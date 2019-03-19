Emergent Capital, Inc. (EMGC) CEO Pat Curry on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCQX:EMGC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 19, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Pat Curry

Thanks Miriam and good afternoon everyone. As many of you know, I joined Emergent Capital’s Chairman in the second half of 2017 as part of the company’s recapitalization. I accepted the additional role of CEO in October of that year and immediately commenced restructuring effort designed to maintain the value of Emergent’s life settlement portfolio and provide the company with the ability to realize long-term gains and had cash flow return burdening assets that we don’t.

As CEO, my most important responsibility is to protect the margins life settlement portfolio. This portfolio is as I’ve shared before our Golden Goose and as described from our fellow shareholders, I’m committed to protecting our Golden Goose at all costs and efforts. When I started this process, it was my belief that with a more manageable capital structure, we can more diligently protect our assets and reduce our cost structure to very maximize long-term profitability. From the outset, it was clear that as part of this restructuring, we would need to amend a loan agreement we’ve had in place with LNV, the Beal Bank subsidiary and the primary lender to our White Eagle portfolio policies.

Based on the discussions I had with deal leading into and following the repat capitalization of Emergent, there appear to be a path to amending new agreement as our restructuring effort advance. With an open line of communication, it appeared that we had a lender partner who was aligned with our interest to maximize the value of our assets. However as we again make some tangible progress to advance the restructuring activity of Emergent through the second half of 2017 and into the first half of 2018, it became increasingly clear that our efforts were being undermined and challenged by Beal.

In fact during 2018 as we began to see policy maturity first deal engaged in concerted campaign to squeeze White Eagle and Emergent by improperly restricting our cash flow in the hopes that we would have no choice but to sell the valuable policy portfolio to LNV or one of its proxies below its true value.

Among other things deal by way of LNV improperly and in bad faith exercised its discretion under the loan agreements, one sided provisions in ways that have caused significant harm. For example the loan agreement provides that White Eagle and by extension Emergent may only participate in cash flows generated by the policy portfolio when the loan to value ratio or LTV is 65% or less but the loan agreement also gives LNV reasonable discretion to calculate the LTV.

I have used that discretion unreasonably to undermine the policy portfolio in ways that improperly reduce the LTV and block White Eagle from receiving in-cash generated by its own assets. In addition LNV has improperly excluded from the LTV calculation, the value policies that have matured improperly we do simply loan to value ratio, imposed usurious fees on White Eagle for so-called portfolio services that are either redundant or unnecessary and could be obtained cheaper elsewhere and refuse to release to Emergent millions of dollars that it promised to release nearly two years ago.

LNV’s improper conduct has vastly reduced the amount of cash that White Eagle and Emergent received from the policy portfolio and endangered the ongoing financial health of both companies. In nearly two years since the loan agreement was amended to its current form, White Eagle has only been permitted by LNV to participate in the payment waterfall twice for totals less than $1 million while LNV has kept for itself the lion's share of the more than $111 million in cash in White Eagle’s primary assets generated during that period.

LNV’s misdeeds have intentionally placed Emergent and White Eagle in an untenable and unreasonable position. That said both White Eagle and Emergent are indisputably solvent even at LNV’s improperly low valuation, White Eagle’s assets exceeds its liabilities by over $150 million. After restricting access to cash to which we were rightfully entitled, LNV made repeated overtures suggesting that we should sell our policy portfolio to bar with whom LNV has conspired.

As a result of this improper conduct, we’re forced to take action and seek protection for our White Eagle asset portfolio subsidiary and two related holding company subsidiaries under the bankruptcy code. To be clear, Emergent Capital is not in bankruptcy, reclaim and search that we have brought were done to put a stop to Beal's improper and unreasonable conduct and to seek damages and other relief to undo the consequence of their actions.

All of this has overshadowed the fact that our maturities and collections are exceeding our expectations. In fact, 2018 was a record year for our portfolio. We had 20 life insurance policies with face amounts totaling $93.4 million matured. Net gain on these maturities was $53.3 million. Since the inception of this portfolio, the net gains on maturities of policies above the company's valuations of those policies at the time of maturity was $181 million. So where do we stand today? We’re working to resolve our lender issues as quickly as possible and feel as though we have a path to do so.

As an investor you can certainly follow all the filings with the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware through case. It is case number 12808-KG that is 12808-Kevin Gross which happens to be the name of our Judge, our ultimate goal is to pay-off your money and move on with a new lender book. Today I believe we have the necessary relationships and access to resources that would be needed to achieve that outcome. We are working with top advisors and subject matter experts to address the challenges that have been put in front of us.

We have a full understanding of the legal next steps and are committed to seeing this process through. In the meantime, in the last six months Emergent has raised $6.5 million of sales and has been granted temporary relief from some of the portfolio related management expenses as well. We have an experienced Board of Directors and management team in place that are both deeply aligned with all the shareholders, with all shareholders and who have a deep understanding of challenges that are inherent in the life settlement business as well as the challenges we’re currently facing.

During and subsequent to the fourth quarter, we appointed Matthew Houk, Patrick Brennan and James Wolf to our board. These new directors bring additional experience and skills to the campaign that I’m confident will serve us well, today will serve us well the current challenges and beyond. All the actions we have taken as an organization over the past several months and that matter since I've taken on the role as Chairman and CEO of Emergent Capital.

I’ve been done to protect the Golden Goose. And I’m committed to above all else continue this effort. I'd now like to turn the call over to Miriam to review the financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year. I'd like to again remind everyone that we think about our assets over the long-term not on a quarter-to-quarter basis. The cash flows of any life settlement portfolio are unpredictable and inherently lumpy. We actively track our assets, we’re in detail models and are extremely thoughtful with our analytics. However we are in an industry where maturities cannot be known in advance or precise the sketch. So with that as a backdrop, I'd like to turn the call over to Miriam.

Miriam Martinez

Thank you, Pat and good afternoon everyone. Before diving into the fourth quarter and year-end financial results, we had our fair share of challenges and change in the fourth quarter that I would like to summarize. First on September 7, 2018 the Board of Directors adopted resolutions to change the company's fiscal year-end and as a result caused its direct and indirect subsidiaries to change their fiscal year-end from December 31 to November 30.

The company filed a transition report on Form 10-KT in accordance with the SEC rules and regulations. Our financial results for the transition fiscal period ended November 30, 2018 will cover transactions from January 1, 2018 to November 30, 2018 in other words 11 months while the financial results for the calendar year-ended December 31, 2017 covers 12 months.

Second in the month of October and November 2018, the life settlement market was astonished by the announcements made together by 21st and ABS, the two largest providers of life expectancy reports in regards to updating their mortality models for life expectancy estimates. Both companies have provided tables as guidance to the magnitude of the change in the LE estimates.

From these tables, it appears that the LE’s extensions posted by ABS are as long as those put forward by 21st. Needless to say such extensions not only surprised us but caused many life settlement investors to question how to move forward. As you all may recall, we had a very similar event occur in 2013 where both providers revised their underwriting practices leading to overall and immediate extensions.

Therefore after historical analysis and discussions with experts in the life settlement field, we have decided to stop using ABS or blending ABS and 21st going forward. We feel this decision is prudent and will help to alleviate the turbulent it causes in our financials not to mention the cost involved in immediately updating our LE from both underwriters.

Third, also in November and December 2018 we filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on three of the company's subsidiaries consisting of Lamington Road designated activity company, White Eagle General Partner and White Eagle Asset Portfolio. The filing of the Chapter 11 cases as Pat previously mentioned protected the assets from the risk of being seized by our lender. It’s very important to recognize that under Chapter 11 cases as it currently stands besides the overall protection of the court, we have authority to A, continue to operate the debtors day-to-day activities including continuing payment of premiums and all other servicing costs including an allocated share of SG&A overhead to support from the parent company.

And we are able to use the cash collateral through April 26, 2019 in order to have sufficient liquidity and not have to obtain a DIP loan. To be very clear, the cash collateral comes from cash on hand and our collections from maturities. Fourth and as a result of the Chapter 11 cases, the company concluded that we needed to deconsolidate the debtors from our financial statements in accordance with ASC 810 the accounting guidance for consolidation and deconsolidation.

The major driver of this decision was control, although management continues to run the operations, the bankruptcy court is deemed to have ultimate control over Lamington and its subsidiaries. What this means is when you look at our 11th month fiscal period versus our 12th month calendar prior year, they are not comparable as you have two different accounting treatments from the deconsolidation resulting from the Chapter 11 bankruptcies.

I will speak more to this later about the equity in the investment and the loss attributable to the debt consolidation. So with that in mind, let's move on to the fourth quarter results. Total income from continuing operations was a loss of approximately $86.4 million for the two month period ended November 30, 2018 as compared to income of $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

So let's break here again and I can provide you with some transparencies on the three significant factors that contributed to the $86.4 million loss. First, total income was significantly impacted by $124 million loss in the change in the fair value of the life settlements. As a result of the life expectancy extensions made by 21st Services, our provider of life expectancy estimates, this impacted -- this impact affected 588 policies thus causing an overall 21% decrease in value and on average this added 12 months or a year to our average LE.

Let me give you a bit more color on how this impacted our portfolio. So overall, we’re extending our LEs on average from 7.8 years to 8.9 years. So roughly approximately 14% of the total fair value of the portfolio got moved from the maturity age group 80 to 90 year old to the maturity age group 90 to 105 years old which constitutes about 80 policies within our portfolio. Now in addition 50% of our total net death benefit or $1.4 billion are now concentrated among policies that are expected to mature from age groups 95 and up.

So what the new LEs are telling us is that over half of our portfolio are going to live over 95 years old. Personally, this is really hard to believe considering the maturity experience on our individual policies. Now to summarize again the shift in our curve over $800 million of our net death benefit got moved from a projected maturity group 85 to 95 year old to more like 95 to 105 years old. Finally, we now have over 24 insureds who are expected to live beyond 100 years with a total net death benefit of $142 million as compared to only three insureds before this change.

Thus because the LEs are the single most important pricing component in our life settlement transaction, we believe the market is still in a bit of turmoil. We have ordered all the LEs from 21st and as we begin to receive and apply them, we are anticipating a bumpy few quarters ahead. Our second impact was our change in fair value. As I mentioned earlier during the fourth quarter, the company decided to no longer utilize the results of the life expectancy reports first by ABS for valuation purposes. The resulting impact for dropping ABS is approximately $23.1 million loss to our fair value.

Our third impact was our discount rate due to the changes made by the LE provider, the company took a closer look at the discount rate. As a result of the LE changes and consistent with the market, we lowered our discount rate simply because of the reduction in risk given the refresh of our LEs from 21st. The impact for our change in the discount rate was $52 million income to our fair value. Again keep in mind that in the last 10 years, we had LEs extensions in 2013 and in 2015, the VBT Table change. Thus those changes had impacted our portfolio or decreased its fair value.

Finally, we had two policies mature in the fourth quarter for a gain of $5.2 million. The two policies had an average death benefit of $3.5 million IRR of 47% on average and an average age at maturity of 85 years old with an average remaining LE of 66 months or 5.5 years. So to summarize, as of the close of our fourth quarter including its deconsolidated subsidiaries, the company owns 588 policies with an estimated fair value of $506.4 million with an aggregate death benefit of $2.8 billion.

This portfolio has an average age of 84.3 years and average LE of 8.9 years and a conservative 13.4 weighted average discount rate when compared to the current peer group and market conditions in the life settlement space.

Turning to our net loss, the company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $170.6 million or $1.09 per diluted share for the two months period ended November 30, 2018 as compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $2.9 million or $0.02 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

The net loss for the quarter ended November 30, 2018 includes an income tax benefit of $539,000 compared to a $3.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Total expenses from continuing operations were $84.8 million for the two months period ended November 30, 2018 as compared to $4.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

So similar to total income, I'd like to explain three components of our total expenses. The first component was primarily attributable to the loss of the fair value of our investment and the deconsolidated subsidiaries totaling $150.9 million loss caused by our Chapter 11 filing. The $150.9 million loss has two moving parts.

First we have the equity in Lamington Road and its subsidiaries inclusive of White Eagle, Lamington Road on a post petition basis had a loss of $61.1 million covering the period from November 13 through November 30. The loss was primarily attributed to the change in fair value of the debt of $53.6 million which is essentially is attributed to the fair value analysis post petition of the White Eagle facility.

The primary assumption is that we anticipate an earlier repayment date thus a decrease in duration of less than a year. The second impact was again due to the Chapter 11 events, we took an impairment on the promissory loan and interest receivable totaling $90 million between Lamington Road and Markley Asset Portfolio its parent company.

Again this impairment is primarily caused by the shorter duration assumptions and therefore not enough cash flows being generated in the short period of time to pay-off the note. In summary, the net investment in Lamington Road pre-petition was $278.4 million as compared to post petition, the net investment decreased to $128.8 million resulting in a fair value loss in our investment and deconsolidation totaling $150.1 million.

The second impact to our expenses was $70.9 million income on the change in fair value of the White Eagle revolving credit facility on a pre-petition basis and so this income is mainly attributable to the 21% lengthening of our life expectancies furnished by 21st Services. Third, we had interest expense for the two months ended November 30 totaling $7.5 million which includes $6 million of the White Eagle revolving credit facility, $839,000 on the 5% convertible notes and then the $550,000 on the 8.5 senior secured notes during the quarter-end November 30, 2018.

Finally, our SG&A expenses were $1.5 million for the two-months period when compared to $3.7 million for the three month period in 2017.

Now turning to our balance sheet. As of November 30, our total assets were $136.7 million comprised of our investment in the deconsolidated subsidiary of $128.8 million. Our consolidated subsidiary owns two policies with an estimated fair value of $1.2 million and our deconsolidated subsidiaries owns 586 policies with an estimated fair value of $505.2 million and aggregate death benefit of $2.8 billion.

All 586 policies are pledged with White Eagle revolving credit facility. So to summarize, as of November 30, 2018 including its deconsolidated subsidiaries, we owned 588 policies with an estimated fair value of $506.4 million with an aggregate death benefit of $2.8 billion. To detail the year-to-date fourth quarter results are provided in our press release. So I'll just hit a few of the highlights. Total income was a loss of $45.5 million as compared to income of $51.9 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017.

The net loss was $169.9 million or $1.09 per diluted share as compared to a net loss of $3.2 million or $0.04 per diluted share for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017. Before I conclude despite our 2018 challenges, we set a number of records in 2018 including the performance of our portfolio for the 11 months fiscal year.

In 2018, the company had 20 maturities with a death benefit of $93.4 million which is our strongest year in maturities in the history of the company. In fact, when you look at the some of the statistics the average IRR was 47%, the average age was 86 years old and the average LE 57 months or 4.75 years. In addition, in the 2018 fiscal year the company collected $90.8 million in cash and all was used to pay the interest, the principal and the expenses in the White Eagle facility. This year our cash maturities exceeded our premiums by $12.1 million.

Looking ahead, we’re off to a great start. Since November 30, 2018 we had eight maturities with a net death benefit of $46.5 million and a gain on maturities of life settlements totaling $32.2 million. The average LEs on these eight maturities were 78 months or just over six years with an average age of 86 years.

Now also interesting when you compare the LEs before and after on these eight maturities, the new LE assumptions as previously mentioned extended their lives on average 10 months. The average LE remaining at maturity for the eight maturities was 66 months as opposed to 55 months before we added the extension.

And since we've lowered their value prior to the policy maturing, the resulting gain on maturity has increased by an additional $2.2 million. As of the date of the filing, the company had approximately $3.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and our deconsolidated subsidiaries have approximately $23 million in cash and cash equivalents which is restricted by the bankruptcy court.

In summary, although our near-term outlook has its fair share of challenges and headwinds on multiple fronts, we will remain disciplined on our costs and liquidity until our subsidiaries emerge out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy. I would like to turn the call back to Pat with the closing remarks.

Pat Curry

Thanks Miriam. In closing, I'd like to again reinforce that everything we're doing as an organization is being done to protect our assets. The current management team and board are directly aligned with shareholders and we're committed to resolving the challenges that were put in front of us. We will protect the Golden Goose. Thank you so much for joining us on today’s call and have a great rest of your week. Thank you.

