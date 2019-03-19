Roan Resources, Inc (ROAN) CEO Tony Maranto on Q4 2018 Results Earnings Call Transcript

Roan Resources, Inc (NYSE:ROAN) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 19, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Alyson Gilbert

Good morning and thank you for joining our fourth quarter earnings investor conference call. We will start today with prepared remarks from Tony Maranto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; David Edwards, Chief Financial Officer. Also on the call available for Q&A are Joel Pettit, Executive Vice President of Operations and Marketing; Greg Condray, Executive Vice President of Geoscience and Business Development.

Tony Maranto

Thank you, Alyson, and thank you to everyone that has joined us for today's call. We appreciate your interest in Roan. 2018 was a critical year for Roan where we stood ourselves up as an independent public company and dramatically increased production. The 2018 was also a year where we learned a lot of very valuable lessons that will allow us to improve upon our unique and emerging asset in 2019. I'm excited for us to take all the learnings from 2018 and apply them moving forward.

Before getting into why we are excited about 2019 -- I'm sorry, before getting into why we are excited about how 2019 will be a transformative year for Roan, let's recap how we ended 2018 and remind people about the unique scope and scale of our assets in the quarter of the Merge.

I will start with the Roan snapshot on Slide 3 that shows fourth quarter net production of 54.1 thousand Boe per day, 27% oil and 31% NGLs. That is a 16% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 110% increase year-over-year.

As you can see Roan's assets consists of approximately 172,000 net acres that is positioned primarily in the Eastern oil realm of the Anadarko Basin. The core of our asset is in the Merge area where we have the predominant leasehold position. We have approximately 115,000 net acres giving us the potential to operate approximately 234 sections, most of which will be multi-section units. As the map shows very clearly, it is impressive block of contiguous acreage dominated by Roan.

Our year-end 2018 proved reserve are 306 million barrels of oil equivalent, up 32% over year-end 2017. This represents a PV-10 value of over $2.1 billion. We ended the year with eight rigs, but dropped to four rigs by the end of January which gives our current activity level. Dave will go through the details a bit later, but we maintained a well capitalized balance sheet with significant financial flexibility. We exited the fourth quarter with a 1.4 times annualized leverage ratio, and as you can see, we are well hedged for 2019.

On this map, you will notice a red line that represents our interpretation of where the Woodford Shale transitioned into what is referred to as the peak oil generation and expulsion window. We will discuss this further on the next slide. Before we go there, I'd also like you to take note of the outlined acreage position of the major operators in the Merge area.

We are offset by large and very successful operators. And as you see on the map, our acreage overlies Continental and EOG among others, where we have non-interest in there -- where we also non-operated interest in their wells. Roan's core asset is very well positioned along the core trend of the Merge SCOOP’s play.

Slide 4 gives more color on basin quality. The most integral component defining the Merge area as an outstanding reservoir is the source rock maturity and reservoir quality of the Woodford formation. As you well know the Woodford formation is the primary source rock in the Anadarko Basin. Across the vast majority of our acreage the Woodford is in excess of 100 feet thick as you can see on the far left map and has very good reservoir properties which results in the Woodford being a primary drilling objective for us along with the Mayes formation.

One of the most important components is the thermal maturity of the Woodford, which essentially measures whether the source rock is capable of generating and expulsing hydrocarbons. The expulsion of hydrocarbons in the Woodford formation is how other formations are sourced. The middle map on this slide highlights how the Woodford formation maturity increases as you move West and deeper into the basin. The red line signifies where the Woodford formation has transitioned into the peak oil generation and expulsion phase or commonly referred to as the peak oil window. The vast majority of Roan's acreage falls west of this line.

The last map on this slide is the Source Potential Index. It is a calculation that combines the Woodford thickness and the Woodford thermal maturity into one attribute. In our case, the Merge has the right ingredients for its quality, maturity and thickness to generate liquids rich hydrocarbon product and Roan's acreage is positioned optimally in this petroleum system sweet spot.

Moving to fourth quarter and full year results on Slide 5 of the presentation, fourth quarter adjusted EBITDAX was $88 million, an improvement of 15% over the third quarter. For the year, adjusted EBITDAX was approximately $300 million which is up 200% year-over-year. Again, fourth quarter production came in at 54.1 thousand Boe per day, our highest to-date with oil production up 25% over the third quarter.

Notably, since the formation of Roan, we have been able to materially increase the oil cut of the company as the contributed assets from our predecessors were exhibiting oil cuts around 20% at the time of contribution.

For the year, production averaged 43.7 thousand Boe per day, up approximately 170% on an equivalent basis over 2017 and oil production was up approximately 200% year-over-year.

We drilled 26 gross operated wells in the fourth quarter for a total of 92 for the year. We averaged 6.5 rigs for the year and end of the year with a drill rate of over 14 wells per rig per year. We also brought 20 gross operated wells online during the fourth quarter for a total of 78 gross operated wells turned to sales for the year. I will provide more details on well performance and our key learnings to be applied in 2019 shortly.

In late December, because of falling oil commodity prices we made the decision to halt completion activities. We made this decision for two basic reasons. One, use the break to reset our stimulation cost; and two, a break would allow us more time to study our recent completions and flow back initiatives to best optimize the 2019 drilling program. This has allowed us to project completed well calls for 2019 to be $7.5 million for a 2 mile lateral, $1 million lower than our 2018 AFE.

Exiting 2018 we had 33 drills and uncompleted wells that will be very capital efficient dollars for 2019 and are targeting to get to a normal working backlog by midyear 2019.

During the first quarter we also executed a water services agreement with Blue Mountain Midstream to manage our water needs in Central Oklahoma. We project this agreement will save the company approximately $8 million in 2019 alone and more than $10 million on an annual basis.

Slide 6 is a key slide, as it highlights optimization initiatives for the 2019 program based on results from 2018. We ran an aggressive program in 2018 ramping to eights rig and learned a lot from all the wells we drilled and those learnings will be applied to better optimize our 2019 program.

As with all tier 1 resource play, there is a learning curve to take the play from emerging to a fully developed play. The Merge is no different. While ramping to eight rigs during the year we had not built a sufficient inventory of permitted high graded drilling locations. To supplement the drilling inventory we were forced to drill some locations that were previously permitted by our predecessors and some of those were testing more fringe non-Merge acreage and were not optimal drilling locations. This is a common practice of a company testing play limit, so this is not meant to disparage our predecessors. This resulted in some varied well results that were less than optimal.

We also drilled a couple of locations where we didn't have 3D seismic coverage that also resulted in less than optimal results. The results for the 2018 wells have helped us better delineate our highest value areas and really high grade for 2019 drilling inventory. We now have 3D seismic coverage over all of our locations to be drilled in 2019, so we have minimized that risk.

Another learning from 2018 was that the frac barrier between the Mayes and the Woodford is not uniformly present throughout the play. This lack of a a consistent confident frac barrier resulted in significant communication between payers of Mayes and Woodford wells with the Woodford well being the one and negatively impacted. With the understanding that the Mayes and Woodford behaving as one flow unit over part of our Merge footprint, we've redesigned our co-development to account for this.

While some of the results in 2018 did not optimize capital efficiency, the lessons we've learned allowed us to understand the reservoir and better evaluate and de-risk our acreage. With the gained knowledge in 2019, we will eliminate the poor performing wells which points toward a drilling program with a projected PVI of 1.7.

One final point to make on this slide is our 2019 program will entail us doing frac preloads. Late in the year we began testing frac preloads on fourth quarter wells whereby we pressured offsetting wells in advance of completion practices. And we are encouraged by these initial results.

Speaking to fourth quarter wells, Slide 7 is a complete list of the results of all the wells turned to sales in the quarter. We had four wells where co-development of the Woodford and Mayes were improperly executed, and we know that those separately. So you can see how the program looks when it is optimized.

All 20 wells had an average peak 30 day IP of 1080 Boe per day with 50% oil, 21% NGL and 27% gas when normalized to a 10,000 foot lateral. The average peak 90 day IP of these wells is 906 Boe per day, 50% oil, 21% NGL and 29% gas, again when normalized to a 10,000 foot lateral. After removing four wells that were improperly co-developed, the 16 more optimally produced wells had an average peak 30 day IP of 1,265 Boe per day and a peak 90 day IP of about 1,055 Boe a day, also 50% oil, 21% NGLs and 29% gas when normalized to a 10,000 foot lateral.

On slide 8, we compare the fourth quarter wells at oil production performance to the wells drilled earlier in the year. Based on these data sets you can see on this slide that oil production from the fourth quarter wells is actually higher at both 30 day and 90 days. And oil production on the fourth quarter wells is declining at a slower rate compared to the other wells. This is a direct correlation between where we drilled our wells and our commencement of flow back to management -- flow back pressure management on this well set.

In 2018, I’ve spent a lot of time on these presentations to beat the drum of well targeting. We did and still do consider proper well targeting to be the first step in superior well results. Starting today I want to discuss the importance of pressure managed production.

As much as targeting the attention paid to constantly monitoring flowing bottom hole pressure becomes your ability to keep your reservoir fluid above the bubble point pressure of the crude. This is the key to keeping gas and solution and therefore keeping the reservoir charged and producing crude longer.

Successful results from this type of pressure management aren't seen until at least 90 day rates when it is notable that wells exhibit shallower declines and the cumulative oil production is higher.

On Slide 9, you can see two visuals of this. The top chart shows an example of how pressure managed well rates do not decline as quickly and the bottom chart shows how cumulative oil production on pressure managed wells cross over and become greater. The end effect of this practice is to drive increased oil recovery, stabilized GOR trends and ultimately improved well economics. Results have confirmed our school of thought and you will see even more improvement as we pressure manage all of our wells in 2019.

Moving to our current thoughts on inventory, we began testing unit development in 2018 and came to a new conclusion based on the results from the units we operated and the units we participated in. We have determined that an appropriate conservative average number of wells per unit is going to be approximately eight wells which we believe drives the proper balance between maximizing capital efficiency on a per well basis and unit net present value. This very conservative assumption provides over 1,300 remaining premium locations with an average lateral length of over 1.5 miles.

Furthermore, as I stated earlier, one of our 2018 lessons learned is our approach to vertical inter formation configuration between the Mayes and the Woodford. We believe these reservoirs need to be developed simultaneously and staggered, not stacked, to achieve best results.

As you can see on the map on Slide 10, the bulk of our acreages perspective for both Woodford in Mayes, with over 1,300 premium locations, we have well over 15 years of drilling at our current pace of approximately 60 to 70 spuds per year. We fully plan to add to this inventory level each year as we test other formations and add acreage.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, David Edwards. David?

David Edwards

Thanks, Tony, and thanks to everyone that is on the call today. Speaking to fourth quarter results we released certain key fourth quarter quarterly metrics earlier in February, which include production of 54.1 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day for the quarter, which is in line with earlier fourth quarter of '18 guidance. Oil volumes were 14.8 thousand barrels per day or 27% of total production, which is a 25% increase from the previous quarter and a 139% increase from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Finally, oil and NGLs combined with 58% of production, marginally higher than our fourth quarter guidance.

Oil prices averaged $57.27 per barrel for the quarter approximately $1 below index prices highlighting the benefit we receive with our proximities at Cushing and local refiners and the limited logistical burdens we incur. Realized gas prices averaged $2.18 per Mcf as compared to average Henry Hub prices of $3.69, which incorporates deduction of approximately $0.85 for regional pricing and $0.65 for gathering, processing and transportation.

Finally, we realized NGL prices of $14.90 per barrel, or approximately 26% of WTI. This is an approximate 29% sequential decrease in NGL pricing as a result of two factors. First, NGL prices retrieved in the quarter in line with general energy macro trends. And secondly, we converted from ethane rejection in the third quarter to ethane recovery in the fourth quarter, which was ultimate lower realized price per barrel.

Lease operating expenses for the quarter were $17 million or $3.51 per Boe. This amount was higher than expectations incorporating to our guidance primarily due to increases in water disposal costs which resulted from increased volumes from our outsized completion testing and general pricing trends in water disposal markets during the period.

As Tony noted, we expect our water service contract with Blue Mountain Midstream to considerably reduce the operating expenses. Blue Mountain will commence services in the second quarter of 2019.

Production taxes were in line with projections and G&A was at the low end of expectations. For the quarter, G&A was $10.6 million or $2.14 per Boe after excluding equity compensation, costs related to corporate rework and bad debt expense. Incorporating these components adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter totaled $87.8 million a 17% sequential increase and 100% increase from the fourth quarter of 2017.

CapEx for the quarter amounted to $217 million in the quarter, in line with our fourth quarter guidance. CapEx for the quarter included 26 gross and 19 net spuds and 20 gross and 16.5 net completions.

Finally, adjusted net income for the quarter amounted to $26.2 million. We continue to believe that our ability to consistently generate adjusted net income is unique for our peer set and speaks to the quality of our asset base and capitalization of the company.

As a result, we can demonstrate attractive corporate returns at the equity level. Specifically our ROE and ROCE for the annual 2018 periods were 9% and 6.6% respectively.

On Slide 11 we outline our 2019 guidance plan. As previously released, we modified our previous plans issued in mid-2018 and scaled back on activity to adjust for declining oil price and ultimately to work towards generating cash flow sooner by the end of the year versus the original projections of 2020. This plan is predicated on approximately four active rigs for the majority of the year which drives production growth of approximately 20% from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2019, and importantly, sets up the fourth quarter of the year to be positive cash flow. We expect that we can achieve this plan and exit the 2019 period with an LQA leverage ratio of roughly 1.5 times in line with our current leverage.

I would like to discuss the anticipated results for the first quarter. During the first quarter we transitioned our development activity from our 2018 run rate to our 2019 plan reducing our rig count from eight rigs in January to four rigs in February.

As a result we expect to spud 13 gross wells. Additionally, as mentioned in the fourth quarter pre release, we took a pause on completion activity around the turn of the year in an effort to allow pressure pumping prices to reset and optimize a completion design for the 2019 program.

We recommenced completion activity in mid to late January with three frac crews operating which is expected to result in the completion of 20 gross wells during the quarter. We have resumed normal operations and production is coming back online this month.

We currently expect first quarter production to decline in production as compared to the fourth quarter for two primary reasons. First, natural gas and NGL price dynamics in the first quarter led us to elect into ethane rejection for the month of January, which is a revenue enhancing decision but negatively impacts reported Boe volumes by approximately $1.6 thousand Boe per day for the related period. Secondly, the pause in complication activity around the turn of the year resulted in a substantial period in the first quarter where no new wells were brought to first sales. This was exacerbated due to lag effect of getting first quarter completed wells sets to first sale based on a combination of completing multi-well pads, changes to our flow back sequencing of these pads as we managed inter-formation and co-development, weather delays impacting completion services and delays getting wells connected to pipeline.

As a result, we only expect 15 gross wells to hydrocarbon first sales in the quarter. This timeline on well set will be heavily weighted towards the end of the quarter and as such the 15 wells coming to first sales in the quarter will average approximately 10 productive days in the quarter.

As such, the contributing production from the development wells in the first quarter will be limited. Despite these deferrals for the first quarter development wells, we are maintaining our previous 2019 guidance targets.

On Slide 13 we highlight our year end '18 reserve amounts. As indicated our PDP rates increased 51% from the prior year to 120 million barrels of oil equivalent, which equates to a value of 1.1 billion at year end '18 SEC pricing.

Total proved reserves increased 32% to 306 million Boe and an SEC PV-10 value of $2.1 billion. As noted on these slides, these metrics equate to a reserve replacement ratio of 468%. And based on DeGolyer & MacNaughton’s audit at the PUDs, cost forward F&D amounted to $6.71 per Boe.

Turning to Slide 14 we highlight our year end capitalization table, which illustrates a net debt position of $508 million. Our fourth quarter credit metrics include LQA leverage ratio of 1.4 times for the quarter. As illustrated on the bar chart to the right we show our credit metrics in the context of a peer set.

Notably, we consider this peer group to be among the better capitalized companies in the small mid cap upstream space and we continue to rank as one of the better credit profiles in the sector.

We want to bring your attention to one other credit metric which is our asset coverage ratio. Based on year-end '18 PV-10 of approximately 2.1 billion at SEC prices we are approximately 4.1 times covered which ranks us one of the best in the industry.

Finally, we note our liquidity position of over $240 million based on year-end net debt and our recently increased borrowing base to 750 million. This liquidity position more than adequately funds our 2019 development plan as we work towards generating positive cash flow in fourth quarter of '19. Despite this comfortable liquidity position we may look to opportunistically term out a portion of our barrowing base debt in the first half of 2019.

On Slide 15 we have outlined our hedge position. We maintained an active hedge programs through the 2018 period which has positioned us well for the general softening of energy commodity prices. Specifically, based on our 2019 guidance at midpoint, we have 90% of our 2019 oil production hedged at an average price of approximately $60 per barrel and 80% of anticipated gas production hedged at $2.91 and 16% of NGL production hedged at $32 per barrel. Additionally, approximately 71% of our natural gas losses are hedged basis swaps.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Tony for closing remarks before we start the Q&A session.

Tony Maranto

Thanks, David. I would like to end the call by reiterating how excited I am to be at this point in this company's lifecycle. We're at a place where we can grow production materially in 2019 and generate free cash flow by the end of the year. That is pretty remarkable considering we have only been a standalone company for a little over a year. We will be able to take all the advancements we made in 2018 and apply them to 2019 and beyond. I truly believe 2018 was a transformative year for Roan and 2019 will be a year of increasing value for our shareholders.

With that operator, we are now ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Derrick Whitfield

Derrick Whitfield

Tony Maranto

Tony Maranto

Derrick Whitfield

Derrick Whitfield

Tony Maranto

Tony Maranto

From a general standpoint, Derrick, yes. Those wells were probably skewed just a little bit more to the oiler part of the region. But as we study wells across the entire footprint, we see no reason why the results that we see here aren't -- we shouldn't be able to show across the entire footprint. Again, especially make sure the wells are targeted properly and produce properly.

Ron Mills

Ron Mills

Good morning, Tony. On the co-development, just as we think about the difference between the Mayes and the Woodford and type curves actually when you have the three, six and nine month data you start to see the curves crossover kind of within six months on a cumulative basis. But given the new pressure management regime, how would you think about adjusting type curves and what do you think type curves look like over time versus what you had originally put out and do you think there's much appreciable difference from a product mix versus what was originally advertised?

Tony Maranto

Several things there Ron, and let me take the question as to type curves first. No, we didn't really update our type curves here. Put a lot of thought into it as to how should we do this because you're right on several points. One is, pressure management does change the shape of the type curve, right? The slide that we've got in the deck that kind of illustrates that is, it will generate -- the type curve will generate slightly lower IP 30 rates but eventually cross the time -- cross on a cumulative basis, crossover some point where you're actually producing more oil over time which is the whole goal of pressure management is to produce more crude which is the -- still the highest revenue driver we have.

So we need more data first of all, so we tend to more look at this as -- and the slide that we have in there with all the well results from the fourth quarter is continue to show you guys continual IP 30, 60, 90s and even 180s when we get to that point so that the type curves kind of become more apparent to everyone over time and kind of from our standpoint makes us the most transparent.

Ron Mills

Okay. And moving on to the inventory comments, when you talk about eight wells, is that per section, is that eight wells spread across the Mayes and the Woodford looking or was it kind of foreign 4 and 4, well it depend on where you are across your acreage and whether or not there's a frac there, I'm trying to get a sense as to how that number was arrived at?

Tony Maranto

Good question, Ron. It's driven by several different factors. One is just an average. When you look at our footprint from East to West, not only as I said a little earlier, you deepen going into the basin, so you got different GORs as you go from East to West, you also have different thicknesses of both intervals as you move from East to West too. So thickness really drives what your ultimate spacing is because more thicknesses means more hydrocarbons to pull from. Yes, we are co-developing these units, so the eight wells that we talked about is spaced across both benches.

I wouldn't characterize it as really being 4 and 4 because each unit is a little different. The exact placement of wells depends on the thickness of each interval and each unit, which going back to the type curve question, that also really drives -- we drive in our sales now on type curves per unit because we see that's just a way that -- the best way for us to handle it. So it is an average number, it is across both benches and it will is -- its variables in each unit depending on the thickness of each formation.

Eli Kantor

Eli Kantor

As we think about the long-term outlook, can you talk about what level of production growth and free cash flow yield you have to generate on a fulfilled dormant stage? But oil price underpins that outlook, how I think about prioritizing the various potential uses of free cash?

Tony Maranto

Right now, Eli, we look at it in terms of steps. One is getting to the position where we are, if it’s pretty positive. I mean that's first. I mean that's what we're doing, this whole program to do, the equation that we tried to solve for putting together the 2019 plan. And at that point right now we just like to see options. Once we get to the point where we're generating free cash flow at any point in time we want optionality in what is the best use of that capital. So we tend to think in terms of say 2020 and beyond well starting with '19 getting free cash flow positive by the end of the year, that's step one, and then look toward 2020 and 2021 as being what can we grow production and stay within cash flow; and then third, free cash flow that we generate, what is the best uses of that cash at that time. Does that answer your question?

Eli Kantor

Yes. As we think about 2020 and 2021, is there any color on as far as production growth and free cash flow yield that you can kind of get us with, what you expect to be able to generate $60 oil or whatever long-term price that you're using?

David Edwards

What we've done at this point Eli -- and I'll answer part of the question. What we've done to this point is determine that in 2020, in a $55 world which is where we're running our strip is that we can grow -- we'll grow production double-digits within cash flow. And that's probably to the extent of which we’ve looked at to this point.

Eli Kantor

Okay. And then as far as the 2019 budget goes, can you give us a split on what is going towards the D&C versus non-D&C spend, what's driving the higher non-D&C spend in the first quarter? And how you're expecting non-D&C spend to trend as a percentage of overall CapEx longer term?

David Edwards

Eli, on the capital budget we put out about 15% of that I think we dedicated to non-D&C activity, which is going be a standard buckets of capitalized G&A and capitalized interest, some leasehold expense. I'd like to point out the majority of the non- D&C capital is going to be incurred in the first half of the year, largely actually in the first quarter. And the reason for that is just as we finished up our lease program which was largely around increasing working interest in the units we want to operate and whatnot. Some of that rolled into the first quarter. We expect that activity to slow considerably as we progress through the year.

Eli Kantor

And is that 15% number a good use -- good for you to think about longer term?

David Edwards

I’d say it’s, yes.

Tony Maranto

I agree.

Tony Maranto

Tony Maranto

Thank you very much. And thanks to everyone who participated on the call with us. Again, we are really looking forward to 2019 and I guess we'll talk again on our first quarter call here coming up in the couple of months. Thank you guys very much.

