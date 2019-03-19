BP Is Offering High Production Growth, A 5.6% Dividend Yield And An Upcoming Dividend Hike

As a result, BP will soon exceed the production rate it had before its major accident in the Gulf of Mexico, in 2010.

The company has grown its production at a fast clip in the last two years and expects to grow it by about 5% per year in the next three years.

By Aristofanis Papadatos

Since it bottomed in the Christmas sell-off, BP plc (BP) has rallied 19%, along with the broader market. This bounce has rendered the stock less attractive for new buyers, due to a higher valuation. However, investors should note that the oil major is still offering a 5.6% dividend yield.

BP is one of the high-yield stocks we track in the Sure Dividend database. In addition, the company could announce its next dividend hike around the end of July, as its production and cash flow continue to grow. In this article, we will analyze why BP is an attractive holding for income-oriented investors.

Business overview

BP is one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world, with a market capitalization of $146 B. The oil giant operates in two segments: upstream and downstream (mostly refining but also marketing).

BP has gone through extreme challenges since the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. While most investors think that the accident belongs to the past, they should note that BP has paid $65 B for this accident so far. This excessive amount is approximately equal to all the earnings accumulated by the company since the accident. Last year, BP paid $3.2 B for the accident, i.e., 25% of its annual earnings. Nevertheless, while BP will continue paying for Deepwater Horizon for many years, the truth is that the worst is behind the company.

BP was also severely affected by the downturn of the energy sector, which was caused by the collapse of the oil price from 2014 to 2016. In the 3-year period 2015-2017, the oil major posted an aggregate loss of $0.15 per share. However, thanks to the sustained efforts of OPEC and Russia, the price of oil has stabilized at a level that is twice as much as the bottom recorded three years ago. In addition, BP has drastically reduced its operating expenses and has greatly improved its portfolio of assets, with the addition of high-margin, low-cost reserves.

Thanks to all these factors, BP posted impressive results last year. It more than doubled its earnings, from $6.2 B in 2017 to $12.7 B in 2018. Its upstream segment thrived thanks to the increase in the average price of Brent over prior year, while its downstream segment delivered pre-tax earnings of $7.6 B, the highest in the history of the company. The downstream segment benefited from the past investments of the company in its refineries and the growth of fuels marketing in new and established markets.

Growth prospects

Due to the accident in the Gulf of Mexico, BP was forced to divest an unprecedented amount of assets in the aftermath of the oil spill. Consequently, the oil major was unable to grow its production between 2010 and 2016.

However, BP has changed course since 2017, when it returned to growth mode. The company grew its production by 10% in 2017 and by 8% in 2018. Notably, last year, it exceeded its own guidance, as it had forecast 5-7% growth in the beginning of the year. Thanks to its strong performance, the company achieved its highest output since its accident in 2010.

Moreover, BP expects to continue growing its output by about 5% per year for at least the next three years thanks to an admirable pipeline of new projects. The company has delivered 19 major growth projects in the last three years and its pipeline includes another 16 major projects for the next three years.

Source: Investor Presentation

These projects are expected to deliver about 900,000 barrels per day of production by 2021 and will thus easily offset the 3-5% annual natural decline of the oil fields. As BP currently produces 3.7 M barrels per day, it expects to exceed the threshold of 4.0 M barrels per day by 2021 and thus exceed the production level it had before its disastrous accident in 2010.

It is remarkable that the new projects will contribute over one-third of the operating cash flow of the upstream segment by 2021. Moreover, management expects to achieve this growth plan with about $15 B less capital expenses than initially expected, which means 25% lower expenses.

It is also worth noting that these projects have 35% higher cash margins and 20% lower development cost than the base portfolio had in 2015. This progress reflects the strategy of BP since the downturn in the energy sector began in 2014. BP has greatly improved its asset portfolio by investing only in projects that are profitable even below an oil price of $40. The company has thus drastically reduced its breakeven oil price to $50 and expects to further reduce it to $35-$40 by 2021.

In fact, BP now has the lowest breakeven point in its peer group. Thanks to its improving asset base, BP will be much more resilient to suppressed oil prices whenever the next downturn shows up while it will be much more profitable than it was in the past at a given price of oil.

Just like it has done in its upstream segment, BP has implemented a similar strategy in its downstream segment. It has invested significant amounts in its refineries in recent years in order to improve their profits at a given level of benchmark refining margins.

Source: Investor Presentation

Thanks to this strategy, the downstream segment of BP now achieves a 15% pre-tax return when benchmark refining margins are $8.60 per barrel. This marks a great improvement from 2014, when the segment needed twice as high refining margins to achieve the same return.

BP has also reduced its unit production cost by 45% since 2013. Overall, the company took a hard lesson from the fierce downturn of its sector and has thus done its best to improve its position and greatly enhance its earnings at a given level of commodity prices and refining margins.

Dividend

The energy sector is highly cyclical and thus makes it very hard for oil companies to maintain multi-year dividend growth streaks. As a result, there are only two dividend aristocrats in the energy sector, namely Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). BP is not a Dividend Aristocrat, as it was forced to suspend its dividend in the aftermath of its major accident amid public outrage.

However, BP is offering a 5.6% dividend yield, which is much higher than the 4.1% yield of Exxon and the 3.8% yield of Chevron. In addition, BP probably has the most shareholder-friendly management in its peer group. To be sure, its management resumed paying a generous dividend just three quarters after its disastrous accident. Moreover, in the recent fierce downturn of the energy sector, BP posted an aggregate loss of $0.15 per share during 2015-2017 but continued paying an annual dividend of $2.40 per share without cutting its dividend. In other words, the company distributed $17.2 B in dividends even though it incurred losses during the 3-year period. It is thus evident that a generous dividend constitutes a top priority for BP's management.

BP froze its dividend for 14 consecutive quarters due to the above-mentioned downturn and raised its dividend by 2.5% last August, from $0.60 to $0.615 per quarter. We expect a similar dividend hike this summer, as the company has reduced its payout ratio to 65% and thus covers its dividend by a wide margin. Even better, thanks to the aforementioned growth projects, BP expects to more than double its free cash flows, from $6.5 B in 2018 to $14-15 B in 2021. It will thus easily cover its annual dividend payments of $6.6 B.

If BP raises its quarterly dividend from $0.615 to $0.63, it will be offering a 5.8% dividend yield. That yield will certainly be attractive to income-oriented investors, particularly given the margin of safety of the dividend and the extremely shareholder-friendly character of management, which will continue to exhaust its means to protect the dividend in the future.

Valuation

Thanks to its strong momentum, we expect BP to earn about $3.50 per share this year. This is somewhat higher than the analysts' consensus of $3.40 but BP has exceeded the analysts' earnings per share estimates for 8 consecutive quarters. If we use our estimate, BP is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5.

The price-to-earnings ratio of BP is much lower than the earnings multiple of Exxon and Chevron, which currently stand at 18.5 and 17.9, respectively. The deep discount of BP compared to its American peers may seem surprising, particularly given the strong growth momentum of the former. However, there is a good reason behind the above divergence; BP has a much more leveraged balance sheet than its peers.

Due to its excessive liabilities from its accident and its persistence to keep paying an extremely generous dividend, BP has accumulated an excessive amount of debt. More precisely, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) currently stands at $132.1 B, which is the highest level in more than a decade. This is about 20 times the annual free cash flows of the company. Moreover, gearing, the ratio between the debt and the market value of BP, rose remarkably from 27.4% in 2017 to 30.3% at the end of 2018.

Overall, BP has the weakest balance sheet in its peer group and thus deserves to have a cheaper valuation than its peers. On the other hand, the stock is not overvalued. Its current earnings multiple of 12.5 is higher than its 10-year average of 9.6, but the stock traded at depressed valuation levels in the years after its accident due to its elevated risk. As the company has recovered from the accident, its stock deserves to trade at a higher valuation level and hence its current valuation seems reasonable.

Reserves

BP currently has approximately 12 B barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Given the current production rate of the oil major, its reserves are sufficient for only 9 years of production. However, BP has another 13 B barrels of high-quality discovered resource and another potential 25 B barrels, which will be explored in the future. Therefore, BP is not likely to have any problem dealing with the natural decline of its oil fields, as its reserve base seems sufficient to fuel future production for several years.

It is also worth noting that BP has a 19.75% stake in Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), the Russian oil giant. This stake offers BP a position in one of the largest and lowest-cost hydrocarbon basins in the world. The share of BP in Rosneft's production is 1.1 M barrels per day, almost one-third of the total output of BP. In 2018, BP received $620 M in after-tax dividends from its stake in Rosneft. Overall, this stake of BP is a significant stream of cash flows.

Final thoughts

BP is enjoying strong production growth and has a reasonable valuation. In addition, the oil major is expected to announce its next dividend hike in July and hence it could soon be offering an approximate 5.8% dividend yield. Moreover, it is reasonable to expect the oil price to somewhat rebound from its current suppressed level in the upcoming years thanks to sustained demand growth. Demand for oil products is expected by EIA to grow by 1.5 M barrels per day this year and thus surpass the threshold of 100 M barrels per day for the first time in history.

Given all these factors, it is reasonable to expect BP to offer double-digit annual returns in the upcoming years, mostly thanks to its generous dividend.

As a result, investors should not dismiss the stock due to its recent 19% rally. Of course, they can wait for a correction in order to initiate a position at a better entry point, but still, the stock is likely to offer attractive returns even from its current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.