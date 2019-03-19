Northview Apartment REIT: 'True North Strong And Free'

Northview's portfolio consists primarily of multi-family residential properties. Its diverse locations are a key factor in its defensive characteristics as an investment, helping the company deliver growing profitability and cash flow.

In Canada's major markets, there is a shortage of affordable housing options, driving strong leasing demand in the apartment sector. This will continue to be positive for market rental rates.

Multi-family residential REITs are one of the best inflation hedges and one of the best hedges against rising interest rates.

As the Toronto Stock Exchange is the primary trading platform for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NVU.UN; OTC: NPRUF) and the company reports in Canadian dollars, all financial performance figures in this article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

On March 12th, "Trapping Value" published an article on Seeking Alpha entitled "Northview Apartment REIT: Where Did The Growth Go?".

As one of the key summary bullet points introducing the article, he wrote, "We like the stock but it is no longer our top pick."

He also wrote in the first two paragraphs of the article:

Northview Apartment REIT has been our top pick among REITs for two consecutive years. When we last covered Northview, we concluded: Northview is the only apartment REIT we own, and we have no desire to let go of it. The stock has underperformed its peers, although a 10.5% total return puts it in the top quartile of all Canadian REITs. 2019 should shape up to be a banner year, and Northview should get its long-awaited rightful multiple.

For the conclusion to his March 12th article, he wrote:

At about 13x our FFO estimates alongside a 15% discount to our estimated NAV, Northview is certainly not expensive. Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:OTCPK:BOWFF) trades at far higher multiples and yields so little that you might confuse it with a Treasury bond. We hence wholeheartedly endorse that Northview should trade three multiples higher. We are still disappointed that the overall numbers have come in lower than we anticipated. We hence sold some of our position at $29.19 CAD as we believe that there are some better opportunities elsewhere. The stock is still a good long-term holding for someone who wants a lower risk apartment play with a management that has proven ability to grow the business. We may buyback our sold units should the price retreat or Northview follows through with a secondary offering.

I follow Trapping Value on Seeking Alpha and respect his analysis and writing. My intention in this article is not to launch into a public debate with him, but simply to provide another viewpoint to the major points he made in his article. Before doing so, I thought it might be useful for readers who may not be familiar with Northview, to provide some foundational information on the REIT, including an analysis of its most recently reported financial and operational results for its fourth quarter and full year 2018, which it released on February 27, 2019.

Northview Apartment REIT (Northview) began as Northern Property REIT, initially listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2002. Northview is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is a multi-family residential real estate investor and operator that provides a spectrum of rental accommodations with a portfolio of 1.2 million square feet of commercial space, including 27,000 quality residential suites in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories in Canada. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to unitholders.

Source: The Globe and Mail newspaper

Northview's residential portfolio includes a multi-family segment comprising apartments, townhomes and single-family rental units, plus an execusuites and hotel segment, where rental period ranges from a few days to several months.

Northview has a smaller commercial business segment, which includes office, industrial and retail properties in areas where the company has residential operations. Its geographic segments include Atlantic Canada (Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick), Northern Canada (Northwest Territories and Nunavut), Ontario, Quebec and Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan).

Source: Northview 2018 annual report

As the name suggests, Northview's roots are in Canada's North, but it has grown and "remodeled" itself over the years. Northview is now located in many of Canada's largest urban areas and key secondary markets across the country. In many of its operating regions, it is the leading residential landlord. Northview Apartment REIT — formerly known as Northern Property REIT — came into being in 2015 following Northern Property REIT's acquisition of True North Apartment REIT, plus a 4,650-multi-family suite portfolio of properties from Starlight Investments and the Public Service Pension Plan, as a key thrust in its strategy to diversify and lessen its heavy weighting to Northern and Western Canada. The diversification achieved from the True North transaction added high-quality, strong-performing assets to the portfolio.

Source: Northview Apartment REIT website

Prior to the True North transaction, Northern Properties REIT traded more like an energy stock, with a 90%-plus price correlation to the price of oil. The way it would protect itself was through diversification. Prior to the True North acquisition, Northern Property REIT had been diversifying one building at a time. This can be accomplished, but not likely in one CEO's tenure. Hence the True North transaction which, in one fell swoop, gave Northern Property REIT 14,000 additional units and a large presence in Ontario, Montreal and in the Maritime Provinces of Canada. Ontario now accounts for more than one-third of Northview's net operating income (NOI) while Western Canada has been reduced to about 20%.

While shareholders at the time were uneasy with the $3-billion marriage between Northern Property REIT and True North Apartment REIT, I didn't own the stock then and I don't share that perspective now. I have a long investment horizon. My ideal holding period is "Forever." While Northview's stock came under pressure from the double-whammy of the collapse in oil prices in 2014 and the True-North transaction in 2015, given my long investment horizon, I viewed this as an opportunity to buy units of a high-quality, high-dividend paying REIT with a strong, experienced management team and priced at an attractive valuation — which is exactly what I did.

Data by YCharts

The True North acquisition gave Northview an opportunity to diversify its portfolio, stabilize its earnings, and importantly, to create value for its unitholders, while displaying imanagement's strong stewardship of capital in recognizing and addressing the risks in its geographically concentrated portfolio — and then addressing those risks.

The term "transformative transaction" is overused in corporate public-relations M&A communications, but it is appropriate to describe the True North acquisition. Prior to this transaction, Northern Property REIT owned a portfolio of properties that were heavily skewed toward Alberta and Northern Canada, with apartment units in places like Iqaluit and Yellowknife. True North Apartment REIT, on the other hand, was focused on apartment units in Ontario.

The True North acquisition was Northview's path to diversify its portfolio and provide greater cash-flow stability by increasing its exposure to larger, more stable markets, particularly in Ontario, and to a lesser extent Quebec and Atlantic Canada, which combined now account for about 50% of Northview's NOI.

As a result, Northview's exposure to resource-based regions has been reduced to less than 20% of NOI. And the REIT continues to diversify strategically to drive growth and reduce risk. Northview's increasingly diverse geographic footprint underpins management's strategy to deliver growing profitability and distributions to unitholders over the long term.

In addition, the True North transaction immediately catapulted Northview Apartment REIT to its current position as Canada's third-largest multi-family REIT, with a national platform and increasingly diverse portfolio. In addition, it provided Northview with improved access to capital and opportunities for growth outside its traditional mid-market communities, and reduced the REIT's proportionate energy-market exposure.

Northview President and CEO Todd Cook has been open and generous to me with what I suspect is his most precious commodity; namely, his time. In my discussions with Mr. Cook following the True North acquisition, he told me:

The diversification achieved in the True North transaction added high-quality, strong-performing assets to the portfolio and reduced the relative impact of Alberta. Our steady markets are performing well and continue to provide organic growth opportunities for our unitholders."

Northview has focused on a value-add strategy for several years through its Value Creation Initiatives (NYSE:VCI) of renovating existing apartment buildings. The REIT can realize a 24% return on a $17,000-per-door investment to upgrade buildings to condominium quality. But this has a shelf life unless you are adding new product, so Northview is also concentrating on developing new buildings.

Development Pipeline Continues to Add Value

In 2018 Northview completed three development projects for a total cost of $60 million. With lease-up progressing well — The Peaks in Canmore, which was completed late last summer, is 85% leased. — All projects are on-track to achieve their weighted-average development yield of 7.6% on cost. As such, Northview recorded a $12.6 million increase in fair value, equating to a created-value lift of 21% on cost. On the project initiation front, Northview notes that the planning and approval process for its Kitchener, Ontario development continues to progress and it expects to be "shovel in the ground" in the first half of 2019 in both Kitchener and with its Nanaimo, BC project.

Northview's "The Peaks" Development in Canmore

Source: Google images

I wrote my first article for Seeking Alpha on Northview Apartment REIT almost two years ago, on April 17, 2017. The title I gave that article was Northview Apartment REIT - A Hidden Gem. On that date in 2017, Northview's units closed at $22.86 and were yielding a very attractive 7.14%. Today, the units are trading at $28.14, with a still healthy yield of 5.79%, for a respectable total return of 30.4%, including the distribution, over this 23-month period. In my April 17th article on Northview, I rated the stock "Outperform" reflecting:

Its discounted valuation; Its long-term growth potential; The defensive nature of its multi-residential properties; Its high, sustainable yield; and Management's strong record on execution and capital allocation.

These investment attributes are still germane today. As stewards of investors' capital, every corporate management team and board face tradeoffs. The balance of reinvesting retained earnings back into the business, pursuing value-accretive acquisitions and returning capital to investors in the form of dividends and buybacks are among them. The Northview management team, led by President and CEO Todd Cook, have displayed a canny aptitude as capital allocators.

In explaining my "Hidden Gem" analogy in that article from 2017, I wrote:

Not all stocks receive the same public attention. I spend a consistent proportion of my investment time and attention delving for "Hidden Gems" - solid companies with strong, experienced management teams and broad, defensible economic moats that operate beyond the intense glare of the public-market spotlight. Their stocks are often surprisingly attractive. It is not always for fundamental reasons that a particular company is not broadly followed by the investment community. And there can be benefits in uncovering these "diamonds in the rough." Unlike better known names that are scrutinized to death, "hidden gems" like Northview Apartment REIT, which have lived in the shadows, can possess attributes that are not reflected in their valuations."

In-Line Fourth Quarter — Solid Finish to 2018

Northview reported solid fourth-quarter 2018 results, capping a good finish to 2018, highlighted by the 8th consecutive year of same-property net operating income (SP NOI) growth in its Multi-Family portfolio (up 5.1%) led by Ontario, which represents 36% of Multi-Family NOI. Ontario SP NOI was up 11.9%.

The REIT reported FFO per diluted unit of $0.50, down 2% year-over-year, but ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $0.48. The year-over-year decline was due in part to temporary dilution from the equity raise during the year, the proceeds of which were not fully deployed.

Better economic conditions across all regions, higher average monthly rents (AMRs) across the portfolio, and successful execution of its Value Creation Initiatives, particularly in Ontario, were key drivers. The VCI program is bearing fruit. During the fourth quarter of 2018, Northview invested $3.5 million to upgrade 123 suites. On average, monthly rents for suites upgraded during the quarter increased $291 per suite. Since beginning its VCIs, the program has contributed $10.5 million of annualized NOI.

While performance remains somewhat mixed by region, those with the most weight have being putting up the stronger numbers, and 2018 felt like a turning point for the REIT.

Source: Northview Apartment REIT Q4 2018 results call slide

Cash flow from operating activities was $139.1 million for full-year 2018, a $47.7 million increase compared to 2017. Net and comprehensive income was $289.6 million for the year, a $77.3 million increase compared to 2017, primarily as a result of fair value increases on investment properties. Contributing to the strong performance was the further diversification of the portfolio into Northview's stronger markets across the country, as evidenced its same door NOI growth and fair value increases.

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) book value per share (BVPU) at the end of the fourth quarter 2018 was $28.55, which was up 7% quarter-over-quarter and 12% year-over-year, driven by substantial net fair value mark-ups of $122 million or $1.88/unit in Q4 2018 and $167 million or $2.58/unit for full-year 2018.

Source: Northview Apartment REIT Q4 2018 results call slides

As Northview President and CEO Todd Cook commented in the fourth-quarter and full-year press release:

...2018 was a very successful year for Northview. Instrumental to the ongoing strong performance was the diversification of the portfolio into our stronger markets across the country, as evidenced by same door NOI growth and fair value increases. The fair value gains realized on our properties, combined with issuing $177 million of equity to fund acquisitions and developments, contributed to a decrease in leverage of 260 basis points, bringing our debt to gross book value to 53.8%, which is within our target range. With our improving balance sheet, experienced leadership team, and proven track record, Northview is well positioned to continue its strategy and to deliver unitholder value in 2019."

Importantly, Northview's significant leverage reduction in 2018 positions it to transition from simply disposing of non-core assets to capital recycling, where further asset sales are more than offset by accretive acquisitions and development. Harvesting capital and redeploying it into higher return endeavors will contribute to income and value growth, while improving leverage metrics.

Northview achieved almost $400 million of growth through acquisitions and developments completed during 2018 and expects to begin construction on developments in Kitchener, Ontario and Nanaimo, British Columbia during the first half of this year. The Kitchener project, which is Northview's first concrete high-rise development, will be completed in two phases with 340 suites in total. Total cost is expected to be about $100 million, with a target development yield in the range of 5.0% to 5.5%. The two buildings in Northview's $30 million Calgary development are expected to begin lease-up in April of this year.

Northview was also active on the acquisition front, particularity in Ontario, where it acquired 1,154 suites, including 644 in December 2018 for $132 million. This latest acquisition brought total acquisitions for the year to just over $333 million. The acquisitions, combined with the solid growth in the fair value of the REIT's assets, bumped its assets up to nearly $4.1 billion.

With Ontario multi-family fundamentals showing no signs of weakening, I expect Northview will continue to be rewarded for growing its presence in the province. I also see near-term upside through the REIT's high-end renovation (HER) program, which as been achieving returns in excess of 20%. Management has identified 4,800 suites across the portfolio that are suitable for the program and expects to complete up to 800 units in 2019.

Strengthening fundamentals across the majority of the REIT's portfolio, the execution of its suite-improvement program, and the its development program should more than offset any weaker geographic regions in the near-term.

With this foundational update to Northview's operational and financial results, I will now address the key points in Trapping Value's article. I have identified his points by prefacing them with "Trapping Value" and highlighting them in bold italic lettering. I provide my answer immediately below each of his points in a section headed "Response."

Northview President and CEO Todd Cook was generous in responding to my questions when I was writing my two previous articles on the company. I approached him again with my idea for this article. Mr. Cook agreed to help out again and steered me to Andrew Phonsavath, who is Corporate Financial Planning & Investor Relations Manager at Northview. (From my exposure to the company, it strikes to me that most employees hold at least two functions in their job titles — usually a good sign of a fast-paced, efficient company, in my experience.) So the responses to Trapping Value's points are a combination of their and my contributions. The quotes in this article from Northview President and CEO Todd Cook are his words alone.

Trapping Value: Where did the growth go?

Response

Northview's growth strategy is supported by three pillars:

Organic growth Developments Acquisitions

Northview continues to display strong organic growth across its portfolio, with $308 million of fair value increases recorded in 2017 and 2018.

Northview's developments portfolio is generating 100 to 200 basis points above market capitalization rates and getting a fair-value lift upon completion. For projects completed in 2018, the REIT recorded $13 million in fair value increases.

Northview continues to find quality assets and opportunities to expand beyond its high-end renovation program, which itself yields 15% to 20%. For example, in its December 2017 acquisition, it recorded $17 million of fair value and an average monthly rent increase of 5.6%.

Northview President and CEO Todd Cook provided further granularity when he pointed out exclusively for this article:

We completed over $600 million of growth through acquisitions and developments since late 2017. Based on our proven track record, we have demonstrated success increasing asset value on recent acquisitions and completed developments. We look to continue to generate NAV growth for our Unitholders."

Trapping Value: FFOPU (funds from operations per unit) weaker and barely increased over the previous year

Response

The majority of the proceeds from the equity issuances in 2018 were used to fund growth. In addition to the public offering of $142 million in June, Northview completed a private equity issuance of $35 million to Starlight Group Property Holdings Inc. in December. Starlight is a real estate asset management company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial and residential properties across Canada and the US. Starlight founder, president and CEO, Daniel Drimmer is also a Northview Trustee and significant unitholder.

Northview's strategic relationship with Starlight provides an acquisition pipeline, plus savings on a private equity issuance of about 8%, as the cost of a public offering typically includes a 3% discount plus 5% commission and closing costs. The private equity issuance of $35 million equity was issued at $27.00 per unit, a premium to Northview’s unit price at the time.

The remaining use of proceeds from the equity offerings were applied to reduce leverage. In addition, Northview had $167 million of fair-value increases that contributed to lower leverage in 2018. Northview has accomplished reducing its leverage to its targeted range of 50% to 55%. Since the peak in 2016, leverage has improved over 6% from 60.2% to 53.8%

Trapping Values: Northview has eschewed FFO growth and preferred instead to focus on reducing leverage. Whether Northview delivers on our targets will depend heavily on whether it allows portfolio growth to flow through or continues with more equity offerings.

Response

Clearly, there must be a balance among the four components of:

FFO growth; Leverage reduction; Pace of acquisitions; Pace of developments.

Northview recognizes this and is progressing in lockstep with its strategic plan. It expects to ease off on its pace of acquisitions following its aggressive clip in 2018.

The acquisitions provide Northview with opportunities to generate significant income and net asset value (NYSE:NAV) growth through its High End Renovation program across its acquired properties. The acquisitions are consistent with Northview’s strategy of expanding its high-quality portfolio in strong and growing markets and increases the number of future potential units eligible for its successful HER program, which will drive further organic growth.

From a metrics standpoint, same door NOI is up 4.5%; NAV increased about $3 since the beginning of 2018; leverage has improved; FFO growth remains positive and is set to increase, supported by acquisition/disposition capital recycling; Valuation Creation Initiatives and High End Renovation contributions. The REIT continues to successfully deliver on its strategy of strong organic growth and portfolio diversification through acquisitions and developments.

Safety of Distribution

Northview's solid balance sheet and reasonable payout ratio underpin its ability to provide attractive and growing distributions to its unitholders, while at the same time supporting future business growth. Northview's long-term objective is to maintain a conservative distribution FFO payout ratio of about 70%.

Northview has a long history of paying and, periodically, increasing its distribution. In the last 14 years, the REIT has increased its distribution eight times. And in the past 17 years, its payout ratio has been declining, from 91% in 2002 to 76.7% today. I value the evidence that Northview management runs the business prudently, providing a margin of safety for its distribution and I believe Northview's distribution is sustainable for the long term.

On a February 28th, I "asked" Northview CEO Todd Cook in an email, "Now that the finances are in increasingly good shape — and continue to improve — the next strong attestation of progress and confidence in the future would be steady (annual) distribution increases. If you could make it onto the list of Canadian Dividend Aristocrats, that would open up a new new class of potential shareholders."

Mr. Cook, as usual, responded promptly in his typical candid fashion, "We have been in the aristocrat index previously. For now we are focused on current business plan and do not have immediate plans to increase distributions."

Northview maintains a conservative, sustainable payout, which complements and supports its attractive 5.79% yield. I look forward to the time when Northview will be back on the Canadian Dividend Aristocrats list.

Leverage and Liquidity

Northview's fourth-quarter 2018 debt-to-gross-book-value (D/GBV) ratio of 53.8% was 80 basis points lower than the third quarter's 54.6% and 260 basis points lower than the fourth quarter of 2017's 56.4%. Additionally, its fourth quarter 2018 D/GBV ratio was its lowest ratio since the third quarter of 2015 and it is now within management's target range of 50% to 55%. The lower leverage results from its June 25, 2018 equity raise of $127-million and 2018's net fair value increase on investment properties of $167 million.

Investment Conclusion

Northview is a $4-billion Enterprise Value apartment-focused REIT that is increasingly well-positioned to generate total returns — cash flow/unit and NAV/unit growth through:

Northview has a well-diversified multi-family portfolio, which allows for stable returns and distributions, with flexibility for growth opportunities. The REIT's high-quality portfolio is generally located in markets with expanding populations and growing economies. Northview focuses on increasing SPNOI through its valuation-creation initiatives, improving occupancy, average monthly rent step-ups, and operating efficiencies to reduce expenses.

Northview acquires properties in strong markets across the country, in particular, where it has an established operating platform and market knowledge. Northview has a strategic relationship with Starlight Group Property Holdings that has helped generate portfolio diversification. Northview has a well-diversified multi-family portfolio, which allows for stable returns and distributions, with flexibility for growth opportunities.

Northview has good expertise and a solid track record in this area, which, together with its diversified portfolio, means the REIT can target developments in strong markets with yields of up to 200 basis points higher than than prevailing market capitalization rates to help torque NAV growth. Northview typically has between one and four projects under construction. The REIT conducts development in a very measured way to augment NAV growth.

Northview has an active development program, which creates another opportunity for its expansion in Central and Eastern Canadian markets. Northview currently trades at a 50% of the multiple afforded to several of its residential peers; I expect the REIT's discount to narrow as it continues to shift its exposure towards these geographies.

Source: FactSet

Core Holding

My ideal holding period is Forever. Northview is a core holding, reflecting its blue-chip capital structure, conservative management and strong market position in supply-constrained apartment markets in northern Canada, supplemented with it presence in high-growth Ontario markets

The continuous strengthening across the portfolio, the execution of its high-end renovation suite-upgrade program, plus the its current major development program should continue to drive growth.

Northview continues to successfully deliver on its strategy of strong organic growth and portfolio/geographic diversification through acquisitions and developments. And it continues to benefit from its Value Creation Initiatives, the full internalization of property management, and gradual recovery in many western markets. In fact, its Value Creation Initiatives are ahead of schedule. Northview expects total Value Creation Initiatives to yield $295 million by 2020 — well ahead of the initial five-year target of $260 million it established in 2015.

Despite an investment profile that is increasingly converging toward its larger peers, with leverage trending lower and geographic exposure progressively expanding and shifting towards non-resource based markets, Northview's valuation discount to its closest peers continues. The REIT's demonstrated value-creation program provides the basis for an above-average growth profile, which should in time deliver a premium valuation.

I am maintaining my "Outperform" rating and increasing my target price to $32.00. My Outperform rating reflects Northview's defensive nature, its long-term growth potential, discounted valuation to its closest peers, and its high and sustainable yield. I consider Northview a core holding, reflecting its solid capital structure, experienced and cohesive management team and dominant market position in supply-constrained apartment markets in Northern Canada, complemented by its presence in high-growth Ontario markets, including the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Despite substantially improving the geographic mix of its portfolio over the past three years, Northview is trading 10 percentage points below its long-term average discount on P/FTM AFFO versus its closest peers. With a 5.8% yield, it looks like it could deliver a total return of 15% to 20% over the next 12 months with little risk.

Northview is well positioned to benefit from apartment fundamentals in Canada, which have never been stronger, due to a combination of strong immigration, recently introduced stricter mortgage regulations, a healthy economy and a lack of supply. As Canada's third-largest apartment REIT, featuring a geographically diversified portfolio totalling approximately 27,000 suites and a fully internalized operating platform, Northview is well positioned to benefit from this macro tailwind. I expect Northview to deliver solid SPNOI growth in 2019 as occupancy and rental growth continue to trend in a positively.

Risks to Rating and Price Target

Multi-family residential properties are generally considered stable investments, given their diversified tenant base and their necessity-based product. With the True North acquisition, Northview immediately reduced its risk profile by becoming the third largest Canadian apartment REIT and, at the same time, reducing its exposure to energy-dependent markets.

Specific risks include the potential for an unanticipated increase in interest rates, an unexpected deterioration in residential and commercial space leasing conditions in Northview's markets and a diversion of investor capital flows away from high-yielding real estate equities towards other asset classes.

Thank you for making it this far in the article. I enjoy researching and writing articles on quality companies for Seeking Alpha. Investing is a hobby of mine, as is writing, and it is rewarding to be able to productively combine the two hobbies.

I had a long career in finance and investor relations, which meant I was closely engaged with both sides of the Street — buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers — on a daily basis. I have read thousands of sell-side equities analysts' research reports. Professional fund managers and sell-side analysts are short-term focused. They have been conditioned to be so, as they are measured and rated on a quarterly basis.

My investment horizon is substantially longer. In fact, my ideal holding period is forever. I strive to provide a more detailed, long-term-focused analysis of companies I research.

The true value of my articles stems from the insightful comments from Seeking Alpha members, and I continue to learn from the readers' comments on my articles. Collectively, your comments give me a prized opportunity to tap into the "wisdom of the crowd." Seeking Alpha members' comments continually reinforce for me how investing decisions must revolve around our personal investment and financial goals, which are as unique as we are.

Please share your thoughts in the "Comments" section beneath this article. With so many informed authors and readers, I find I learn as much from the insightful and value-add comments from readers as I do from researching for the article itself.

I recognize that Northview Apartment REIT may not be for every investor, as each individual investor has their own unique investment and cash flow objectives. To understand why I recommend and continue to own Northview and why I consider the units to be a long-term hold, it is helpful to have knowledge of my investment approach, which can be summarized in four compound words: quality-value, large-cap, dividend-growth and long-term. For additional details, please refer to an interview conducted by Canada's leading business daily, The Globe and Mail newspaper, entitled "A Long-Term Outlook Helps This Investor Weather Market Volatility."

I focus on companies that fit this four-phrase description. Northview Apartment REIT fits this mold, and I will continue to hold my full position in the company, ideally "forever."

The focus of my articles for Seeking Alpha is on attractively valued, large-cap, dividend-growth stocks with sound business models, strong management teams and wide economic moats - "Forever Stocks," as I like to call them. I strive to provide an in-depth analysis of the companies I research. I wrote this article from the perspective of a long-term investor who follows a straightforward, four-part strategy:

1. Identify a company with strong competitive advantages.

2. Satisfy myself its competitive advantages are enduring.

3. Invest in this company when it is trading at a fair price.

4. Hold the stock "forever," unless there is a significant change to the fundamental investment thesis associated with the company.

If you found this article helpful, please "Follow" me on Seeking Alpha to receive notification whenever I publish a new article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NPRUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.