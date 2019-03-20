Meats Going Into The 2019 Grilling Season

The spring season is just around the corner and futures markets are always looking ahead. The 2019 grilling season will commence during the Memorial Day weekend in late May, but it will not be long before hungry grillers are pulling their barbecues out of storage all over the United States to prepare for the peak season of animal protein consumption. Ranchers and animal protein processors are now preparing to satisfy the hungry masses, and it will not be long before beef, pork, and other proteins begin sizzling on grills filling the air with the aroma of an American tradition, the cookout. Burgers, hot dogs, ribs, steaks, and many other delicacies are now in the preparation stage. The futures markets for beef and pork are starting to reflect the coming onslaught of demand.

Live cattle and lean hog futures are highly seasonal commodities markets. Since the March WASDE, we have seen live cattle remain strong, and the price of pork has staged a significant comeback over recent weeks. The iPath B Bloomberg Livestock Total Return ETN product (COW) is the one route for a trade or investment for those who do not venture into the highly volatile beef and pork futures markets.

One of the signs that the 2019 grilling season is right around the corner is that the April futures contracts for live cattle and lean hogs have rolled to June futures which mark the start of the time of the year where demand will peak.

Live cattle have been in a bullish trend

The new active month live cattle futures contract has been in a bull market since late August at the end of the 2018 grilling season.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of June live cattle futures highlights, the price has been making higher lows and higher highs over the past seven months. After trading to a low at $1.09 per pound in late August, the June contract rose to its latest peak in mid-March at $1.24225. At $1.2280 on March 19 the price of beef futures is still in bullish mode and not far below its recent high. At the same time, open interest and volume have increased with the price of live cattle which is a technical validation of the bullish trend. The latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report from the USDA did nothing to weigh on the price.

Live cattle futures have a delivery mechanism, while the feeder cattle contract is cash-settled. Open interest in live cattle is around the 440,000-contract level, while the more speculative feeder cattle had an open interest of just over 52,000 contracts as of March 18. Therefore, live cattle futures tend to reflect the price action in the beef market. While the two cattle futures markets typically move together over time, feeder cattle have lagged the live cattle market over the past months.

Feeder cattle start to follow

The trend in live cattle has been bullish since August 2018, and the price of June futures is substantially higher at over $1.22 per pound compared to $1.09 at the end of last summer. May feeder cattle futures are also higher, but the trend has been a lot more subtle over the period.

Source: CQG

The May feeder cattle futures also displays a bullish trend. However, the price reached its bottom in early December 2018 at $1.4185 per pound and was trading at $1.50525 on March 19. Feeder cattle have been making higher lows and higher highs and have only broken out to the upside recently with the most substantial move coming on March. Live cattle in June first rose above the $1.20 level in February, but feeder cattle only rose above $1.50 this week. Feeder cattle are now catching up to the live cattle futures market.

Both of the beef futures contracts are telling us that market participants expect demand to move significantly higher over the coming peak season. The bottom line is that we will be paying more for burgers, steaks, and other beef products this summer than in the past years.

Lean hogs find a bottom

Substantial supplies of pork had weighed on the price of lean hog futures since late November when the price of June futures traded to a high at 85.525 cents per pound.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of June pork futures shows, the price found a bottom at 72.2 cents per pound on February 20 and rose to its most recent high at 88.875 cents as the 2019 grilling season is now approaching. At just under 87 cents per pound on March 19, the market is close to the high despite the most recent WASDE report which told the market pork production remains at a level that is sufficient to meet demand. However, the price of pork could be making strides on the upside because of the ongoing optimism over trade negotiations between the US and China.

Trade with China is a factor

With 1.4 billion people, China is the world's leading consumer of pork. In 2013, a Chinese company purchased the leading US pork producing company Smithfield Foods and took the firm private. China has a massive appetite for pork and a trade deal over the coming weeks and before the start of the 2019 grilling season in the US could cause a substantial increase in pork exports from the US to China.

Under ordinary circumstances, a new framework for trade between China and the US would be supportive of the price of pork. However, the current state of pork production in the Asian nation is likely putting a lot more upside pressure on lean hog futures these days.

African swine fever could change the pork market dramatically

Over the recent weeks, an outbreak of African swine fever in China caused the herd to decline by nearly 17% in February. With so many people to feed, the outbreak could influence the ongoing trade negotiations as China will require imports to make up for domestic shortfalls of pork.

The last time the lean hog futures market suffered from a disease that cut supplies was in 2014 when PED killed over seven million suckling pigs in the US. In July 2014, the price of lean hog futures rose to an all-time peak at $1.33875 per pound. Cash pig prices in China moved 12% higher since March 8 over fears of a spread of African swine fever to neighboring provinces. Lean hog futures had been under pressure since November, but the situation in China has shifted the path of least resistance of prices to the upside. Just as we are likely to pay more for beef products during the 2019 grilling season, the prices for ribs, sausage, and other pork products are also heading higher.

The most direct route for an investment or trade in the meat markets is via the livestock futures that trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, there are two substitutes when it comes to ETF/ETN products.

The iPath B Bloomberg Livestock Total Return ETN product (COW) suffers from limited liquidity as it only has net assets of $7.36 million and trades an average of 1,563 shares each day. The fund summary for COW states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the 'index components') and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

In a sign that interest in the meat markets is increasing, COW traded over 10,000 shares on March 19.

Source: CQG

As the chart illustrates, COW reached a bottom at $47.13 on February 20, the day that lean hog futures hit their bottom. Since then, COW has rallied, reaching its most recent peak on March 19 at $53.60, a move of 13.7% in less than one month.

The VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO) is far more liquid, but it is a diversified product with exposure to companies involved in the agricultural sector. While MOO has exposure to meats, it is not a central focus of the product. MOO has net assets of $769.33 million and trades an average of 86,033 shares each day. The fund summary for MOO states:

The investment seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS® Global Agribusiness Index. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the fund's benchmark index. The index includes equity securities of companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from agri-chemicals, animal health and fertilizers, seeds and traits, from farm/irrigation equipment and farm machinery, aquaculture and fishing, livestock, cultivation and plantations and trading of agricultural products. It is non-diversified.

Livestock is only a small piece of the MOO ETF as the top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

MOO has posted an impressive gain since late December which likely reflects the action in the stock market rather than in the meat markets.

Source: CQG

MOO appreciated from a low at $54.16 on December 24 to its most recent high at $63 per share on March 19, a move of over 16% to the upside.

As we head into the 2019 grilling season in the US, the trend in the meat futures markets is higher, and we could see more action on the upside over the coming weeks and months before the official start at the end of May. It looks like carnivores around the world will be paying more for their servings of animal proteins this year which could create an opportunity for traders and investors as the current trend in beef and pork prices is likely to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.