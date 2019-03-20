Siemens: Ingenuity For Your Portfolio

Today, we take a look at a company with almost 380,000 employees worldwide - Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)(OTCPK:SMAWF). This 170-year old industrial giant has, through the course of its history, pioneered many technologies we now take for granted. I will delve into the company's various fields and present what they do, and what I believe the company in its current state and with futures today is worth.

I will argue as to why I believe that you, even as an American dividend investor, should take a very close look at this company and consider investing in their common share, and what you can expect from future developments in terms of profits, returns, and dividends from such an investment.

Siemens - From plane parts to train parts and everything in between

Now, let me preface this by saying that the history and company description of this article will be longer than usual. This is due to the massive number of areas where Siemens is active/working in. I'll try to cut the history lesson to a minimum to make up for this, but I feel this company warrants a deep look into its business areas, given the breadth of its experience and business areas.

The history lesson

Siemens was founded in 1847 by Werner von Siemens and Johann Georg Halske. Initially, the company was active in the telegraphing business and built the first long-distance telegraph line in Europe, between Berlin and Frankfurt. Over the next 20 years, it would pioneer the world's longest telegraph projects, among these the 11,000 km Indo-European Telegraph line from London to Calcutta.

The company then moved on and built the world's first electric street lighting in 1881, building the first electric train and developed light bulbs. Siemens was also leading in the modern era of international diversification, opening its first office in Japan in 1887.

It became one of Germany's largest companies as early as 1907 and employed almost 35,000 people, and they proceeded to over the next 90 years' venture into among other things the development and building of:

Light bulbs (with the forming of Osram)

Radios

Television Sets

Electron Microscopes

Hydropower plants

Airplanes

Trucks/Cars

Computers

Semiconductor Devices

Washing machines

Pacemakers

Nuclear power components/business

Telephone exchanges

Like many German companies, it shares the unfortunate development of the use of slave labor from concentration camps during World War II, a practice that cannot be erased from the company's record even by Siemens businessman John Rabe's saving of Chinese lives during the Japanese massacre of Nanking.

Siemens went so far as to own a plant within Auschwitz concentration camp itself and knew full well what went on within the walls (something that other companies to date claim to have been ignorant of). It's an inexcusable part of its history and one the company still should be ashamed of.

Siemens strategically relocated factories and plants during the course of the war to escape the air raids, making it one of the few companies to enter post-war Germany with its production capacities mostly intact.

Post-war and Siemens today

To go into what Siemens has sold, acquired, and done over the past 30 years would be too long of a product for one article. I will try to wrap this as neatly as possible.

Siemens is a company represented in 200 countries worldwide and is active in mainly two segments. Electrical Engineering and Electronics-related products and services.

These divisions can then further be categorized for understanding into the following.

(Source: Siemens Investor Presentation)

Power and Gas, offering compression equipment, process solutions, turbines, industrial power plant solutions, instrumentation, and electrical solutions and data-driven service for maximum power plant lifecycles, field service support, maintenance and repairs. In short, Siemens builds and services almost every kind of power plant one can imagine. Its main competitors in the field are General Electric (GE), Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MHVYF) and Ansaldo Energia.

offering compression equipment, process solutions, turbines, industrial power plant solutions, instrumentation, and electrical solutions and data-driven service for maximum power plant lifecycles, field service support, maintenance and repairs. In short, Siemens builds and services almost every kind of power plant one can imagine. Its main competitors in the field are General Electric (GE), Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MHVYF) and Ansaldo Energia. Energy Management, offering high voltage products, transformers, transmission and substation/grid solutions, low/medium voltage product and digital grid solutions/automation. Its main rivals here are GE, ABB (ABB), Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF) and Eaton (ETN).

offering high voltage products, transformers, transmission and substation/grid solutions, low/medium voltage product and digital grid solutions/automation. Its main rivals here are GE, ABB (ABB), Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF) and Eaton (ETN). Building Technologies , offering integrated building solutions, fire safety, remote controlling, energy efficiency products, IoT solutions, and digital services. Competitors here are Johnson Controls (JCI), Honeywell (HON) and United Technologies (UTX).

, offering integrated building solutions, fire safety, remote controlling, energy efficiency products, IoT solutions, and digital services. Competitors here are Johnson Controls (JCI), Honeywell (HON) and United Technologies (UTX). Siemens Mobility develops products, solutions, and turnkey systems for every rail and road-automation system and optimization in the world. They develop product and system solutions for short- and long-distance rail transport for both passengers and freight, as well as road electrification solutions, in addition to service for all of these products and solutions. Competitors here are Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY), Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF), and CRRC (the Chinese company) .

develops products, solutions, and turnkey systems for every rail and road-automation system and optimization in the world. They develop product and system solutions for short- and long-distance rail transport for both passengers and freight, as well as road electrification solutions, in addition to service for all of these products and solutions. Competitors here are Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY), Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF), and CRRC (the Chinese company) Digital Factory offers customers the building of their own digital enterprise focused on automation, such as additive manufacturing, robotics, aerospace, food and beverage, where Siemens services all industrial regions and countries. Competition here is Dassault Systems (OTCPK:DASTY), Rockwell Automation (ROK), Schneider Electric, and ABB.

offers customers the building of their own digital enterprise focused on automation, such as additive manufacturing, robotics, aerospace, food and beverage, where Siemens services all industrial regions and countries. Competition here is Dassault Systems (OTCPK:DASTY), Rockwell Automation (ROK), Schneider Electric, and ABB. Process Industries and Drives , offering ranges of electrification products, automation products and digitalization aimed at a wide variety of applications in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, fiber, marine, mining, cement, wind/power, infrastructure, food and beverage and others. Main competitors in this segment are ABB, Yokogawa (OTCPK:YOKEF), Emerson Electric (EMR), and WEQ.

, offering ranges of electrification products, automation products and digitalization aimed at a wide variety of applications in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, fiber, marine, mining, cement, wind/power, infrastructure, food and beverage and others. Main competitors in this segment are ABB, Yokogawa (OTCPK:YOKEF), Emerson Electric (EMR), and WEQ. Siemens Healthineers is a strategic company (no longer officially part of the share, but split), providing the medical industry will all things imaging technology, diagnostic equipment, and advanced therapy solutions. Competitors here are GE, Philips (PHG), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

is a strategic company (no longer officially part of the share, but split), providing the medical industry will all things imaging technology, diagnostic equipment, and advanced therapy solutions. Competitors here are GE, Philips (PHG), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Siemens Gamesa is another strategic company all things renewable energy. It's #2 in the global onshore market, #1 and offshore and #2 in global service backlog with an 88.5 GW installed base of wind turbines. Competitors in this segment are Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY), GE, Senvion, and Nordex (OTCPK:NRDXF).

is another strategic company all things renewable energy. It's #2 in the global onshore market, #1 and offshore and #2 in global service backlog with an 88.5 GW installed base of wind turbines. Competitors in this segment are Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY), GE, Senvion, and Nordex (OTCPK:NRDXF). Finally, Financial Services is the company's provider of B2B financial solutions across the globe, based on their expertise in products, electrification, automation, and the healthcare market. They offer commercial finance, finance structure, and advisory services and hold finance volumes from €1,000 to €100,000,000 for 275,000 customers in 55 countries worldwide.

That's a lot. There are other segments as well (such as consumer products and specialist segments). We won't go into these segments in-depth - I'll keep it at this level and try to instead focus on business area/segment results from now on.

Finances

(Source: Siemens Investor Presentation)

Over the past 5 years, the company has managed to increase every key area insofar as their business concerns. Income, margins, revenue, order backlog - it's all up and in the positives thanks to its transformation. The company is at the end of their Vision 2020+ restructuring. This project has been completed almost a year before it's planned time, and its aim is to give the businesses mentioned above more entrepreneurial freedom in order to sharpen focus and deliver value and growth.

As seen by the above numbers, this 5-year plan has been largely capitalized upon, and the results are impressive.

(Source: Siemens Investor Presentation)

Looking at the past fiscal, we can see a bit of a hitch in terms of margins and EPS, but one can argue that the increase in revenue and order weighs up for this somewhat, as do the increases in FCF and income. Margins are, as expected, highest in things Digital (Digital Factory) and Financial, with a 20% profit margin with Healthineers (at 16.5% at a third place). Margins are lowest in Power and Gas, with only a 3% profit margin (which is far under the company's own expectations of ~8-12%).

(Source: Siemens Investor Presentation)

The ownership structure is of a diluted, traditionalist German character, with significant wealth being held by the Siemens Family, the owners whose roots can be traced back to the 14th century. The company is also, as can be seen above, an active buyer of its own shares to increase shareholder value and keep dilution low.

Strong dividend tradition

(Source: Siemens Investor Presentation)

Unlike many other European companies, including Swedish ones, the company is not prone to cutting or freezing the dividend if things temporarily go south. Looking at Siemens, we see something as unusual as a European company whose dividend growth record can match some American ones. The dividend payout percentage as of fiscal 2018 can be considered relatively safe at 53%. (Source)

1QFY19 are in - and things are looking mostly positive

The first quarter results are in as of 30th of January 2019, and Siemens continues to rake in new orders.

(Source: Siemens 1QFY19 Presentation)

This isn't to say there are a few 'buts' in the quarter - as the company themselves are quick to point out. There are divisions in the company not working at a satisfactory level of execution, but the positives are there. Let's take a look at them to get a very current picture of where Siemens is.

(Source: Siemens 1QFY19 Presentation)

Process Industries and Drives especially provide us investors with a more than a stellar quarter and something to really take to the bank.

Perhaps more importantly, Siemens confirms their original FY19 outlook during this quarter and guides toward a decent EPS for the full fiscal.

(Source: Siemens 1QFY19 Presentation)

And company investments have continued while increasing EPS/profits

The company has also continued to pour money into R&D, CapEx and sales expenditures during its Vision2020+ period, giving it further product edge and transformative benefits for the future. There's no doubt, looking at the results for 1Q19 that, while the company has mostly completed its Vision2020+, there are still things to improve. This is further cemented by the company's own goals in terms of margins, set for each of their own divisions.

(Source: Siemens 1QFY19 Presentation)

As we can see - some of the divisions are meeting the targets, some are not. However, we will go further into this into a later section of the article, and in the negatives section.

Let's move on for now.

Towards the negatives and headwinds - which are present and accounted for

Siemens is a massive company. Pointing to one specific sector or portion of it alone won't necessarily be enough to make a case for any sort of general headwind or problem for the company. So, we'll begin with more general concerns specific to the company and the industries they're in.

Growth in revenues is more or less flat

Pointing out the most obvious first - Siemens is guiding towards/seeking upwards of 4-5% of annual revenue growth as of their Vision2020+. During FY18, they managed a bare 2% - and this during a period in the world economy where worldwide/European stimulus is the name of the game. If Siemens can't deliver during a time when borrowing money is cheap and when the ECB is essentially throwing bundles of euros out the window, what happens when they're actually withdrawing the stimulation from the market? The risk here is, that Siemens, like many companies, will stumble and/or fall.

So, where's the culprit here? What are the problems for this giant, and what's causing this when orders and revenues are actually up?

(Source: Siemens Division Fact Sheet)

Well, I think we found part of it. Siemens has always been a company that's very heavily into power generation and related areas. It represents nearly 30% of the company's revenue. Over the course of the past 80 years, this has been an excellent way of making profits. People need electricity.

However, the demand for gas turbines worldwide is dying down, as structural changes to the markets and the entire power segment are applied. We're looking at pricing pressure applied across the board, including their competitors Mitsubishi and GE. This is not a pleasant position to be in for any of the companies, be they GE, Mitsubishi or Siemens.

So, how is it looking?

Everything power-related in core Siemens (Not Gamesa) seems to be in a bit of volatility at the moment. If we look at 1Q19 results, we can see the following.

(Source: Siemens 1QFY19 Presentation)

Despite increased orders in both segments, EBITDA and margins are down - and not by small amounts. This was enough to mark the segments as 'volatile' and 'unsatisfactory', in the company's own words. Not only that, Siemens itself guides towards future volatility in these segments. This is, in my words, pretty damn awful.

While these are playing less role than they did 30 years ago, and Siemens are in the process of closing plants and refocusing their efforts to match the global demand for turbines and power technology, this is not yet done. The volatility here will continue. Siemens lost both to Mitsubishi and GE in terms of orders for new turbines during FY18, and while one may argue that the company picked strategically and avoided orders where it knew profit would be low, the numbers above tell a different tale.

A tale of a continuing problem with the PG and EM segment needs to be addressed, and this is a risk that weighs on the company.

Alstom + Siemens = Failed

So - A few years ago, Siemens and Alstom (the train part, not the power portion that GE acquired) figured it'd be a splendid idea to merge their operations in order to better compete on an international scale with Bombardier and CRRC.

This would have been all well and good - this merger would have combined two of the best train companies in the world, and the company that, among other things, is responsible for the highly successful ICE-train line that's been running in Germany for over 30 years.

However, the EU went ahead and blocked the deal roughly 1.5 months ago (source), leaving the two companies in bit of a shock as to what to do next.

How will this affect the competition? Alstom and Siemens have been fierce competitors in the segment for decades. Will they go back to this? What effect will this have with regards to Bombardier or the Chinese?

All of these are questions that are currently being asked. While this decision is in no way the end of the story - Siemens and Alstom may go back and try again - however, both Siemens and Alstom have said they won't contest the decision. Politicians in both France and Germany, eager to see such a deal, seem to desperately be trying to cobble together what remains of the deal and have pledged to overhaul industrial policy and competition laws in the EU in hope that they can get the parties back to the table.

(Funnily enough, this verdict has landed EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager a bit in the doghouse. The woman was essentially slated to potentially replace the Juncker as president of the European Commission, and since this decision, both the French and German government have pretty much - though not officially - withdrawn their support for the Danish politician. Screwing over plans of this size is not without its effect, it seems - who'd have thought!)

There are also risks relevant to any company of this size

Having reviewed quite a few companies that are active in geopolitical areas such as Siemens (meaning, virtually the entire world), we can also expect things such as:

FX risk

Regulatory frameworks unlike those in EU/NA

Political tensions

All of these things need to be taken into consideration - and they are neither few nor immaterial - some of them are indeed very Siemens-specific.

So, what are the positives in this thesis?

Basically, everything else.

I'm quite serious. Companies like Siemens, with their breadth, success, and scope don't exactly exist in the dozens out there. With GE seemingly being chopped up like a chicken breast for a salad, this leaves very few competitors who have similar market segments covered in terms of products and solutions.

Joe Kaeser (The 'emperor') who is rightly credited with being a huge part of the transformation of Siemens has created a company that with the new organizational structure seems ready for an ever-changing world. The spinning off of Healthineers and Gamesa has made Siemens "Core" into a model industrial company that, barring a few not-so-irrelevant problems in power, seems to be poised to run like a well-oiled engine.

Take a look at debt/equity for instance.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Now, bear in mind that companies like Honeywell, ITW, Eaton, and ABB, while producing similar products in certain segments, are not even close to Siemens' size in terms of revenue (Siemens is more than twice as big as Honeywell in terms of revenue). GE during its glory days was larger (and still is), but due to the problems it faces, I'd take any GE numbers with a grain of salt at the moment. Also, GE is at a 3.55 Debt/equity ratio. Siemens is under a ratio of 1.0, at 0.79.

Also, Siemens has a working dividend at a healthy payout ratio, with a long, decades-long history of dividend increases and RoIC/RoE and no sign of the dividend growth slowing down - which GE no longer has/represents.

This company, despite its current shortcomings in the power segment, I would argue seem to have things well in hand. There is no arguing that the current market shift in the power segment is significant. No one is arguing this, least of all me. However, it represents nothing that I believe Siemens cannot and is not already trying to handle.

I argue this, among other reasons, because Siemens has managed to execute Vision2020 ahead of schedule.

(Source: Commerzbank German Investment Seminar | New York | Jan. 15, 2019)

Delivering changes in margins such as the ones above, while having troubles in the power segment, is no small feat. Delivering solid guidance for 4-5 years is nothing small either - none of the things presented above is.

(Source: Commerzbank German Investment Seminar | New York | Jan. 15, 2019)

(Source: Commerzbank German Investment Seminar | New York | Jan. 15, 2019)

Looking at Siemens' strategy for making things even better, one could argue, based on already-achieved results, that they are well on their way on making good on several of on these things (increases in employee shareholders, margin lifts in certain businesses).

This is not to downplay or make small the risks that the conglomerate faces. Power is a big problem, and with the issues with margin pressure and profit erosion, Siemens has to act to fix this. However, the current EBITDA margin headwinds in Power/Gas and Energy Management do not erase the profits from Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, and Process Industry and Drives, all of which are running quite well (with either small decreases or large gains in key ratios).

None of these problems in power will, I believe, meaningfully impact Siemens in such a way that they cannot fulfill their guidance for FY19, which currently is an EPS in the range of €6.30-7.00 excluding severance charges, and a profit margin of 11.0-12.0% for the industrial business. (Source)

Additionally, Siemens is doing quite well in terms of net debt.

(Source: Annual Report FY18)

The company has the goal to maintain an industrial net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.0 or below - the number indicating how many years would be needed to cover the industrial net debt through continuing income. (Source) Since 2017, the company has decreased this ratio from a relatively high ratio of 0.9 to a ratio of 0.4.

Siemens' valuation

(Source: Börsdata)

In terms of valuation, as displayed by the above image, we're looking at a current undervaluation on a 1-year basis relative to the 52-week high. There are reasons for this. During February, when the deal with Alstom was rebuffed, the stock briefly fell close to €90/share (I loaded up more during this time, lowering my cost basis), and even though it is currently being traded at just below €100, I believe it still to be undervalued at this price.

(Source: Börsdata)

In terms of yield, the company hasn't yielded this much since 2012, further confirming a certain degree of current undervaluation. The same goes for key ratios such as P/S and P/B, where Siemens is currently historically undervalued to a degree that hasn't been seen since at least 2010.

(Source: Gurufocus)

In terms of ratios such as Debt/EBITDA, the company is currently trading at levels of ~2.0. While it's gone up over the past few years, estimates are it will go down again as the company proceeds to pay off and lower their leverage.

This all results in...

Now, given these metrics and valuation specifics, I do believe that Siemens' current share price in return for the company that you get presents an investment opportunity. To say that there aren't risks would be lying. The largest risks in my perspective are:

The shift from traditional Power Generation (Oil & Gas) and how the company ends up handling and performing this, and the resulting financial effects.

The failed Alstom deal - what will happen now?

And these two, while not insignificant, pale in comparison to the benefits of Siemens and the potential return and safety in the company in which you invest. We have:

One of the largest companies worldwide in many of its fields.

in many of its fields. Evidently profitable over decades - even over a century

Decades' worth of dividend growth/no freezes-history despite volatility, recessions, and headwinds

A restructuring program finishing ahead of time that's already proving some of its ambitions

Very capable management, in the hands of the person who lead the restructuring.

A wide, international footprint with offices across the globe

Revenue and employee diversification across multiple continents and countries.

Record-high margins in several business areas

A strong employee ownership culture

Delivery on previous goals indicating that future goals may also be delivered.

Siemens represents a core holding of my non-Scandinavian portfolio. Almost a full percent (0.98%) of my entire private portfolio consists of Siemens common shares, and I'm looking for opportunities to increase my exposure here further. I firmly do believe that Siemens represents an opportunity for you, whether you're European or American, to get on board a great company at a very nice price.

There are arguments for why you could wait until the results of the blown deal with Alstom are released. Further share price deterioration may occur at this time. Further falls may also happen if the company's turnaround of Division Power/Oil & Gas takes longer than it should. These are really the only two risks I see here.

If I did not have the stock at this time, I would play this as follows - buy a smaller position at current pricing of €97-98/share, and add more at €92-93. Even more, if it should drop further.

The value is here - I firmly believe this. Siemens is handling market sectors well while GE, their former main competitor, is still struggling to decide what portions of the company to keep and sell off. Choosing between GE and Siemens does not even represent a choice to me. Instead, I compare the company to giants like Mitsubishi, Honeywell, and other industrial giants.

And even then, I believe Siemens comes out on top.

My recommendation

At this valuation and price, I recommend Siemens as a "BUY" at a share price of below €98 and advise further exposure if and when it drops under €95. You should own this German titan for its fingers in almost every area of our modern world, its restructuring efforts, and the results it's bringing its history and a proven record of delivering results, and most of all because of the type of company it is, trading at a valuation I argue to be very appealing.

Thank you kindly for reading.

