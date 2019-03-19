March 2019 Outlook For BioMarin

Still, the share price has floundered in the last month and remains down nearly 10% from 6 months ago.

BMRN has recovered from a 12-month low in late 2018 on the strength of its pipeline promises and 2019 goals.

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BMRN) continues to experience choppy price movements, even as it trades along the path of consolidation.

Fundamental Outlook

Part of what has produced some upside movements for BMRN at the beginning of the year was a January announcement of key milestones the company hopes to achieve this year. A summary of these milestones, including the completion of a gene therapy manufacturing plant in California, is provided here.

This came after the stock hit a year low in December 2018, sinking to $80 after 2018 share prices as high as $103. Firms are taking opposing positions on BMRN, with some using the share price Q4 drop to accumulate more BMRN shares and others shedding ownership.

Technical Outlook

Technically speaking, BMRN was able to pull back into the area of consolidation that was previously identified on the weekly chart in September 2018. Since then, price action has been very choppy, making it virtually impossible to set any reasonable trades without the great risk of being prematurely stopped out by whipsaws.

BMRN Weekly Chart: March 13, 2019

The whipsaws are so great that it is nearly impossible to catch the price highs and lows on conventional weekly and daily charts. However, a long-term look at the monthly chart shows that the price continues to remain range-bound, with a ceiling of $104.23 and a floor of $78.43.

A look at the monthly chart will reveal that in between attainment of the extremes of the price range captured, there are lengthy periods where price is stuck in the middle. This is also a pointer to the choppy nature of the price action. Furthermore, there is a lack of direction from the oscillators, with the signal line of the momentum indicator neither at the overbought/oversold areas. The signal line is basically hovering around the midline.

A trace of the Fibonacci retracement tool on the daily chart will show that price action has been trading around the key Fibonacci retracement levels. Prominent among these levels have been the 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50% Fibonacci levels.

BMRN Daily Chart: March 17, 2018

The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement area has been the focal point in the last three weeks, as uptrending prices which had pushed up from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level have stalled at that point on two occasions. Prices are pushing back downwards, having been rejected at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement area.

As it is, the Fibonacci retracement tool has proven to be an important asset in being able to cash price advancement and reversal points in a market that has largely been very choppy. This tool may therefore provide the chance for traders to catch market movements on the daily time frame, using the following scenarios.

Trade Scenario 1

Price action may continue the downward push to the 38.2% Fibonacci price level of $92.20 this week. If this is the case, then expect price to test this level this week several times. If the downward pressure is strong enough, we may see the 38.2% Fibonacci level broken, and this will open the door for a push to the $89.53 level where the 50% Fibonacci retracement line sits.

However, if the 38.2% Fibonacci level holds firm, then price may continue to oscillate between these two price levels for some time to come.

Trade Scenario 2

The 2nd scenario looks at the price pattern in formation, as can be seen on the daily chart below.

XABCD Pattern in Evolution on the Daily Chart for BMRN: March 15, 2019

The XABCD pattern needs the price action to push beyond the 23.6% retracement resistance and drive all the way up to a price of $100. This move will complete the final leg of this pattern, from which we expect a downward reversal from the point marked D on the pattern. However, price is yet to break the critical resistance at $95.25. Until this happens, the expected reversal move from point D will have to wait some more.

Market Sentiment:

The long-term, mid-term, and short-term outlook of BMRN is:

Long-term - neutral

Mid-term - neutral

Short-term - bearish

Note: this analysis was done on the weekly and daily chart. These moves may take several weeks to play out and should be factored in by traders when making their decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.