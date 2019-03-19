Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF: Better Than Cash, But There Are Some Risks

We take a deep dive into the fund and figure out if it makes sense for your portfolio.

GSY is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide above cash returns while seeking to provide preservation of capital and daily liquidity.

Every month Seeking Alpha publishes a focus list of stocks and funds that have a good size following but have for whatever number of reasons had no articles published in the previous few months.

One of the funds that really caught my attention was the Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY).

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide above cash returns while seeking to provide preservation of capital and daily liquidity. In essence, a money market fund on steroids.

With the mind blowing response to my article about the YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY), "YYY: Closed-End Fund Income For Investors Who Do Not Want To Do CEF Research," I wanted to discuss this ETF as there also are points of consideration in this ETF that investors may not be aware of.

Is it a good idea? Are there hidden risks? Let's take a look.

Investment Case

Ultra short duration funds are a fairly popular investment with investment advisors.

There are a number of reasons to consider short duration funds, and there are two primary ways I have used such funds in the past.

First, these funds are a very good option as part of the cash reserve strategy. One example, for emergency funds you should have anywhere between six to 24 months of expenses in liquid assets. You would then break these funds down into multiple tiers, one to two months of expenses in a checking account, two to three months in a savings/money market account, three to six to 12 months in staggered CDs.

Ultra-short term bonds would be the next logical step in that extended cash reserve. You would often get rates better than CDs, but the funds are still liquid.

The second way I have used these funds is for investors who were fairly conservative or as a good entry level investment for new investors.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Invesco

Index: Actively Managed

AUM: Approximately $2.173 billion (3/18/2019)

Historical Style: Diversified Closed End Funds

Investment Objectives: Seeks to provide returns in excess of cash equivalents while also seeking to provide preservation of capital and daily liquidity.

Number of Holdings: 285 securities.

Current Yield: 2.89% 30-Day SEC Yield

Inception Date: 2/12/2018.

Fees: .25%.

The Index and The Fund

This Invesco ETF is unique as that it's an actively managed fund within an ETF structure. It's managed by Laurie Brignac, Joesph Madrid, and Marques Mercier.

By prospectus, the fund is expected to invest in fixed income securities and is open to being invested in other fixed income ETFs and closed-end funds.

The fund is expected to be diversified, but the overall average duration should be less than one year.

Once again, a reminder that there's a difference between duration, a measure of risk, and maturity, a measure of when the fixed income securities come due.

The fund may invest without limitations in short-term securities such as commercial paper and repurchase agreements.

The fund also may invest up to 20% of its assets in sovereign and corporate debt denominated in foreign currencies.

Furthermore, the fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in mortgage backed securities, or ABS, other asset backed securities.

As we can see, this is how the fund generates above average cash returns. It invests it in riskier than cash securities, but tries to limit the risk by investing in shorter maturities.

Looking at the top 10 holdings shows us a portfolio that is quite well diversified. We can find both corporate bonds from companies such as Verizon (VZ) and Comcast (CMCSA), and US Treasury Bills.

Source: Invesco

As of the end of the year, the fund was largely diversified with about 40% in cash and cash equivalents, 30% in corporate debt with the balance in securitized investments.

Source: Invesco GSY Fact Sheet as of 12/31/2018

More than 70% of the investments are US-based which is expected as our interest rates are one of the highest in the developed world.

Source: Invesco

Looking at the investment qualities shows us precisely why the fund yields above average returns. About 60% of the securities are rated below A.

Source: Invesco

Invesco does a great job of providing some risk metrics, and we can see that the fund does do its job and currently has an average effective duration of .44 years.

What this means is that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's NAV should decline by .44%.

The average life to maturity is 1.24 years.

Source: Invesco

These strategies are quite popular, and as we can see, the fund has been successful in gathering assets over the last 10 years.

Source: YCharts

Performance

Year to date, the fund is doing as it has been expected to and has achieved a .61% total return. The price per share increased .20%.

Over the last 12 months the fund has maintained its price per share quite well and achieved a 2.42% total return, even with the rate hikes.

Looking back three years, we can see that trend continue. Investors achieved a 6.49% total return coming from income with a .66% increase in the price per share.

Looking back over the last five years, we do find periods of time when the fund's price per share did decline. The total return over this period is 8.27% with a .18% decline in the price per share.

Looking back 10 years we find the story repeating itself, an 11.81% total return and a .81% increase in the price per share.

Looking back to since inception we find a 12.30% total return and a .24% price per share increase. Of course, we do find the flash crash in the ETF in 2009. This just goes to highlight that this can and does happen.

One thing to note is that the fund was essentially flat with low interest rates and provided no worthwhile returns through 2012.

As far as competition, there are a number of competing products, but I generally looked to short duration municipal bonds. The reason is simple, not only would you get slightly higher rates, but the income also was tax free (consult your CPA).

In the ETF space, such funds are the First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) and the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (JMST).

Traditional short duration funds include the Janus Henderson Short Duration ETF (VNLA), which I discussed before, and the popular PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT).

Year to date we do find the VNLA and MINT ETFs outperform the Invesco fund. Both however beat the two new municipal focused funds.

Looking back over the last 12 months we once again see the Janus and PIMCO funds outperform the Invesco ETF.

If we go back through to the earliest common date we find essentially an unchanged picture.

Bottom Line

The Invesco Ultra short Duration ETF is certainly another interesting ETF.

On the plus side, the fund is actively managed which I'm a huge proponent for in the fixed income space. Competent fund managers can steer through upcoming issues rather than being taken for a ride in a passive vehicle.

Through the performance results we did see that while GSY lagged VNLA, the Janus ETF, it was less volatile than the PIMCO ETF.

The flip side of that argument however is that PIMCO and Janus funds will likely be more liquid in the future.

As we can see the PIMCO fund has five times the assets under management and the fairly recently launched Janus ETF under Bill Gross performed quite well. We do have to consider Bill Gross recently retired from Janus Henderson and the funds were taken over. In either case, I do think Janus will continue raising capital.

What investors do need to keep in mind is that these funds generally perform well when interest rates at the short end of the curve are higher than what you will find in cash. As we saw in the early post financial crisis days, the funds did not earn much. As such, I like municipal bonds in that case as the spreads over Treasuries and T-Bills make them a worthwhile investment.

Lastly, despite being ultra short in duration, they are still subject to the underlying credit markets. If and when we do have our next credit bubble, expect to take some form of losses. While the funds do focus is on capital preservation, they are not FDIC insured.

Until then, I'm certainly OK with investors picking GSY for short to intermediate investment time frames. (one year to three years). Again, any money you will need in the next 12 months should not be invested in the first place. The one caveat is that you have to keep a steady eye on the fixed income markets and be ready to pull out at any signs of rising defaults. Even though they are short duration, they are still high yield.

So, there you go. Thanks for reading! I hope that was helpful and look forward to your questions or comments.

