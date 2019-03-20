4 Reasons To Buy AT&T

The company offered in February 2019, $5 billion 20-year maturity unsecured bonds that could yield about 5.1%. AT&T's year-over-year interest expenses would decrease by $400-500 million in 2019.

AT&T’s year-over-year cash flows increased in 2018. The company would reduce its net debt to $151-154 billion and net debt to EBITDA to 2.5x-2.6x by 2019.

The company’s year-over-year profit margins and revenues increased in 2018. The current stock price, which is 20% lower than the price at the end of 2017, would be undervalued.

AT&T’s average dividend yield may indicate that a reasonable dividend yield of AT&T would be 5.0-5.5%.

The following four reasons may indicate that AT&T's (T) stock price is currently undervalued.

AT&T’s average dividend yield may indicate that a reasonable dividend yield of AT&T would be 5.0-5.5%. AT&T’s year-over-year profit margins and revenues increased in 2018. The current stock price, which is 20% lower than the price at the end of 2017, is undervalued. AT&T’s year-over-year cash flows increased in 2018. AT&T will reduce its net debt to $151-154 billion and net debt to EBITDA to 2.5x-2.6x by 2019. AT&T offered in February 2019, $5 billion 20-year maturity unsecured bonds that could yield about 5.1%. AT&T's year-over-year interest expenses will decrease by $400-500 million in 2019.

AT&T’s Average Dividend Yield

On December 24, 2018, the closing stock price and dividend yield of AT&T were $27.36 and 7.31%, which marked the second-highest dividend yield of AT&T for the 20-year period from 1999 to 2018 (See the table below).

In 2009, the stock market collapsed due to the financial crisis which dropped AT&T’s stock price and dividend yields to move above 7%. On December 31, 2018, AT&T’s dividend yield exceeded 7% when there was a stock market correction, not a stock market crash. The variance of market conditions between March 2009 and December 2018 may indicate that AT&T’s stock price during December 2018 was undervalued, and its dividend yields during December 2018 were equivalently attractive to the yields during the crisis in March 2009.

The table below shows that AT&T’s 20-year, 10-year, and 5-year average dividend yields were 4.71%, 5.59%, and 5.39%, respectively, for the period ending December 31, 2018. The historical data in the table below may indicate that 5.0-5.5% is a reasonable dividend yield for AT&T. In that case, AT&T’s stock price will be about $37-41 (37 = 2.04 / 5.5% and 41 = 2.04 / 5.0%).

Improved Profitability and Financial Results

The table below shows the profitability margins of AT&T for the period ending 2017 and 2018. The margins of gross profits, EBITDA, and EBIT increased in 2018.

Also, AT&T’s year-over-year revenues, EBITDA and adjusted EPS increased in 2018.

The table below shows the closing stock prices and yields at the end of 2017, 2018, and March 7, 2019.

Although AT&T’s profit margins increased, its stock price depressed. The data presented in the tables above may indicate that AT&T’s current stock price is undervalued.

The table below shows the yield on March 7, 2019, ranked top 64th for the period from January 1, 1999, to March 7, 2019.

AT&T’s profitability can continue to enhance in 2019. Mobility leadership, 5G leadership, merger synergy, strong cash flows, debt reduction plan, affordable borrowing rates, and normalized DirecTV Now subscription fees could be tailwinds for AT&T in 2019.

Strong Cash Flows and Debt Reduction Plan

The table below shows that AT&T’s year-over-year cash from operations, and FCF after dividends increased by $5.6 billion and $4.5 billion, respectively, in 2018. AT&T’s cash from operations and FCF after dividends will continue to increase in 2019 due to the merger and enhanced profitability.

AT&T’s net debt amounted to $180 billion at the merger close in 2018. It decreased to $171 billion at the end of 2018. In 2019, AT&T could generate $12 billion FCF after dividends and reduce net debt by the same amount. In addition, the company could sell $6-8 billion of non-core assets to reduce its net debt to $151 billion by 2019.

AT&T’s net debt to EBITDA and common share price at the end of 2017 were 2.5x and $38.88, respectively. During 2018, AT&T’s net debt to EBITDA rose above 3.0x, and its stock price declined to under $30. AT&T’s strong cash flows may enable the company to reduce its net debt to $151-154 billion and net debt to EBITDA to 2.5x-2.6x by 2019. I believe AT&T’s debt reduction is feasible because of its strong cash flows and enhanced profitability.

Affordable Borrowing Rate

In February 2019, AT&T offered $5 billion 20-year unsecured bonds that could yield about 5.1%, according to Bloomberg sources. This news may indicate that AT&T could borrow under 5% interest rate. Generally, more secured and shorter-term maturity bonds provide lower yields than less secured and longer-term maturity bonds.

The table below shows AT&T’s long-term debts on December 31, 2018. AT&T’s weighted-average interest rate of long-term debt portfolio was 4.4%.

AT&T was obligated to pay 5.00-6.99% interest expenses on $37,175 million and 7.00-9.50% interest expenses on $5,976 million. The company would refinance at or below 5% interest rate and pay off the outstanding debts that pay above 5% interest expenses. Also, AT&T could reduce its net debt by $18-20 billion in 2019. AT&T could save $400-500 million in interest expenses in 2019 due to the debt reduction plan. The strong cash flows could provide AT&T many options to manage and refinance debts.

Conclusion

AT&T acquired DirecTV for $50 billion in 2015 and WarnerMedia for $85 billion in 2018. AT&T’s net debt amounted to $180 billion and net debt to EBITDA rose above 3.0x during 2018. AT&T’s huge debts and high leverage ratio would have depressed its stock price.

AT&T’s year-over-year revenues and cash flows increased, and profitability was enhanced in 2018. AT&T could reduce its net debt to $151-153 billion by 2019. AT&T’s current stock price is around $30, which is 20% lower than the stock price on December 31, 2017.

AT&T could face a virtuous cycle in 2019. Mobility leadership, 5G leadership, merger synergy, strong cash flows and revenues, enhanced profitability, affordable borrowing rates, debt reduction plan, and normalized DirecTV Now subscription fees could be tailwinds, which could create a synergy for AT&T in 2019. My target price is $39 for an AT&T common share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informative use only. This article represents my personal opinion. Each investor’s buy, sell or hold decision is based on one’s risk tolerance, time horizon, and investment strategy. My personal opinion will not fit each reader’s current investment strategy.