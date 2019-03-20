Benchmark Electronics: Investigating The Hidden Asset

We examine Benchmark’s lawsuit against various Japanese manufacturers which conspired to fix the prices of aluminum, tantalum and film capacitors, used in myriad electronic products and extensively by BHE.

Benchmark Electronics (BHE) is a provider of integrated technology solutions engaged in an interesting turnaround targeting higher-margin markets.

BHE’s management is trying to reposition the company as a higher-value engineering and manufacturing service company, as opposed to the contract manufacturer of just a few years ago.

However, the purpose of this article is not to analyze Benchmark’s turnaround, but to investigate an unknown, undisclosed and relatively obscure lawsuit, heritage of its past activity mainly as contract manufacturer, that we believe can lead to the recovery of several million dollars for BHE - and maybe, a double digit number.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. vs various Japanese capacitor manufacturers

In spite of having been engaged for quite some time in a lawsuit against several Japanese capacitor manufacturers, BHE’s filings don’t disclose anything about the potential benefits that the company might gain from this action.

Here is the exact wording used in Benchmark’s legal section:

We are involved in various legal actions arising in the ordinary course of business. In the opinion of management, the ultimate disposition of these matters will not have a material adverse effect on our consolidated financial position or results of operations.

Benchmark’s 2017 Annual Report, pg. 26

While generally admitting being engaged in legal actions, BHE’s emphasis is on them NOT having a potential, material ADVERSE effect on the company.

We will try to demonstrate that Benchmark’s shareholders may substantially benefit from one of these lawsuits.

To prove the existence of Benchmark’s lawsuit, in addition to using the pay-per-search PACER Case Locator, investors need to look no further that the defendants filings, as in KEMET’s case:

In addition, KEMET and KEC, along with more than 20 other capacitor manufacturers and subsidiaries, have been named as defendants in two suits by plaintiffs who have chosen not to participate in the U.S. Class Action Complaint: AASI Beneficiaries’ Trust v. AVX Corporation, et al., filed on August 29, 2016 in the United States District Court, Southern District of Florida, and Benchmark Electronics, Inc., et al. v. AVX Corporation, et al., filed on April 18, 2017 in the United States District Court, Southern District of Texas.

KEMET 10-k, pg. 20/21, edited for clarity

Various Japanese manufacturers allegedly conspired, over several years, to fix the prices of aluminum, tantalum and film capacitors

Capacitors are electrical components that store energy in an electric field, and are used in a wide variety of electronic products.

Over the course of a 17-year period, believed to start from September 1997 and lasting until March 2014, several Japanese manufacturers, the dominant players in this market, allegedly conspired to fix, raise, maintain or stabilize the prices of aluminum, tantalum and film capacitors.

The co-conspirators were aware of the significant high barriers to enter an already mature and consolidation-prone industry, and took advantage of this favorable situation engaging in illegal price-fixing.

Depending on the specific type of capacitor, the Japanese cartel could control between 70% and up to 91% of worldwide sales:

author chart, data extracted from USA class action filing

author chart, data extracted from USA class action filing

author chart, data extracted from USA class action filing

Japanese manufacturers concealed their anticompetitive conduct from the public, and obviously from their customers, from the inception of the conspiracy until the beginning of 2014, when competition authorities around the globe first publicly acknowledged their respective investigations into anticompetitive conducts in the capacitors industry.

At that stage, some companies started cooperating with the investigations, and, for example, Panasonic Corporation admitted to the United States Department of Justice that the cartel engaged in price fixing at least as early as January 1, 2003 (link, pg. 7).

Here is a brief extract from Hitachi Chemical 2017 annual report, where the company acknowledges and apologizes for having been part of this cartel:

Hitachi Chemical 2017 Annual Report, pg. 46

To cut a long story short, there is now no doubt about the conspiracy taking place, as it’s been validated by several national authorities and the European Community.

Here is an extract of the US DoJ press release about the status of the investigation as of October, 3rd, 2018:

Nippon Chemi-Con was sentenced to pay a $60 million criminal fine for its role in a conspiracy to fix prices for electrolytic capacitors sold to customers in the United States and elsewhere, the Department of Justice announced today. The $60 million fine is the largest fine imposed in the Justice Department’s investigation into collusion in the capacitors industry. In total, eight companies and ten individuals have been charged for their participation in this conspiracy. All eight companies have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced to criminal fines collectively totaling over $150 million.

In March, 2018, the European Union issued a € 254 million ($288 million) fine to some of the co-conspirators, as resumed in this chart:

author chart, data from March 21st, 2018 EU Commission Decision

The Taiwan Fair Trade Commission imposed fines on seven aluminum capacitor manufacturers and three tantalum capacitor manufacturers in 2016, and the Japanese Fair Trade Commission ordered Nippon Chemi-Con Corp. and four other manufacturers to pay about ¥6.698 billion (approximately $ 60 million) in fines for running a price-fixing cartel for capacitors in violation of the local antimonopoly law.

The US class actions - a good source of information about conspirators’ settlements

Two different class actions were started in the USA against various Japanese capacitor manufacturers: the first one representing direct purchasers, and the second one representing indirect purchasers.

Interestingly, Benchmark opted out of the class action and decided to pursue its own lawsuit - a smart decision, as we will see in a minute.

Nevertheless, the outcome of these class actions is interesting as it proves at least a couple of points: that the monetary value involved in the lawsuits is quite high, and that all defendants are slowly coming to a settlement.

Here is a quick summary of the amounts involved in the three rounds of settlements obtained by the direct purchasers class action in 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively:

chart by author, data from this source and PACER filings

The total amount involved in the settlements ranges between $ 207.5 million and $ 219.5 million, with the additional $12 million to be paid based on Rubycon’s financial results through FY 2019.

The settlements agreed on so far include 9 firms, while other 11 companies haven’t settled, yet. The final amount could be substantially higher.

If we have a separate look at the indirect purchasers class action, we will find out that 10 companies out of the 15 sued have settled so far, for a total amount of $75.7 million:

chart by author, data from this link - select court documents

To get a better, comprehensive feeling of what is happening, we tried to compile a chart putting together a few data points we collected: company’s presence among the largest producers for each type of capacitors (although this doesn’t necessarily translate into high sales volumes into the USA, i.e. a large settlement), value of settlements in either class action, pending cases:

As you may notice, some companies have already settled both class actions, while other firms have opted to settle the indirect purchaser class action, only. We suspect that the fact that these settlements are less expensive may play a role in the companies' decision, and may indicate that the settlement of the direct purchaser class action is mainly a matter of finding a compromise on the cost of it.

Cisco Systems Inc. and Aptiv Services enter the class action settlement.

As we noticed, the direct purchasers class action is on its way to reach a substantial recovery.

It is recent news that Cisco System (CSCO) and Aptiv (APTV) are now trying to get a good share of it:

Cisco is fighting its own side’s lawyers to get a bigger share of a component price-fixing payout, in the latest unedifying class-action legal battle in tech land. The networking equipment giant wants $192m of apparently over-priced capacitor purchases it made to be considered when calculating how much of a giant pot of settlement money it should be given. Cisco has been joined by Aptiv Services, which wants $199m included.

Here is a section of Cisco’s and Aptiv’s request to the court:

Objecting Members should be permitted to recover for Incorporated Capacitors that are released by the settlements, and they request an order approving their second-round claims: $191,759,460.10 for Cisco and $198,910,686.94 for Aptiv.

We previously noticed that Benchmark opted out of the class action and decided to pursue its own lawsuit - while this strategy may have lengthened the time needed to come to a settlement, in light of the most recent events we believe it may have been the right strategy to maximize recovery.

Here is why we believe the Benchmark lawsuit may have reached its inflection point

A recent development in the Benchmark lawsuit against capacitor manufacturers attracted our attention:

(emphasis added)

The filing is dated February 22, 2019. We read this request to the court as a potential settlement between the parties - but we realize that the wording may still leave room for doubts.

Our email asking for clarification to Shizuki did not receive any answer. Benchmark did not respond to multiple requests for comments.

However, after just a few more days another filing seemed to confirm our speculation that the lawsuit may be close to a positive turn:

It took just an additional day to have the final confirmation that a settlement with Panasonic is on its way:

We previously noticed how Panasonic Corporation admitted to the United States Department of Justice that the Japanese cartel engaged in price fixing.

Here is a section of Panasonic’s settlement in the class action with the indirect purchasers, where the company reiterates it will provide “significant cooperation” for the prosecution of claims against non-settling defendants.

Now, the big question: which kind of settlement should investors expect?

If you have followed us so far, you may have noticed that we have tried to prove a few points: that the Benchmark lawsuit vs various capacitor manufacturers is solid, that the company has chosen, in our opinion, the right legal strategy (pursue its own litigation, opting out of the class action), and that an inflection point has probably been recently reached with two defendants settling, including a key co-conspirator turned “cooperator” with the plaintiffs.

The big, unanswered question, however, is how large the final settlement could be for Benchmark.

The lack of mention in the legal section of Benchmark’s filings might implicitly mean that it could be, according to the company, immaterial.

Benchmark is a $ 2.6 billion company, in revenue, and the uncertainty about the timing and the positive conclusion of a lawsuit with a potential recovery of a few million dollars may justify this prudent approach.

We beg to differ - and we could be obviously proven wrong.

If we go back to the direct purchasers class action, we will notice an interesting comment, related to the name the companies that were specifically discussed as target of the price-fixing cartel:

link, pg. 97

Benchmark Electronics is mentioned among them.

We also noticed how companies like Cisco System or Aptiv Services have recently come out with potential claims of a few hundred million dollars.

Let us add another small comment. The Benchmark lawsuit goes basically hand in hand with AASI, as we noticed when both companies dismissed their claims against Panasonic and in the KEMET quote acknowledging the two suits outside the class action.

AASI is the Beneficiaries Trust representing bankruptcy All American Semiconductor [last ticker: SEMIQ, shares now cancelled]. The company was an electronic components distributor based in Miami, FL, that filed for bankruptcy in April 2007.

All American Semiconductor had annual revenues in the $ 450 million range in 2006, before filing for Chapter 11.

Given the fact that it sold its operations in 2007 in a 363 bankruptcy sale, it may only proceed against the Japanese co-conspirators for a relatively small period, compared to Benchmark. The size of the company was also much smaller than Benchmark's.

However, in an interview dated September 2016, (link, subscription required), AASI liquidating trustee, Kenneth Welt, estimates AASI "claims could reach up to $60 million".

We know we have no smoking gun proving the point: however, we believe several clues indicate that a positive surprise may be in the work for Benchmark shareholders (no need to underline that any recovery, deducted lawyers fees, would go straight to the bottom line).

Here is an overview of Benchmark pending actions, seen side by side with the results obtained in the direct purchasers class action:

We hope this article will act as a positive stimulus to Benchmark for giving investors additional disclosure about the potential outcome of the lawsuit in future filings, and we would be flattered if it could stimulate opinions from readers with more experience in such complex cases in the comment section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long SEMIQ