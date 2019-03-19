Can The Gym Group Be The UK's Planet Fitness?

Using a comparable valuation (with Pure Gym, the UK's market leader in the low-cost gym segment), I am bullish that the Gym Group has around 45% upside and potentially more if it is able to gain from Planet Fitness' momentum.

I am confident that Free Cash Flow to Equity will be consistently positive in 2019 and beyond. FY17 & 18's negative FCFE and increased debt was to fund recent acquisitions.

However, investors have been affected and concerned by macro conditions (Brexit), the Gym Group's growing debt load and negative Free Cash Flow to Equity in FY17 and most likely FY18.

The Gym Group enjoys a sizable and growing share of the fast-growing lost cost gym segment in the UK. Its American counterpart, Planet Fitness, has been a favourite among investors.

The Gym Group's stock performance has been flat since its IPO in late Nov 2015 despite becoming profitable in 2016 and continued revenue and net income growth.

The Gym Group (OTC: OTCPK:GYYMF) (LON:GYM) which had its IPO in Nov 2015 has seen its stock price fall to below its IPO price as of Mar 14 2019, down approximately 45% from its 52 week high of 344.50 GBX.

On the contrary, its US counterpart, Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) has seen its stock more than quadruple in the same period. It is clear that PLNT is being valued at a substantial premium to the Gym Group (EV/EBITDA) and I want to understand if this is a valid premium or is the Gym Group substantially undervalued.

Taking a look at the Gym Group's stock price, one might think that its business has been a complete disaster or that growth or that margins have compressed but this has not been the case. I am personally a satisfied member of the Gym Group and since I've joined about 9 months ago, the gym has progressively gotten more and more crowded even during non-peak hours with a diverse group of members.

Source: Zynk Design

Investor Takeaway: My research has shown that the Gym Group is significantly undervalued (about 40%) based on peer comparables, particularly the UK's low cost gym market leader, Pure Gym. My research and calculations indicate that the Gym Group's negative Free Cash Flow to Equity (FCFE) for 2017 and 2018 will return to positive in 2019 when it has finished its recent slate of acquisitions and its debt load is completely manageable with a D/E ratio of 0.291. Furthermore, I believe that there is more than 100% upside when investors begin to assign the same multiples that they're currently assigning Planet Fitness.

Business Model

The Gym Group is one of the UK's leading low-cost gym operators. As can be seen in the below table, the Gym Group is quite different from traditional gyms.

It has no fixed term contract

it is open 24/7

Generally cheaper (17.50 pounds / month on average) than most gyms. It is able to offer cheaper prices and a highly attractive value proposition because it doesn't have wet facilities, tennis/squash courts as well as any health & wellbeing spas.

It is clearly targeted at people who want to improve their fitness but at a reasonable costs and at their own flexible timing.

Source: The Gym Group

Business Environment

The fitness industry is not necessarily a high growth industry in the UK. According to the 2018 State of the UK Fitness Industry Report released by Leisure DB, 2018 saw increases of 4.6% in the number of fitness facilities, 2% in the number of members and 2.9% in market value. These are actually slower growth rates than in 2017.

Source: Leisure DB

However, despite the slowing growth rates of the UK fitness industry in general, the low-cost gym market has enjoyed substantial growth. According to the 2017 report:

The low cost market has continued to be the main driving force behind the private sector growth over the last 12 months.

The significant growth opportunities available in the low cost gym operator segment can be seen in the below graph. The Gym Group has substantially outperformed the overall UK market in terms of increasing the number of gyms, increasing the number of members and increasing revenue.

Source: Leisure DB annual reports and Gym Group annual reports

The Gym Group is currently the 2nd largest low cost gym operator in the UK as of 2017 as it controls about 22% of market share compared to the 34% controlled by PureGym. Despite being in second place, management has stated in its H1 18 presentation that the Gym Group has "been the fastest growing low cost operator in the UK market in the past year." It has increased its market share in 2018 to 24%.

Source: Statista

Business Strategy

The Gym Group's overarching strategy is to deliver accelerated profitable growth. Management has identified 4 areas to achieve accelerated profitable growth.

Taking advantage of the market opportunity and in particular the rapid growth of the low cost gym segment Building an infrastructure and platform that enables the Gym Group to efficiently operate a business of considerable size and scale Continuing to deliver a high margin and high return business model Rolling out sites from a strong pipeline.

Taking advantage of the rapid growth of the low cost gym segment

As previously mentioned, the Gym Group and other low cost gym operators have enjoyed significantly higher growth (revenue, number of gyms and members) than the overall UK gym market. It is clear that there is a great demand for low-cost gyms.

Low cost-gyms are particularly attractive to those who were previously not gym members. According to a Guardian article, David Minton, director of LeisureDB said that he believes budget gyms attract first-timers. This is reflected in the makeup of members joining the Gym Group, according to Tollymore Investment Partners, around 30% of new members of the Gym Group are first timers. First-time users are particularly attracted to low-cost gyms. Mintel, in its survey of UK citizens found that the top reason why people avoid the gym is the high cost.

Source: BBC

This is particularly relevant to students, who make up a substantial portion of its members, as they are particularly affected by costs (for obvious reasons). According to John Trehane (former CEO), "Some of our gyms, nearly a third of members are students. There’s a growing demand generally for healthy living, diet and exercise, but it’s especially strong among this generation.” Hence, low-cost gyms are particularly attractive to students and the younger generation who want to get fit but are unable and unwilling to pay premium prices.

More encouragingly, while the penetration rate (gym members divided by population) has been increasing since 2013 (it is now at 14.9%), the Guardian suggests that there is still some ways to go. The US and Scandinavian countries (comparable developed countries) are at around 20%, this speaks well for low-cost gym operators such as The Gym Group who are particularly attractive to those new to gym memberships.

The success and popularity of low-cost gyms have meant that the gym industry has divided into low-cost gyms and high-end gyms. According to Helen Fricker, senior leisure analyst with market intelligence company Mintel, "budget gyms are not only attracting newbies, but are enticing established gym-goers from mid-market chains such as LA Fitness and Virgin Active."

The Gym Group is hence well-positioned to benefit from secular growth trends of attracting new members as well as attracting those who were from mid-market gyms. Management has stated that

Most of the research on the sector suggests there’s demand for over 1,000 low-cost gyms in the UK. At the end of December 2017 there were 572, so there’s plenty of potential, particularly as the market is also growing.

Infrastructure and Platform that Enables the Gym Group to Efficiently Operate thus continuing to deliver margin expansion

I am bullish on The Gym Group due to its focus on using technology to allow it to scale (by increasing the number of members in each gym) while keeping margins stable by reducing the number of staff needed.

A few examples of its innovative use of technology that replaces the need for dedicated in gym sales and marketing staff:

A simple online joining process that can be completed in minutes.

Members can manage their accounts, view class timetables and book classes using computers, tablets or via the mobile app.

Automated access control and 24 hour CCTV (nearly no staff needed during late nights & early mornings)

Electronic monitoring of gym equipment usage means fit-outs are tailored to member requirements.

This has led to continued margin expansion and now margin stabilisation for the Gym Group. This has also allowed the Gym Group to become profitable as of 2016, a significant improvement from its negative operating and net income margins in 2014 & 2015.

Source: the Gym Group's annual reports.

I also believe that margins will continue to improve over the years despite its relative plateau since 2016 with operating margin slightly over 10% and net margin at 7.8%. However, investors should be cheered by the fact that margins in 2017 have remained stable despite a five-fold increase in exceptional costs due to the acquisition and conversion of easyGym and Lifestyle and continued increase in admin expenses (includes depreciation and amortization of its new acquisitions).

Furthermore, as management has continued to say, a bigger proportion of its gyms are not considered 'mature' gyms (have been in operation for more than 2 years). This is important as 'mature' gyms have better margins due to higher revenue as they have managed to successfully built up their membership base.

Hence, I believe that as the percentage of mature gyms trend back to normal after the successful acquisition of the 31 new Lifestyle Fitness and easyGym gyms, margins will begin to expand due to the Gym Group's innovative use of technology.

Management continues to develop and rollout technologies that allow it to improve efficiency. This includes the development of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system called Workday that will help delivery efficient back-office. This new system is a smart and intuitive system that minimises the time managers spend on administration. In addition, the Gym Group has continued to build upon the new Member Management System launched successfully last year. A member app was recently launched in Quarter 4, allowing members to conveniently book classes and have access to new digital services such as instructional videos, fitness challenges, integration with wearable technologies and workout tracking.

Source: Author's App

This will continue to provide the Gym Group with more data on members which has led management to emphasise the use of Artificial Intelligence software to increase operational efficiency, and use advanced data modelling and analytics to support decision making in several areas of the business.

The Gym Group has also recently launched its LIVE IT package which should help it increase average revenue per member and hence margins. Those who are interested would pay a few pounds more per month but enjoy the extra benefits of being able to bring a friend, multiple gym access and unlimited fitness and body composition.

Management has said that "it has proven popular with members and by the end of June 2018 55,000 members had signed up." Most of them are new members and thus management predicts that an increasing number of new members would opt for the slightly more expensive LIVE IT package. This has resulted in a slight increase in average revenue per member per month to £14.65 for H1 2018 vs H1 2017: £14.42.

I am optimistic that the LIVE IT package will help raise the average revenue per user. 2018 saw a more substantial 3.3% increase in average revenue per member per month. Further margin expansion in the future should also come from increasing average revenue per user (as seen in the below table). As of Dec 2018, management has indicated that 11.7% of all members are LIVE IT members, and will continue to increase as there is "a greater take-up in new members as they join compared with existing members upgrading, we expect the overall penetration of LIVE IT. to continue to grow in 2019."

Sources: 2017 annual report

Rolling out sites from a strong pipeline.

As previously mentioned, The Gym Group has been rolling out new gym sites across the UK at a rate that is significantly faster than the market. This has allowed it to increase its member count and hence revenue. Recently, it has also added to organic growth (15-20 new gyms in 2018 which is in line with its 15-20 planned each year) through acquisitions.

In September 2017, it acquired 18 gyms from Lifestyle Fitness (located mainly in the Midlands and the North of England) which have been successfully converted in Aug 2018.

It also acquired 13 easyGyms in early 2018 which were supposed to have been successfully converted at the end of 2018. According to Health Club Management, "the deal will give the Gym Group the opportunity to increase membership numbers, as easyGym’s current average levels are running at 4,850 members per site, against 5,477 for the Gym Group’s mature locations." Eight of the sites are in London, with the remainder around the country.

Understanding the Planet Fitness Premium and risks in the Gym Group

Despite also being a low-cost gym operator, Planet Fitness trades at a significant premium to The Gym Group. One simple explanation is Planet Fitness's higher potential. Planet Fitness operates in the US as well as several other countries such as Canada, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, etc. These areas are clearly much bigger than the UK alone (where the Gym Group operates) thus there is a much larger runway for growth. As can be seen in the graph below, Planet Fitness' growth story has really taken off in the second half of 2018 where revenue growth exceeded 30%. However, the Gym Group also released FY18 results that demonstrated more than 34% YoY revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

Perhaps another reason for the premium lies in the difference in business models and hence difference in margins. This has allowed Planet Fitness to enjoy substantial free cash flow generation over the past few years. Planet Fitness is able to enjoy significantly higher operating margins (32.13% vs 10.9%) and higher net income margins (15.36% vs 7.8%) due to its franchise business models

Data by YCharts

Planet Fitness allows others to open their own local Planet Fitness (similar to 7-11 franchise model in the US) but franchise owners have to pay a certain fee and purchase equipment from Planet Fitness. This is clearly a higher margin business as they are able to increase revenue without having to take on the high costs of running the gyms.

Risks: Free Cash Flow generation for the Gym Group

This means that Planet Fitness is able to generate substantial free cash flow whereas the Gym Group has not been able to consistently generate positive free cash flow. Management produces what it calls Net Cash Flows which is calculated from Group Adjusted EBITA. However, I believe that their calculation differs from the usual accounting standards in the calculation of Free Cash Flow to Equity (FCFE). Hence, I have calculated FCFE using the formula of Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization - Change in Net Working Capital - CAPEX + Net Borrowing.

Source: Author's Calculations and the Gym Group's annual report

However, the Gym Group's ability to achieve positive FCFE in 2015 and 2016 leaves investors to be bullish about the Gym Group's ability to generate consistent FCFE despite lower margins than Planet Fitness. It generated significantly negative FCFE in 2017 due to its acquisitions of the Lifestyle Fitness gyms which led to a dramatic spike in expansionary CAPEX. This will be the same for 2018 where it acquired more gyms from easyGym.

In my opinion, 2019 could be a possible year in which it begins to achieve consistent and positive FCFE. In an email to the Gym Group's investor relations, I was told that the Gym Group will be "concentrating on our organic expansion for 2019." This means that the Gym Group will revert to its usually 15-20 organic openings hence leading to an expansionary CAPEX of around 20-25 million pounds.

Source: Author's calculations

As can be seen, my estimates for 2019 and beyond point to positive FCFE. My assumptions used can also be found in the above table. Those highlighted in blue represents assumptions made. For example, as the average cost of maintenance per gym in 2016 and 2017 was 367 and 369 thousand pounds, I assumed an average cost of 370 thousand pounds for future calculations. I also assumed the average of the past few years for 'Depreciation as a percentage of PPE' and 'Amortization as a percentage of Intangible Assets'. Another important assumption that was made was that the Gym Group would continue to focus largely on organic openings and hence not require additional leverage and borrowings to fund acquisitions.

Risks: Debt

One of the reasons for the depressed share price of the Gym Group has been its increasing debt. This article by ProActive Investors explains that the share price fell despite the Gym Group posting stellar growth numbers due to the prediction that leverage would increase.

This seems quite ridiculous. One of the first things we learn in corporate finance is that debt can be good. Debt can finance growth and companies with good capital allocation skills can take advantage of debt through tax shields. Debt only becomes a problem when the debt load becomes too big and companies' EBIT can no longer cover interest payments leading to costs of financial distress and problems such as bankruptcy.

However, I am confident that the Gym Group's current debt level - around 42 million pounds as of 1H FY18 cannot be considered excessive. This is especially clear when compared with Planet Fitness whose debt is significantly higher (as can be seen below). The Gym Group's debt to equity ratio of 0.291 emphasises its reasonable debt load.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, I believe that the Gym Group's debt load should not see any significant increase in the near future (post FY 18) as it concentrates on organic openings instead of acquisitions. In 2015 and 2016, the Gym Group did not take on substantial amounts of debt, demonstrating that its net income was sufficient to undertake 15-20 annual organic openings.

More importantly, the Gym Group's continued improvement in operating cash flow will provide the company with a greater ability to pay back its long term debt.

Valuation (Discounted Cash Flow)

A DCF calculation based on FCFE numbers that I've calculated and shown previously leads to a stock price of 4.37 pounds (more than 100%) upside. The discount rate that I used is calculated using the CAPM model where return on equity = Rf + Beta * Equity Risk Premium. The risk-free rate (Rf rate) used is the 10 year UK bond which yields 1.2% while the UK equity risk premium of 6.65% was provided by Professor Damodaran as of Jan 2019. The beta of 0.25 was provided by Yahoo Finance. Using these assumptions, the Gym Group's cost of equity is 2.86%. I also provide my calculations for estimating future net income below and the assumptions used.

As for the terminal value of the company, I've calculated its terminal value through the exit multiple method. I took 2023 operating profit estimates (as seen in the table) and added back depreciation and amortization (as estimated previously). I then used a 10x EBITDA exit multiple since Pure Gym (UK's market leader in low cost gyms) was sold to a US private equity group in 2017 for a 10x future EBITDA multiple. I then discounted the terminal value by the same discount rate.

Adding up the discounted cash flows with the terminal value of the company and dividing it by 2017 number of shares outstanding will result in a stock price of 4.37 pounds.

However, I think that readers should be aware that this calculation is heavily dependent on the discount rate (cost of equity). The trouble lies in the calculation of beta. Because the Gym Group has only just had its IPO recently and its stock performance has been so volatile relative to both the FTSE 100 and any UK small cap ETF hence making the calculation of beta troublesome. This is especially so since the purpose of beta is to use historical performance to predict future performance.

Valuation (Comparables and Historical)

However, while I do have my apprehension on my DCF calculation, it is clear that the Gym Group is undervalued relative to its historical valuation and to its American counterpart, Planet Fitness.

As can be seen in the below chart (courtesy of Morningstar), the Gym Group trades at a significant low compared to its history. This is particularly with regards to P/S ratio and EV/EBITDA. The only time when the stock traded cheaper was in late 2016, when its stock price was below 1.70 pounds.

A more direct comparison for the Gym Group is Pure Gym (the UK market leader for low cost gyms). Pure Gym was sold to a UK private equity group that valued the business at 600 million pounds in 2017. FT also stated that the valuation was 10x future EBITDA. My estimates for 2019 EBITDA is 41.27 million pounds hence using a similar multiple would result in a valuation of 412.7 million pounds.

You would also come to a similar valuation when estimating the Gym Group's valuation via comparing market share. Pure Gym's 2017 market share was 34% thus a similar valuation would value the Gym Group at 423 million pounds with its recent 24% market share. Minus away net debt of around 20 million pounds and you would get an upside of around 45%. Hence, I believe that an enterprise value of around 420 million pounds is an appropriate valuation for the Gym Group.

Furthermore, if investors are able to give the Gym Group a far more similar valuation to Planet Fitness, this would also result in further upside to the Gym Group. The evolution of Gym Group's valuation has been the direct opposite of its American counterpart, Planet Fitness which has seen a meteoric rise in its valuation (as seen in the below chart).

Conclusion:

The Gym Group's business has clearly made great strides since its IPO in late 2015 yet its stock price has not reflected these improvements. By every metric, I believe that the Gym Group is undervalued by at least 40%. I am bullish that the Gym Group is a great way to be a part of the global trend towards low cost gyms without having to pay the premium that investors are currently paying for Planet Fitness. While investors may think that 2017 and 2018 have been tough years for the Gym Group, I believe that it has made sensible acquisitions and has improved its operating fundamentals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GYM.L. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.