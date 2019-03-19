Gold Will Benefit From Central Bank Policy

While worries mount over a potential U.S. economic recession in 2019, the Federal Reserve is being pressured to loosen its monetary policy. In doing so, gold has joined a short list of assets which should benefit from a dovish interest rate outlook. In today’s report, we’ll look at how gold is poised to build on its gains from recent months, thanks in part to lower rates.

A number of economic indicators have deteriorated recently, giving investors and analysts alike a reason to fear a slowdown in the U.S. economy in the months ahead, if not an outright recession. This sentiment was recently expressed by the celebrated economist Gary Shilling, who says a business downturn is a distinct possibility by later this year. Shilling mentioned a weaker real estate market and softer consumer spending as reasons why a recession is possible by no later than 2020.

On the bright side, softer U.S. economic numbers have provided investors with hope that the Fed will keep its benchmark fed funds rate unchanged through most of 2019. A dovish Fed stance would support stocks, Treasuries, and even precious metals due to the lack of interest rate pressures.

Indeed, as investors wait for the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision, there’s a growing sense among analysts that gold will benefit from a benign monetary policy. The Fed has joined a growing number of the world’s central banks in holding off on raising rates and avoiding the appearance of being tight. Gold has historically outperformed in a low interest rate environment, and as long as the Fed doesn’t upset the market’s expectations at its latest meeting, the metal should be able to build up strength for another rally attempt this spring. As Deutsche Bank strategist Michael Hsueh wrote in a March 11 research note:

The collective delay in normalization suggests that the tendency should be for gold to drift higher rather than lower, as the risk of a policy tightening shock appears remote.”

Elsewhere, the angst surrounding Britain’s exit strategy from the European Union continues as the speaker of Britain’s House of Commons moved to block a third vote on a Brexit deal early this week. This latest development boosted the pound sterling and the euro currency as the U.S. dollar index (DXY) continues to soften. Shown below is the 6-month progression of the dollar index. DXY’s technically important 50-day moving average (blue line) is being tested and if it fails to support the dollar index, the gold price would have a big potential tailwind that it could ride back up to its February high.

Source: BigCharts

I would argue further that further dollar weakness is an essential factor for allowing gold to break out of its multi-week trading range. Should the dollar index remain above its 50-day trend line (i.e. above the 96.37 level) in the coming days, gold will likely continue its sideways trend until it has built up enough strength to finally break free from this constraint.

The good news, as I’ve emphasized in past reports, is that gold’s safety component is still very strong thanks to an abundance of weak economic news from around the globe. Safe-haven gold demand has been the one constant propping up the metal’s price since last October, even as the dollar’s value has fluctuated. Consequently, the gold futures price (basis April) should at least be able to remain above its nearest benchmark chart support at the $1,280 level.

Source: BigCharts

The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) still hasn’t closed the required two days higher above its 15-day moving average to confirm a renewed immediate-term (1-4 week) buy signal. In this regard, all that’s required is a higher close for IAU (above the $12.56 level) in the next few trading sessions and we’ll have a renewed entry signal based on the rules of my moving average-based trading system. Until that happens, I recommend remaining in a cash position until we have confirmation that the buyers have taken full control of gold’s immediate trend.

Stepping back from the immediate-term outlook, IAU’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook is still quite favorable based on the interest rate factor, safe-haven demand, and the positive price momentum generated since last summer’s bottom. Check out the 2-year weekly chart for the gold ETF shown below. As you can see, IAU has remained above its 15-week moving average on a weekly closing basis since crossing above it in October. The 15-week MA is even more valuable than the 15-day MA when it comes to confirming intermediate-term entry and exit signals.

Source: BigCharts

With central banks around the world creating what amounts to a synchronized loose money policy, gold and other interest rate-sensitive assets are poised to benefit in the coming weeks and months. However, the yellow metal is still undergoing a consolidation phase of its seven-month-old recovery and looks like it needs some additional rest and recuperation before attempting its next extended rally. Moreover, a weaker U.S. dollar index is likely necessary before the gold price finally breaks out from its sideways trend of the last two months. My expectation is that gold should remain range-bound for a while longer before continuing its intermediate-term recovery.

On a strategic note, participants should continue to keep their powder dry while we wait for the necessary 2-day higher close above gold’s 15-day moving average as discussed here. Gold ETF traders, meanwhile, should also remain in a cash position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.