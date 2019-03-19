2 Covered Call Closed-End Funds With Yields>7% And Attractive Discounts

Both NFJ and IGA are attractive investments especially on dips when their discounts widen.

Some of my readers have asked for follow up articles on some previous recommendations. I've decided to write an update on two covered call closed-end funds that still look attractive at current levels.

For each fund, I give the original Seeking Alpha publication date, a review of recent performance , recent distributions paid, changes in discount, changes in the underlying investment thesis and the current recommendation.

1) (NFJ)- AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Published on Seeking Alpha: Dec. 1, 2018 Discount was -12.82%

Managed Distributions Paid Since Publication Date (Ex-Dates):

- 12/21/2019 $0.2250 (ROC)

- 3/08/2019 $0.2250 (ROC)

Recent Performance from Morningstar

NFJ-nav NFJ-price S&P 500 1 Month 1.30% 1.58% 1.89% YTD 11.31% 15.56% 13.11% 1 Year -0.07% 0.59% 4.80% 3 Years 7.37% 8.21% 14.17%

NFJ One Year Discount History

NFJ- Portfolio Breakdown (as of 2/28/2019)

Underlying Investment Thesis

The underlying investment thesis for NFJ remains unchanged. It is a value-oriented covered call closed-end fund with the highest discount of all of its peers. NFJ has a very solid portfolio and is a good fund to buy when the over stock market has a big swoon like what happened last December. For a brief period, the discount rose to -16% and provided a great buying opportunity.

I am starting to see articles pointing out how value has dramatically under performed growth for the last ten years, but this may be changing soon. Check out this article from Alliance Bernstein recommending global value stocks that was published March 6 in Barron's-

It's Time to Buy Global Value Stocks, Bernstein Strategists Say

Current recommendation

The current discount for NFJ is still quite attractive at -12.8%. We have experienced a long ten year period of superior performance by high P/E growth stocks. But based on history, value-based strategies could be poised for a comeback as the overall economic environment becomes more challenging. We are starting to see weakness in some of the high growth plays like Tesla, Netflix and Facebook. Value stocks tend to do better in a rising interest rate environment which seems quite possible over the next decade. I believe that NFJ is a good way to play this long term trend without too much risk.

2) (IGA)- Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Published on Seeking Alpha: June 29, 2017 Discount was -8.67%

Managed Distributions Declared Since Publication Date (Ex-Dates):

- 07/03/2017 $0.2250 (Income $0.0698, ROC $0.1552)

- 10/03/2017 $0.2250 (Income $0.0428, ROC $0.1822)

- 12/28/2017 $0.2250 (Income $0.027, LT Gain $0.198)

- 04/02/2018 $0.2250 (Ord. Div. $0.041, Cap. Gain $0.063, ROC $0.121)

- 07/02/2018 $0.2250 (Ord. Div. $0.081, Cap. Gain $0.144)

- 10/01/2018 $0.2250 (ROC- est.)

- 12/28/2018 $0.2250 (ROC-est.)

Recent NAV Performance from Morningstar

IGA-NAV IGA-price S&P 500 1 Month 1.32% 2.02% 1.89% YTD 9.69% 15.11% 13.11% 1 Year 3.24% 3.59% 4.80% 3 Years 10.33% 11.53% 14.17%

IGA- One Year Discount History

IGA- Top Country Weightings (as of 2/28/2019)

Underlying Investment Thesis

The underlying investment thesis for IGA remains unchanged. It invests in a solid global equity portfolio of 100-150 stocks and writes covered calls against 50-100% of the holdings. It currently trades with an discount of -8.5% which is more than most of its peers.

IGA uses portfolio hedging to smooth out its NAV returns. It has a solid portfolio and is a good fund to buy when the overall stock market has a big swoon, like what happened last December. Since my article in June, 2017, there have been several good trading opportunities available based on variations in the discount. In July-August, 2018, the discount fell to below 4% which provided a good opportunity to trim or sell the position. But then in late December the discount briefly rose to over 14% which created a great buying opportunity.

At the current 8.5% discount, IGA is still a decent way to get equity exposure for a conservative investor who wants a steady income stream. A more active trader might want to put IGA on a watch list and wait for a 10% discount or better.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFJ, IGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.