The Sage Group - Significant Growth Potential

Dividend yield is relatively small, however average growth in the past 5 year is around 7.8%.

One other major source of growth in the coming years is that Sage Intacct is moving into other countries by the end of year.

I believe that with the focus on quality and SaaS products, The Sage Group has significant potential to deliver strong results in the next few years.

The Sage Group's (OTC:SGGEF) primary focus of becoming a SaaS business has gotten more traction in 2018 with significant more customers switching to subscription-based models. This In 2018 The Sage Group also had year-on-year revenue growth of around 6.8%. After the integration of Sage Intacct and Sage People, I expect that future market growth will remain strong.

The Sage group is trying to evolve its products from standalone packages into subscription and cloud-based services. The evolution seems successful as the subscription penetration in fiscal year 2018 was 46%. Whilst the renewal (by volume) on cloud-connected solutions is around 90%. This high renewal rate is clear indication that the Sage Group has a strong retention rate of customers.

The cloud annualized recurring revenue in 2018 was £434m up 51% compared to 2017. The cash flow as a percentage of revenue is 19% in FY2018.

Also for Q1 2019 the numbers are impressive: Overall organic revenue growth was 7.6% for Q12018 compared to Q12017 and recurring revenue increased by 10.5%. Their focus on subscription-based revenue clearly pays off.

Markets and growth

The main markets which The Sage Group operates in are the USA, UKI and France.

The group plans to internationalize Sage Intacct (A wholly owned subsidiary of The Sage Group) by moving into English speaking countries such as Australia and the UK by the end of 2019. This will provide new growth opportunities for The Sage Group.

With entering new geographies and migrating existing customers to SaaS (Subscriptions as a Service) products I believe that growth of around 7% yoy should be attainable by The Sage Group.

If we look at the performance per region in 2018 we can see that the growth in Northern Europe and France is lagging behind, with total revenue growth of 2% and 3% respectively. However, in France Sage People will be launched in 2019 and in Northern Europe focus is given on the growth of Sage People and preparations are made for the launch of Sage Intacct which should lead to higher revenue growth in the future.

Market FY2018 performance 2019 Focus North America Total revenue growth: 12%Recurring revenue growth: 13% Cloud-connected migration;Enterprise management;Sage Intacct and Sage People. Northern Europe Total revenue growth: 2%Recurring revenue growth: 2% Cloud-connected migration;Sage People;Prepare for the launch of Sage Intacct. France Total revenue growth: 3%Recurring revenue growth: 3% Cloud-connected migration;Enterprise Management;Launching Sage People. Central Europe and Iberia Total revenue growth: 9%Recurring revenue growth: 6% Driving subscription and recurring revenue growth. International Total revenue growth: 5%Recurring revenue growth: 6% Sustaining the improvements in Enterprise Management in Africa and the Middle East;Accelerating subscription growth in Brazil;Launch of Intacct in Australia.

Brexit might have an impact on the growth in the UKI area. Even though many small and medium business don't focus on cross border trade, I believe some small to medium businesses will have some negative impact on the Brexit.

Dividend

The current dividend 16.50 pence a share or a yield of about 2.50%. However, the dividend payout ratio for The Sage Group is 50%, which means the current dividend is safe and leaves room for dividend growth.

The past five years the average annual dividend growth was around 7.80%. The strategy of the Board is accelerating growth and maintaining a sustainable and progressive dividend policy.

Financial overview

The company achieved an annual revenue growth rate of 7.15% in the past 5 years. The net income for the company improved from 188 million pounds in 2014 to 295 million pounds in 2018, which is a growth rate of around 9.43%.

Conclusion

The Sage Group continues to deliver strong results. With revenue increasing an average of 7.15% in the past 5 years. In the coming years, I expect that revenue growth remains strong because of organic growth and further development of Sage Intacct and Sage People in new markets.

The current dividend yield of 2.50% is not considered high, but the focus on growth and because the Sage Group maintains a sustainable and progressive dividend policy, I expect that in the coming years the dividend payout will keep increasing.

