoming a segment of the transportation industry, with companies focused on car-sharing, last mile mobility, autonomous transport, etc. The opportunities are endless, but there are caveats for the growth of each of these startups, such as the reliance on data centers, which is often through cloud providers. In Lyft's case, they have entered an "all-in" agreement with AWS for the next three years.

Source: CB Insights

Smart Commute: Driven by AWS

Lyft is obligated to spend $300M on AWS between January 2019 and December 2021, according to their prospectus. That represents approximately $0.14 per ride, assuming ~60M riders per month, and $8.3M spent per month on AWS.

The AWS bill and the subsequent three-year contract is quite hefty, and there's some controversy on whether Lyft and other companies that use AWS would be better off simply opening up their own data centers.

But AWS has economies of scale that simply could not be replicated by a company like Lyft. It makes more sense for Lyft to utilize Amazon's infrastructure and product know-how rather than attempt to produce the product themselves. On the flip side, this exposure gives cloud providers, like Amazon, a "stake" in each of the companies that use their services, especially as the market and reliance on the technology continues to grow.

The Cloud Industry: Undeniable Growth

This article discusses Amazon's dominance in the IaaS segment of the cloud space, but there are still opportunities in PaaS and SaaS. The total Public Cloud Market is expected to grow tremendously in the coming years, with 17.3% growth in 2019, with IaaS the fastest-growing segment of the three markets, expected to increased 27.6% to a total market value of $40B. SaaS is still the largest market, expected to reach a value of $85B in 2019, according to Gartner forecasts.

Source: Gartner

The below graphic details the difference between the three services offered. IaaS is the most flexible model, giving companies the opportunity to purchase based on expected consumption, and is highly scalable. Examples are AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. PaaS allows for developers to build out customized applications, providing "a platform for software creation." Examples would be Heroku and Google App Engine. SaaS is a delivery of information through the web platforms, examples being Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

Source: BMC

The Dominance of Amazon: Can't Escape the Cloud

The key companies that are going public this year are Uber, which is a company that offers essentially the same services as Lyft, Airbnb (AIRB), and Pinterest. Palantir (PALAN), Slack (SLACK), and Postmates also are eyeing the IPO market for 2019. One commonality among the 2019 IPO class? They're all using AWS.

Amazon offers a significant amount of resources to startups, including startup events, office space called "lofts," and AWS Activate. Activate has built out fiverr, Coinbase, Peloton, Glossier, and Flexport, to name a few. This is an excellent business strategy, as Amazon is helping to build these companies from the ground-up, and most likely creating cloud customers for life.

Source: Amazon Activate

Amazon has a list of case studies for different companies that have used AWS on their website, and everyone from Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to the UK Ministry of Justice to the White House Historical Association are using the tech. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) adopted the product back in 2009, and moved all of its IT operations to AWS by 2015. Both the 2019 IPO class plus a majority of current public and private companies are reliant on AWS.

AWS offers 140 different services. As of December 2018, the most popular being their Simple Storage Service and Elastic Cloud Computing (EC2). The advantage is that companies that use these services can "trade capital expense for variable expense" or basically pay as they go for the data services, rather than investing in extremely expensive data centers. On the low end, data centers cost around $40M to construct, not to mention the support, maintenance, power, security, fiber, and heating/cooling costs. It's a much better investment for smaller companies, and some bigger ones, to simply "lease" their cloud space from Amazon, or one of their competitors.

Source: Jerry Hargove

Amazon has achieved economies of scale, which results in lower prices for customers. It allows for flexible capacity, with customers benefiting from the speed and agility of the service. But other cloud providers are trying their best to catch up.

Microsoft Azure + Google Cloud: Room to Grow

Microsoft Azure is a big competitor for Amazon in the space. A key advantage that they carry is that most companies already use Microsoft Office (NASDAQ:MSFT) software, so it's a logical step for them to implement Azure as their cloud platform. Azure also comes with some pretty significant discounts for current Microsoft users, providing further incentive for those users. Microsoft also offers a hybrid cloud, which is a way for companies to connect their existing data centers to the Azure platform.

The third biggest competitor in the space is Google's Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Google recently hired Thomas Kurian, a former Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) executive, to become the CEO of Google Cloud. With plans to "accelerate the growth even faster than we have to date," the company is poising themselves for big opportunities across various industries. However, GCP has fewer features and services and aren't as enterprise focused, especially compared to Microsoft. But because they offer a strong focus on machine learning and AI, Google could quickly make the cloud space even more competitive.

Source: BMC

In their Magic Quadrant, Gartner has ranked AWS first in their analysis of leaders in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). Microsoft is close behind. The third player in the space, Google Cloud Platform, is situated in the Leaders segment. GCP has broken into the Leader's category over the past year, which should be promising for their future growth prospects.

International Reach

Looking geographically, AWS is located in more than 190 countries and growing. AWS has 61 availability zones across 20 regions, with plans to add 12 more zones and four more regions. Azure is in 54 regions, which each host 2-3 data centers. They do not directly list out the number of Availability Zones they have, but based on regions and data center counts, I'm estimating they have 135 zones. Google Cloud Platform is in 18 regions across 55 zones.

Azure definitely dominates in this category, with regard to availability across the globe, but Google has sheer numbers on their side with the number of countries that they have exposure to. Considering Amazon's hurdles with moving into India's market as well as their international growth metrics only at 15% year over year, GCP might have a big leg up in the international expansion process.

Source: Author

Public vs. Private vs Hybrid: Adoption Rates of the Cloud

Amazon has enough market share in the US right now to cover for their lack of growth overseas, controlling 61% of the public cloud market. However, the competition is fierce, as Azure adoption is now 52%, up from 45% in 2018. Google is at 19%. Notably, the next four top providers, including IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), have experienced significant increases in their adoption rates, growing at an average rate of 57.5% year-over-year.

Source: Right Scale

The graphic below details the number of respondents who are currently using, experimenting, or planning to use each of the services. This can be used as a proxy of future growth for each of the services. 36% of users are experimenting and planning to use Google Cloud, which might be a signal for GCP's growth in the space. 25% of users are doing the same with Azure, and 23% with AWS.

Source: Right Scale

Outside of the top 3, VMware Cloud has grown by 4%, with 29% of users showing interest. VMware Cloud on AWS is a joint offering between AWS and VMware (NYSE:VMW), where Amazon allows VMware to run on its AWS infrastructure. This allowed companies that already were built out on VMware to move workloads onto AWS and simplify the overall cloud process.

Source: VMware

This gives both AWS and VMware decent market exposure to the public cloud, which AWS dominates, and private cloud markets, which is where VMware began. VMware Cloud on AWS has only been available since 2018, so it will be interesting to see how it evolves over time.

Alibaba will be an important force to watch as well, considering the scalability that they have in China. Their CEO has said that cloud will be the company's "main business" in the future. It grew at a year-over-year rate of 84% per the latest earnings, and the company has increased availability zones across Europe. However, BABA does face some headwinds from building out their cloud business, notably from trade tensions and the issue of Huawei.

The Private Cloud

VMware's vSphere option leads the way in the private cloud sphere, with their vCloud Director in third place. Azure Stack and AWS Outpost are the private cloud options from Microsoft and Amazon, respectively. AWS Outpost was released at the end of 2018, so it could be a great growth opportunity for Amazon, and it will be important to see how it evolves over the next year.

Azure Stack, which was released in 2017, had the largest growth, growing 5% into 2019. AWS had good adoption metrics considering they are brand new, at 12%, and with 30% of respondents showing strong interest for future use.

Source: Flexera

The Hybrid Cloud

The best of both worlds, the hybrid cloud is a combination of public and private clouds. This platform allows for greater privacy and flexibility for organizations. Amazon recently released the AWS Outpost, as described above, which can be fully integrated with the public cloud to become hybrid. There's a VMware-centric version and a version that's completely inside of AWS. It acts as a "little mini-AWS cloud."

Amazon has double exposure here, through VMware and AWS Outpost. Outpost is completely integrated with AWS public cloud, and allows the company to serve on-premise data centers, which is a big move for Amazon. They still have exposure to VMware too, with users having the capability to run the entire VMware stack on AWS.

Outpost is an extension of the AWS cloud, with access to the same hardware and software as the latter. It's also fully managed by AWS. This alleviates the management burden that Azure has placed on customers, as customers "have to buy and manage their own Azure stack hardware." For comparison, "AWS will install and manage the hardware for customers."

Amazon had to step up their hybrid cloud game in response to Microsoft Azure's stack, which is sold by Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Dell EMC, HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), and Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY). Google is getting ready to push out it's GKE On Premises Solution, which gives customers the option to implement the GCP in their own data centers. Considering Amazon's dominance in the field, and their previous aversion to private cloud, their hybrid cloud will help keep AWS relevant, and help it retain market share.

Source: Global Dots

Comparing the Competitors: Azure vs. GCP vs. AWS

The Cloud industry is constantly shifting, but Amazon commands a large portion of the market. The threat of new entrants is relatively low in the space due to high barriers of entry through large capital requirements and customer loyalty to one of the three main brands. The threat of substitutes could be considered high, especially with the growth of Microsoft and Google Cloud Platform, and negotiable switching costs in that space. For that reason as well, rivalry among competitors is high.

Supplier power is relatively low, as the company leans more on its constantly growing partnership network and building out their own tech infrastructure rather than directly on suppliers. Buyer power is moderate low, as Amazon tends to lock customers into deals, similar as how they did with Lyft.

Source: Author

The cloud industry has a lot of little players in it, as detailed in the prior analysis. The below map only takes into account the main three. Amazon arguably has the largest offering line of various products and services, but still is working on building out their global network. Azure has presence in a lot of different regions, but doesn't have the breadth of product that AWS can maintain. Google Cloud Platform is located in many countries, but they are still working on building out the services that the platform can provide. Source: Author

Conclusion: If You Want a Share of Lyft, Buy Some AMZN Instead

In a roundabout fashion, the conclusion of this article is this: if you want to buy any of the 2019 IPOs, think about buying a cloud provider instead. Amazon faces some stiff competition from the other cloud providers. But the company has made themselves ubiquitous with the start-up community. The next round of IPOs are all tech unicorns, despite their existence in other industries. Uber, Lyft, and Airbnb rely on the cloud in their everyday operations. If the cloud didn't exist, neither would they.

The pervasiveness of Amazon across industry lines is well known. But the cloud market, and AWS, is what enables them to go into the healthcare space or build out their own grocery stores. The same sentiment goes for Microsoft and Google. The cloud is what will propel these companies forward in the future.

Amazon does have problems with international growth that should be watched closely, but overall, they carry distinct advantages over Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure. Amazon's integration with the start-up world is extremely appealing, because of the mutualistic relationship that they have been able to cultivate with those companies. Amazon provides the resources necessary for those companies to succeed, and those companies, in turn, become AWS customers.

Amazon has the product line, even more so now with AWS Outpost and their partnership with VMware. They provide cloud services to the US government through AWS GovCloud. They are creating value through economies of scale, and their 10-year-plus experience in the market contributes heavily to their ever-growing economic moat. The company has significant intangible resources, with high levels of human capital, innovative ideas, and a strong reputation that will help them to continue to build out their AWS network.

More often than not, AWS is a need, not a want. Companies are reliant on the services that it offers, and for that reason, consumers are reliant on the AWS through the various companies that they interact with. With an average life of AWS long-term customer contracts at 3.3 years, and $19.3B in unrecognized commitments according to the company's 10-k, Amazon has room to the upside. As Earth's most customer-centric company, Amazon has everyone, ranging from the IPO unicorns to the dinosaurs of the Dow, dependent on their services. The competitive advantage doesn't get any better than that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.