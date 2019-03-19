McKesson (MCK) dominates pharmaceutical distribution along with its peers Cardinal Health (CAH) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC). The oligopoly offers investors strong barriers to entry, and in McKesson’s case, adequate value creation to consider an investment. Investors do need to take certain negatives into account such as customer concentration, complex financials and average capital allocation, but these should inform position sizing rather than prevent investment. The stock price has been crushed by a myriad of industry concerns including structural health care changes, downward pressure on drug prices, opioid related challenges and potential new entrants such as Amazon. But these concerns will not have a material negative impact on pharmaceutical distribution over the long term. In the short term, they have largely affected McKesson’s stock price, and therefore the current valuation offers an excellent chance for investors to pick up a value-creative company at an attractive valuation. Keep on buying McKesson.

Company background & description - McKesson leads an oligopoly

McKesson delivers pharmaceutical and medical products and business services to retail pharmacies and institutional providers like hospitals and health systems throughout North America and internationally. The company also provides specialty pharmaceutical solutions for biotech and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as practice management, technology and clinical support to oncology and other specialty practices. In addition, McKesson delivers a comprehensive offering of healthcare products, technology, equipment and related services to the non-hospital market - including physician offices, surgery centers, long-term care facilities and home healthcare businesses. The company is 185 years old and had revenues of $208.4 billion in 2018.

Source: McKesson 2018 Investor Day Presentation

Structural changes to healthcare won’t ultimately affect McKesson

The healthcare industry in the US seems to be under pressure from every angle. People from politicians to consumers want more transparency and lower prices and some are taking a shotgun approach when placing blame for rising healthcare costs. Structural changes may very well be needed, but who is really at risk if fundamental changes are implemented? Common sense would indicate that the ones profiting the most now are the ones with the most to lose. So who is profiting the most now?

Source: Pembroke Consulting; The Wall Street Journal

The above graphic makes it quite clear that it is not the wholesalers (like McKesson) that are taking the biggest piece of the pie. There simply isn’t much money to save by squeezing the distributors in this equation. How would the government reduce distribution costs for example? Perhaps by regulating the industry like some utilities? That would mean limiting a distributor’s return on invested capital to something around 10%, which is exactly where it is now. So there just isn’t much fat to trim.

It’s the drug makers, pharmacy-benefit managers and pharmacies that have more to lose, which investors should consider when looking at companies like CVS (CVS) or Walgreens (WBA). Wholesalers also provide a necessary service that can’t be eliminated or even reduced much. Drugs have to physically get from the drug maker to the consumer somehow. So we can change how prices are set or how drug innovation is compensated, but McKesson’s infrastructure will still be needed regardless, and their margins and return on invested capital make it clear that there is little excess to be trimmed from their financials. The wholesaler area may very well be the safest area of healthcare currently.

Downward pressure on drug prices won’t hurt the distributors long term

Pricing pressure in the pharmaceutical industry has presented challenges for McKesson. And in the short term, lower drug prices could create some turbulence in financial results for distributors. But it is not something to be worried about longer term. Part of the wholesalers’ revenue is based on list prices for drugs, currently. Thus, lower drug price inflation has dampened growth for distributors. But short-term concern about drug price-related pressure misses the point.

The reality is that distributors like McKesson operate in an oligopoly and provide an indispensable service. They also have razor-thin margins as things stand. Any change to drug pricing policy or elimination of rebates (that would potentially lower drug list prices) would simply lead to a renegotiation of distributor contracts with other pharmaceutical industry participants. Distributors will not accept any significant pressure to their tiny margin over the long term, and they have the oligopoly power to insist on necessary changes. So lower drug prices might lead to new contract structures or business models for the distributors, which could arguably take some time to put in place, but ultimately McKesson and other wholesales will still get their cut.

Just think about the alternative. Distributors are squeezed leading them to earn less than their cost of capital, and they go out of business. Nobody gets their drugs. Impossible. Distributors will be compensated for the service they provide, even if compensation is no longer tied to pricing.

Opioids will not be the downfall of drug wholesalers

Nobody likes headlines having anything to do with opioids these days. And distributors have received a heavy dose of scrutiny. But let’s review a distributor’s roll in the industry. Wholesalers like McKesson move FDA-approved drugs that have been prescribed by licensed physicians to DEA-registered pharmacies. McKesson does not deliver more than pharmacies order, and does not ship to pharmacies that are not licensed by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). So McKesson is working within a highly regulated framework and is not directly involved in the patient relationship or in determining what prescriptions are written. As distributors often say in their defense, they are just middlemen.

They also only ship legal prescription drugs. The increase in overdose deaths in the US is due largely to abuse of illegal drugs, and not the prescription medications that distributors deliver. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a link, but it does make it a bit of a stretch to put the blame directly on wholesalers.

However, distributors like McKesson do have some responsibilities related to the reporting of suspicious shipments to the DEA. And it is in this area that McKesson has had issues. In January of 2017, the Department of Justice announced that McKesson had settled, for $150 million, civil claims that from 2008 to 2013 the company had failed to warn the DEA about the large number of suspicious orders of highly addictive painkillers it had shipped to certain parts of the country. But McKesson has tightened control and compliance related to these responsibilities and now has about 40 individuals dedicated to McKesson’s controlled substance monitoring program as well as new technology and analytics to identify suspicious orders. And both the DEA and McKesson say they are working together productively now.

McKesson also received a warning letter from the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) for allegedly failing to identify, quarantine and investigate drug shipments that had been tampered with. The issue is more related to supply chain security than opioids themselves. And considering the company’s 99.996% accurate fill rate, quality control is unlikely to be a major problem. On a related note, it’s important to remember that opioids represent a small portion of McKesson’s business, with the entirety of controlled substances (not just opioids) being just three to four percent of McKesson’s total revenue according to the company.

We are not lawyers by any means. And there will certainly be ongoing legal expenses related to opioids. But we hardly see this topic toppling the company.

Amazon is not an imminent threat to McKesson

We will not spend much time on this topic in this piece as we have written extensively on this topic in previous posts, but we repeat that we do not view Amazon (AMZN) as an imminent threat to McKesson. We believe Amazon's main goal in pharmaceuticals is likely to build consumer relationships in retail rather than disrupt distribution. Its move into the retail pharmacy business through its acquisition of PillPack means Amazon is competing directly (or threatening to) with other pharmacies, creating a disincentive for any other pharmacies to work with Amazon. The existing oligopoly is anyway blocking most of the market share from Amazon’s grasp. The only real immediate concern is more related to McKesson’s customer concentration and the possibility that a player like Amazon acquires one of McKesson’s major customers and then steals its distribution business.

The threatening headlines have done little except create a fantastic valuation opportunity for investors to buy McKesson shares

Our conclusion is that McKesson is now trading well below its intrinsic value and that the multitude of threats facing the company will prove to be transitory or largely irrelevant. Structural changes will not ultimately affect the main distributors as they provide a necessary service in an efficient and effective manner. Drug pricing dynamics may create short-term turbulence, but McKesson’s strength and oligopoly positioning will allow it to protect its margin. The opioid crisis is catastrophic, but not for McKesson. And Amazon is unlikely to present a real threat to McKesson anytime soon.

So the business is safe, and can be purchased at an attractive price. We might agree that the existing threats could provide some headwinds to growth in a bearish scenario, so we conservatively model low growth for McKesson. In fact, even with zero growth in free cash flow over the next decade and a 9% WACC, we get substantial upside. Multiples support the conclusion that McKesson is cheap. A single digit PE and a double digit free cash flow yield look quite nice for a company that reliably provides a return on invested capital around 10%. We don’t provide a full fundamental analysis here, but readers can review our comprehensive piece on the company if interested.

Arguably, the share represents one of the best deals in the market for a company that is largely detached from the economic cycle (something we look for these days). Good quality at a great price. The share price may have trickled up a bit since we started writing this piece, but we initiated a position in the company at about $135 per share and increased our position at around $117 per share. So we say keep on buying McKesson.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article does not constitute investment advice.