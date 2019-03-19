KLA-Tencor's Leadership In Booming Advanced Packaging Inspection Is Strengthened By Its Orbotech Acquisition

KLA, the dominant supplier of metrology/inspection equipment will enhance its revenue growth in the fast growing back-end (packaging) inspection market segment.

The acquisition provides KLA with the top semiconductor manufacturers of advanced packaging, which grew 17% in unit shipments in 2018 compared to just 2.6% for the overall semiconductor market.

KLA’s (KLAC) February 2019 acquisition of Orbotech and its SPTS division expand's the company's product line by including processing equipment. A key piece of this equipment is used in the production of advanced packages to house semiconductor chips prior to insertion into end applications with small form factors dictating smaller packages.

Advanced packaging schemes range from rapidly growing Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP) to the most advanced "3D-IC" packages. In the latter, two or more die, potentially for different functions, are stacked and connected in the vertical direction with through-silicon vias (TSV) filled with metal, as illustrated in Chart 1.

Chart 1 – Through Silicon Via (TSV) Illustration

Source: The Information Network

AMD (AMD) revealed in mid-March 2019 that it is working on new designs that use 3D-stacked DRAM and SRAM on top of its processors to improve performance. Chart 2 illustrates AMD's work on stacking SRAM and DRAM memory directly on top of computing components (like CPUs and GPUs) to expose even more bandwidth and performance.

Chart 2

Source: AMD

A key to manufacturing these packages, and part of KLAC's acquisition, is high productivity physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment for under bump metallization/redistribution layer (UBM/RDL) metallization in fan-out wafer level packages (FOWLP) and other applications, as illustrated in Chart 3.

Chart 3 Under Bump Metallization of Solder Ball and Copper Pillar

Source: KLA

Also as a result of the acquisition, KLA now sells copper barrier/seed deposition with excellent step coverage in high aspect ratio through silicon vias, as illustrated in Chart 2. I discussed this technology in a December 19, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Nordson Has Upside Potential In Semiconductor Packaging.”

Advanced Packaging Market

This packaging equipment in included in what is referred to as semiconductor back end, and includes not only packaging but device testing that complete semiconductor manufacturing. This is different from wafer front end (WFE) equipment, which is semiconductor production equipment supplied by companies such as Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX).

WFE refers to equipment used to process a semiconductor device starting with the bare silicon wafer starting with transistors and contacts all the way through 400 to 600 steps the set of process steps when interconnect structures (wiring) are formed.

According to The Information Network report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” the size of the WFE market was $54.2 billion while the size of the back end was $11.2 billion.

Advanced Packaging contributed 14% of Veeco’s (VECO) 2018 revenue of $542 million and more than 10% of ASM Pacific Technology’s (OTCPK:ASMVF) back-end equipment revenue of $1.18 billion in 2018, according to The Information Network’s report entitled “High-Density Packaging (MCM, MCP, SIP, 3D-TSV): Market Analysis and Technology Trends.”

The report notes that in 2018, 95 billion semiconductors were assembled in advanced packages, representing 30% of the 335 billion total semiconductors manufactured. Advanced packaging grew more than 17% YoY in 2018, compared to just 2.6% growth in unit shipments of semiconductors, as show in Table 1.

Table 1 - Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market 2018 Growth 95 Billion Advanced Packages 17.0% Unit Growth YoY 335 Billion Semiconductors 2.6% Unit Growth YoY Source: The Information Network (www.theinformationnet.com)

Semiconductor Inspection

I discussed in a February 13, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled “KLA-Tencor Extended Dominance Of Metrology/Inspection Equipment Market In 2018,” that KLAC dominates the semiconductor metrology/inspection market as shown in Chart 4.

Chart 4

Source: The Information Network

Back-end inspection is just one of 20 different metrology/inspection sectors according to The Information Network’s report "Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing."

In 2018, the back-end inspection sector grew 23.5% YoY, the largest growth of all 20 sectors. Camtek (CAMT) grew more than 40% while KLAC grew slightly over 20%, as shown in Chart 5.

According to Stephen Hiebert, Senior Director of Marketing of KLA,

“defect inspection is particularly important during wafer level packaging processes for quality control, process control, and engineering analysis. It helps identify excursions both while they can still be reworked and repaired, and again to identify defects that can’t be fixed but can cause more problems if they are allowed to continue through the processes. Through in-line monitoring, causes of defects can be characterized and the processes tweaked, with the goal of improving final yields. Increased package complexity calls for additional inspection steps. In a chips-first approach to fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP), there are typically three layers of RDL and 2-5µm line/space requirements. This calls for up to 16 inline inspection steps.” These come at different points throughout the process, the most critical are after the develop step during lithography, and again after the etch process in base-metal etch.”

Chart 5

Source: The Information Network

Investor Takeaway

KLAC is a leader in back-end inspection equipment. This is the largest growth sector of the entire semiconductor metrology/inspection equipment market, and KLAC is the dominant company with more than a 70% share.

The company's acquisition of Orbotech not only provides diversification and an additional revenue source of processing equipment, but it provides an additional source of customers for its back-end inspection systems. These companies include Intel (INTC), TSMC (TSM), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Amkor (AMKR), and ASE Technology (ASX).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.