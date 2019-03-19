Take Advantage Of Westlake Chemical's Depressed Valuation

Westlake Chemical's (WLK) shares are down 41% over the last twelve months. This offers investors an opportunity to pick up a reliable cash cow on the cheap. The dramatic drop in the shares provides evidence of the cyclical nature of the chemicals industry in which Westlake operates. However, in this case, we think that the share performance has really diverged from the company’s operational performance partially as a result of heightened trade concerns. We believe the company’s recent acquisitions and vertical integration will continue to drive growth for this low cost producer in the years ahead.

Westlake is a global manufacturer of olefins and vinyls. One of its main products is polyvinyl chloride (PVC), the world’s third most widely used plastic per Westlake’s 2018 10-K. PVC is heavily used in the construction industry for pipes, siding, and other building materials. It’s an attractive alternative to materials such as metal, glass, or wood thanks to its versatility, durability, and cost. PVC requires chlorine and ethylene. Westlake is the third largest PVC producer in the world with the capacity to produce 6 billion pounds of commodity and 1.1 billion pounds of specialty PVC per year. The company produces petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers, and other building products. These are widely used and supply a diverse set of consumer and industrial markets, including packaging, automotive, water treatment, and construction. In addition to being the third largest PVC producer in the world, the company is the second largest manufacturer of PVC pipe by capacity in the United States and the third largest global chlor-alkali producer. In 2018, olefins and vinyls accounted for 33% and 67% of EBITDA, respectively.

What Vertical Integration Looks Like at Westlake

Source: 2019 Bank of America Global Agriculture and Materials Conference Presentation

In 2014, Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) was formed to operate ethylene production facilities. Ethylene is the world’s most heavily used petrochemical by volume. Per the image, the partnership is 44% owned by Westlake Chemical. Westlake Partners' current dividend yield is 7.79%. The partnership provides Westlake Chemical with the additional capital via drop-downs. This capital is used to fund acquisitions and expansions. Westlake also has an 82% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. OpCo operates two ethylene production facilities and a 200 mille ethylene pipeline from Mont Belvieu to the Longview, Texas, polyethylene production facility. Westlake’s integrated production chains start from basic chemicals all the way to finished building products. Operating facilities are spread throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, and include polyethylene, styrene monomer, chlor-alkali, VCM, PVC, PVC resin, PVC film and sheet, specialty polyethylene wax, and chlorinated derivative products plants, as well as chlorine, caustic soda, hydrogen, and chlorinated derivative products facilities. The company produces some building products and PVC compounds internally with the remainder sold to downstream fabricators internationally.

Geographical Diversification

Aside from being a cost leader in its industry, Westlake also comes with another plus, geographical diversification. The acquisitions and resulting operations in international markets are an important element of Westlake’s growth story. The company has facilities in China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, the United States and Vietnam, including a research facility in France and several application laboratories. Westlake also has a diverse customer base. No single customer accounted for more than 10% of sales in either the vinyls or olefins business.

Source: 2018 10-K

The company’s global footprint applies not only to production but also to sales. The table below provides percentage of sales by region for 2018. In 2018, international sales accounted for 29% of total sales. The international sales are one reason for the current weakness in the shares due to the trade tensions which the company called out on February’s Q4 call.

Source: 2018 10-K

A Mix of Growth and Value

First of all, we want to note the stability in financial results. Westlake has had positive net income and free cash flow for the last decade. In 2008, the last time the company reported negative net income, they still managed to report positive free cash flow. Importantly, Westlake is also a growth story. Global PVC demand is expected to continue growing, with U.S. PVC exports growing at an annual compounded growth rate of 3.4% through 2024 per the IHS forecast cited in Westlake’s investor presentation. Westlake plans to grow EPS via top line growth by gaining more market share in addition to benefiting from increased demand from its commodities and end products. To this end, the company has plans in place to increase ethylene, PVC, and chlor-alkali capacity in 2019 through 2021. The company can back up this guidance for increased capacity with an impressive track record of increasing production. From 1986 through 2018, Westlake has grown its combined vinyls and olefins capacity at a compound annual growth rate of 16.3%.

For its own part, the company has been highlighting four levers for growth in its recent presentations. The first one is acquisitions. Similarly, joint ventures such as the one with Lotte Chemical will drive growth. The Lotte joint venture will build an ethylene facility located adjacent to Westlake’s vinyl facility in Lake Charles, LA, with anticipated start up in the first half of 2019. The facility will have 2.2 billion pounds per year of ethylene capacity. A second growth lever is drop-downs. Here we only need to look back at the first image to see that Westlake Partners only owns 18% of the OpCo, leaving plenty of room for further drop-downs. The other two growth drivers the company lists are production capacity expansion via organic growth and improving margins from the current 10 cents per pound for ethylene.

Valuation & Risks

For a look at valuation, we will consider a discounted cash flow model. Our model uses a 10% discount rate as well as a 10% average annual EPS growth rate for the next five years. The company grew EPS at 10.9% annually on average over the last five years. While our 10% annual EPS growth estimate is in line with historical averages, it is well below the average analyst estimate of 15%. The model assumes a PE in year five of 10. The company’s current PE is 9.09, but the average multiple for the last five years is 13.71. We are at the very low end of the company’s five-year PE range. Investors can currently taking advantage of what we view as a depressed multiple as a result of trade concerns. The model assumed no share buybacks or dividend increases. This is far from our expectation, but is used to keep the model conservative. In fact, the company has grown the dividend by 40% over the last five years. The company also bought back $50 million worth of shares in the last quarter. Westlake said it plans to continue to return money to shareholders via dividends and buybacks on the Q4 call. Using the inputs described and the current share price of $69.22, the model shows that Westlake is trading at 85% of fair value. We should be clear that we think there is definite potential for substantially more than 15% upside given the conservative inputs used in the model.

Risks for Westlake include its cyclical nature which brings volatility that can result in drops in the share price like that seen over the last twelve months. Additionally, the company is impacted by the fluctuations in the price of feedstocks. For example, the cost to produce ethylene depends of the prices for the liquid feedstocks such as naphtha, condensates and gas oils or natural gas liquid feedstocks like ethane, propane, and butane. The company is also greatly dependent on residential and commercial construction which is also prone to slowdowns due to various factors like rising interest rates. However, interest increases appear to be on hold for now. Another risk to be clear about is that many of the products Westlake sells are commodity products. This means that competition in these markets is largely based on price as companies are less able to distinguish themselves based on factors like performance, product quality, or customer service.

Final Thoughts

Westlake's shares have overshot to the downside. Investors have an excellent opportunity to take advantage of a disconnect between the company’s growth prospects and the current share price. Yes, there are risks and concerns, but these are already more than priced into the shares. Consider the company’s impeccable track record of growing capacity to drive earnings growth and the benefits of being a cost leader in its industry. Westlake will continue increasing its olefins and vinyl capacities globally. In Westlake, investors are currently getting the chance to buy a rarity, an industrial company that generates consistent, impressive free cash flow while keeping leverage at maintainable levels. In addition to the growth potential, we also think the shares will continue to benefit from further dividend increases and share buybacks given management’s comments on the last quarterly call and the fairly low payout ratio of 12%. We recommend investors consider taking an initial position in Westlake and rate the share a buy.

