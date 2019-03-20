Complexity Risk: 3 REITs To Avoid

It’s extremely easy to get lulled into higher yielding stocks because of some special sauce, but investors must recognize the moat of the enterprise and understand its circle of competence.

Stick with what you know you’re good at, and then work hard to become even better at it.

We consider complexity a risk and we have yet to find a REIT that is a “jack of all trades” become a master of dividend growth.

We have a very bad habit of seeing complexity as something to be appreciated, respected and even lauded. This is particularly true in the business world, where the more hands a company has in available pots, the more influence it has.

The more influence it has, the more power it can amass.

The more power it can amass, the more money it can make.

The more money it can make, the more headlines love it.

Or maybe it’s switched up. Maybe it’s the more power it can amass, the more headlines love it, and the more headlines love it, the more money it can make. I suppose that part’s debatable.

What isn’t debatable is that the more pots a company tries to take over, the more opportunities it has to go to pot.

That’s not to say it most definitely will, just that it most definitely can. In fact, it’s a big enough possibility that I would (and I do) steer clear of investments like that altogether.

One of the most effective ways to reduce risk is to know what you’re doing, and I strongly encourage you to do the same, which is why I’m warning you today about three very risky REITs.

(Note: Part of being a genuine expert is to know the limits of your own competence, which is precisely why I don’t write on residential mREITs or most other equities, other than plain vanilla equity REITs and commercial mREITs).

First though, to illustrate the full scale of how dangerous complexity can be when applied to a publicly traded company, we’re going to bypass real estate investment trusts for a moment to look at the mac daddy of all cautionary tales…

General Electric (GE).

Photo Source

A Cautionary Tale

Peter Lynch has famously and repeatedly told investors to “buy a business so simple even an idiot could run it. Because, sooner or later, one will.”

That’s very good advice that Jeffery Immelt, former CEO of General Electric, really should have taken.

Immelt might not have been a flat-out idiot. (That’s such a harsh label to apply.) Yet he did needlessly complicate his business in an attempt to build it up, an effort that ultimately sent the one-time iconic company into a tailspin it hasn’t recovered from to this day.

Back before the financial crash of 2008, Immelt was facing pressure to get his stock on the upward move again after it couldn’t seem to break the mid-$30s range on a price graph. In response, he started buying and selling parts of the company, drastically transforming it in ways he thought would work.

As The New York Times explained in a cautionary piece on July 23, 2007, while shares were then trading between $37 and $40:

To reinvigorate the corporate behemoth that is GE, Mr. Immelt has made more than $75 billion worth of acquisitions in sectors like energy, aviation, water treatment and healthcare while selling off the division where he and Mr. Welch both began their careers, GE Plastics, for $11.6 billion in May. The result, says Mr. Immelt, “is that the company in every way is different than it was in 2001.”

That last line should have sent a quiver of fear through every investor reading it.

Instead of staying true to what GE knew, Immelt set about getting in bed with entirely unfamiliar entities and practices. They were efforts that were doomed from the start.

To be sure, those affairs did work short term, sending shares to a closing high of $40.16 on Oct. 1, 2007. But then the financial crisis hit, and the rest was history – a history that saw GE delisted from the Dow in 2018 after years of abysmal stock performance.

The Dow doesn’t carry penny stocks. So GE had to go.

Photo Source

Bigger Isn’t Always Better, Go for Stronger Instead

You can argue all you want that the financial crisis wasn’t Jeffrey Immelt’s fault. But CEOs and their corporate teams have to be ready to weather bad times. Even really bad times.

That’s not impossible to do, especially when you abide by the KISS method to Keep It Simple, Stupid. Stick with what you know you’re good at, and then work hard to become even better at it.

It’s a mantra that very rarely fails.

There are plenty of companies that came out of the financial crash and the recession that followed it stronger than ever. Take the dividend kings, companies that have managed to raise their dividends every year for 50 years in a row or more.

It’s not an enormous list, mind you. According to Dividend Growth Investor, as of December 2018, there were only 26 of them. But that’s still 26 companies that survived the recessions following such economically traumatic events as:

The Vietnam War, the 1970s oil crisis, the Dot.com panic, 9/11

And yes, the housing crisis with its nauseating market drops as well.

They did that by jealously guarding their reputation of dependability instead of constantly seeking to be the next best thing.

The next best thing gets old – or dangerous – fast. It’s much better to be a long-living old timer.

Safer Than GE, but Still Worth Avoiding

Fortunately, in the REIT world, it’s not legally possible to grow too far out of the real estate space. A very specific and very significant amount of this business classification has to be real-estate related.

For reference here, let’s go right to the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission (or SEC), which says that a REIT must:

Derive at least 95% of its gross income from such real estate sources and dividends or interest from any source…

That doesn’t leave much wiggle room.

Yet where there’s a will to complicate, there’s a way. So we do still have some REITs out there in desperate need of simplification.

Investors would do well to stay away from these bad boys. They might look tempting now, but you don’t want to be a “now”-focused investor. You’re too busy building a beautifully uncomplicated future.

3 REITs You Really Want to Avoid

Spirit Realty (SRC) is a net lease REIT that owns a portfolio of more than 1,500 free-standing buildings leased to over 250 tenants. You may recall that SRC spun off its Shopko properties, as well as the collateralized Master Trust, to form Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) in 2018, which is essentially a “liquidation vehicle” likely to be dissolved before the initial three-year (management agreement) term.

SRC provides SMTA with property management, special servicing and asset management services, for approximately $27.7 million in total annual fees (make sure to back that out of AFFO for SRC) and the “new SRC” includes tenants such as Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA) as a top tenant (3.5%), Circle K ( OTCPK:ANCUF) (3.0%), Home Depot (NYSE: HD) (2.8%), and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) (2.5%). Since the spin of SMTA, SRC has experienced a negative reaction from financial markets.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As I explained in a recent article, SRC “has become a classic pick for net lease REIT bulls, but I’m not jumping in the Buy line.” More recently, SMTA’s top tenant, ShopKo, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy and this has created an overhang for SMTA as well as SRC. Specifically, “we believe there will be continued challenges for ShopKo, especially the bog boxes (60k sf with average rents of $10.00) and many of these stores are in tertiary markets with shallow demand (weak demographics).”

A number of REITs have opted to spin off the “ugly ducklings” in order to create a better equity multiple. However, we believe that SRC’s separation is flawed because of the management agreement: Around $.10 per share of SRC’s annual AFFO is derived from SMTA management fees and preferred dividend income and given SRC’s higher cost of capital, it will be difficult for the company to compete with larger portfolio sale/leasebacks given the superior pricing power of REITs such as Realty Income (O) and Store Capital (STOR).

Thus, we consider SRC a “value trap” and we believe this REIT is worth avoiding. As Charlie Munger famously quipped, “good jockeys will do well on good horses, but not on broken down nags.” As long as SRC is tied to SMTA (and ShopKo) the shares will underperform (in our opinion). Also, while SRC looks attractive on traditional valuation metrics (yield is 6.7% and P/AFFO is 10.1x), we don’t consider M&A a catalyst supporting a buy thesis. Simply put, we just see no hook for SRC. Our recommendation: AVOID.

Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) is another REIT that adds an intoxicating level of complexity risk. Specifically, the Atlanta-based REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily properties (~40%), off-campus student housing (11%), grocery-anchored shopping centers (~21%), office properties (~14%), and loans, each “as determined by Preferred Apartment Advisors (the manager), although the name Preferred Apartment Communities suggests the company is a pure-play REIT, the portfolio has instead morphed into a diversified portfolio with “no real circle of competence.”

Multifamily remains APTS's core property sector and the company has maintained a commitment to investing in Class A multifamily assets targeting markets located in the mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Texas. APTS was once a "pure pay" multifamily REIT, and over the years, the company has ventured out into other property sectors because of the company's "unique way of accessing capital." Specifically, APTS raises capital to invest through the sale of its Series A and Series M preferred stock into the independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser channels.

On the surface, there's nothing unusual with the APTS capitalization. However, upon closer inspection, you can see that the company's preferred stock cannot be accessed through public markets. And this adds another layer of complexity to the balance sheet in terms of overall leverage, measured by the ratio of its debt to the undepreciated book value of its total assets of approximately 54.4% (as of Q3 2018).

APTS has crafted a strategy to use its Preferred vehicle to provide investors with a stable source of income. Yet, the company is functioning more like a commercial mortgage REIT because it's bringing in close to $400 million a year in preferred capital to incubate multiple business lines. APTS has been able to generate steady dividend growth since going public, without the assistance of the institutional markets. Most of the equity raised has been through retail investment channels.

Source: Yahoo Finance

We owned APTS for most of 2017, in fact, it was one of our top small-cap picks (shares returned 42%) and we exited at a perfect time, as we were becoming increasingly concerned with complexity (multiple products and high leverage). As the company continues to grow, it must rely on the preferred capital which we believe is putting the common stakeholder in a higher risk position. At some point, APTS must spin off the retail and office segments in order to become a traditional pure-play operation.

Thus, we are avoiding the company because we don’t understand the value proposition or the competitive advantages for owning a diversified REIT that puts the common shareholder in the back seat. Also, we believe that internalizing management will drive value and we would like to see better alignment. APTS trades at $15.90 with a dividend yield of 6.5%. Our recommendation: AVOID.

Just over a year ago I wrote an article titled I Am A "FearLeader" For Senior Housing Properties (SNH) and in that article I explained that “if you want to own shares in an externally-managed REIT that has no dividend growth, high leverage (than most peers), tenant concentration risk, and a dividend not funded by AFFO, SNH is your pick.” Essentially, my article provided the blueprint for a dividend cut, as I explained that “the FFO growth does not look that bad, but the deeper issue is that SNH's is very close to having an underfunded dividend.”

As I have stressed time and time again on Seeking Alpha, external management is a risk and SNH is no exception. RMR is the external manager that provides management services to four publicly-traded REITs (including SNH), three real estate related operating companies, and three other real estate-related businesses. RMR has a stable revenue base from recurring management fees, anchored by 20-year agreements and 20-year Property Management Agreements with the managed equity REITs.

To complicate matters, RMR derives revenues from these REITs and operating businesses, so essentially, RMR has a stake in Senior Housing and its top tenant, Five Star (FVE). I pointed out in an article last year, “I'm becoming increasingly skeptical of the conflicts of interest between the various RMR-managed entities and the cozy lease arrangements between Senior Housing and Five Star.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

We have maintained a Strong Sell on SNH for quite some time and more recently Trapping Value jumped on the bandwagon, as he explained, “Our belief here is that long-term sustainable cash flow is significantly lower than the current dividend. We derive this number by deducting recurring capex of $50 million and a 25% rent cut on FVE properties. A sale of the same properties and reinvestment in higher quality assets would have the same impact due to a big cap rate differential.”

It's very clear that SNH is approaching ultra-sucker yield status with a dividend yield of 12.9% and a payout ratio (based on AFFO) of 105%. The market is signaling the cut and we believe that allocating capital to this name is unwise, or perhaps dangerous. We maintain our recommendation: Avoid all RMR-managed REITs at all costs.

In summary: We consider complexity a risk and we have yet to find a REIT that's a “jack of all trades” become a master of dividend growth. Instead, we favor highly-focused REITs that have a significant track record of generating high, sustained and consistent returns.

It’s extremely easy to get lulled into higher yielding stocks because of some special secret sauce (i.e. M&A for SRC, diversification for APTS, or steady income for SNH), but investors must recognize the overall hook (or moat) of the enterprise and understand its circle of competence. I can never overemphasize the importance of recognizing complexity risk because such (complex) strategies almost always suffer from chronic under performance, regardless of the hype, they’re usually designed to enrich those managing them.

One final thought: M&A is never a catalyst and "intelligent investors" should always focus on a company's competitive advantages, instead of relying on a bailout from another company.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Invest with the #1 Ranked REIT and #1 Finance Analyst on Seeking Alpha "Your articles should be mandatory in High schools and Colleges, as a separate subject on real estate investments." "Always well-written, factual, and very entertaining, and you did it the hard way." "Brad is the go-to guy, with REITs. Wonderful info, he has provided great ideas, on which I read & perform my own DD." "Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha, and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector." We are providing this special offer so you can sleep well at night...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.