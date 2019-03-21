Investors Scoop Up REIT Shares - Should You?

We discuss a less crowded, yet more lucrative niche segment of the REIT market where we find the best high yielding opportunities right now.

REITs have taken on a new shine amid the Fed’s softened view on rates.

The REIT sector is hot again! In less than three months, REITs (VNQ) have returned over 15% on average – over 200 basis point more than the broader equity market (SPY):

Moreover, this is only the average performance which includes some undervalued, some fairly valued, and some overvalued REITs. Many of our top picks that were deeply undervalued in late December have far outpaced the average return of the sector during this same time frame:

What's happening?

Put simply, the market is finally awakening to the fact that interest rates are unlikely to move much higher and global growth is slowing down. What better than REITs and real estate to provide solid results in such environment?

Peaking Interest Rates: REITs have suffered from great market pessimism in the past three years due to fears of rising interest rates. Now that these fears are slowly disappearing, the headline risk is removed, and investors are cashing in on REITs. Slowing Global Growth: Moreover, now that growth is slowing down in a late cycle economy, investors are becoming increasingly interested in more defensive stocks with consistent income such as REITs.

As a result of these two themes, REITs went from:

“avoid at all cost due to rising interest rates”

to:

“buy for defensive income in a low growth environment”

in the matter of just two months. Now that REITs have already recovered by over 15%, is it still a good time to scoop up some more shares?

REITs in 2019: Time to Buy? Hold? Or Sell?

If you are a passive investor looking to invest in a broadly diversified index (VNQ; IYR), I would say that quite frankly you are late to the game. Valuations have risen back to historic norms and the opportunity has significantly diminished.

Valued at ~18x FFO on average, it's hard to make a strong case for REITs, especially in select cases such as Realty Income (O) where investors are paying significant premiums to NAV. There may still be an opportunity to earn market-beating returns, but that's only because the rest of the market is even more overvalued. We would stay clear of passive indexes.

However…

Individual opportunities remain abundant, especially in the small-cap segment of the REIT market. As Dane Bowler recently noted:

“While the index looks fully priced, most REITs are fairly cheap and some look extremely cheap.”

This is because REIT indexes are heavily concentrated on large caps and mega caps which are today fully valued, whereas the smaller caps and mid caps remain good value. Most of the index money has flown straight to the large caps and pushed their FFO Multiples to new highs of ~20x FFO while smaller caps that are not included in indexes were left behind at closer to 10x FFO.

The difference in small-cap vs. large-cap REIT valuations has rarely been this large… and creates an opportunity for active REIT investors.

source

Why We Prefer Smaller:

On top of trading at much lower valuations of just 10-12x FFO, we prefer to invest in smaller caps REIT anyways because of three main reasons:

#1 - Easier to Move the Growth Needle and Create Value

A small REIT can achieve significant FFO growth by undertaking one single acquisition. Therefore, they have the luxury to be more selective in their investment process and can focus on a few deals at a time and truly create value in the acquisition process.

On the other hand, it is much harder for a multi billion-dollar REIT because they must locate 10s, if not 100s of new properties to acquire every year to keep the ball rolling. As a result, they must lower their acquisition standards and may have less bargaining power with sellers.

#2 - Less Challenging to Analyze

A small REIT with a clear focus on one specific property segment in a specific geographical location is much easier to analyze than a conglomerate of different property types with locations in all markets.

Moreover, we have found that smaller cap REIT management teams are much more willing to talk to us directly and many of them have even granted us exclusive CEO interviews because we represent over 300 investors at High Yield Landlord. As such, we recently conducted CEO interviews for our members with Plymouth Industrial (PLYM); Spirit Realty (SRC), and we are in the process of finalizing CBL (CBL), UMH (UMH) and PEI (PEI).

This is much harder to do with companies of the size of Simon Property Group (SPG) or Prologis (PLD).

#3 - Significantly Higher Dividend Yields

In order to attract investors, smaller-cap REITs must get their attention first, and one way of getting it done is by paying higher dividends. Most small-cap REITs in which we invest today yield between 7 and 12% whereas the passive REIT indexes pay only about 4%. With higher dividend yield, we feel much more comfortable investing in REITs because we do not depend on growth to generate attractive returns in the long run.

As of today, our portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.75% with a conservative 73% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the index. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.6x FFO – providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential.

It's very easy to build a portfolio of high-yielding REITs using a simple screen. It's much more difficult to build one with sustainable cash flow, conservative payout ratios, long-term growth potential and ample diversification.

Our portfolio yields almost double of the index with a comparable payout ratio at just 72.9%.

It has a close to 2x smaller valuation multiple with higher allocation to more defensive and growthier property sectors.

Dividend yield 7.75% FFO multiple 9.6 Payout ratio 73%

The “High Yield Landlord” Approach to REIT Investing

Not all REIT investments are created equal, and especially today after the recovery, investors must be very selective to achieve strong results. While the passive indexes may still earn a “HOLD” rating at best. We are able to find several “STRONG BUYS” in the less crowded, yet more lucrative “small cap value REIT” segment of the market.

REITs have historically strongly outperformed non-REIT stocks due to tax benefits, higher dividends and the attractive nature of real estate investments. Small caps are generally rewarded with higher risk premiums due to the higher volatility compared to large caps. Value has very consistently beaten growth over long time periods due to very simple logic: Value stocks are often priced with too pessimistic expectations, while the prices of growth stocks tend to be backed by too much optimism.

By combining all three tilt factors together and focusing on the “small cap value REIT” niche, we aim to do even better – deliver market outperformance along with high yield.

It's just common sense that buying real estate for materially less than what it's worth is a strategy that can result outsized cash flow and appreciation in the long run. By following a “value” approach to REIT investing, certain active investors have achieved up to 22% annual returns over the past decades.

source

This is what we aim to do at “ High Yield Landlord” by specializing in REIT investing. Our objective is to maximize performance by following an active approach to REIT investing with a special focus on value, small caps, and high yielding opportunities. So far, the results are paying off and we are outperforming the market by a large margin while enjoying an ~8% average dividend yield.

If you are looking to expand your real estate investments in 2019, take action now and join us before we hike our membership rate! For more information click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPR; EPRT; SRC; PLYM; CBL; UMH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.