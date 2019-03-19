ASOS plc (ASOMF) CEO Nick Beighton on Q1 2019 Trading Statement Conference (Transcript)

ASOS plc (OTCPK:ASOMF) Q1 2019 Trading Statement Conference Call March 19, 2019 3:30 AM ET

Nick Beighton - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Charlie Muir-Sands - Deutsche Bank

Tushar Jain - Goldman Sachs

Rebecca McClellan - Santander

John Stevenson - Peel Hunt

Adam Cochrane - Citi

Simon Bowler - Exane

Anne Critchlow - Societe Generale

Emily Want - Redburn

Paul Rossington - HSBC

Georgina Johanan - JP Morgan

Simon Irwin - Credit Suisse

Nick Beighton

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. And thanks for joining the call for our period to update, which is a trading statement for the three months to the end of February. Joining me on the call today as normal from ASOS are Alison and Greg from the IR team. Please remember that we are in close period and we'll be providing formal detail around H1 in a few weeks' time on the 10th of April. So hopefully, this would be a quick call.

So first of all, our group sales were up 13% year-on-year during quarter two, which is broadly similar to Q1. And certainly, recovery from what was a very tough promotion environment in November. Our retail gross margin was positive during the quarter. This is partly due to some delayed promotion activity in the U.S., which I'll move on to later and we expect to invest more activity in H2, particularly in the U.S. We work very hard during the period to ensure our initial levels are in the right place are in line with our expected for rest of the year. As indicated in our December statement, we expect profits for the current tranche of the year to be substantially weighted towards the second half. And you will see this morning we've also left our reset guidance to FY19 unchanged.

I'd just have to give a quick bit of color by geography. In the UK, ASOS continued to outperform in its home market with sales growth up 14% in the quarter. Within the EU, sales growth across the segment was plus 12%. Trading across our two largest markets, the France and Germany, continue to be challenging, with the performance of these two countries at plus 7% year-on-year. And we are planning to up our price investment and performance marketing in France and Germany in H2. We've also continued to see more encouraging performance across a number of the other EU country with performance of the EU segments excluding France and Germany are plus 20.

Our U.S. performance was behind our plan. Our Atlanta D.C. went fully online, i.e. we pointed all the U.S. traffic to our U.S. warehouse. And initial demand far exceeded our expectations during this period. Conversion rates increased dramatically despite no promotional or H2 marketing activity, as our customers responded strongly to the improved choice and availability of the offer in the U.S. market. While it's encouraging for the longer term, it caused a significant short-term backlog, which we've now substantially cleared. The significant carryover of orders not dispatched will therefore fall into Q3 rather than Q2.

During this time, we suspended U.S. marketing promotion and extended the delivery time to allow the backlog to be cleared and our Barnsley warehouse picked-up demand and so we're happy with the backlog resolution. Our operational performance was resolved in four weeks and is now being normalized, and we're accordingly started to restore the delivery times and begun to operate our U.S. promotion customer acquisition activity again. While we expect to deliver meaningful improvement in growth in the second half, we did see a glimpse, albeit brief, of what could happen during the recent switch over. In our rest of the world segment, we saw pleasing reacceleration during the quarter, reporting growth of 20%, a significant improvement from the disappointing Q1 levels. Following some tactical trading errors in Q1, we've rebalanced our trading expense and this has resonated well with our customers, particularly in Russia which is our fifth biggest market and also in Australia. On to CapEx and cash. Capital expenditure guidance remains at circa 200 million for the financial year, and our net debt is now guided to be around 50 million, which is comfortably ahead of our enhanced RCI facility at 220 million.

All right. That’s all I wanted to say. Operator, can we I hand over to question-and-answer please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Charlie Muir-Sands. Please go ahead.

Charlie Muir-Sands

I've got two please, the first one as you obviously reported surprise for us all on the gross margin being up. You referred to the late timing of U.S. promotion activities being a big factor. Was that the only material thing? And just want to clarify what you said about tighter inventory. Do you basically feel like inventory is as good as it was three months ago and therefore, there is no particular delay around markdown still to come?

Nick Beighton

So first of all, because we had far exceeded demand when we switched over to the next phase of our U.S. warehouse, a number of the promotions and planned promotions and activities that we normally run in the U.S. we didn’t run, because it would have compounded backlog and therefore worsen customer service. So we delayed some of those. That will then come back into the second half. So that was clearly a factor. We also while we were resetting our stock levels, in totality, we managed to reset them without the level of markdown that we planned. So there is no delayed markdown. We've got the stock levels where we need them to be for the second half. And now we are busy chasing new units for the second half.

Charlie Muir-Sands

And just on the U.S. warehouse, you said that clearly demand far exceeded your expectations, still there won't be much growth in the region. So were you actually anticipating sales to decline this quarter as you made the warehouse transition?

Nick Beighton

In the U.S.?

Charlie Muir-Sands

Yes, and [Multiple Speakers] problem in the warehouse in addition to this excess demand?

Nick Beighton

I wouldn’t call it necessarily an execution issue to say. What happened is when we cut over in the beginning of February we planned a moderate sales growth. But that sales growth that we planned was outstripped by about a factor of 3 to 4 times. And quite simply, it surprises by the level of demand and the solution we find in terms of the logistical solution. The software solution was fine. It was simply the level of capability we had on the ground with some 700 people couldn’t pay with the level of demand that we experienced. So after three days when we experienced significant uplift and uplift that I have not seen so great in nine years, we have to suspend our promotions and marketing to restore and recover the backlog situation. We then switched back over to Barnsley to pick-up some of the demand, so we're cleared the backlog. That was kind of what happened. So I guess if you call that execution on one level, but actually we just didn’t expect that level of demand with that pace of change.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Tushar Jain. Please ask your question.

Tushar Jain

Can I just take on Germany and France, what kind of customer feedback are you getting? I mean, is it more market driven issues or you are facing some delivery prepositions issues in Germany and France that could be fixed by putting more marketing. I mean, just trying to understand is that can be fixed or it's more marketing basically you need to drive more price and less tangibles that you have been highlighting as well. And I just want to understand what kind of price investment on what level of price investment we should be expecting in Germany and France?

Nick Beighton

So I think there is consumer confidence economic issue in France and Germany particularly. But equally, I also know we were on our best game during Q1 and Q2 and so the some of the things that I know we've not done as well as we would normally do and we would be go live of Eurohub Phase 2, which is several weeks away. We're expecting to enhance that preposition that will give more productivity and therefore more fuel free investment. That fuel free investment would go into pricing and into extending the proposition. So I definitely think there is a consumer confidence and economic issue in those territories, but equally I know we've not brought that foot forward yet but we will do.

Operator

Thank you. And next question comes from the line of Rebecca McClellan. Please go ahead.

Rebecca McClellan

I was going to ask about France of Germany and on the systematic of geographies. Can you talk about the UK is that the level of growth that you would expect in Q2? And is that level of growth you would extrapolate for the full-year or would you expect a slight pick-up?

Nick Beighton

So I am very happy with the performance in the UK. As I said in my opening remarks, our UK performance continues to outperform the ecommerce market in the UK, and I am very happy with that. But equally I know some of the things that we are famous for customer, we haven't done as well in the UK either. So I'm expecting that level for the rest of the year. But I'm also expecting an uptick in performance in the growth coming -- I'm expecting an update in the second half, predominantly it's going to come from Europe and U.S.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Mr. John Stevenson. Please go ahead.

John Stevenson

Can you talk a little bit about the scale of the increasing conversion that you experienced in the U.S., and the improvement in the overall delivery proposition that came through that was driving that? And just what are you doing to try and measure demand coming into Q3 to make sure you don't go overrun again?

Nick Beighton

So in the U.S., when we cut those in February, we didn’t change end-delivery propositions initially at all, that was going to come later. And what we've built up with the specific stock hold with some of the new brands that we have not been able to trade in the U.S. before. And we saw dramatic increases in conversion over a period of 3.5 day. So the achievement, which as I said in my opening remarks, I haven't seen that uplift for the best part of nine years since I've been here. So it was all about availability. It was all about conversion. And some of it was new brands being made available on the ASOS proposition for the U.S. customer. So it enhanced any of the driven propositions when we cut over. That was what we were going to do next once we've got that piece of change behind us. So obviously, now we've restored the backlog and we will get the trading back normalized in the U.S. We will then be looking to extend our proposition. So that would be later cutoffs for express delivery, later cutoffs for same-day delivery. The next piece of change in the U.S. is our clustering, which is effectively localized weather experiences and more targeted marketing around the ZIP codes where our customers are based.

John Stevenson

And are we going to start to see some of that localization kick-in in the second half?

Nick Beighton

Yes, so there's many strands to our U.S. strategy this was the first piece. And we have a bigger uplift than we imagined. And then there's more piece of change coming to improve our offer for the U.S. customer.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Mr. Adam Cochrane. Please ask your question.

Adam Cochrane

So in terms of the new categories that you've been there, it has been evolving in beauty and things. Can you just give us quick idea of how they've been performing are they still additive to the overall basket mix, et cetera? Thanks.

Nick Beighton

Yes, so in terms of beauty grooming, or face and body as we call it. That has been, albeit very small, that has been an amazing success and that is growing at 4 times the group growth rate. So coming from a very small base and growing nicely. And what we are seeing with that is an incremental basket on the back of it. The other new brand we launched in October, Collusion. When we launched it in October, it went in at number four brand, and it's continued to be in the top 10 ever since, so very happy with the performance of those new categories. The other category that has continued to resonate extremely well for us has been Activewear, ASOS 4505 particularly. Some of the fabrics as we launch initially were quite where we wanted to be. We have improved that again and that offer has got a lot better for our customers.

Operator

And next question comes from the line of Simon Irwin. Please go ahead.

Simon Irwin

Nick, three quick ones for you firstly on that debt number. Can you give us where peak debt has been or expected to be, i.e. relative to the RCF? Secondly, can you just give us a little bit of an update in terms of how own brand and sportswear more generally performed in the quarter?

Nick Beighton

Yes, sure. So peak draw down is around now, as I said in November and where we are now, we were less than 50% drawn down on the enhanced facility, so plenty of headroom. And second half, we expect that to fall with a net debt figure at the end of August of around $50 million. So that's where we are on net data. In terms of sportswear, I wouldn't disaggregate the exact number now. We will give you a better insight about that when I see you on 10th of April. But I'm very pleased with the overall sportswear category, particularly across 4505 and some of the third party sneaker brands have continued -- I've reproved that performance since we reported in November.

Simon Irwin

And own brand overall, which is clearly one of the areas you were disappointed with in 1Q. If you managed to turn that around yet or is that still awaiting new collections?

Nick Beighton

So, you're quite right. One of the things that we were mostly disappointed about in Q1 was the overall ASOS design mix, which is around 35% of the total mix and it slightly improved in Q2, but most of that was re-planned during November and December to fall in February. And I'm very confident that the ASOS design we will continue to punch its way going forward. We've seen lots of green shoots within the women's wear categories, some enhanced performance with the men's wear categories. But it's not quite where I wanted to be yet.

Operator

And next question comes from the line of Anne Critchlow. Please go ahead.

Anne Critchlow

Hi, three for me please. First of all, what were the reasons behind the strength of those key countries? And then secondly, should we think about some cost implications at the U.S. and warehouse high-demand in the warehousing line, because I know it's a manual warehouses at the moment. And then thirdly, could you talk a bit Collusion please. How big you think this brand could become or do you see it as a quite small niche brand?

Nick Beighton

Rest of the world, if you remember what I've said in December, the rest of the world performance was negative year-on-year. As I said we've made some taxable errors during that period, particularly around our Black Friday promotions in Australia and Russia, which are the biggest territories. So we put some of those things back during the period. And I also said that I anticipate Australia performance to improve with some of the proposition changes we've made. So those are the things we did and particularly, within Australia there was some payment methods on some enhancements to delivering returns and those have come through nicely. So I'm very happy when those things come to us. In terms of U.S., could you just tell me again what question was?

Anne Critchlow

Well, I guess you would have had a bit more -- you've had more people running around the warehouse basically to sort out the higher demand. And as you see that going forward, should we be thinking about any pressure on the warehousing line?

Nick Beighton

So, on the cost basis?

Anne Critchlow

Yes, exactly.

Nick Beighton

Well, I've had my time again about five weeks ago we would have done the cut over with the 1,000 people rather than 700 people. So it's largely manual, although, it is a higher level of mechanization in Atlanta than we've done previously at this stage at any other warehouse. So yes, there will be some more cost to go in on the warehousing line in the year, but also I am expecting that to be a greater level of demand in terms of sales and conversion coming through the U.S. And on Collusion, it's difficult to speculate how big that brand will be when it's being launched at six months. What I can say is its relatively unique offer. And one of the uniqueness of the offer is this. We've worked with a number of insiders and insiders of our sub-20 something where we’ve effectively posed the question, tell us the fashion and the brand that resonates with you tell us the important aspects of the brands that are really important to you as well.

So it's a high concentration of UK sourcing. It's got a high fashion and integrity element in terms of the fabrics. So a greater percent of the ASOS Design is from sustainable-source cotton, and that's exactly what's going in there. Some of the fabrications on the denim, for example, are 100% recycled metal work. And so these are things our customers said were really important to us. And we folded all that into Collusion, and we've worked with some insiders to say, tell us how this will feel to you. So I think that's quite a relatively unique way of doing it. We don't normally design that way at all. So literally consumers working with the ASOS Design team designing product for them. So that can be quite a transformational brand over the fullness of time. And I'm very excited about where that could go. Speculating the endpoint is quite typical difficult after six months of that. Does that help you a little bit?

Anne Critchlow

It does help. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Emily Want. Please go ahead.

Emily Want

So, just a couple on the U.S. please. So firstly, could you help us understand the shape of the U.S. growth over the quarter? So obviously, it was down overall ex-FX, but the U.S. warehouse came online in February. So what was the run rate for the first two months pre the warehouse disruption? And then secondly, you're talking about demand in the U.S. being 3 to 4 times higher than expected and that you expect to recover that by the same period. So why would you not be upgrading the full year sales guidance on that?

Nick Beighton

You are a tough taskmaster, Emily. I'm not going to disaggregate three quarters or three months within the U.S. What I will say is when we switched our promotions and extended the delivery time, i.e. the proposition changes there's also the excess demand. Then obviously for two to three weeks, the U.S. is very negative during February. February is a very big month in fashion, particularly in the U.S. and its overweight in relation to the quarter. In terms of upgrading the full year then let me get through the next piece of change before we make any changes to the guidance, so that’s f my answer to that one. And on the other bit, it is only a full week period of change. Clearly, we've disappoint ourselves on one level. But equally, we show ourselves what could happen when we get things right. So, I'd say great comfort from that, albeit only a two or four -day period where we exceeded our forecast.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Paul Rossington. Please go ahead.

Paul Rossington

I was going to ask a similar question on the margin to be honest if you've done better on Q2. Why would you not be signaling perhaps you could do slightly better on the full year gross margin?

Nick Beighton

Well, that's a good question. Effectively what I've got now is flexibility to invest greatly in pricing in France and Germany and where else I need to invest. And also some of the promotions that we didn't do in February in the U.S., we will do something similar in H2. And so those are the main reasons why. And then bear in mind as the U.S. ramps up, there's a different level of taxation you need to pay, because you'll be paying a greater level of import duty in the second half in the U.S. than we did before.

Paul Rossington

Understood, thanks very much.

Nick Beighton

Thanks Paul. All right, guys I think we are going to the close. Is there time for one more?

Operator

We actually have two more questions, sir. The next comes from the line of Georgina Johanan. Please go ahead.

Georgina Johanan

I have two questions please I think one you've largely answered. But it was just around, I mean my math here suggests that you'd be investing in the gross margin by well over 200 basis points in H2. And I just wondered if you could give us a sense of how much of that was U.S. import duties and how much was price investment, and therefore, we should expect to drive top line? And then the second question was just around price points. Clearly in France and Germany, it sounds like price points have drifted a bit higher than you'd like and obviously, you're going to invest. Are you happy with price points in other markets, in the U.K. in particular?

Nick Beighton

So the first question, I will give more detail on that in about three weeks when I see you, if you don’t mind. In terms of the overview on price points, I'm very happy with the UK and but never be complacent on pricing. Bear in mind, Collusion is of substantially lower price than ASOS design, which is what we intended. I think France and Germany, we need to move again. And then let me come to the next piece of change within the U.S., I'll be having another good look at the U.S. So what I've got in my guidance is flexibility, the right thing for the customer, the right thing for the product and the right thing for the organization.

Operator

Thank you. Lastly, from Mr. Simon Irwin. Please go ahead.

Simon Irwin

One just quick follow-up. Do we have a start date for Matthew Dunn here?

Nick Beighton

We do.

Simon Irwin

So we have one or two?

Nick Beighton

So we have one as well and it's the 23rd of April.

Simon Irwin

Thanks very much.

Nick Beighton

All right, guys. Thank you very for joining this morning. I think as I categorize our performance in Q2 overall stable trading performance, and could have done better in the U.S. but we had some pleasant surprises as we got within three to four week period and so with lots for us to do in H2. So thank you for joining, and I look forward to seeing you all again on the 10th of April. Thank you.

