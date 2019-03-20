Preparing For The Next Recession With 7.8% Yield From HPI Preferred Closed End Fund

The dividend is paid on a monthly basis. This is a great feature for income investors who like to receive a monthly paycheck.

Investing in a quality preferred CEF allows investors to take advantage of the broad sell off before it is too late.

Preparing your Income Portfolio for a Recession

We have been writing a series on how to prepare for a recession and about the best way for income investors to position themselves. We believe that the likelihood of having a recession in 2021 and 2022 are high. We have been recommending to our investors to start slowly shifting into more defensive positions, including preferred stocks, bonds, baby bonds, utilities, and property REITs. Our goal is to be allocated at least 50% to defensive stocks and sectors by early 2020.

We have recently recommended two preferred stock CEFs:

Flaherty&Crumrine/Claymore Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) - Yield 7.2% Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) - Yield 7.6%

If you had not had a chance to read our recently articles on FFC and JPS, here are the links: FFC article and JPS article.

Both FFC and JPS are high-quality CEFs that hold mostly investment grade preferred stocks, and both pay a dividend on a monthly basis. The reason we have recommended both CEFs is that they complement each other. While FFC mostly invests in U.S. preferred stocks, JPS has a larger exposure to non-U.S. preferred stocks (about 75%). JPS gives income investors exposure to European, Australian, and Canadian preferred stocks, among others. The more diversification, the better! In this article, we will highlight a third preferred-stock CEF that can be added to FFC and JPS because it provides somewhat different exposure and makes your portfolio even more defensive.

Why recommend buying preferred shares now?

For income investors, the preferred-stock space is one of the most defensive and conservative ways to gain exposure to high-yield stocks. Preferred shares are senior to common equity, meaning that their dividends must be paid before common shares can receive anything.

This means that preferred shares are generally more secure and less volatile, and they provide stable, recurring income as compared with common shares.

Late in 2018, many preferred shares experienced declining prices, driven by macroeconomic fears and rising interest rates.

This created an opportunity to invest in preferred shares below par and receive higher effective yields.

Despite the Fed signaling fewer interest rate hikes going forward and the pullback in Treasury yields from 3.2% to 2.7%, many preferred stocks continue to trade below par value.

Preferred stocks remain a very good choice for conservative investors seeking high-yield products. We see the pullback - both from October and the more recent and deeper December drop - as unwarranted. The recovery is well underway and we do not expect these discounts to remain for much longer.

Below is a Chart for the 10-year Treasury Yields

10-Year Treasury Rates

Since most preferred shares pay a fixed dividend, rising rates are generally a negative. The rising rates in late 2018 were a catalyst for the dropping prices in December. However, the market data on 10-year Treasuries supports our long-term outlook of slowing increases in 2019 and then decreases beginning late in 2020.

Preferred shares will experience upward price pressure as interest rates stabilize and begin to decline in the 2020s.

When an entire class of shares is discounted, a closed-end fund (CEF) can be an excellent way for investors to gain exposure with significant diversification and stability that cannot be replicated through individual picks.

Why use a fund instead of individual issues?

Preferred shares help an investor by making a trade-off between higher yield now versus growth later. For investors in accumulation mode, the proceeds from the higher current dividends can be used to buy more shares - and at a faster rate - and thus increase the dividend payout of your portfolio. For those investors already depending on their portfolios for income, the higher dividend from preferred shares helps meet those income requirements. Because all the dividends on preferred shares have to be paid before any dividends can be paid to common shareholders, the dividend payment is also safer on preferred shares. Furthermore, preferred stocks carry substantially less price volatility than common shares, and thus can be more suitable for conservative investors and retirees.

A big reason to buy in to a fund that invests in preferred shares, rather than buying preferred shares yourself, is simplification. The investor doesn't have to figure out which issue provides the best return for some holding period; the fund managers (or index organizers) do that. Investors can do very well buying individual issues, provided they know how to screen for them. Actually, buying individual preferred stocks can be very rewarding, but it requires significantly more research to identify good issues, and more monitoring is needed. This is why recommend many individual issues to our investors in addition to closed-end funds.

The other big advantage in investing into a fund is that you get instant diversification. This is also a plus for common stocks, but in the case of preferreds, you get less complexity as well. In addition, some funds use leverage to increase returns as an added bonus. If you are a small investor and want to put say $10,000 into preferred shares, there is no way to protect yourself well from issuer risk without using a fund. A fund can hold 100 or more issues, so the failure of one will have only a small impact.

Last but not least, funds also tend to have fairly high trading volumes. Preferred shares tend to have low volumes, often only a tiny fraction of the volume of the common shares. This can lead to problems if you need to sell shares quickly. Owning a fund tends to provide for much better liquidity.

About the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

We already focused on two quality CEFs: FFC and JPS.

Today, we highlight John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI), a CEF that provides an excellent balance of diversification and secure income at an attractive price.

Today, HPI yields 7.8% and pays the dividend on a monthly basis, which is a great plus.

HPI is managed by John Hancock Investments, one of the few fund managers that have extensive experience in the preferred-stock space. The firm offers investors many fixed-income products and CEFs.

This CEF provides immediate exposure to over 125 preferred stocks across several sectors. HPI uses 35% leverage to boost its income.

Diversification

Very important note: Most preferred-stock CEFs have the vast majority of their holdings invested in the financial sector (banks and insurance companies). This is the case with FFC and JPS, which have about 84% exposure each in preferred stocks related to the financial sector.

HPI has only 36.5% of its holdings in such financial-sector names as banks and insurers. This is a big advantage for HPI!

Instead, HPI has a significant exposure to utilities, energy, real estate and telecommunications. These are all sectors that have a resilient cash-flow model, providing HPI with a steady stream of consistent dividends.

Credit quality is of concern as well. We want funds that focus on investment-grade issues and limit their exposure to “junk” bonds. In the chart above we can see that HPI has more than 60% of its holdings with investment grade credit ratings. Less than 30% of its holdings are rated below investment grade, with the bulk of those only one step below investment grade.

HPI’s mix allows it to take advantage of the higher yields with below-investment grade investments, while also controlling the risk. As a result, HPI has paid a consistent monthly dividend of $0.14 since May of 2011.

Top 10 Holdings

Below is a table detailing HPI's top 10 holdings:

A Proven Track Record

HPI is a very old CEF that started trading in 2002, or 17 years ago. HPI survived a multitude of market corrections and a very severe bear market. Still, HPI has had solid performance since its inception, with an average annual total return of 8.16%. HPI has been able to pay their dividend while maintaining its NAV.

Source: John Hancock

We are income investors and we all need income during good and bad times. During the last financial crisis of 2007-2008, many companies stopped paying dividends altogether. HPI reduced its dividend by 20% in 2008, but still managed to pay a high level of dividend and on a monthly basis, like clockwork. The dividend was increased again in 2011, by 13%. Note that the last financial crisis was related to a credit crunch and a bubble of bad loans. The next recession is unlikely to look anything like the last financial crisis, as banks and financial institutions are much stronger today, more capitalized, and more conservative in lending.

The bottom line is that this is a battle-tested CEF. While the dividend saw a small decline during the great recession, it is unlikely that the next recession will be as severe at the one we saw in 2008, especially as far as credit conditions are concerned. Therefore the dividend income of HPI should be less impacted in case we hit another recession.

Valuations

Right now, HPI trades at around a 3.9% premium to NAV. Over the past year, HPI has traded from a 5.28% discount to a 6.60% premium to NAV. We believe that NAV is likely to continue increasing in the immediate future as preferred-share prices trend upward.

HPI Source: CEF Connect

Given that preferred share prices have been increasing, we believe that the premium to NAV will remain until the preferred share prices fully recover. It is more likely that the premium diminishes due to NAV increasing than from the market price declining.

Finally, note that in the past few years we have been in an environment of increasing interest rates due to the Fed tightening. Increasing interest rates are a negative to the price of preferred stocks. Going forward, the situation is likely to be very different. The Fed may or may not hike rates any further in 2019, and we expect to see interest-rate declines in 2020 and beyond as the global economy continue to weaken. The last inflation data coming from the United States was just reported this week, and it was very tame. The weaker-than-expected price pressure comes on the heels of a disappointing employment report last week that showed the economy added 20,000 jobs in February. Stable or decreasing interest rates is very bullish for the prices of preferred stocks.

Any price where the premium to NAV is less than 5% is a good value for HPI. Based on that we believe, HPI is a buy at any price below $22.50. Investors at that price will benefit from the increasing NAV and will lock in a secure 7.5% yield.

Tax Benefits

For those investors who might want to hold HPI in their taxable accounts, how the company designates the dividends is important information. Last year, 31% of the dividends were designated as originating from net investment income. For US taxpayers, provided they meet holding requirements, that means these amounts are taxed as qualified dividends. Around 66% of the distribution qualified as long-term capital gains. The rest was taxed as short-term capital gains (which is taxed at ordinary income rates).

Risks

• HPI is an investment that has high current income as its primary goal. Investors should recognize that the majority of their return will come in the form of the monthly dividend only. The market price of HPI tends to be less volatile than that of the vast majority of common stocks. Also, the underlying preferred stock holdings will tend to trade close to par value. Lower price volatility is one of the most attractive features of investing in preferred stocks. Compared with common-share CEFs, investors can expect smaller drawdowns and less potential upside, but also less downside risk and less return of capital in case of a recession.

• Also, a broad recession could impact the performance of HPI’s NAV, but the dividend is likely to remain safe. In past recessions, very few preferred stocks stopped paying the dividend, and those that did were issued by lower quality companies. As HPI is mostly of higher quality, we do not believe that the dividend will be impacted, and we should continue to reward investors with a higher level of income.

Outlook for the next few years

We believe the pace of interest-rate increases will be reduced to only one increase in 2019, if there is any increase at all. In late 2020, or at the latest in early 2021, it is very likely that recession risks will increase, and that the Fed will begin cutting interest rates to combat it. We are a long way from an environment where an 8% cash yield is unattractive. In fact, as interest rates decline, the prices of preferred stocks tend to go up. Therefore, in 2020 and beyond, we believe that HPI and other preferred-stock CEFs will see their prices go up due to higher investor demand.

In the event of a broad recession in 2021 or 2022, preferred shares are much less risky than common shares. There would be an increased risk of preferred issuers suspending their dividends, which could put some preferred dividends at risk. This is where HPI’s focus on investment-grade preferred shares could prove vital. Highly rated companies are much less likely to suspend preferred dividends, and if they do, they are more likely to resume them after the crises.

Additionally, HPI is conservative with their own leverage, using levels of 35% to 36% to boost returns without putting the fund at significant risk.

Overall, HPI has significant diversity, invests in quality assets primarily at the preferred level of the capital structure, and uses modest leverage. Investors can have confidence that HPI will produce a quality, stable stream of income.

Final Thoughts

We believe that the high yields (especially from higher-quality preferred shares) are set to see increased demand in the years to come. We believe that this increased demand will push prices higher over the next few years, even if there might be some volatility in the near term.

A large allocation to preferred stocks, while managing risk, is the best defensive strategy that is likely to result in solid profits through capital gains and high income. Currently, at High Dividend Opportunities, our research team is actively increasing our coverage on preferred stocks, bonds, and baby bonds. We are recommending to our investors an increased allocation to fixed income in order to protect their cash flow as the end of the economic cycle approaches. I am an income investor myself and I rely on dividends for my daily spending. I do not wish to be out of the market in case the economy turns south. This is where preferred stocks and bonds can play a vital role in my portfolio, and should in your portfolio, too, if you rely on dividend income.

HPI meets three important objectives for income investors.

First, it yields close to 8%.

Second, it has only 36% exposure to the financial sector, and more exposure to utilities, REITs, energy and telecom. So it adds great diversification for income investors who hold other preferred-stock CEFs, like FFC and JPS.

Third, this is a higher-quality CEF that invests mostly in investment-grade preferred stocks.

Today, the price of HPI is still opportunistic with a yield of 7.8%. This is an attractive and reliable income investment to buy and hold for the long term, and both in good and bad times. HPI is a buy under $22.50. The fact that the dividend is paid on a monthly basis is a great plus!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPI, FFC, JPS, JPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.