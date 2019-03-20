It's Time To Clear The Air On The State Of AT&T

AT&T has received negative sentiment from the market over the past year due to a number of factors. This has set an incredibly low bar for the company.

Telecom giant AT&T (T) continues to receive negative sentiment from the market in the form of a trading range stuck hovering between $29 and $33 per share as the stock lags further behind the S&P 500. Perhaps the market has grown frustrated with a business transformation that has turned into a multi-year process for AT&T (the Time Warner merger has finally closed, and streaming services are still not arriving until end of 2019). Meanwhile, the company continues to sit with a massive $176 billion debt load and is projecting just low-single digit EPS growth for 2019.

The reality is that the market has set an absurdly low bar for AT&T to clear. With a massive yield of 6.65%, the company has to only hit minimal growth levels to clear 10% total returns for investors over the long term. The valuation is very attractive. Investors disappointed that Time Warner hasn't transformed AT&T into a growth engine are overestimating the literal impact of Time Warner on AT&T's financials. They are also underestimating the long-term leverage the assets give AT&T as a "tube" company as part of an oligopoly that delivers data and content to consumers. While it may take some patience, the company is setting up for incredibly easy 10% annual returns over the long term.

Understanding How Manageable The Debt Is

One of the largest strikes against AT&T is the massive debt load it currently carries following its spending binge to acquire DirecTV and Time Warner over the past several years. Following the merger of DirecTV, AT&T was saddled with approximately $180 billion in debt and a leverage ratio of 3X net EBITDA.

While this can sound intimidating, it's important to note that there is ample cash still being generated by AT&T to deleverage. AT&T's legacy communications business is a cash-generating machine. The company will generate approximately $26 billion in free cash flow in 2019. Because management has (smartly) kept dividend growth to a conservative rate, there will still be around $12 billion left over following dividend payouts. This will help pay down debt in a timely manner.

The company has a sizeable amount of debt coming due in the next several years, so some refinancing will likely take place. However, it will still see leverage come down significantly in 2019 alone.

By the end of this year, FCF and some divestitures will raise enough cash to bring the company to 2.5X net adjusted EBITDA by year end. While it will take a few more years to bring the company under 2X, where it has operated prior to these mergers, it is critically important to realize that AT&T is generating enough cash to have financial flexibility in the long run. At the most primitive level of understanding, it's important to understand that AT&T is financially stable - very much so.

Understanding The Debt Part II: Suppressing The Bottom Line

To address the negative sentiment surrounding AT&T's bottom line, it is important to circle back on the company's debt load. Just how much does it cost to service $176 billion in debt? Over the past 12 months alone, AT&T has spent nearly $8 billion just on interest expenses.

Put another way, the company's debt servicing costs exceed the entire operating contribution of its three business segments outside of the telecom business.

(Source: AT&T)

Of course, AT&T's acquisitions might be questioned right now, given the debt service alone is overshadowing their financial contributions to the company's bottom line.

Let's put this a third way. If AT&T were to pay off just half of its debt and remain completely stagnant (despite the arrival of streaming services and 5G), the approximate $4 billion in additional net income would equate to an EPS boost of $0.59 (a boost on 2018 reported EPS of 20%).

Thinking "Big Picture" With Time Warner/DirecTV

AT&T's acquisition of DirecTV and Time Warner has always been about optimizing its telecom assets and leveraging them as part of a fully integrated ecosystem. It just doesn't make sense that Time Warner would do enough on its own to spur overall growth for AT&T as investors might have hoped - it's just too small a piece of the pie. In 2018, WarnerMedia counted for just 11% of revenues and just 15% of operating contribution.

AT&T is obviously entering the streaming space in 2019 with a multi-tiered approach. While the 267K DirecTV Now customers lost during Q4 cannot be ignored, the watered-down pay-TV service is really a band-aid until AT&T's fully fleshed out effort gets up and running. While the streaming space is extremely competitive with various rivals surrounding AT&T, the company has the two most important ingredients for success under its roof: ownership of established content, and the data infrastructure to deliver that content. The telecom portion of its business is an asset that nobody else can replicate in the streaming field. AT&T has a lot of blanks to fill in, and must prove itself effective at leveraging these assets with the market - but the potential is certainly there. 5G will become ultra-important as 4K content (which carries huge bandwidth demands) becomes increasingly prevalent in streaming.

Magic Formula For 10% Total Returns

It would be reasonable to look at such a large company with these ambitions and identify a fair degree of execution risk. There is a lot of uncertainty that remains in how this all plays out for AT&T. Will the company execute properly? Will it arrive too late to market? While questions such as this are fair, from an investment standpoint the bar has been set incredibly low by the market.

Rather than try to estimate potential upside, I want us to focus on 10%. 10% total returns over the long term can effectively build a substantial amount of wealth. It's quite astonishing how easily the state of AT&T can facilitate 10% returns over the long run.

The negative sentiment of the market is already giving us more than 6% as a freebie in the form of a dividend. The dividend yields 6.65% on the current stock price, and is a whopping 21% higher than AT&T's 10-year median yield. That extra-generous yield is a large factor in this simple formula. The dividend is easily secure at just 58% of FCF. It will also grow incrementally over time, as it has for the past 35 years and counting.

The other 4% needs to come from earnings growth. Achieving 4% is a remarkably easy feat for a company as cash flow-rich as AT&T. Don't forget what we said about the debt from earlier - the company is sitting on 20% EPS growth in the form of just half of its current TTM interest expenses.

Over the long term, we could assume that a worst-case scenario involves AT&T failing to effectively implement its integration of streaming. Even then, the company simply needs to deleverage to spur growth. Over the long term, AT&T could simply spend approximately $8 billion of its 2019 post-dividend FCF to retire enough shares to artificially produce 4% EPS growth. Even when we assume failure, a reasonable path to 10% total returns is evident.

Bargain Valuation A Bonus

One final point to consider: Even given everything we have reviewed thus far, investors should always be looking for a margin of safety. You can simply never be certain that an investment will work out the way you anticipate. In AT&T's case, the stock happens to be offering a sizeable margin of safety.

Based on diluted EPS for FY2018 of $2.85, the stock is currently trading at 10.8X TTM earnings. Given the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 14.27X, this is a discount of 24%. If I use adjusted earnings of $3.52 per share, that results in an even larger discount of 38%. We understand that AT&T has some work to do in order to get its massive portfolio of assets to "sing in tune", but we find the stock oversold on the quality of the telecom business and improving balance sheet alone.

Wrapping Up

AT&T has a lengthy road map ahead of it as it continues to evolve into its new business model. With that said, the negative sentiment from the market has set the bar incredibly low for investors. An outsized dividend and dirt-cheap valuation make AT&T a great investment opportunity in all but the worst scenarios. When you factor in the company's cash flow and deleveraging balance sheet (the worst is over for the debt), it really begins to stand out as a premier investment opportunity. We expect the stock to continue finding its footing throughout 2019, but it remains poised for a large breakout over the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.