Lumber Liquidators: 2019 Outlook Is Okay, But Tariff Changes Could Cause A Major Jolt

Lumber Liquidators' (LL) outlook for 2019 appears to be around what I was expecting, although its legal settlement costs (with the Gold Litigation settlement) are ending up a bit higher. Overall, I am mostly neutral on stock right now, although the tariff issue could have a major impact in either direction. If there is no change to the tariff rates, Lumber Liquidators will likely be range-bound until it figures out a way to improve merchandise comps.

2019 Expectations

Lumber Liquidators' overall guidance for 2019 was in line with my expectations. I mentioned that I was assuming +1% comps growth and 2% operating margins during 2019. Lumber Liquidators released guidance for comps to be flat to up low-single digits in 2019, while its adjusted operating margin was expected to be around 1.9% to 2.4%.

There does appear to be a bit of risk to Lumber Liquidators' guidance, though. It expects Q1 2019 comps to be down slightly, so it will have to make that up over the rest of the year. A -2% comps performance in Q1 2019 would mean that it would need around +2% during the remaining three quarters to average out to +1% for the whole year.

Lumber Liquidators noted that it benefited in Q1 2018 from the Hurricane Harvey and Irma rebuilds, so the year-over-year comps will be a bit easier going forward. Also, it expects cannibalisation to have less of an impact later in the year.

With merchandise sales still slow (comps of -0.6% during 2018), I think Lumber Liquidators' comps guidance is reasonable, but wouldn't be surprised if it barely (+0% to +1%) had any comps growth during 2019.

The adjusted operating margin guidance of 1.9% to 2.4% is based on 10% tariffs, so there is both upside and downside potential depending on how the trade discussions between the US and China goes.

Potential Results In 2019

Despite the lack of significant comps growth, Lumber Liquidators is still expected to increase sales due to new store openings. It added 20 new stores in 2018 and expects to open another 10 to 15 stores in 2019. Thus, Lumber Liquidators may see a +4% increase in net sales, which would result in around $1.128 billion in net sales during 2019. This may translate into around $23 million in adjusted operating income (at around 2.0% adjusted operating margin). Lumber Liquidators would report around $42 million in adjusted EBITDA in this scenario.

$ Million 2019 Net Sales $1,128 Adjusted Operating Income $23 Depreciation & Amortization $19 Adjusted EBITDA $42

With capital spending of $15 million to $18 million, this would result in Lumber Liquidators generating around $20 million in positive cash flow in 2019 (excluding working capital changes and the effect of legal settlements).

Notes On Liquidity

Lumber Liquidators had $65 million in credit facility borrowings (and $12 million in cash and cash equivalents) at the end of 2018. It will pay $33 million related to the DOJ/SEC settlements soon and may pay $7 million in 2019 related to the Gold Litigation settlement. With the $20 million in projected positive cash flow, this would result in it ending 2019 with around $85 million in credit facility borrowings before working capital changes. Bringing inventory levels below $300 million could result in its credit facility borrowings dropping to around $70 million at the end of 2019, though.

As Lumber Liquidators has had its Revolving Loan increased to a maximum of $175 million and added an incremental "First In Last Out" tranche of $25 million as part of its credit facility, its liquidity situation appears to be fine. The credit facility maturity has also been extended to March 2024.

Excluding legal settlement costs, Lumber Liquidators is able to generate positive cash flow despite some challenges around growth and operating margin expansion at the moment.

Conclusion

Lumber Liquidators appears to be more of a long-term play right now (outside of the potential impact of changes to the Chinese flooring tariffs). It hasn't been able to grow merchandise comps in a while and expects to grow sales mostly by opening new stores in 2019. The new stores do cannibalise existing stores a bit, so it probably can't get too aggressive with new store openings. Its increased debt (as a result of the legal settlements) is also likely to prompt it to be fairly conservative in opening new stores. The next couple of years will likely involve a focus on working down its debt and attempting to figure out how to boost merchandise comps. I'd now put its estimated value at around $11.50 per share with 10% tariffs, after accounting for the cost of the Gold Litigation Settlement.

The Chinese tariff issue could have a major impact on Lumber Liquidators, though. It may be able to mitigate the majority of the impact of an increase to 25% tariffs, but that would still likely push its adjusted operating margins down to 0% to 1% for a while and reduce its stock to the mid-single digits. A resolution of the trade issues and removal of the tariffs would boost Lumber Liquidators' margins significantly and would probably make it a $15-20 stock even without noticeable improvements to its comps.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.