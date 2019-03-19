Ballard Power Has Another Poor Year Ahead

Investors should not expect 2020 to be the company's breakout year in China as the country is unlikely to overcome its ongoing FCEV adoption challenges anytime soon.

Note: I have covered Ballard Power (BLDP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Leading Canadian fuel cell systems developer Ballard Power recently reported its Q4 and full year 2018 results, updated investors on backlog movements and provided its initial expectations for the current year.

As expected, Q4 results were nothing to write home about with revenues coming in above recently lowered expectations while gross margins disappointed, coming in at just 25%, the lowest level in years.

That said, the company now commands the, by far, strongest balance sheet among exchange-listed peers thanks to the recent strategic transaction with leading Chinese player Weichai Power that resulted in cash proceeds of $183.8 million.

As of the end of 2018, the company reported $192.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $23.2 million at the end of Q3. During Q4, the company contributed an initial $14.3 million to the new joint venture with Weichai Power. Management projected 2019 funding requirements for the joint venture to be approximately $21 million, of which $14.5 million were already paid in February.

Ballard Power's total funding obligations for the joint venture amount to slightly below $80 million but will be partially paid for by a $90 million technology transfer agreement of which $1.2 million were already recorded as revenues in Q4/2018. Over the course of 2019, Ballard Power expects to recognize approximately $22 million in additional revenues from the agreement.

The company also received a $9 million prepayment from the joint venture during Q4.

Ballard Power reported 12-month and total backlog of $69 million and 195 million respectively, up from $60 million and $123 million at the end of Q3.

On the surface, this looks like a nice sequential improvement but investors need to remember that the $90 million technology transfer agreement with the new joint venture was added to backlog in Q4.

Taking into account $28.5 million in sales reported for Q4 and management's expectations to recognize roughly $22 million in revenues from the technology transfer agreement with the new joint venture over the course of this year, the book-to-bill ratio for Q4 excluding the technology transfer agreement approximates to a disappointing 0.5. New order intake has been slow for the most part of 2018 as heavy motive FCEVs remain in their infancy.

With volume production at the new Chinese joint venture not expected before 2020, the company's outlook for sales to remain flat from 2018 levels didn't exactly come as a big surprise. In fact, without the anticipated meaningful amount of technology transfer revenues related to the new joint venture, the company's 2019 outlook would have called for another year of 20%+ top-line decline, mostly due to the recent suspension of the MEA supply contract with the company's legacy joint venture in China.

In fact, roughly 50% of Ballard Power's 2019 revenues will be derived from just two customers: Audi and the company's new Chinese joint venture.

Moreover, the company warned on weaker margin trends ahead which is actually a surprise given the projected inclusion of $22 million high-margin technology transfer revenue in the forecast. On the conference call, Management pointed to the suspended MEA supply agreement with the legacy joint venture and the recent sale of the company's Protonex subsidiary as the main reasons behind the anticipated year-over-year decline. Moreover, the CEO admitted to bus module sales having been contracted at lower prices starting back in H2/2017. With some of these orders about to be delivered over the course of 2019, margins will experience further pressure.

Being asked by analysts on the relationship with the company's legacy joint venture in China, management pointed to ongoing capital constraints as well as inventory and demand issues:

The Synergy-Ballard JV, we had a recent meeting with Synergy and what I can say is that, the outlook seemed a little bit more constructive than it was a few months ago. But I think the prudent thing to do and taking them out of the order book and backlog was the right thing at the time and there's no information we have to suggest that wasn't correct at the time. So I think there's still a lot of work going on there to secure additional orders, move out some of the existing inventory they have, which, as that occurs, would potentially enable a restart for MEA supply. But at this point we're not expecting that in the 2019 plan, so that would be upside if that came in. And they're also pursuing equity financing activities as well. So there's a lot going on there at Synergy, both on the commercial side as well as on the corporate side.

Management's views actually mirror comments out of competitor Hydrogenics' (HYGS) respective conference call last week as the company doesn't expect major progress in China this year either.

Hydrogenics' CEO also provided some important insights on the time required to get new FCEVs integrated, tested and registered with the government:

I’ve often noted it takes 18 months plus to get one of these platforms integrated, tested and going through the government certification program.

Regarding the new Chinese joint venture, Ballard Power expects to start shipping MEAs late in 2019 and ramping further going into volume production in 2020. Management also projected equity investment losses of $15-20 million from the joint venture in 2019.

The company remains in active discussions with strategic partner Broad-Ocean regarding its previously disclosed interest to acquire a 10% stake in the new joint venture from Ballard Power. Management expects to conclude the ongoing discussions within the next one or two quarters.

Bottom Line:

Investors need to prepare for another uninspiring company performance this year. Moreover, given the long time required to integrate, test and register new FCEV platforms with the Chinese government and the ongoing subsidy and hydrogen infrastructure issues, I wouldn't bet on 2020 to be the breakout year for Ballard Power in China either. It will take more time for the country to overcome its ongoing FCEV adoption challenges. Some readers might hint to Weichai's stated commitment to deliver at least 2,000 FCEVs in China by 2021 but I just don't see this happening. While management anticipates some of these vehicles to be delivered in 2019 and substantially more to follow next year, I would expect the fuel cell modules for these FCEVs to be based on the new LCS stack generation which is not expected to go into volume production before early next year. Remember, Weichai will also have to move their new FCEV platforms through the government certification process. In sum, I would be very surprised to see any meaningful Weichai FCEV deployments next year and potentially not even in 2021.

With the company forecasting "increased planned investment", cash used in operating activities might actually increase substantially from the $31.7 million recorded in 2018. Depending on funding requirements for the new joint venture and additional cash receipts from the respective technology transfer agreement, cash flows from investing activities might also be pressured.

In sum, the adoption of heavy motive FCEVs around the world largely remains in its infancy. The new joint venture with Weichai Power increases Ballard Power's dependence on the Chinese market which is not expected to gain material traction anytime soon.

Despite anticipated large cash usage in 2019, Ballard Power's balance sheet will, most likely, remain strong but the company's valuation continues to be very high at almost 6x EV/revenue, particularly when considering the lack of top-line growth, weaker margins and still unclear prospects for 2020.

Speculative investors looking for an investment in the emerging fuel cell space, should instead consider smaller competitor Hydrogenics given renewed growth prospects, the recently secured strategic investment and technology partnership with Air Liquide and hopes for the company finally gaining some traction with Alstom this year. While Hydrogenics is a much smaller company with a considerably weaker balance sheet, the shares look like a bargain at not even half of Ballard Power's EV/revenue ratio. In addition, the company's future prospects do not rely on China to the same extent as Ballard Power's.

That said, quite similar to its peers, the stock has rallied by more than 100% over the past three months and might be ripe for a breather here. Investors considering opening a position in the shares, should wait for a pullback to the $6 level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.