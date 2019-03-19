Hunt Companies Finance Trust's (HCFT) CEO Jim Flynn on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 19, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Evan Abrams – Head-Investor Relations

Jim Flynn – Chief Executive Officer

James Briggs – Interim Chief Financial Officer

Michael Larsen – President

Steve DeLaney – JMP Securities

Christopher Nolan – Ladenburg Thalmann

Good morning, and thank you for joining the Hunt Companies Finance Trust's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and will be made available via webcast on the Company's website. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the course of this call are not based on historical information and may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this conference, words such as outlook, indicator, believes, anticipates, expects, intends and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the company's report filed with the SEC including its reports on Form 8-K, 10-Q/A and 10-K/A. In particular, the risk factor section on our Form 10-K, listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements.

Furthermore, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed in this conference call. A presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute to the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures prepared in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principle can be accessed through our filing with the SEC at www.sec.gov. On the call today are James Flynn, Chief Executive Officer; Michael Larsen, President; Jim Briggs, Interim Chief Financial Officer; Precilla Torres, Senior Managing Director and Head of Debt Strategies; and Evan Abrams, Head of Investor Relations.

I will now turn the call over to Evan Abrams. Please go ahead.

Evan Abrams

Thank you and good morning everyone. This is Evan Abrams, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining our call to discuss Hunt Companies Finance Trust fourth quarter 2018 financial results. Last night, we filed our 10-K with the SEC and issued a press release, which provide details on our 2018 results. We also provided a supplemental earnings presentation that can be found on our website.

I will now turn it over to Jim Flynn. Please go ahead, Jim.

Jim Flynn

Thank you, Evan. Good morning everyone and welcome to the Hunt Companies Finance Trust earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2018. The 2018 fiscal year marked the strategic transition of Hunt Companies Finance Trust. Since assuming management of HCFT in early 2018, Hunt has taken significant positive steps to transition the investment strategy and prove the capital structure and reduce the expense load of HCFT. We have successfully reposition and simplified HCFT into a commercial real estate credit investment vehicle through the divestment of the company's legacy Agency RMBS portfolio, non-agency RMBS portfolio and derivative hedging portfolio.

As noted in our prior calls, in 2018, the company acquired 100% of the equity interest of Hunt CMT Equity, LLC, which resulted in the company owning commercial mortgage loan portfolio of finance through Hunt CRE 2017 2017-FL1, a commercial real estate CLO securitization. We also closed Hunt CRE 2018-FL2, a 285 million CRE CLO in 2018. Both transactions simplified the balance sheet and continue to provide stable financing for our business.

Highlights since the end of last quarter include the redemption of all of our 8.75% series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock and the simultaneous execution of a six year $40.25 million credit facility with an initial fixed rate of 7.25%. The cost of capital on this $40.25 million portion of HCFT’s balance sheet was reduced from LIBOR + 7.15% to the new fixed rate of 7.25%. We also announced a Q1 2019 increase in the common dividend to $0.07 per share, a 17% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018 dividend of $0.06 per share.

In addition, our manager agreed to further reduce the cap on its expense reimbursements for a period of time, which will positively impact our core earnings and shows further support to the shareholders from our manager. For the fourth quarter of 2018, HCFT reported a comprehensive loss attributed to common stockholders of $546,000, or $0.02 per share, compared with a comprehensive loss of $1.4 million or $0.06 per share in Q4 2017. A 1.5 million one-time net tax expense equating to $0.06 per share is included in our Q4 2018 comprehensive loss, which Jim and Mike will discuss in further detail on this call.

After adjusting for this one-time expense, quarterly comprehensive income increased $0.10 per share compared to Q4 2017. Over the last two quarters since completing our strategic transition, we have averaged $0.09 per share of quarterly core earnings. We believed the last two quarters of stable core earnings and run rate comprehensive income in comparison to prior years provide support for our revised investment strategy. Considering that at year end, we had $92 million of undeployed cash, we anticipate further improvement in our core earnings as we continue to work to fully deploy our capital over the year.

As a result of our – as mentioned earlier and the result of our core earnings and positive outlook for the company, we were happy to announce a 17% increase in our dividends. The company continues to seek and evaluate quality lending opportunities. In Q4 2018, we acquired and funded $87 million of floating rate CRE loans and for all of 2018 we acquired and funded $757 million in loans with a weighted average spread above LIBOR of 437 basis points. As Mike will discuss in a minute, our portfolio growth was slowed in the second half of last year by elevated prepayments within the existing portfolio.

However, due to our ability to benefit from Hunt’s large and diverse origination platform, our pipeline remains robust. Competitive markets do continue to pressure origination activity and in particular loan spreads. With that in mind, we will continue to be thoughtful, patience and opportunistic in our evaluation of CRE debt investment opportunities for HCFT.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to James Briggs, who will provide further details on our financial results.

James Briggs

Thank you, Jim, and good morning everyone. Last evening we provided a 10-K filing and supplemental investor presentation on our website, which we’ll be referencing during our remarks. On Page 3 and 4 of the investor presentation, you will find key updates for Q4 and 2018 earnings summary. For the full year, the company reported a GAAP net loss to common stockholders of $9 million or $0.38 loss per share. As discussed in previous quarters because the impact of certain gains and losses related to our legacy portfolio are not reflected in GAAP net income. If you believe that GAAP comprehensive income better presents the full GAAP impact of our operating results for these periods.

For the full year 2018, reported comprehensive income to common stockholders of $3.6 million or $0.15 per share compared to a comprehensive loss of $4.6 million or $0.23 loss per share for a full year 2017. I should note that with the transition of our strategy, we do not anticipate any material differences between GAAP net income and GAAP comprehensive income going forward.

In terms of fourth quarter 2018 financial results, we reported comprehensive loss attributed to common stockholders of $546,000 or $0.02 loss per share for the quarter, $1.5 million or $0.06 per share of one-time net tax expense influence these results. Adjusted for this one-time item income would have been $0.04 per share for the quarter, which compares favorably with comprehensive loss of $1.4 million or $0.06 loss per share in Q4 of 2017.

We also calculate and present core earnings which we feel gives a better indication of our ongoing earnings capacity. Core earnings attributed to common stockholders for the fourth quarter was $1.9 million or $0.08 per share, which is down $0.02 per share quarter-over-quarter. This quarter-over-quarter decline in core earnings is primarily due to an approximate $500,000 decline in net interest income compared to Q3. While Q4 benefited from our first full quarter of interest on the portfolio purchased in Q3, this was more than offset by significantly more exit fee income on prepayments having been recognized by the company in Q3 compared to Q4.

There were several items of note during the quarter that impacted our comprehensive income and book value which are excluded from our calculation of core earnings. First is noted in our 10-K, the Company failed its annual 75% gross income retest for 2018, primarily as a result of 2018 gains on Eurodollar future contracts that economically hedged the legacy agency and non-agency resi mortgage-backed security portfolio which was exited in the first half of the year.

This failure was determined after engaging a new tax advisor in 2018 who identified the mistreatment of these gains with respect to the 75% gross income test. Although these gains were mistreated for retesting purposes, there was no impact to previously issued financials. These gains were treated correctly from a GAAP accounting standpoint in all periods.

The IRS code does provide a self-care provision for such a 75% gross income test failure. We believe we satisfy the requirements to benefit from the self-care provision and if accrued the related $1.96 million in income tax expense that is required to be paid under that section of the code and our year-end financials.

Given the nature of the gains which precipitated the 75% gross income test failure and the fact that they related to our legacy investments, we consider this to be a non-recurring expense. Partially offsetting this income tax expense in the fourth quarter was an approximately $435,000 in income tax benefit pertaining to deferred tax assets or taxable REIT subsidiary.

Lastly, we saw a markdown of approximately $537,000 on the last of the legacy agency multifamily MBS that we owned as of year-end. The two underlying loans of that multifamily MBS have been repaid as of December 31 and upon their remit to us in January and amount equivalent to our December 31 carrying value.

We will see further simplification to our Q1 balance sheet as through year-end, we were consolidating the related mortgage-backed security trust. These items have resulted in an adjusted book value per share of $4.64 at year-end compared to an adjusted book value per share of $4.72 at Q3.

I'd also like to note that the primary difference between our GAAP book value and this adjusted book value is the difference between the carrying value of our preferred shares and the liquidation preference for these shares. With the redemption of our preferred shares during the first quarter of 2019, we do not anticipate the need for presentation of an adjusted book value in the future.

I'll now turn the call over to Michael Larsen, who’ll provide details on our portfolio composition and investment activity.

Michael Larsen

Thank you, Jim. Good morning. As Jim mentioned earlier, if we have made significant progress in executing our revised investment strategy and continue to focus on investing in high quality floating rate first mortgage investments by leveraging Hunt’s origination and investment capabilities, particularly our expertise in the multifamily space.

During the fourth quarter, we acquired six loans and made additional future funding advances on existing loans for a total incremental fundings of $87 million. 94% of these loans are multifamily with the remaining 6% being in office. All loans are secured by commercial real estate located throughout the U.S. Our overall loan portfolio at year-end was 87% multifamily, which is an increase from 84% at the end of the third quarter.

We continue to see strong multifamily investment opportunities and expect this asset class to continue to be a focus for us. These new loans at a weighted average LTV of 69% and a weighted average spread over LIBOR of 384 basis points. While competition and spread compression continues to be a trend into 2019, we see some signs of stability in spreads in the high 200s to low 300s for the type of loans we are targeting. We experienced $77 million of loan payoffs during the quarter, resulting in a net increase in our loan portfolio of $10.6 million. There's a 2% quarter-over-quarter increase.

For the full year, we acquired and funded $757 million a month with weighted average spread above LIBOR of 437 basis points. All the loans we acquired were originated by an affiliate of our manager. Our important portfolio increased less than anticipated during the fourth quarter due in part to a significant amount of prepayments that we experienced in the second half of 2018. Approximately 55% of our portfolio as of the end of Q2 repaid during the second half of the year.

This level of repayments was elevated due to our repayments and more seasoned assets in the portfolio that was acquired during Q2. And we expect these prepayments to moderate in 2019. This is supported by a 12-month increase in the weighted average, fully extended term of the portfolio from Q2 to Q4.

Due to the asset turnover is created by these repayments and the continued compression of market spreads. The weighted average spread over LIBOR of our portfolio declined to 405 basis points as of year-end. Our total portfolio of floating rate loans had an outstanding principal balance of $555 million at year-end. The portfolio consists of 44 loans with an average loan size of $12.6 million, which provides a significant asset and geographic diversity. There are no defaults or delinquencies in the portfolio and we've not seen any material changes in portfolio performance over the quarter.

Our loan portfolio is financed with two CRE CLO securitizations and therefore all financing against the portfolio is fully match term with an average cost of financing of LIBOR plus 140 basis points. Our first CLO has a reinvestment period that runs through February of 2020, and our second has a reinvestment period that runs through August of 2021, providing us with the attractive, stable, non mark-to-market financing on an ongoing basis.

As you’ve mentioned earlier, we announced in January the redemption of our preferred equity using proceeds from the execution of a new term loan. This term loan has a six year term with initial fixed rate of 7.25% which is subject to a step up after year five. This loan was executed on a direct basis, utilizing internal capital markets relationships, allowing us to avoid significant transaction costs and providing us with more certainty for the refinancing of our preferred during the market volatility experience at the end of 2018.

In December of 2018, the preferred converted to a floating rate of LIBOR plus a 715 basis points. The reduction of the cost of this capital from the LIBOR plus 7.15% to a 7.25% fixed rate is expected to result in approximately $1 million in annual positive impact to our core earnings going forward. We feel this refinancing has produced a very favorable outcome by allowing us to eliminate the high cost of the prior preferred and support the continued stable core earnings to our shareholders. Pro forma for the refinancing, our recourse debt-to-equity is 0.5 times, and our total leverage is just over five times inclusive of our CRE/CLO financing.

I'll touch briefly on our remaining legacy assets. As of year end, our legacy assets consist of a residential MSRs with carrying value of $4 million, and the one agency multi-family residual MBS with the carrying value of $4.8 million on an unconsolidated basis. As mentioned, all loans in this agent's securitization pull over repaid as of year-end and the assets of the trust consist only of cash which was remitted to the security holders in early 2019. As of year end, our carrying value associated with this asset consistent our share of this cash and therefore no further earnings or booked volatility – book value volatility will be created by this asset and the asset will no longer be reflected on our balance sheet going forward.

The last item I want to touch on before handing the call back to Jim, is to provide further details on the agreement we've entered into with our manager to further reduce our expense reimbursements. You may recall that when Hunt assumed its role as manager of the company and felt it was important to show our shareholders it's commitment at HCFT. At the time Hunt acquired 9.5% of the outstanding shares of the company at book value when the stock was trading at a significant discount to book.

Hunt capped its expense reimbursements at 1.5% of adjusted shareholder equity, recognizing that being undersized management of expenses was important and this cap was a way to further align Hunts incentives with the company. Yesterday we announced that Hunt agreed to further capital expense reimbursements by 25% of the existing cap subject to an annual dollar cap of $568,000. This effectively reduces the cap on expense reimbursements from 1.5% to 1.125% of adjusted shareholders' equity per the agreement.

The aggregate additional support provided by Hunt will be capped at the income tax expense incurred due to the failure of our 75% retest, which is anticipated to be $1.96 million, and therefore we expect this to result of approximately 3.5 years of reduced reimbursements. Hunt agreed to provide this additional support, because I felt it was important to provide a clear indication to shareholders of its continued support for HCFT, and its belief in the strategy and future of HCFT.

With that, I'll pass it over to Jim for some closing remarks.

Jim Flynn

Thanks Mike. In summary, Hunt is and remains very excited and committed to the management of HCFT for the benefit of our shareholders. We remain positive about the company's outlook and its growth prospects. And we will continue to take a long view of our relationship to the company and our shareholders. As Mike mentioned, Hunt will be reducing its expense reimbursements to evidence that further support to the company and offset the onetime tax expense incurred in 2018. With the transition to a portfolio of transitional floating rate investment is complete. We believe that the company is well positioned at this stage of the cycle and we expect a continued improvement in earnings as we fully deployed the remainder of our investible cash. We look forward to updating you all on our progress and we appreciate your time and your interest.

And with that, I’ll ask the operator to open the call for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you [Operator Instructions] Our first question from Steve DeLaney with JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Steve DeLaney

Good morning everyone. Thanks for taking the question. We're looking in the K, and I saw that you added one more into your four rated bucket, so five loans at $448 million. I was wondering in the deck on Page 9, you say that all loans are current. When we look at these five loans that are four rated, are they paying interests based on a property operations or some of those – or some of that interest payments coming out of interest reserve you might have on the loans? Thanks.

Jim Flynn

Thanks, Steve. Thank you for the question. And in most cases, and I'm looking at this – I think if there's one loan with an interest reserve in those five, but in most cases they're being paid from property operations and it's not – typically, most of our loans are not structured with interest reserve. So most assets are able to cover with their current earnings and the ratings are typically reflective of our view of the time it's taking to implement the business plan and market conditions, it's less reflective of – the use of an interest is reserved in most cases is planned and usually we structure that for those assets that have more significant rehab. It’s not necessarily a sign of….

Steve DeLaney

Sign of underperformance…

Jim Flynn

Yeah, it’s not necessarily a sign of underperformance. So I wouldn’t necessarily equate that to these five loans.

Steve DeLaney

Okay, that’s helpful. And most – we know that your focus is multi-family and I think that’s 87% of your portfolio. Among these five loans, is there – are there any neat properties or things that are a little more unusual? Anything we should be concerned about a property type that maybe is not right down the middle of the road?

Jim Flynn

So the one loan that was a bit of anomaly has paid-off since year end, the other four are all multi-family. It was a mixed use office development that that you had a very unique physical plant, but has paid off in the first quarter.

Steve DeLaney

Okay.

Jim Flynn

The other four are all standard multi-family.

Steve DeLaney

Great. And I just want to make sure that I took my notes accurately. I think I’ve heard you say your weighted average spread in the portfolio of 405 at year end, but I believe you said that in the range of 300 basis points is what you’re seeing on the loans that you’re targeting, is that accurate?

James Briggs

Yeah, that’s right.

Steve DeLaney

Okay.

James Briggs

I think you’re aware that the market has seen a lot of clarification and continued spread compression, but as indicated we have seen some signs of stability in the high 200s to low 300s range.

Steve DeLaney

Okay. Well, thank you for the comments.

James Briggs

Thank you

Jim Flynn

Thank you, Steve.

Our next question comes from Christopher Nolan with Ladenburg Thalmann. Please go ahead.

Christopher Nolan

Hi. On the $1.5 million tax charge, can you explain a little bit the 75% gross income test? What was the driver behind that?

James Briggs

Sure. Each year, REIT needs to generate 75% of its income from real estate related income. Gains that we had on Eurodollar future contracts were incorrectly included in a component of the calculation. The error was found, as I mentioned earlier in the comments, by a new tax advisor of ours, one of the big four, PricewaterhouseCoopers, who noted that that income had been flagged incorrectly for a component of the calculation that caused us to fail the 75% tests. And as mentioned in the remarks, the IRS code provides for a self-care provision for such a failure, which the $1.96 million represents the tax that we will pay when we file our extension shortly.

Michael Larsen

I’ll just add that the income that – and the question here that its primary item that drove that failure. Again, all relates to hedging related to our legacy portfolio and the incorrect treatment while existing in prior periods and into 2018 didn’t impact any prior periods and was correctly accounted for from a GAAP standpoint that this is specific to its treatment for the retesting purposes. And we have, as Jim mentioned, probably new tax advisor as well as added internal resources with significant re-tax experience in excess of 25 years to help continue evaluate retesting going forward and we do believe that was a one-time event.

Jim Flynn

Management and the company relied on, but was later determined to be erroneous tax advice. And Hunt obviously recognizes the importance of maintaining the trust with our shareholders and we believe through the revision to the management agreement to reduce the expense reimbursement cap, quickly evidences to shareholders our continued commitment to the platform.

Christopher Nolan

Great. So is it fair to say that with this tax charge, this issue from an earning standpoint is cured, correct?

Jim Flynn

Right, we do not expect to see any further tax implication from this issue.

Christopher Nolan

Should we expect higher professional fees or anything along those lines, but those should be offset by the…

Jim Flynn

I think that’s correct. There’ll be some one-time professional fees in the first quarter, hopefully just in the first quarter that that as you point out should be more than offset by the reduction in the reimbursement cap.

Christopher Nolan

And am I correct that the expense reimbursement cap is good for three years or did I miss hear that?

James Briggs

So the incremental agreement entered into the manager with this incremental reduction as an aggregate cap equal to the tax is incurred due to the 75% retest failure, which is $1.96 million. So that that implies approximately 3.5 years of additional expense reductions.

Christopher Nolan

Right. And then final question on the portfolio, there was a weighted average LTV of 69%. What’s just kind of the debt service coverage ratio for that portfolio?

James Briggs

I don’t have that in front of me. I don’t know. If – we can get back to Chris with that number. I just want to make sure we have the right number for you on that.

Christopher Nolan

Okay, great. That’s it for me. Thank you.

James Briggs

Great. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, morning guys. A couple of questions on the portfolio. Can you give us a sense maybe second half, since you got the securitizations in there? On the revenue side, how much is kind of amortizing fee income of new loans, how much comes from interest income, how much comes from exit fees, understanding, I know exit fees can jump around but just on a percentage basis, help for modeling going forward?

Jim Flynn

Yes. Since we have at least a day acquired, most of the assets supposed to originate indirectly there isn't any origination fees that had been included within interest income to-date. Exit fees are component of interest expense and – sorry, interest income excuse me and as noted those were elevated in Q3 and do fluctuate based on the level of prepayments and level of exit fees earned on those prepayments. In Q3, there was about $1.3 million of exit fees and which declined to simply lowered number in Q4. The bulk however of interest income is interest on the portfolio.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So there's no origination fee or anything like that stays with origination side of Hunt?

Jim Flynn

The origination fee goes to the entity originating the assets. So once HCFT has its own capital to deploy and can directly originate loans, those origination fees not exit fees will be going to HCFT. If a loan is originated by Hunt and held on Hunt’s balance sheet until such time as HCFT has capital available to make the loan directly then those fees remain at Hunt. The intention in the long-term is obviously for the REIT to grow with the capital base and be able to originate all of its loans directly rather than relying on Hunt’s balance sheet.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. Secondly, given that we're almost done with the first quarter here, I was wondering if you could comment on your ability to originate and maybe get this restricted cash balance down and put some of this money to work quarter-to-date?

Jim Flynn

Yes. We have identified, have closed and identified and have a pipeline of assets back to close throughout the remaining of this quarter, that would be targeted to deploy that restricted cash. We look at timing for full deployment of the restricted cash to occur throughout 2019, hopefully more in the front-end of the year.

Michael Larsen

Yes. I think the wildcard there a little bit is just the timing of repayments. As we noted in the earlier comments, Q3 saw an elevated number of prepayments, certainly a significant component of that were known but some were not. In today's market, just generally speaking, we do see some folks trying to exit from these loans, input permanent financing in place sooner than what they may have originally intended. So the deployment of capital always fluctuates with that one item. It's something we all have to deal with, but I think it is an elevated factor in periods of volatility like we're experiencing now.

Unidentified Analyst

So if I could just ask one more, then what's sort of loan and obviously it depends on the average – weighted average spread of the portfolio, but how low can you go or are you comfortable going deploying capital, how low can you bring down your weighted average spread to continue to support this level of dividends? And I can ensure I can run through the math hereafter the call, but I'm sure you guys have taken a look at it.

Jim Flynn

Yes. I mean, look, we think that there's two components there. The direct question, which is how low can you go to support and maintain what we believe is market dividend. And that number is plus or minus 300 basis points on average, right, you can go a little bit lower, you can go a little bit higher. But the second and more critical component, I believe for the long-term is the evaluation of the risk that you're taking.

And I will say that, we believe relative to some of our peers, we are being somewhat conservative in putting our dollars out, because frankly we do not believe that the loan spreads on certain assets are returning the appropriate amount for the investment and the risk that you're taking. So there's a little bit of a – we're being cautious and trying to be as prudent as possible in putting out the capital to ensure continued stability and growth, but allowing for us to grow by not experiencing losses frankly.

So that’s – those are the two issues that we're contending with. What we've tried to do is where we are going to get aggressive, it’s been a bread-and-butter multifamily that we feel very comfortable with particularly around an agency exit and where we've perhaps taking a view toward reducing the spread on the loan like that as opposed to across the board reductions to compete at the least common denominator level. It's a challenging environment, but we feel that we can manage through it and we'll come out in relatively good shape compared to perhaps some in the market.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thanks. Appreciate it.

This now concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to James Flynn for any closing remarks.

Jim Flynn

Thank you. I just want to thank the analysts and the shareholders who joined the call. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to speaking to you again next quarter. Thank you.

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation and you may now disconnect.