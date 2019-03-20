Choom Holdings: Aurora Is Betting On This Cannabis Retailer

We struggle to take confidence in the stated strategy of Choom and other pure retailers until the licensing situation improves in Canada.

Situation Overview

Choom Holdings (OTCQB:CHOOF) is an emerging cannabis retailer in Canada along with a few other public peers. Based on our view of the cannabis retail industry in Canada, we are cautious on Choom in the near-term given the uncertain regulatory outlook and significant execution risks at this stage.

Who is Choom Holdings?

Choom is an aspiring cannabis retailer but its business remains in the early stage. The company is one of a few cannabis retailers looking to carve out a share of the private retail market in select provinces. Choom has identified 39 potential sites in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. However, the company's footprint remains largely focused in Alberta, with its only open stores being the few Clarity Cannabis stores that it acquired. In December 2018, Choom acquired Clarity Cannabis Medical Centre, a chain of 5 new clinics. Choom paid $100k in cash and issued 1.9 million shares for this transaction. We couldn't find too much information on this business and it seems like that the deal was done largely for the underlying real estate as Clarify remains an early-stage venture in a new industry.

Another interesting fact about Choom is that it actually started out interested in becoming a licensed producer. Due to the restrictions of one license per LP in Ontario, the company has decided to focus exclusively on the retail segment of the cannabis industry by reducing its interest in Specialty Medijuana Products to 9.8%. The company probably realized that retail represents a much better business compared to cultivation and is now becoming exclusively focused on cannabis retail in North America.

We will discuss each of the markets that Choom operates:

Ontario has announced that it will limit the number of licenses to one for licensed producers ("LP") and if more than 9.9% of the entity is owned by an LP or multiple LPs. What that means is that Choom won't be able to have Aurora own more than 9.9% of the company. Aurora currently owns 8% of the company and owns convertibles (currently way out of the money) and warrants to acquire up to 40% of the company. Choom signed an LOI with one of the 25 lottery winners in Ontario to open a store in the largest market in Canada. Despite the hype around the Ontario lottery, we think the financial impact to Choom will be limited given the single location.

Alberta announced that it will suspend issuing new licenses due to supply shortages. The province will limit each entity to no more than 15% of the total number of licenses issued. Based on the initial estimate of 250 licenses in total, no entity would own more than 37 licenses.

British Columbia has also placed a limit of 8 licenses per entity for its recreational cannabis retail program. Choom and other retail firms are looking for ways to get around the rules including brand licensing agreements. However, the regulation has banned franchising outright and it remains questionable whether someone would pay for the Choom brand because it remains a new brand with no established customer base.

The Province is not placing a cap on the number of non-medical cannabis stores that can operate in B.C. However, a licensee can only hold or have an interest in a maximum of eight cannabis retail store licences. For the purposes of the retail store licence cap, generally a franchisor cannot have more than 8 franchisees. - B.C. Regulations

New Jersey Choom announced on March 12, 2019, that it has signed an LOI to acquire interests in an applicant in New Jersey's cannabis program. We view this announcement as highly preliminary as it is not guaranteed that the applicant will be successful and the potential benefit to Choom.

Financials

The company has 181 million shares and 14 million options and warrants outstanding, which implies a basic market capitalization of $127 million based on its closing price of $0.69. However, Choom traded as high as $1.47 at the height of the last rally in August 2018 but the stock has underperformed the broader cannabis market in 2019 including the major ETFs.

Given Choom's current situation, the company is pre-revenue as of its last quarter and incurred $3.1 million of losses mostly from administrative and general expenses. We understand that the company is still in the application stage regarding its dozens of applications in the provinces but the future is looking increasingly uncertain due to the conundrum facing the cannabis retailers and the severe product shortages across Canada. The company has also committed millions of dollars in lease commitments across the provinces in anticipation of an early 2019 opening for its planned stores. However, the indefinite delay in Alberta and the initial limit of 25 licenses in Ontario will probably result in some losses for Choom from lost deposits, onerous lease terms, loss of revenue and salaries.

The company has $17 million in cash at the end of 2018. Aurora is a key investor in the company including its $20 million investment in November 2018. We think Choom will need to raise more capital if it wants to continue expanding its footprint given its capital-intensive business model

Looking Ahead

Choom is one of the few public cannabis retail pure plays in the market. However, the current regulatory situation and business environment are making life very difficult for retailers. Choom has submitted multiple applications for licenses in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. However, both Ontario and Alberta are basically suspending their licensing program in the near-term and British Columbia is limiting each entity to a maximum of 8 licenses. We struggle to take confidence in the stated strategy of Choom and other pure retailers until the licensing situation clears up in Canada. Its recent announcement on a potential entry into the U.S. market remains a very preliminary and immaterial development, despite one worth following in the near future. Aurora Cannabis has invested in a large number of stocks across the entire cannabis spectrum and Choom represents one of them. We think Choom has benefited from Aurora's investment and endorsement despite the early stage of its business. For investors, we think there are better options in the cannabis retail segment that have more established operations and bigger footprint combined with reasonable valuations, such as National Access Cannabis (OTCPK:NACNF).

