Opera: A Promising Stock With Substantial Risks

Furthermore, Opera currently has a symbiotic relationship with Google and other big tech companies. But if this ever changed, then Opera's prospects could worsen dramatically.

However, the company has a complicated corporate structure, is based on the Cayman Islands, and has a Chinese billionaire investor as majority shareholder. This can make some investors uneasy.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) is a fascinating internet stock, but it's not without its risks. It is reminiscent of companies like Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) and others in the sense that it is an internet company with excellent growth prospects. Indeed OPRA can become a huge company as well and be worth ten times its present value in as little as 5 to 10 years. Anything is possible in a bull market for high-growth tech stocks.

Source: Bit-tech.net. Opera is a web browser that delivers a customized experience for each user. It offers integrated messaging services, a news reader and even VR video and selfies.

An up-and-coming company

Indeed the company is very well-positioned for such growth. It's an established global internet brand with a massive user base of hundreds of millions. Just for context, last quarter the company’s MAUs (monthly active users) grew by 85.3% to 134.1 million! Moreover, OPRA's product offers a new spin to browsers that might become a trend later on. After all, everyone's on the internet nowadays, and browsers are the tool we use to dive into it. Furthermore, it is leveraging its growth prospects with help from big data and AI. These two provide the “secret sauce” to Opera’s browsing experience and ad efficacy.

Most importantly, it has shown that it can be profitable with this business model. In 2018 the company produced roughly $35 million in profits, which would imply a PE ratio of approximately 23 at current price levels. This PE ratio is somewhat high, but when you compare it with its stellar past growth, then it looks much more reasonable. This is why its forward PE is only 16.80.

Source. Opera uses big data and AI (these are also broadly known as data science and data analytics) to gather information from all of its users. With that information, Opera can personalize the best experience for each user.

Thus, it is very tempting for any investor to believe that this has the potential to be the next Facebook or Google. However, in reality, this is not very likely. After all, it is a long and very treacherous road to that top. Still, it is possible that OPRA can keep growing its business and prove profitable for investors over the long run.

Potential pitfalls

Nevertheless, it is not so clear-cut that this growth will materialize without any hiccups along the way. OPRA operates in a very competitive market with minimal competitive advantages or business moats. If Google or Facebook wanted to make life miserable for OPRA shareholders, then the stock price would likely suffer.

Source: OPRA’s IPO prospectus.

OPRA recognizes that they depend on very few clients that make up for a bust majority of their revenues. Among these companies, for example, are Google and Yandex (YNDX). Up until now, there has been a somewhat symbiotic relationship between OPRA and these companies. However, if at some point OPRA becomes a threat, then I can imagine that these companies can exert a great deal of downward pressure on OPRA's financial performance.

I believe that this is the main risk that the market is correctly pricing in in the stock. Moreover, this is not a trivial risk. Investors purchasing the shares have to be willing to bet on the fact that the company will not compete against Google or Facebook or any other big tech stock. If that’s the case, then OPRA's prospects become dismal. Just look at Snapchat (SNAP) or Yahoo (VZ) for example. Clearly, investors want OPRA to keep its businesses symbiotic with these big tech players.

Source: Owler.com. Opera is likely the best browser for users looking for a more personalized experience. Nevertheless, I can imagine that Google is paying close attention to this niche market.

Other risks

Also, OPRA seems to have a complicated corporate structure. Other authors have delved deeper into the subject, but to keep matters short, OPRA is mostly a bunch of holding companies that operate in different countries that all controlled by a single entity in the Cayman Islands. When you buy a piece of OPRA, you're purchasing that entity. The problem is that this makes the company’s financials much less transparent than the regular publicly traded US stock. This by itself is not ideal, but it wouldn’t be a deal breaker.

However, there's a second layer of risk here. Your main partner in OPRA (and the majority shareholder) is a Chinese investor. Naturally, this can make some investors uncomfortable. China has a history of not playing by the rules. It also has a history of exerting power and influence over its billionaire class. So it is not a stretch of the imagination to believe that if the biggest shareholder is a Chinese billionaire, then your investment might have risks connected to China itself.

Still, I don't think there is a direct risk at this point. OPRA is a Norwegian based company after all. Nevertheless, I can imagine many investors get uneasy when they read “China,” “Cayman Islands,” and “majority shareholder” on an investment. Undoubtedly this can have an adverse effect of on the stock.

Nonetheless, I believe that investors will forget about most of these issues when enough quarters and years go by, and management proves itself reliable and trustworthy. You can take for example Alibaba (BABA). BABA shareholders actually admire Jack Ma for his leadership and innovation. Management of this caliber tends to bring a “halo effect” for the stocks they represent. However, until we see something similar in OPRA, the stock will remain in the speculative territory, which will rightly justify a steep discount.

Risk versus reward

In investing there's no more fundamental truth that you will get paid proportionately for the amount of risk you take. In OPRA you're taking on some considerable risks. If they pay off, you could do great. However, the inverse also applies just as much.

Source: Getty Images.

For example, maybe management is corrupt or beholden to Chinese interests. Perhaps your biggest shareholder has interests that conflict with yours. Perhaps the company’s growth stalls due to increased competition with Google or other tech companies. It could be that the numbers are “cooked” or severely misrepresent the actual business and growth prospects. If any of these risks materialize in some way, then shareholders are likely to get destroyed in the stock. However, what happens if actually none of them occur?

What if the company keeps on growing at an outstanding pace? Maybe management is as honest and transparent as any. Perhaps the current majority shareholder is indeed a visionary that has his interests aligned with the rest of the shareholders. Also, what happens when over the long term OPRA manages to keep its symbiotic relationship with its tech clients? Indeed, this is just as possible.

Source: Author’s elaboration. Going by the numbers, Opera looks currently undervalued. However, this potential payoff is not without its risks.

If this is the case, then you have a fantastic investment in Opera. After all, anyone can realize that at a 10% growth in the next five years and then a mere 5% growth in perpetuity discounted at an 8.3% rate would result in a valuation of at least $12.75 per share for OPRA. This would represent a 72% upside from the current price. This type of return is fantastic.

Does OPRA justify an investment?

I like the product itself. The browser is a somewhat comfortable and useful experience. On top of that, it incorporates a VPN and a news reader that shows you the biggest stories from the sources you pick. Opera also has shortcuts to your most-used sites and performance seems to be better than Chrome. Plus there are messaging functions incorporated in the OPRA's browser itself. For example, Opera is compatible with Facebook’s Messenger and WhatsApp. All of these functionalities are viable in PC and mobile, and some of them work cross-platform. For example, you can browse something on your desktop and then send it to your mobile phone, which is another convenient feature for the user.

Source: Top Ten Reviews. Opera is virtually as fast as any other browser available on the market. This plus its other features make it a fantastic browsing alternative.

Suffice to say that I think the product itself is fresh and promising. Still, from an investment perspective, it is difficult to ignore the risks present in the stock. However, you have to also weigh against that the potential return you could have if the bull thesis plays out. At the very least, if the bulls are right about OPRA, you could see a retest of the previous highs in the stock. That translates into roughly 80%+ upside from the current price.

Also, remember that Opera is somewhat symbiotic with Google and Facebook as it is. This could make it a buyout candidate. Naturally, this would probably imply a premium, which would also result in nice profits for investors.

Image: Yahui Zhou. Opera’s billionaire investor and majority shareholder. Photo Credit: Gilles Sabrie for Forbes.

Conclusion

OPRA is a high-risk high-reward stock play. I believe the bulls more than the bears on this one. However, I can't be oblivious to the substantial risks here. Still, I would like to invest at the same or similar price than the majority shareholder did roughly two years ago. In July 2016 Mr. Yahui Zhou led an investment consortium that acquired Opera at around $575 million. This is approximately 30% below the currently publicly traded price.

If you think about it, the original investment group has made roughly 30% in profits from two years of growth and becoming public. In my view, this more or less seems fair. However, I prefer waiting for $6.50 a share or lower (I wish I found OPRA earlier!). At that price, it'd be difficult to pass up on OPRA as an investment. It'd be nice if I ever get that price; if not it is not a big deal either. After all, I can’t ignore that the market is close to its all-time highs. I think it’s prudent to play defensively in this market. The rest is up to you.

