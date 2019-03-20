Platinum - Will An ETF Product Make A Change?

Platinum has turned in the weakest performance of all of the precious metals that trade on the NYMEX and COMEX divisions of the CME and even some that trade on only the physical markets like rhodium.

Platinum has the highest resistance to heat which provides the metal with a myriad of industrial applications. At the same time, it has the highest density and is also a metal found in many jewelry products. While gold and silver are both precious and industrial metals with uses in the world of finance because of their long histories as hard money assets, platinum also has a bit of a financial background as its nickname over the years has been "rich man's gold."

While the most direct route for a trade or investment in platinum is via the physical market with coins and bars or through the futures market on NYMEX, two ETF products do an excellent job replicating the price action in the precious metals. The most liquid and widely accepted platinum ETF is the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT). However, the other ETF, the Granite Shares Platinum Trust (PLTM) may make a change that would make the product even more attractive and novel for investors and traders.

PPLT is the leading platinum ETF product

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has net assets of $605.91 million and trades an average of 85,338 shares each day. The fund summary for the ETF states:

The investment seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical platinum, less the expenses of the Trust's operations. The fund designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in platinum with minimal credit risk. Advantages of investing in the Shares include Ease and Flexibility of Investment, Expenses, Minimal Credit Risk.

PPLT holds 100% of its assets in physical platinum bullion, and it does an excellent job tracking the price of the precious metal.

Platinum appreciated from a low at $755.70 in mid-August to its most recent peak at $879.90 in late February, a move of 16.4% and was trading at over $850 on March 19 a lot closer to the high than the low from last summer.

As the chart highlights, PPLT appreciated from $71.92 to a high at $82.84 or 15.2% over the same period and was at $80.81 on March 19. PPLT has been trading since January 2010.

PLTM should make a change to challenge PPLT's position

The Granite Shares Platinum Trust began trading in January 2018 and has only $3.90 million in net assets with just 1,061 shares changing hands each day. The fund summary for PLTM states:

The investment seeks to reflect, at any given time, the value of the assets owned by the Trust at that time less the Trusts accrued expenses and liabilities as of that time. The Shares constitute a simple and cost-effective means of making an investment similar to an investment in platinum. An investment in allocated physical platinum bullion requires expensive and sometimes complicated arrangements in connection with the assay, transportation and warehousing of the metal.

PLTM also holds 100% of its assets in physical platinum bullion.

Since mid-August PLTM moved from a low at $75.50 to a high at $86.96 per share or 15.2% and was at the $84.90 level on March 19.

Each ETF represents an investment in platinum of one-tenth of one ounce.

A lower expense ratio

While PPLT offers investors and traders more liquidity in the form of a higher level of net assets and volume, it costs more to use the tool compared to PLTM. The expense ratio for PPLT is at 0.60% while PLTM offers a cost of 0.50%.

I believe that PLTM could capture a lot more market share if it follows the lead of another ETF product in the precious metals sector. While the most liquid gold ETF product is the GLD product, IAU offers a twist that has resulted in greater relative success when compared to the current competition between PPLT and PLTM for assets.

Following the GLD versus IAU model?

The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) is perhaps the most successful commodity ETF product. It charges an expense ratio of 0.40% and represents the value of an investment in one-tenth of an ounce of gold. GLD has net assets of $33.25 billion and trades almost 8.9 million shares each day.

The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) changes a lower expense ratio at 0.25% and has substantial net assets of $12.7 billion with over 15 million shares trading on average each day. While both ETF products in gold have similar structures, IAU represents the value of one-hundredth of an ounce of gold making its price one-tenth of its competing product the GLD ETF.

A move by PLTM to do what would amount to a ten for one reverse split could cause assets to come pouring into the product and build its asset base from under $4 million to over $230 million if the relationship between GLD and IAU stands as a guide.

As an aside, Granite Shares also offers a gold ETF product (BAR) which competes with IAU and has net assets of over $465 million. The expense ratio for BAR is lower than IAU's at just 0.17%. It is likely only a matter of time before PLTM makes a move to reflect the model it uses in gold and the IAU product.

The platinum market is bound to make a comeback

Platinum has rebounded since its mid-August low at $755.70 per ounce, but it could have a lot more room on the upside over the coming weeks, months, and perhaps years. With the price of palladium trading at over $1550 per ounce and rhodium at over $3000 per ounce, it is only a matter of time until industrial consumers begin to switch to platinum for their requirements. Platinum's higher resistance to heat and higher density makes its value proposition compelling for industrial users. Moreover, platinum has a history as an investment metal and store of value which raises its profile when compared to other platinum group metals. While platinum competes with palladium, rhodium, and other platinum group metals in the industrial world, it also has the potential to compete with gold and silver in the financial and speculative world once the price begins to show signs of an emerging price recovery.

I believe that the PLTM product will eventually make a move and split its shares one for ten to reflect an investment in one-hundredth of an ounce of platinum. At that time, I would recommend shifting long positions ion PPLT to PLTM because of both its lower expense ratio and the increase in liquidity that would come from the adjustment.

