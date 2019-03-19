Clean Energy Fuels Revs Up On Higher Volumes

Clean Energy Fuels rarely makes a quarterly profit. Now, they can see a future with consistent profits, every quarter and every year.

The company scored a minimal GAAP profit in Q4, with a small Non-GAAP loss. More impressively, in their main business, selling natural gas fuels at filling stations, their revenues increased over 20%, year-over-year.

While volume was up only slightly for the year 2018, the company sees a "low two-digits" increase in volumes in 2019. Within that, they see a 40% increase in renewable natural gas fuel volumes, similar to the increase in 2018.

In their 2019 guidance, the company did not include any Alternative Fuel Tax Credits, foreseeing a loss of 12 to 18 million. In 2018, the company had a GAAP net loss of 3.8 million, but this included $26.7 million in credits.

Now, it is not a done deal, but CLNE CEO Andrew Littlefair expects the tax credits to be approved by Congress and the President in the near-term. The credits will almost certainly apply retroactively, so CLNE would receive credits for the 365 million gallons they sold in 2018 in funds paid to them in 2019.

So, let's assume that the federal government pays the company the same exact amount in tax credits for 2018 that they paid the company for fuel sold in 2017, namely $26.7 million. So, add that to the midpoint of a 15 million loss, and you get a GAAP profit of 11.7 million dollars. It should be more than this amount, as there was volume growth in 2018, but we'll go with this number to be conservative.

The 11.7 million in GAAP profit divides by over 203 million shares, and you get over 6 cents per share in profit. This represents an 8 cent increase in profit/loss per share.

Just how much will volume grow in 2019? According to CFO Robert Vreeland on the Q4 conference call:

Our volumes are anticipated to grow in the low double-digits and our effective margin per gallon for 2019 is expected to be within a range of $0.24 to $0.28, which is a similar effective margin we are seeing today, but for 2019 on much higher volumes.

What exactly does low double-digits mean? Does that mean 12%? Does that include some of the truck fleets that CLNE is currently negotiating with? If they sign up 100 trucks for 20K gallons, that adds 2 million gallons to volume. If they sign up 500 trucks for 20K gallons, that's 10 million gallons extra.

Neither of those numbers sound astounding compared to the 365 million gallons sold in 2018, but they stated that SG&A will remain flat; they've largely built out their network of filling stations and just need more vehicles at each station; and margins will remain in the 26 cents per gallon range, "but for 2019 on much higher volumes." So each million in incremental volume drops more to the bottom line than the last million gallons.

Considering that each gallon-equivalent of natural gas fuel is about one dollar cheaper than diesel, the 26 cent margin on each gallon looks like a massive profit-pad to expand or contract. Meaning, even if diesel gets cheaper relative to natural gas, they have a lot of room to work with and still make a gross profit. Diesel could also get more expensive, for more than just supply and demand reasons. Carbon taxes may play a role, and some places like California may charge fines for diesel engines.

Redeem

One of the main concerns about Clean Energy Fuel's renewable natural gas fuel, named Redeem, was the supply. It was thought that CLNE could sell as much Redeem as they could produce. It is a green fuel that takes methane that would have been released into the atmosphere anyway and turns it into fuel. The process of producing Redeem can also create byproducts such as fertilizer and industrial carbon dioxide to be sold to other companies. This is all to say that one can look at Redeem as a carbon-neutral fuel.

When CLNE sold their RNG production plants to BP, they not only gained over $150 million, but they also gained a partner that can, apparently, supply them so much RNG that CLNE now has 53% of the market in vehicular RNG. CLNE sold 110 million gallons of Redeem in 2018, and they plan to increase that amount by 40% in 2019, meaning 154 million gallons. That sounds like a massive increase, but my jaw dropped when I heard what CEO Littlefair had to say about the amount of RNG that may be produced in the United States in the future:

And I think California alone over the next few years will be able to produce up to a couple of billion gallons of renewable natural gas. That'll take a few years to do. And of course, we're talking about supplying next year 400 some odd million nationwide for whatever it is, if you do the math. So, I think the country can get into the several billions of gallons of renewable natural gas as these dairy farms and wastewater treatment plants and landfills and renewable sources get tapped. It's very viable, and when you start comparing it to what's necessary to do this other stuff that people talk about, there isn't anything that's as commercial and as environmentally friendly and available as this.

Hold your horses! Or not. Let's say that California, by itself, is able to produce 750 million gallons of RNG fuel each year, and that CLNE sells half of that amount. That's more than tripling their current sales of Redeem in California, where CLNE's network of filling stations is already extensive.

As for the rest of the nation, estimates are probably more shaky there, as the policy landscape continues to shift, but always it seems in favor of RNG. States as varied politically as New York and Utah continue to look to exploit the methane escaping from their landfills and cow anuses. But let's say it is five billion gallons in five years. It's conceivable that by 2025, the year that CLNE plans to sell 100% Redeem fuel and only Redeem fuel, they may sell it at a clip of a billion gallons a year. If they still maintain over 50% of the market, that number would be 2.5 billion gallons.

Fantasyland? Even with a highly compromised Green New Deal, the 5 billion gallon figure becomes very likely. Using methane escaping our wastewater, for instance, is some of the lowest-hanging fruit in carbon reduction. Methane is 23 times more potent a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, so capturing it and burning it into carbon dioxide and water, while avoiding the burning of billions of gallons of dirty NOx-spewing diesel fuel, yeah, that's a no-brainer stacked on top of a no-brainer.

Finally, with the improvement and scaling of Westport Fuel Systems' (WPRT) near-zero NOx natural gas engines, as well as their HPDI 2.0 engines, and with the very slow development of electric heavy duty trucks, one of the fastest and most affordable ways of reducing CO2 and carcinogenic NOx emissions is to switch large trucks to natural gas engines. If you're budget is limited and you value NOx reduction as much as carbon reduction, the optimal bang for your buck is with natural gas engines.

According to the Q4 comments of CEO Littlefair, the reviews for the new Westport engines are very positive.

Tesla (TSLA) claims that they have a semi-truck coming, but not only is this in experimental stages, but the infrastructure for super-charging enormous machines like semi's is not there at all. Clean Energy Fuels has built out over 500 stations just on their own, for natural gas refueling.

Over 17,000 trucks must be replaced at the Port of Los Angeles/Long Beach as a result of new CO2 and NOx (carcinogenic smog) regulations. The most economic way is through CNG and LNG heavy-duty trucks. If Westport gets an annual boost of 1000 trucks from this new policy, which is very likely, the company will get an immediate 12% boost for their joint venture with Cummins (NYSEARCA:CWI). In essence, CLNE's "Zero-Now" financing program for CWI trucks benefits WPRT as much as it benefits CLNE in the immediate term.

I am projecting the CWI sells about 9000 units in 2018 (we will see when WPRT reports), and a boost of 1000 or 2000 trucks would represent a watershed year for Westport Fuel Systems. CLNE would not be fueling all of those trucks, either.

Stock Value

With the growth in volumes, interest expenses slashed, expenses flat, likely margin increases, and fleets converting, with little imagination I can foresee the company making 25 cents per share in 2020.

And as they convert more and more of their gallons to Redeem rather than ordinary natural gas, I can foresee a high multiple. "Renewable" and "green" are about the sexiest words in the stock market. See Tesla. With a P/E of 20 to 40, and 25 cents in earnings, the stock price would be 5 to 10 dollars.

I remind the reader that not that less than six years ago, during the year 2013, when diesel was higher in price but volume was less than 60% of 2018's total, CLNE's stock price was over ten dollars and spiked over twenty dollars.

The green wave is coming. Take the meaning of "green" however you like.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.