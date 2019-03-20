Ocado Group PLC (OCDGF) Management on Q1 2019 Trading Statement Conference (Transcript)

Ocado Group PLC (OTCPK:OCDGF) Q1 2019 Trading Statement Call March 19, 2019 3:30 AM ET

David Shriver - Communications Director

Duncan Tatton-Brown - CFO & Director

Vincent Lee - Bernstein

Andrew Gwynn - Exane

Nick Coulter - Citi

Sreedhar Mahamkali - Macquarie

Today, I am pleased to present David Shriver, Communications Director; and Duncan Tatton-Brown, CFO. Please begin your meeting.

David Shriver

Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome to the first quarter trading update call. Our Chief Financial Officer Duncan Tatton-Brown will give you a summary of our performance in Q1 and then we will go to questions. Duncan, over to you.

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Thank you, Dave. This has been a very busy start of the year for us with further strong underlying growth in our U.K retail business, the launch of our Zoom trial for our new immediacy offering, and of course the announcement of our transformational joint venture with Marks & Spencers.

Our trading performance in Q1 was driven by strong underlying growth within Ocado retail, impacted as you all know by the fire of our Andover CFC in early February. We continue to grow average orders per week at an encouraging rate in the double-digit while average order size was only slightly down. The impact of the fire was equivalent to just over 1% of sales in the quarter.

Although, Andover represented about 10% of our free fire capacity, we were able to mitigate the impact in the quarter by slightly increasing capacity at Erith and smoothing the cost of demand across the week, so that we could extract additional capacity from Hatfield and Dordon. All our existing customers were able to access the Ocado service, and there were no disruptions to delivery from a geographic prospective.

However, post-fire, we were restricted in our ability to meet all the demand and to win new customers. We’re working on plans to provide more CFC capacity going forward which includes setting up a temporary space in Andover and growing our capacity in Erith faster than envisaged. We will give you more details on these plans in due course and the impact they will have on our target for 10% to 15% growth in retail revenue for the year.

I know that many of you have keen to understand what the loss of Andover means for the group financially and operationally. Let me confirm that a thorough examination of the causes is currently being undertaken. So our initial testament to the reasons for the fire and the draft conclusions from the independent examiner give us confidence that there are no significant implications for the risk profile of the asset or the viability of our model and therefore, for either Ocado Retail or Ocado Group.

Turning to Zoom, you will note that we launched our immediacy trials for Ocado customers this month from an initial tech side in West London. Although, it's only being a few weeks early indications with respect to demand about these sites are encouraging, and we received positive feedback from customers on all elements with that.

We will continue to learn more over the coming month as we refine the offering for customers. We believe the Zoom is capable of being a sustainable and profitable solution, significantly increasing the addressable market in the UK. Zoom is also accounts, which is ideally treated for our new partnership with MNF as well as to many of our Ocado solutions partner.

So with that, I’m now happy to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Vincent Lee from Bernstein. Please go ahead. You line is open.

Vincent Lee

Just one for me please. Can you just confirm that do you've had to ramp up to full utilization at your mature facilities?

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Yes, we're running. In fact, they are running in orders for a week at a higher level than they've that ever run before because of the comment I made about smoothing of demand in a week. And so, we're not able to process more orders on the peak day. But because we’re limited in capacity, some of our customers can’t get a slot on or peak day and that what they move onto other days of the week where there is historically be less maximum demand.

There has the effect as mainly across the week, we get more orders through that. But it also means that some of our customers on the peak day find they cannot get us locked with us and we will go to a supermarket. Which is why we don’t do it normally, but it is a way for us to make sure that we satisfy existing demand that we have and obviously our aim is to replace the capacity we had in Andover as soon as possible so that we don't need to smooth demand on the week, we would lead in a natural shape.

Next question is from the line of Andrew Gwynn from Exane. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Andrew Gwynn

Just two questions, if I can. So, I think seasonal impact in Q2, you have a bigger seasonal impact or bigger pickup in demand, so presumably we should expect to see that much more heavily impacted by this capacity constraints. Perhaps there's some early thinking of approximately what might be? And then secondly, I think there was report in the Grocer suggesting that some of the robotic picking technology that may have been stored in the CFC3 had been caught in the fire and that’s presumably setback some of the plans. So just wondering, if you could confirm that?

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Hi, Andrew. Yes, there are plenty of seasonal movements in quarter two, but overall the quarter is not a bigger quarter for us than the quarter one. So, there is not on a week-by-week basis like to be a bigger impact in quarter two. The obvious point though is that what happens in early February, and so only effected 4 weeks out of the 13 in quarter one where it will -- the loss of capacity will affect 13 weeks out of 13 in quarter two. So on a simplistic level, if you take 1.2 impact and tremble that, that will give you an underlying impact before anything you can do replace capacity.

On your other point, robotic picking, yes, we have the robot arm which some of you may have seen where on tours of Andover, in the Andover facility. And clearly with the fire, we have lost that arm. But our computer room all the data storage and all the software was held in a computer room which was adjacent to the building and was untouched. So, we've lost none of the data, none of the software, none of the learnings. So, there is no significant delay, but of course it may take a few months before we got to installing a new robot arm in Erith to continue testing and developing that capability in Erith. So it will be some delay, we don't know exactly yet, but some delay.

[Operator Instructions] Next question is from Nick Coulter from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Nick Coulter

Several, if I may. First couple of are on the kind of the current trading. What you've just said to Andrew's question, it sounds like there's an exit rate with the high single digit growth. Would you be able to confirm that please? And secondly, could I pick up from the work in progress plans to provide more capacity at Erith? Could you talk about what that actually involves? Is that physically building picking zones and need to be built to improve the capacity? Is that the rate at which you can safely ramp up the bot numbers? It would be great to understand what's around you to form of you on the capacity going forward to this year? Those are my first two.

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Yes, I'm going thinking in terms of exit rate and going into the quarter. I think I've always talked through the most likely impact either 1.2% growth and across the whole quarter being a bit over 3% impact. I don't think there is much more to add on that. In terms of working on plans to provide new capacity, I think an important point to say is. It's Erith and anything else that we can do. And the anything else that we can do, we haven't commented on yet, but we are looking at other ways to bring on either temporary or permanent capacity much faster than we normally would have done. That's what we're working on. Those plans aren't finalized and therefore I don’t comments on them now. But we'll let you know as soon as we've got something to say on that.

So in Erith, how do we grow capacities? Unfortunately, there is no single answer to that. It's just trying harder on all the elements, to hire more engineers to more robots on the grid to continue to work to improve the reliability. And as you all know, we have our third generation robots in testing, but it's not going to make a material difference this year and we'll be right at the end of this year. If we hit the time scales, we plan. So, Nick, there isn't sort of a single answer, it's just trying to do more on every angle. So, I wouldn't expect a dramatic change in capacity in Erith, it's just that how can we squeeze a bit more.

Nick Coulter

Well, that sounds intriguing as to be the alternative sources of traffic. Then perhaps a bit further out, there is obviously a lot of warehouses being deployed around the world and another eight I guess planned in the UK, and so while since you've talked about CFC economics and perhaps you'd be able to update on the range of UPH that you might expect for them data size warehouse, given that you refer to kind of all of the iterations and for the state-of-the-art replacements in your release?

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Yes, Nick, this is all free robotic picking. And you're absolutely right with that question earlier. So, that would exclude any benefits from that. We were targeting to Andover to a 180 UPH.

Nick Coulter

Yes, but that least toward that.

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Yes, and then targeting areas to be at 200 is worth noting that the week before the fire Andover was over 150 UPH and therefore, we're getting quite close even there is operating at less than half capacity to the levels of efficiency that we're targeting. And Erith UPH is getting better all the time. At last week, it was a new record for Erith in times of efficiency. So, we would expect those numbers to be -- the types of numbers you would see in future CFCs. Again excluding any benefit we might get in robotic picking all we're working on. So it's…

Nick Coulter

It sounds like you would expect to be better than that at least 180 both Andover given the improvements in the warehouse or no?

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Yes. So, I wouldn’t assume the Andover's 180 and Erith's approaching 200 means the future Andover sizes are at 180 there are at 200.

Nick Coulter

And are you able to update us all on operating contribution margin at 300 DDW? I’m just trying to a sense. Obviously, there is a lot of warehouses out there being built. So, it'd be great to get kind of a sense, how the economics are improving?

Duncan Tatton-Brown

So, Nick, I’m not going to spend too long on it now because it's a quarterly trading update. I think those are good questions which you should ask again at the half year and we have the opportunity to update a bit more then.

Nick Coulter

Okay, perhaps I can just look one more than, both for the half year, if I may. On immediacy, could you talk about the capital intensity? Obviously, you have a CFC and a micro FC. What’s your -- I don't see, I know you've modeled these things to death before you put them into trials. So, what’s directional sense of your initial thoughts on the ratio of MHE to sales of the something like Zoom? Or what the mitigating factors we should think of against that great capital intensity?

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Nick, as you said, good question to log for the half year. The model for this concept is approaching the same level of operating contribution with regional capacity economics, but that doesn't tell you much of about -- we'll consider what will we might say at the half year.

Nick Coulter

I’m assuming it's not two times, it's less than two times one would assume.

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Two times at level of CapEx to sale.

Nick Coulter

The MHE sales, so approximately you have two warehouses, so I am just trying to get a sense directly.

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Yes, you're not talking about less than half the return on capital.

Next question is from Sreedhar Mahamkali from Macquarie. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Sreedhar Mahamkali

Just really two short ones for me, please. One, in terms of trying to look for other alternatives to replace the capacity, are you prioritizing not losing sales ahead of any impact on profitability because there may be some options for you to ramp up capacity but will then necessarily be costing you more in the short term, just in terms of trying to understand your priorities for the year at least. A second one, learnings from the Andover incident, what have you changed? I doubt it because could you talk about no significant implications. Clearly, there are some implications. We'd like to understand what they are and sort of understand what is giving you confidence that there is no significant implication for the risk profile of that, please.

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Our focus is on maintaining the long-term value in the business and I thought it's more around retaining the customer we saw and as far as possible the sales right, we've got. And I think, the performance in the latter part of the quarter show how resilience our business is and continuing to grow despite the events of the file. Yes, so our focus is very much on sales and we obviously have a duty to protect profits as much as possible, but we are insured and therefore the insurance policy is that to enable us to maintain the long-term value rather than to worry about this week's profit. And, we have a good level of coverage from our insurance companies. In fact, we've received nearly £30 million worth of insurance payments already today and, I'm a pretty comprehensively reinsurance. So, we're operating the business to try and retain the long-term values of business not makes weak processes.

In terms of learnings, we were pretty clear on the cause of the fire within 24 hours and we've had an independent examiner looking at it, and they come up with some draft conclusions and some draft recommendations. But I have to say that their draft and that will we're not going to go through them now until that final, because I don't think it's in anybody's interested enough to share them until it's finalized. That's why we're confidence that the changes are minor and there are no significant implications. And I want this is final then we can talk more about this and you should expect us to say some more about it later in the year.

And there could be no further questions registered. So, I will hand the call back to the speakers. Please go ahead.

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Well, thank you ladies and gentlemen. That concludes Q1 trading call. We'll make again formally first half results on the 9th, July, but we have to see you and speak to most of you before then. Thanks. Bye for now. Have a good day

