PagerDuty Files For $100 Million U.S. IPO

PD is growing quickly and has achieved impressive financial and operating metrics.

The firm provides IT alerting software with related machine learning capabilities to enterprise of all sizes.

PagerDuty aims to raise $100 million from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Quick Take

PagerDuty (PD) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides software IT incident response solutions to organizations of all sizes.

PD is a fast-growing company with enviable operating and financial metrics including a very high net retention rate.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based PagerDuty was founded in 2009 by three Amazon developers to help businesses enhance operations and mitigate security risk through the use of data analytics, machine learning as well as automation.

Management is headed by Director and CEO Jennifer G. Tejada, who has been with the firm since 2016 and is currently also a board member at Puppet Labs and The Estée Lauder Companies.

PagerDuty has developed an incident response platform that collects, correlates and interprets signals from software-enabled devices or systems to identify events and combines it with human response data to engage the right team members to take action in real time.

PagerDuty has a global customer base consisting of 10,800 organizations and its platform is used by 350,000 paid users, including teams across IT, software developers, security operations, customer support as well as business operations departments and industrial operations.

Investors in PagerDuty included Wellington Management, Andreessen Horowitz, T. Rowe Price, Accel, Bessemer Venture Partners, Harrison Metal as well as Baseline Ventures among others.

Customer Acquisition

PagerDuty markets its products through an inside sales team that focuses on small- and medium-sized businesses and a field sales team focused on enterprise customers.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have dropped in the most recent period, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To Oct 31, 2018 56.4% FYE Jan 31, 2018 59.5%

Average Revenue per Customer has dropped 7.8%, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Customer Period ARPC/U Variance To Oct 31, 2018 $7,772.81 -7.8% To Oct 31, 2017 $8,431.81

The firm’s net revenue retention rate in the most recent period was disclosed as 139%. Any figure over 100% indicates negative churn and a healthy SaaS business.

PD’s rate of 139% is extremely favorable and shows that customers are increasing their spend on the firm’s services over time.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global incident response services market was valued at $13.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $33.8 billion by 2023, growing at a very strong CAGR of 20.3% between 2018 and 2023.

The main factors driving market growth are the weight of financial losses post incident occurrence, the increasing incidence of security breaches as well as the need to adhere to increased regulations.

Major competitors that provide incident response services include:

IBM (IBM)

Symantec (SYMC)

Verizon (VZ)

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY)

NTT Security

Trustwave

Cisco (CSCO)

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

Any info on how the company's offerings are different, superior, etc. Can be found in the filing

Financial Performance

PD’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong top-line revenue growth

Increasing gross profit

High and growing gross margin

High negative EBITDA, but reduced negative EBITDA margin

Decreasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To Oct 31, 2018 $83,993,000 48.4% FYE Jan 31, 2018 $79,630,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To Oct 31, 2018 $71,597,000 49.6% FYE Jan 31, 2018 $66,913,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To Oct 31, 2018 85.2% FYE Jan 31, 2018 84.0% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin To Oct 31, 2018 -$35,907,000 -42.7% FYE Jan 31, 2018 -$38,316,000 -48.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To Oct 31, 2018 -$6,236,000 FYE Jan 31, 2018 -$11,836,000

As of October 31, 2018, the company had $128.3 million in cash and $75.6 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended October 31, 2018, was a negative ($12.5 million).

IPO Details

PD intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our financial flexibility, create a public market for our common stock, and facilitate our future access to capital markets. We currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. We cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the remaining net proceeds to us from this offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, Allen & Company, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Piper Jaffray, William Blair, and BTIG.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.